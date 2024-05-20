Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to dinner & Emme’s school event on Sunday

Y’all, I don’t even know what’s happening with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez anymore. InTouch Weekly got the ball rolling last week when they claimed that Original Bennifer was headed for divorce and it wasn’t even Ben’s fault. That’s when other outlets got involved – People Magazine reported that Ben and J.Lo hadn’t been seen together in 47 days, then their sources confirmed that Ben and Jen were living separately in LA. Us Weekly’s sources claimed that they’ve been on the outs for weeks, if not months. Then on Friday, they were seen together at a school play for one of Ben’s kids – they arrived separately but they were photographed together.

These photos are from Sunday – Jennifer arrived at a Brentwood movie theater separately from Ben, but they ended up leaving together and grabbing dinner at BOA Steakhouse. He drove, they were photographed at multiple locations and they seemed to be sending a signal to the public that they’re not divorcing… yet. They’re working through their sh-t, maybe. It’s worth noting that Friday’s joint appearance was for one of Ben’s kids, and Sunday’s theater trip was seemingly for a school event for Emme. So Ben and Jen are still showing up for their stepkids. And I’ve always felt that Ben completely adores Emme in particular. I wonder if Emme is telling them to work out their sh-t.

Over the weekend, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Jen and Ben’s relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down.” High tension? Okay. Ben was also seen without his wedding ring over the weekend, but he wore his ring for Sunday’s outing.

Again, Jennifer has a movie premiere tonight. Will Ben show up? Is this all just gossip for Jen to promote her movie? Or is this just two melodramatic Leos being melodramatic??