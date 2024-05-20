Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to dinner & Emme’s school event on Sunday

Y’all, I don’t even know what’s happening with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez anymore. InTouch Weekly got the ball rolling last week when they claimed that Original Bennifer was headed for divorce and it wasn’t even Ben’s fault. That’s when other outlets got involved – People Magazine reported that Ben and J.Lo hadn’t been seen together in 47 days, then their sources confirmed that Ben and Jen were living separately in LA. Us Weekly’s sources claimed that they’ve been on the outs for weeks, if not months. Then on Friday, they were seen together at a school play for one of Ben’s kids – they arrived separately but they were photographed together.
These photos are from Sunday – Jennifer arrived at a Brentwood movie theater separately from Ben, but they ended up leaving together and grabbing dinner at BOA Steakhouse. He drove, they were photographed at multiple locations and they seemed to be sending a signal to the public that they’re not divorcing… yet. They’re working through their sh-t, maybe. It’s worth noting that Friday’s joint appearance was for one of Ben’s kids, and Sunday’s theater trip was seemingly for a school event for Emme. So Ben and Jen are still showing up for their stepkids. And I’ve always felt that Ben completely adores Emme in particular. I wonder if Emme is telling them to work out their sh-t.
Over the weekend, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Jen and Ben’s relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down.” High tension? Okay. Ben was also seen without his wedding ring over the weekend, but he wore his ring for Sunday’s outing.
Again, Jennifer has a movie premiere tonight. Will Ben show up? Is this all just gossip for Jen to promote her movie? Or is this just two melodramatic Leos being melodramatic??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Los Angeles, CA – Amid the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CA – Amid the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CA – Amid the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
All the money and choices these people have and yet they never seem satisfied or happy. That is my take on these relationships. I just feel bad for their children that they drag through the dysfunctional messes their parents make.
Well, money definitely does not make anyone immune to addiction or depression or any other mental illness, any more than it makes them immune from physical illness. It is definitely a shame for the kids if things don’t work out yet again.
This level of relationship scrutiny must be exhausting, even for these two. If there was a headline every time I looked at my husband with anything less than loving adoration, there would be a lot of headlines.
But they invite it. She has an entire movie about Their Love Story. If a mom from school posted constantly on social media about how amazing her marriage was, how great their love is, put up pics every day of them loved up-and then suddenly they appeared to be on the rocks, we’d be talking about it too.
Yeah it’s part of their schtick. They welcome it. There are plenty of celebrities that are able to fly under the radar.
Her life seems to be one continuous photo op. That’s all this is. Is it trolling for attention?
I doubt she wants this type of attention.
I don’t know. She might just love the headline that he’s miserable without her and that he’s going to try to make things work (like he didn’t do with J. Garner).
@Barbara: I would think that her marriage to Ben breaking down would be an embarrassment and not something she wants out there.
@libra I agree. Ben is less of an attention whore but jen needs the never ending “look at meeee” for approval except when there’s trouble of course.
There is something about jen that reads lack of self esteem, narcissistic and control freak to me. Ben seems to be laid back, low profile which is totally the opposite of her. Better break it off now, it’s never going to work. Ben and jen garner were the best match to me
I’ll take this is a positive sign.
Those slacks are possibly the worst thing i have ever seen her wear
Aw, lol, I was thinking that I liked her outfit, nice and sedate for her. A bit baggy, yes, but the overall effect is okay.
They may love, and definitely lust for, each other but do they actually like each other too? Because that part of the equation is just as important as the others. I don’t see them as some grand love story and if/when they do split I imagine the story will be she’s the one that called it to save face (IIRC Ben is the only one that left her, she was the one to initiate her other breakups, or so the PR goes).
I feel sorry for Jen’s kids. They were also very close with Alex Rodriguez and his kids…. And I wonder how often they see Marc Anthony? Marc still lives in Miami with his new wife and baby.
At this point they are both showing the world who they really are. Immature narcissists. They keep doing this sh*t at their kids events. Instead of laying low and making this last month of school for their kids calm and celebratory they decide to invite all of this speculation right when their children have recitals, plays and freaking high school graduation happening. Violet is graduating high school in a week or two and these absolute a-holes are playing media games and doing pap shots. I just can’t. They could have done one easy statement a week ago that they were fine but instead they “couldn’t be reached for comment” and decided to “like” posts on Instagram and show off a ring-free hand. If I were their kids I would be furious.
Does he do the Method acting thing? Maybe he needs his space and that’s why they are living apart.
I believe her legal team drafted an agreement that these two attend Sunday dinner together so her movie tour kick off tonight isn’t completely disastrous for her and the Netflix production crew.
This woman cooked this spectacle with all of her typical ingredients.
He didn’t want a relationship played out to the press and SM?
Please. As if he’s not familiar with how she rolls.
That white hot heat that lasted 2 years, is now being extinguished.🔥 🚿
JLo brought Benny Medina to the movies with her. My guess is PR and damage control. Possibly a conscious uncoupling agreement was made, judging by the forced grins.
Or maybe they are taking advantage of the spaces their wealth affords and can work out ways to have satisfying lives both individually and together?
One can hope
I was thinking the same lol. Sometimes a good marriage means you live in separate spaces. As long as the kids are okay, and it sounds like they are.
Relationships are complicated. Maybe they are just doing a trial separation. All this immediate jump to divorce speculation is odd to me. Time apart to work on a marriage could have very positive results too.