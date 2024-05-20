The Mail is still desperately scandalizing the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour

Embed from Getty Images

The Nigerian government, specifically Nigeria’s Defense department, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Nigeria and the government organized the trip and their security, with input from the Sussexes, Archewell and Invictus. Everything went smoothly, despite the hysterics and racist angst from Britain. The Sussexes jammed about two dozen events and meetings into a three-day trip, and that’s including travel. The tour was a wild success and the Sussexes reportedly received other invitations to conduct similar tours in other countries. Well, the British media is still freaking out about every single part of the Nigerian tour, and they’ve been furiously trying to find some flaw, some mistake, some association which they can exploit to make the Sussexes’ trip look “bad.” It took them more than a week, but here it is:

Meghan and Prince Harry were flown around Nigeria for free by an airline whose chairman is a fugitive wanted in the US. Dr. Allen Onyema, founder of Nigerian airline Air Peace, provided the Sussex’s with free flights during their three day tour of Nigeria to celebrate 10 years of Harry’s Invictus Games. However DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that he is also a wanted man in the US, facing multiple charges linked to millions of dollars’ worth of alleged fraud set down in a federal indictment filed in November 2019. Stanley Olisa at Air Peace said the Sussexes were given the ‘complimentary flights’ by the CEO, along with ‘everything they wanted’ because ‘they are royals’. The indictment accuses Onyema of allegedly ‘using his status as a prominent business leader and airline executive to launder more than $20million from Nigeria through US bank accounts’.

So, there you go. The Sussexes flew on Air Peace planes, whose founder is under indictment in the US. Imagine trying to exploit this just to make the Sussexes look bad. Hey, it’s not like the Sussexes spent Christmas with a credibly accused pedophile, a man who spent millions of dollars paying off his victim in an out of court settlement. Oh, wait, the Windsors did that. Anyway, the Daily Beast has an exclusive from “Sussex sources” about this Nigerian flight issue.

Sources in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s camp have defended the couple after claims were made in the Daily Mail that they were flown around Nigeria for free “by an airline whose chairman is a fugitive wanted in the U.S.” The Mail said that the founder of Nigerian airline Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, which provided the Sussexes with air transport during their tour of Nigeria, is wanted in the US, “facing multiple charges linked to millions of dollars’ worth of alleged fraud set down in a federal indictment filed in November 2019.” But a source close to Meghan and Harry, speaking to The Daily Beast, has now sought to put the allegations in context, noting that the couple’s travel within Nigeria was organized by the Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff. The source also pointed out that Air Peace is the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa, and has daily flights from Lagos to Britain’s London Gatwick airport. The Mail also reports that at least one of the regional kings whom Harry and Meghan met has had major tussles with U.S. law enforcement; Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the 56-year-old Oluwo of Iwoland in Western Nigeria, has been jailed and deported twice from the U.S. and convicted of fraud.

So, Nigeria’s Defense department organized the flights taken by the Sussexes and pretty much everyone uses Air Peace to get to and from Nigeria and fly within Nigeria. Basically, everyone who’s ever taken an Air Peace flight is now suspect, right?? Guilty by association! I can’t believe that the Mail whined and cried for days and the only thing they could come up with is “but the Nigerian planes!”

