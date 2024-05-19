People: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘are living separately while both are in LA’

Jennifer Lopez was photographed out and about a few times on Friday, May 17. She was seen entering and exiting a Burbank dance studio, where she’s presumably prepping her tour. Later in the day, she was photographed going over to a school function for one of Ben’s kids. She had her arms full of sunflowers. Ben came over to talk to her and they did not hug or kiss in greeting. After the play, they walked out together and seemed like they were deep in conversation. All of those Ben-and-Jen photos are super-exclusive, but I’ll include some tweets at the end of the post. The important thing is that they were photographed together for the first time in 47 days. The important thing is that Jennifer still shows up to events for her stepkids. But it does look like all of the reports of significant marriage problems are true. Even People Magazine reported this:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living separately while both are in Los Angeles, according to multiple sources. The couple were seen together in public on Thursday, May 16 for the first time since March 30, but a source close to Lopez, 54, tells PEOPLE that Affleck, 51, has not been staying at the couple’s Los Angeles home. He is instead staying at one of their other properties while filming his movie The Accountant 2. Reps for Affleck or Lopez did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Lopez was spending time in New York in recent months to film her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, promote the Netflix film Atlas and serve as a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, which she took part in without Affleck by her side. He recently attended the May 5 live Roast of Tom Brady solo between filming.

[From People]

Yeah, whatever is happening, Benny Medina is letting this story come out. Maybe this is even the story J.Lo wants out there, since Benny doesn’t even seem to be doing any damage control. That’s important, because I think the default for a lot of people will be to solely blame J.Lo, when really, her behavior seems to indicate that she’s pissed off at Ben, like HE did something and she told him to move out. Speaking of, Us Weekly’s sources also noted that Ben “moved out” of the home he shared with J.Lo “several weeks ago.” Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources say that both Ben and Jen have been house-hunting separately in recent weeks.

So… yeah, my vibe is that they’re having significant problems but I’m hesitant to say it’s ALL Jennifer or ALL Ben. They’re two massively dysfunctional people, which is sort of why I’ve always loved them together – their dysfunctions fit together pretty well and I thought they really did love each other. We’ll see though – Jennifer has a big premiere on Monday night. Will Ben come out for her?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed for the first time together in over a month as Jen made it to a show for Ben's children, where Jennifer Garner was also in attendance. More details: https://t.co/j0avmLOvwq pic.twitter.com/aVMaESa91O — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 17, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles https://t.co/yKNLY6LrWH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 17, 2024