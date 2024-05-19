Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Cannes premiere

It’s hard to believe that Emma Stone is now a two-time Best Actress Oscar winner. And yet, it’s not that hard to believe. Emma is widely considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, and the fact that she’s leaned into making (and producing) weird, arty, offbeat films adds to her allure. Speaking of, Emma was in Cannes to promote Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. She’ll probably get another Oscar nom out of it, all things considered. Emma delivered at the Cannes premiere, wearing a rich-looking Louis Vuitton (she’s a brand ambassador). I honestly love the dress, which surprises me. I think this is a very good look overall for Emma, but I wish she would have “dressed it up” a little bit more. Bigger earrings or half an arm full of bracelets.

Emma’s costars were there as well – Hunter Schafer wore Armani Privé and Margaret Qualley wore Chanel. I love Hunter’s dress, it’s structural in a cool way.

Lily Gladstone sort of needed some structure – this Balenciaga was too much of a sack dress! She looks amazing in that saffron color though.

Look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing yet another completely bonkers Falguni Shane Peacock gown. I love this absolutely silly energy.

Demi Moore wore Armani Privé – really blah, right?

Eva Green – who is on the Cannes jury this year – wore Iris van Herpen. No, this is too much??

Uma Thurman wore Burberry to a different Cannes premiere (Oh, Canada). Satin is so difficult and the sheath dress could have fit a bit better.