Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Cannes premiere

It’s hard to believe that Emma Stone is now a two-time Best Actress Oscar winner. And yet, it’s not that hard to believe. Emma is widely considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, and the fact that she’s leaned into making (and producing) weird, arty, offbeat films adds to her allure. Speaking of, Emma was in Cannes to promote Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. She’ll probably get another Oscar nom out of it, all things considered. Emma delivered at the Cannes premiere, wearing a rich-looking Louis Vuitton (she’s a brand ambassador). I honestly love the dress, which surprises me. I think this is a very good look overall for Emma, but I wish she would have “dressed it up” a little bit more. Bigger earrings or half an arm full of bracelets.

Emma’s costars were there as well – Hunter Schafer wore Armani Privé and Margaret Qualley wore Chanel. I love Hunter’s dress, it’s structural in a cool way.

Lily Gladstone sort of needed some structure – this Balenciaga was too much of a sack dress! She looks amazing in that saffron color though.

Look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing yet another completely bonkers Falguni Shane Peacock gown. I love this absolutely silly energy.

Demi Moore wore Armani Privé – really blah, right?

Eva Green – who is on the Cannes jury this year – wore Iris van Herpen. No, this is too much??

Uma Thurman wore Burberry to a different Cannes premiere (Oh, Canada). Satin is so difficult and the sheath dress could have fit a bit better.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

22 Responses to “Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Cannes premiere”

  1. Kc says:
    May 19, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Love Emma’s dress!
    I am prepared to be roasted but I really like Eva green’s dress because it’s fascinating to look at and I haven’t seen anything like it.
    I think Demi’s dress is gorgeous but, unfortunately, matches the carpet so is getting lost

    Reply
    • TRex says:
      May 19, 2024 at 1:00 pm

      I adore Hunter’s look. She’s a Goddess. I also loved Demi’s dress – the colour is wonderful on her. And Eva is forever my girl crush. She’s so gorgeous.

      Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    May 19, 2024 at 8:35 am

    I was thinking “What do you mean, Eva’s dress is too much?” And then I scrolled down to the feet and said, “Yes, I see.”

    Love the color of Emma’s dress and I don’t think Demi’s dress is blah – I’ll bet it looks really striking in person.

    Reply
  3. seraphina says:
    May 19, 2024 at 8:38 am

    I kinda like the more dramatic looks that would be more, for say Met Gala – they help add some fun to the event while more serious actresses can wear the traditional. All the ladies look greet. Not a fan of the long plunging V on Emma Stone though. Maybe a different cut dramatic cut across the bodice would have been better but the color suits her well.

    Reply
  4. Jen says:
    May 19, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Demi’s dress is giving me striped popcorn bucket.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    May 19, 2024 at 8:56 am

    Hunter’s look is my favorite and then Emma. The over the top one is an interesting color. Bright teal.

    Reply
  6. Juxtapoze says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Blah? I think Demi’s dress is fabulous. My fav dress in this post and I’d love to wear it (if I had an event fancy enough to pull it off).

    Reply
  7. Libra says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:25 am

    Margaret Qually is so lovely but this dress is not flattering, Chanel or not. It’s too fussy and overdone; way too much going on here and it’s distracting.

    Reply
  8. Boxy Lady says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Demi is over 60 yrs old and she still slays! Brava!

    Reply
  9. Baily says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Emma’s dress color is beautiful. The bust line though I cannot stand because she is too flat-chested for that kind of deep cut in the front. You need bigger boobs to wear a dress like that, but the color is amazing.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 19, 2024 at 11:18 am

      I’ve made comments to this effect on various posts recently but there seems to be a current trend of war on boobs in the way dresses and tops are designed so there’s no support and it’s just not flattering.

      Reply
  10. H says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Emma is beautiful of course but I don’t think the navel cut dress does anything spectacular. It looks a bit unflattering.

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    May 19, 2024 at 9:53 am

    All of these women are very pretty but the dresses are either just sort of fine or bonkers.

    Reply
  12. MaisieMom says:
    May 19, 2024 at 10:05 am

    I agree with those who think the color of Emma’s dress is lovely on her but the cut is not.

    Margaret Qualley has such a quirky style and look that I happen to love. That Chanel is not a particularly flattering dress, but it’s very much up her alley.

    Reply
  13. Leah says:
    May 19, 2024 at 10:06 am

    I love Demi’s dress. The Zoe Report featured it on IG. Rachel Zoe used to be her stylist. The top comment was from Brad Goreski saying “Styled by me.” Pretty funny poke at his old boss.

    Reply
  14. blue says:
    May 19, 2024 at 11:52 am

    All the dresses are interesting. Is Eva’s a jumpsuit? I like the color & texture if Emma’s dress but the V is way too deep. No bosom looks good squashed down in deep Vs with heavy fabric. It’s time to retire the down-to-the-navel look.

    Reply
  15. Chaine8 says:
    May 19, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    I actually love Lily’s look. The color and draping are really lovely on her. Hair and makeup and the simple jewelry perfect for this. If I would change anything, the pointy closed toe shoes peeking out do not look right, she should have a low sandle of some sort for this gown.

    Reply
  16. Smee says:
    May 19, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    Eva Green’s dress is cool until you get to the bottom of it, then it looks like insect legs

    Reply
  17. Sarah says:
    May 19, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    I wish the bottom of Hunter’s dress was slimmer, because I like the top and color. I like the style of Demi’s but not the print. Nothing great.

    Reply
  18. Get Real says:
    May 19, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    Can we talk about how Emma Stone has got some weird Svengali sh*t going on with Yorgos Lathimos that’s going to ruin her career

    Reply

