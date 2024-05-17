“Daisy Ridley wore a lovely Prada gown to an LA premiere” links
  • May 17, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Daisy Ridley wore Prada to the premiere of Young Woman and the Sea. I actually like the dress a lot, but the whole look is way too matronly for her. [RCFA]
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky stepped out again in NYC. [Just Jared]
Kelly Osbourne & her mother talk about Ozempic. [OMG Blog]
Oh no I might have to try the new McFlurry flavor. [Seriously OMG]
Anya Taylor Joy at the Furiosa photocall in Cannes. [Socialite Life]
Nooooo Chris Pine shaved his beard!! [LaineyGossip]
Something is really broken in Aaron Rodgers’ brain. [Pajiba]
I love this floral on Mindy Kaling. [Go Fug Yourself]
It feels like every 90 Day Fiance star is doing crime. [Starcasm]
Fun facts about misogynist Harrison Butker. [Hollywood Life]
I stand with this guy too – it’s ridiculous to be asked to do a 90-minute Excel task in a job interview. He was right to question it. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Daisy Ridley wore a lovely Prada gown to an LA premiere” links”

  1. Libra says:
    May 17, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    How can anyone look at Daisy’s gown and think matronly? It’s fresh and joyful and elegant and y oung. Love it

    Reply
  2. JJ says:
    May 17, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    I don’t get a matronly vibe from Daisy’s dress. I prefer seeing looks like this than the underwear as outerwear trend. I think the dress is unique and pretty.

    Reply
  3. TN Democrat says:
    May 17, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    1. Chris Pine is the best Chris. 2. The dangers/consequences of extremist thinking need to be the talking point around the ignorant punter. The more (totally justified) anger towards him specifically, the more magat tear money he will make (a la the Rittenhouse loon). Please keep a focus on the separation of church and state and how the Republican mega majorities have eroded this fundamental principle. School vouchers mean publically funding religious institutions that indoctrinate students with ignorance and mean the destruction of public education, especially in areas with weak tax bases. 3. Aaron Rogers is gross. The magats can have his ignorant ass. He has crazy eyes.

    Reply
    • trillion says:
      May 17, 2024 at 3:16 pm

      I recently read a comment from a public school teacher that was illuminating and very telling about the voucher situation: Since voucher schools can be selective in their acceptance, public schools are disproportionately handling special needs kids and kids with behavioral issues.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        May 17, 2024 at 10:00 pm

        Yes, voucher schools can discriminate based on sex, race and disability and whatever else they want to. And most of them do.

  4. StellainNH says:
    May 17, 2024 at 1:51 pm

    Maybe Aaron has a worm eating his brain…

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    May 17, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    IDK Chris Pine doesn’t really do anything for me but I like him better without the beard. I wouldn’t mind seeing him with a haircut too.

    ATJ’s look at Cannes is really cute. Now THAT is old-fashioned with a bit of a flapper vibe but not mother-of-the-bride at all.

    Reply
  6. atlantababe says:
    May 17, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    what an ugly dress, so matronly and badly fitting. also what happened to her career after sw? her career never took off after those movies so now she’s back to sw.

    Reply
  7. Beech says:
    May 17, 2024 at 2:59 pm

    The gown looks like something from the early 60s. The design is akin to something Jacqueline Kennedy or Audrey Hepburn would have worn and impeccably tailored. And my goodness who is the unhappy woman along side her?

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    May 17, 2024 at 3:15 pm

    That Osbourne video is 73 seconds of my life that I’ll never get back. Kelly and Sharon seem only to talk to each other or others in their family, and only to talk ABOUT themselves or others in their family. And none of it is the least little bit interesting.

    Reply
  9. Trillion says:
    May 17, 2024 at 9:10 pm

    OK dammit. I’m upping my monthly Planned Parenthood donation. Please, y’all, do this!!!!! Even if it’s just $1.00.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment