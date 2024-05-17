“Daisy Ridley wore a lovely Prada gown to an LA premiere” links

Daisy Ridley wore Prada to the premiere of Young Woman and the Sea. I actually like the dress a lot, but the whole look is way too matronly for her. [RCFA]
How can anyone look at Daisy’s gown and think matronly? It’s fresh and joyful and elegant and y oung. Love it
Because she’s a beehive and gloves away from stepping out of grandma’s photo album. It’s giving 60s formalwear.
LOL I have to agree….
You said it perfectly @Kateee – That was my thought as well.
Agree. And the top of the dress, under the cape, is not well-fitted. With some better tailoring, and maybe a chignon, it would have been a better look, if still dated.
Very Jackie Kennedy.
I don’t get a matronly vibe from Daisy’s dress. I prefer seeing looks like this than the underwear as outerwear trend. I think the dress is unique and pretty.
Sure but it’s not a binary choice. This dress is just fugly IMO.
1. Chris Pine is the best Chris. 2. The dangers/consequences of extremist thinking need to be the talking point around the ignorant punter. The more (totally justified) anger towards him specifically, the more magat tear money he will make (a la the Rittenhouse loon). Please keep a focus on the separation of church and state and how the Republican mega majorities have eroded this fundamental principle. School vouchers mean publically funding religious institutions that indoctrinate students with ignorance and mean the destruction of public education, especially in areas with weak tax bases. 3. Aaron Rogers is gross. The magats can have his ignorant ass. He has crazy eyes.
I recently read a comment from a public school teacher that was illuminating and very telling about the voucher situation: Since voucher schools can be selective in their acceptance, public schools are disproportionately handling special needs kids and kids with behavioral issues.
Yes, voucher schools can discriminate based on sex, race and disability and whatever else they want to. And most of them do.
Maybe Aaron has a worm eating his brain…
IDK Chris Pine doesn’t really do anything for me but I like him better without the beard. I wouldn’t mind seeing him with a haircut too.
ATJ’s look at Cannes is really cute. Now THAT is old-fashioned with a bit of a flapper vibe but not mother-of-the-bride at all.
I agree. Only Jeff Bridges can really pull this look off.
what an ugly dress, so matronly and badly fitting. also what happened to her career after sw? her career never took off after those movies so now she’s back to sw.
The gown looks like something from the early 60s. The design is akin to something Jacqueline Kennedy or Audrey Hepburn would have worn and impeccably tailored. And my goodness who is the unhappy woman along side her?
That Osbourne video is 73 seconds of my life that I’ll never get back. Kelly and Sharon seem only to talk to each other or others in their family, and only to talk ABOUT themselves or others in their family. And none of it is the least little bit interesting.
OK dammit. I’m upping my monthly Planned Parenthood donation. Please, y’all, do this!!!!! Even if it’s just $1.00.