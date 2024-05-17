Nikkhah: Prince William probably won’t invite his brother to his coronation

The Murdoch-owned British outlets have been trying new things for their royal coverage. The Sun has a YouTube “talk show” with a steady stream of royalists banging on about… the Sussexes. Meanwhile, the Times of London has a “Times Radio” show with Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey to sort of organize the royal gossip of the week. I totally understand if you guys don’t want to watch the whole thing (I skimmed it) but here’s the full video:
A few interesting parts, in no particular order. Kate Mansey trying to make Harry’s statement about not meeting his father sound whiny, only to admit just seconds later that Harry put Buckingham Palace “on the back foot.” Mansey also admits (around the 5:30 mark) that the king came out of the “no meeting” debacle looking pretty “shoddy” for not meeting with Harry AND ignoring the Invictus service. There’s also a discussion – a somewhat shady conversation – about Charles’s “convening power” as a king, yet he cannot convene his relationships with his sons.
Around the 14-minute mark they talk about how Prince William and Kate have all of these homes, and how there was pushback on their move to Windsor in 2022, when Kate got her little separation home, Adelaide Cottage. It’s interesting. They know more than they’re saying about the Waleses’ housing situation.
The most interesting part starts around the 24-minute mark where they talk about Charles and his sons and what’s in store for the years to come. Mansey points out something we noted last week, which was that the focus was all about Charles-and-Harry and whether they would meet and how Charles was mad about Harry’s statement, etc. There was no Kensington Palace briefing spree about how much William hates his brother or “William REFUSES to meet Harry.” Mansey says, “Now the rift is so deep, so widely accepted, that’s not even a story, no one assumes that William and Harry will ever meet.” Which is true. Then Nikkhah brings up the idea that William’s coronation will probably happen soonish and: “If, god forbid, we were to have another coronation in the next few years, would Harry be there? I don’t think William would invite him. And I don’t think Harry would come. That’s an extraordinary thing, isn’t it?” I… actually agree with Roya Nikkhah?
It’s worth remembering this Royalist story from last November, in which sources close to William claimed that the next time William will speak to Harry is “at their father’s funeral.” I think about that story too much. I think it’s true – William would “allow” Harry to come back for Charles’s funeral and that’s it. That would be the end of the brothers’ relationship. Just how Camilla wanted it.
Isn’t Wm coronation a bit premature? Charles isn’t dead yet.
MTE! I came here to ask what the hell morbid crap is this?
Charles is like the guy in Monty Python’s Holy Grail, “I’m not dead yet!”
For real! So far, the narrative of Charles’ reign has been overshadowed by his eventual death! Which is odd, because chat like this used to be treasonous.
Agreed @Libra this is in very bad taste to discuss. I noticed that NONE of the commentators are calling for KC to abdicate to stand away for FK on health grounds like some were after the Danish Queen abdicated. 2024 has made it crystal clear that the kid isn’t ready for kinging; big fancy changing of the hat wubbly yes but fulltime kinging no!
Make no mistake, they’ve been planning William’s con-a-nation for years, even before QEII passes, I would imagine.
WILLIAM was briefing the press on how his coronation would be different mere DAYS after his father’s….
Charles might want to look at resurrecting that law that discussing the death of the monarch was treason. Wasn’t that one of Anne Boleyn’s crimes? Off with their heads!
Libra, You and everyone else is absolutely right that talking about W’s coronation is in extremely bad taste. However, QE2 had this as well…in monarchies where the reigning monarch stays in place until passing away, being the next queen or king is tied to (usually) a parent’s death. The system is designed to be gross. Not to mention, it allows a monarch to reign well after retirement age, which is usually not in the best interests of the monarchy. QE2 seemed not entirely on top of what was happening and KC3 has also been accused of living in an echo chamber due to his low energy from cancer.
Cluck was living in his little echo chamber LONG before the cancer. How else does one explain all the horrid decision making? He is a terrible judge of character, on top of being petty, vain, and malicious; therefore it’s a given that Cluck will always surround himself with the absolute worst people.
And yet here’s Roya Nikkah alluding that it may happen in the next few years. Does she know something we don’t or is she just guessing. Either way, she’s putting it out there.
Their is a steady gossip whisper that Charles has Stage 4 cancer plus additional health conditions
I do not believe we will wait more than 5 years for a major Royal funeral.
Charles – Harry’s bleeding father!- almost didn’t invite him to his coronation.
Didn’t Harry come out and say he would rsvp when he got an invitation?
Yup! Harry had to call Cluck’s bluff even then.
Over at the palaces they wanted to use the con-a-nation to keep briefing against Haz, but his curt statement put paid to that, much like he did with the IG service nonsense Cluck tried to pull last week.
Haz knows his father.
Used to be you could get sent to the Tower on treason charges for talking about your plans for the next King’s coronation.
Hasn’t Will been putting stuff out in the media about his own coronation before Liz even died. There were articles about wishing Will would jump over his dad for the crown.
While Elizabeth was alive, there were a lot of stories swirling that she would bypass Charles and “go straight to William”. Some of it was of course press wanting clicks, but I’m sure W was planting some of that.
Yeah, W’s been “briefing” on “his coronation” for yonks.
I appreciate the readout as I won’t watcb video maligning Harry and Meghan. What all this has shown me is how glad I am that they left the UK. Will would have had Harry washing his car and mowing his lawn. I really have come to dislike Will. And Camilla and Charles and may as well add AI Kate
William’s nature has always been stubborn and difficult, but yes, I put so much of this estrangement at Camilla’s feet. The idea that she facilitated this to destroy Diana’s sons’ relationship is just so cruel and horrendous.
I disagree with you. Camilla is manipulative and conniving and definitely has her friends in the media to do some real damage. But William is a grown man. If he cared about the relationship with his brother, he could and would have made the effort. He didn’t and deliberately went to the media himself to bitch and moan about Harry. This rift is all on William and William alone
William allowed this to happen. He could have ignores camilla
@Chloe
I agree with you that cowmilla is manipulative, conniving, amoral and all the things but when her targets are weak, un-self-aware, narcissistic, entitled excuses for human beings like chucky and bully, it makes her job so easy.
Cowmilla must miss the days when she had her mettle tested by Diana’s clear-eyed vision of cowmilla even tho she was aided and abetted by powerful forces arrayed against Diana; and the dumbfvck manchild-“your greatest achievement in life is to love me”-chucky the TURD. (Barf!)
Now she faces a reincarnated Diana, who is 10 times more dangerous, in the person of Diana’s son, Prince Harry.
Harry said in Spare that it had disappointed him to see bully join forces with and assume the habits of the very people he and H had vowed NOT to emulate when they got control of their own offices.
And I find bully to be the embodiment of that saying about ‘cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face’ in that, he will forever signal to the world and instruct his minions to write screeds and tell tall tales about how much he hates his brother and will never speak to him again or invite him to royal events (as if!) when he’s king, and he will forever continue to do this UNTIL Prince Harry “bends the knee,” to bully. Literally, as H tells us in Spare.
H said in Spare that when they were growing up, thats the only thing that would appease bully: if H needed any help, he had to go to bully, virtually with cap in hand.
When H said in Spare that he had asked bully for his help, to intervene in whatever way he could, when H&M’s security had been abruptly taken away when they were in Canada, and bully had done nothing, bully ‘s response was: “you didnt ‘COME TO ME.'” And H explained that what bully meant by that was that H hadnt “bent the knee.” I:e H handnt begged and pleaded and promised that he and M would return with their tails between their legs and ‘behave’ from there on out.
H said: “If my wife and I were being attacked by a bear, should I have to ask my brother for help before he would lift a finger to help us?” But he said thats how it had always been between him and bully when they were growing up.
So yeah. The rift is permanent.
Because bully will never cease needing and demanding that H bend the knee to him, especially now when he has been so humiliated on a global scale by H just living his life and thriving and being happy.
And H will never ever “bend the knee” to bully.
Agree @Chloe. William’s history of jealousy regarding Harry goes back before Camilla was an issue for them. She’s all the things you said. (still shame myself for ever defending the C’s) I don’t doubt Camz huevoed Will on. The matter was already there. Will has betrayed Harry for decades. That is the ultimate betrayal. No doubt, the other 400 pages of Harry’s memoir that didn’t make it to print, would shine an even bigger light on Will’s f*ckery to his younger brother & beautiful sister-in-law.
@Kingston, minor correction, you’re conflating 2 different stories in SPARE. It’s a distinction that’s important because it’s what RR’s do. And, I know from your posts that you stand with H&M. For reference, pages 387 & 398.
The security conversation(pg.387), Harry expressed some? hope when Will texted him. Will replied a cold answer. paraphrasing, ‘government decision. nothing to be done.’. The bear analogy conversation happened after Philip’s funeral when Chuck & Will were gaslighting Harry. William, “You never came to us. You never came to me.”. BS. Uhmmmm, really William? After your private secretary, Christian Jones, was selling info to Dan Wootton, skeevy of skeeves(with your approval) and Jason Knauff was doing your bidding giving false info to Valentine Low and the DM? It’s frustratingly fascinating how people might think this sh*t is okay.
My spidey senses tell me Harry will be A.O.K . not being invited to Eggonation. Personally, I would rather watch a Santa Barbara polo meet involving Harry & his true brother of heart, Nacho
Meh. I do think she facilitated a lot of this. But at the end of the day Charles allowed it. I feel like you aren’t putting enough blame on him. Like he’s some doddering fool who didn’t know she was doing it. He isn’t and he did. That is so much more horrendous. I also feel like this might have been inevitable with pegs and Harry. Pegs is a terrible person but Harry is just as stubborn. As a whole I (and I think many others on this site) like what he does with that stubbornness so it’s not as acknowledged. Harry was always looking for a purpose in life. He found it with Meghan, the kids, and his humanitarian work. However he found it though, he would outshined pegs who was going to try to ruin it for him. This fall out was always going to happen.
Oh Charles is a terrible father. He’s weak and has allowed William to go unchecked forever. And Camilla just plays right into all of it.
Charles is King. Monarch. Head of State. To these people he is the Boss, the ultimate power in the family. If he decided Harry was coming back, Harry would come back. Make no mistake, he could over-rule William in a heartbeat.
He won’t because he is a weak man and doesn’t want to deal with William making his life a misery and raging. (Remember those stories about Camilla being utterly astonished at how William would scream in his father’s face?). So here we are. Charles can’t stomach the fight.
Harry is stubborn in a good way. He is stubborn in his loyalty to his wife and children. William us just contrary and wants his own way. William tried to break up harry and Meghan marriage.
Exactly, Elizabeth stated that Charles always gets what he wants (from Spare). And for all of Willy’s rage tendencies, he learned it from chucky. Chucky ripped out the sink and threw it, he tried to single some worker, we all saw how he reacted to leaky pens. It all starts with him. This weak old man shtick is just a ruse. I mean he is definitely weak in terms of character and integrity, but I don’t buy for a second that he is bullied by willy.
@Vader – ITA. Charles isn’t weak, as in letting people walk all over him. Charles is emotionally lazy.
@Vader – small correction, because it has a slightly different meaning. The exact quote from HM cited in Spare is, “Your father always does what he wants to do.” She knew who he was.
That play acting with Will on Monday, the handover of the patronage with Harry’s regiment and the timing of it, fully convinced me that Charles has plenty of agency. Regardless of the influence Camilla/the courtiers have, ultimately Charles does what he does, because it’s what he wants to do. The neat way Harry’s spokesperson short-circuited the question of a potential meeting shows Harry also knows his father.
And I agree with what’s said above about Will. The bottom line is, Charles just doesn’t want to be bothered dealing with him.
@MaryContray and @Kingston 🎯 Truth!!!
And…the entire story of Will’s coronation will be about Harry not being there. Perfect. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving petty tyrant.
Made me laugh, yes, the gutter press will love it.
Right?!
At this point, no matter which way William goes, the story will be about Harry. The cameras will be on Harry if he is there. The headlines will be about Harry if he is not.
The fun part is that in going to such extreme lengths to make everything about himself, he has made Harry the most sought-after royal in the room…even when he isn’t in the room.
Agree that every which way it’ll be all about the Sussexes! Delicious. What a mess the monarchy’s made for itself. I’m quite old now, white British, and up until the last six years was not particularly anti-monarchy and somewhat establishment. That’s all changed and, at the moment, I actually feel ashamed to be British.
The only thing they can do to neuter Harry’s power over them is to pretend to invite him and his wife and children back in to the fold, with an apology and security as Harry has stipulated.
But they wont do that, because Charles is a huge raging problem who yanked security from Diana and got away with it, so he thinks he can do it again.
William is Charles’ son without the drive Charles has. So he will always be overshadowed by Harry because he only wants Harry to be his scapegoat and sidekick.
As Harry already knows that the Sussexes won’t be welcomed to Bulliam’s Fancy Hat Party, the Sussexes might as well plan a r̶o̶y̶a̶l̶ tour somewhere nice, quite spontaneously, for that particular weekend with the whole family!
After all, the leftovers always accuse them of pulling focus and overshadowing anyway. Might as well do it right.
London what? Bucks House who?
🤭
Oh we know from last time that Meghan only needed to GO OUTSIDE and take a country walk looking happy and unbothered to pull headlines.
Given the BM habit of storing up tidbits for when they need it, it won’t even have to be on that day. They’ll have it ready to run.
But will the story also be about Kate not being there?
I was under the impression that Willy did not want a robes and trumpets and undressing behind a screen coronation ceremony. He acts so embarrassed by the dressing up. He’ll most likely be okay with fifteen minutes of signing some papers and then having everyone kneel before him.
Agreed. Willy doesn’t care about protocol. He just wants the cash and the power.
The part where everyone clutches pearls that the royal family is a mess — that makes me laugh. They obviously haven’t read their English history, where half the royal families were comprised of people who hated each other.
Nowadays we’re just lucky Harry isn’t going to return at the head of an army and demand Charles’ abdication, lol.
I love this for them. William can’t even get crowned king without Harry being the story, lmao.
I don’t give a fig about Will’s coronation but I’ve always wondered if he will block Harry from Charles’ funereal. I can absolutely see him being that petty. Wonder how the DM would spin that.
@kelly, I agree. I don’t think that Harry will be invited to Charles’ funeral. Especially if Camilla survives him.
Will Kate be there?
Truly, it is going to be hilarious that an absent Harry will overshadow TOB at his own freaking coronation. Bonus points for not having to watch since Harry and Meghan won’t be there. Sorry in advance to Kaiser.
I’m not sure Harry attending is a “by invitation only” situation, though. He will be 4th in line to the throne at that point. Protocol might require him to be there.
Are you sure it won’t be done on Zoom?
AI coronation coming up!
Either way, they’ll make it about Harry.
Willkkknut must be really raging to be dropping all these stories uhu?!
Does he know that being king is ‘hard work’? What is he trying to achieve right now?
Splitting up the brothers helped with her relationship with Charles, but if Charles kicks it tomorrow Camilla will just be the ex-queen back at her estate. I don’t think William loves her any more than Harry does.
Harry went to Charles’ coronation because he respects his father, and he’ll go to Charles’ funeral for the same reason. But he doesn’t respect William.
I believe Camzilla is already set up for life, as are her children and grandchildren by Chuckie. If he goes first, and I personally believe he is very sick, she will retire to Ray Mill with great wealth and slowly drip all the dirt she has on TOB to her media friends
Then she should be careful, lest she meet the same fate, as Diana. The king cannot be prosecuted.
I’m still not totally convinced William is coming to his own coronation. It might interfere with the school run.
😂🤣💀
😂😂😂😂
Hahaha he might be driving Louis to college by then. William is at least going to be really late.
If William does have a coronation any time soon, I hope Kate is pounding on the door of the cathedral like Queen Caroline. The British royals are constantly reenacting other esoteric events in the name of tradition, how about this one?
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2023/04/the-queen-who-stormed-the-coronation
Maybe he will just do it over zoom? He’s going to be a WFH king
The Zoomanation instead of the Coronation😂
There was the Jubbly.
There was the Chubbly,
Get ready for……………… the Wubbly, William’s Zoomanation to Conanation.
He could just stream it from home and not worry about a guest list at all. I can imagine the ceremony happening in his living room, with all the paraphernalia piled up on the coffee table – the Scepter of Antipathy, the Ring of Audacity, the Undershirt of Mediocrity – and the kids playing in the background. “Louis, can you shut it! We’re having a coronation here!!”
They could just AI the whole thing.
@Eurydice 🤣😂🤣BRILLANT! Please merch this-I want an Undershirt of Mediocrity shirt.
*chef’s kiss*
@Brassy Rebel – My nomination for post of the day!
😆 😆 😆
I second that motion!!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂
Your comments are always gold! Hahahahaah I can totally see this happening.
Comment of the day! And neither is Kate.
LMAO! Yes of course!
Seriously though can you imagine Will’s coronation?? It will be ghastly, depressing, and just sad for everyone in the UK. Having survived the “reign” of DT over here, I remember how depressing those days were…William is young and will have many years of forking up the country. It is so sad.
LMAO!!!
LMAO This comment wins!
Mic drop! *Boom!*
What a brilliant & perfect comment! (along with causing much cackling-I think I scared the freakin’ stink bug that snuck into the house-he/she fell to the floor)
Can’t have the prettier, sexier brother there. Oh hell no!
Poor Harry! He must be surprised and devastated. NOT.
William is a menace to society and to his brother. Harry will keep showing him up in every way possible, and is smart enough to watch his back and put protections in place. Where is Kate?
Is William even going to be King to have a coronation?
Barring an abdication, it would take a lot of work for that to happen and the current UK government is as inept as KP. Inertia will do it.
Will Kate be there? That’s the real question they need to be talking about.
I tried posting this same question earlier. I think if KittyKat is not there, Bullyboy will need all the distraction he can get.
Harry doesn’t care. He is never coming back to be Will-not’s scapegoat and target for handouts. He succeeded on his own and doesn’t need Will-not. Incandescent can kick rocks. Where is Kate and how much money are the royals mooching off struggling taxpayers? How much money does Will-not sponge per drunken, unprepared appearance? What exactly is his tax rate compared to the average citizen?
I would hope that Harry has a large, wildly successful tour planned for the day of William’s con-a-nation! I mean if Charles can schedule his on Archie’s birthday, trying to eliminate any further thought of Archie’s special day by superimposing his coronation on top of it, then Harry and/or Meghan should schedule something equally spectacular just for William.
I had the same idea, only much later, before reading all the way down..
😚
i really believe that H&M have been muting themselves to avoid just this wailing and gnashing of teeth. Hopefully, once Chuckle’s gone, they can fully realize their potential.
Who knows if Peg will even have a coronation. I’m sure if he does his brother would not come even if invited.
And if he does eventually have a coronation, won’t it be Kate’s coronation also? No one is mentioning the future queen. Why? Where is she?
Yes! Where is Kate? Is she ill, in a coma, on her deathbed? Or are they legally separated and filing for divorce? One thing is sure…William won’t have to worry about Kate carrying on with her own mission since she never found one.
I’d assumed that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be invited to his coronation. That’s no surprise, but right now it’s an open question as to whether Kate will be invited to William’s coronation. That’s what Mr. I-really-don’t-think-about-Harry (cuz he’s dead to me) should think about.
IF William invited Harry to his coronation, which I don’t know that he even would, I do think Harry might attend. But it would be another coat hanger type situation. He’d fly in and fly out. Meanwhile, William would make sure he was seated in the way back cheap seats where no one could see him. And Harry would be spotted at the airport bouncing back home. Coat hanger in hand. But if William made it very public that he did invite Harry and Harry refused? I just don’t see that happening. Harry would accept and go and then that would be it. Past that, nothing more. And yes, I could see William making his coronation on Lili’s birthday as some have suggested.
I find it odd that William is measuring the drapes for his rooms designated for the sovereign now when he lets it be known his reign will be by Zoom. William has already proven himself as an incompetent leader with PhotoGate; and the fact that Charles didn’t appoint him regent in the early days of his cancer announcement drives the point home. I would not be surprised that there are factions in the Firm and Government are dreading the reign of William V because they know what a mess he is.
And other factions that are eagerly awaiting his reign, in the confident notion that they can control him since they know his secrets, and because he is gutless and unintelligent.
I think it depends on how long Cammie lives. I think her passing will ease the tension between Willy/KC3/Harry, so if she outlives KC3, I don’t think Harry will be invited, but if she dies 3-4 years+ before him, there’s a chance the brothers will be able to repair things. Just a chance mind, and just a guess based on the idea it’s her playing them against one another in the press.
On second thought, I believe William will be secretly disappointed when he refuses to invite Harry and Harry doesn’t give a damn. Pegs won’t enjoy his con-a-nation half as much if the little brother he despises isn’t there to witness his Fancy Hat Day.
I know, all the derangers yapping about how H/M will need to BOW DOWN.
Awww that’s so sad! I’m sure Harry will be crying in one of his 500 toilets
😆
It won’t happen, but I hope Harry skips chucks funeral.
I doubt Willy will let Harry attend. He’ll be king, his choice., and if he does it’ll be back row (that’s good for H. He can wizz our the door first and be on first flight out)
If Will frosts him out of that event and Harry lets it be known … it will be a bad look for Will.
I think Harry (and only Harry) would like to attend that. Of course if he is solo people will be screaming about Meghan.
All this looks tremendously bad. Of course, whole “Harry issue” must be intense for William, otherwise he would be meh, I don’t care what Harry is doing. He seems to focus much of his energies on hate instead of tolerance/indifference. Certainly it must be quite exhausting for him. And of course the RF looks now incredible cruel and inhumane institution – I do not thing much respect really exists anymore outside the British bubble. Who would respect pathologically inhumane king? However, I wish all the strength and wisdom to Harry an Meghan to recover the trauma of this toxic family.
So the talk of a coronation makes me believe Chucks prognosis isn’t very good. I expect we will see a few more financially crippling Royal ceremonies soon. Hopefully they will after Prince Harry ruins the rags in court, a future king without a propaganda rota is something I would enjoy. I also would like Chuck to witness Prince Harry win.
I don’t think William’s coronation talk has anything to do with Charles’s health. William was talking about his father’s abdication and his own coronation when the Queen died. He was practically gleeful. He’s always been this crass.
I didn’t listen but I’m loving the fact that the houses were discussed. Remember Robert Jobsen saying how the Wales had claimed KP was going to be their forever home and that’s why it was so elaborately renovated. Did they even live at KP for 2 years?
They moved into KP “full time” when George started at St Thomas’s, which was 2017, and they moved to Windsor in 2022, so they were there 5 years. But I doubt they spent a lot of time there, they were probably at Anmer every weekend (and were certainly at Anmer probably from 2020-2021) and I doubt they were ever at KP over the summer breaks.
Ok that makes sense. The Covid time pd. made it feel shorter. Plus all the school holidays.
I‘ve listened to this story, it’s a podcast now. If you’re European and look from our perspective on what the English are about, you hear this a little differently. There was, clothed in measured words, a definite critique of KC and William. When you hear British people of that class ssying something is “sad, really sad”, numerous times, it translates as: “It’s stupid and unnecessary”.
They were asking for an official statement about Kate, too.
If you want to listen to funny (sometimes foulmouthed) rundowns about the abominable English Press, you can try “paper cuts”. England is not always what you read in the tabloids.
Yes, the paper cuts podcast is good.
I could almost feel sorry for William. When the coronation does come no matter whether Harry is there or not the focus of attention will be on that. Just as it was with Charles coronation. If Harry is there the narrative will be “where is Meghan” if she isn’t with him and will be “does Harry have a role in the ceremony” “where is Harry sitting” “is Anne in front of him with a big hat on” anyway tons of stories about Harry and boy howdy if Meghan does attend well William can forget about getting any attention at all. And of course if the Sussex’s aren’t there we can be guaranteed a ton of stories about how they’re “trying to steal William’s thunder” by going out for a coffee or whatever.
Maybe William will make it easy — by scheduling his coronation on Lili’s birthday.
I’ve long thought that William’s reign will be lacking in so many ways. The Queen crammed her extended family on that balcony — and valued them as family members and as her representatives. William, without the structure provided by the Queen and even by Charles, will be standing on the balcony pretty much alone, while Camilla maybe mutters in the shadows, and the RR wonder: Where’s Kate? The Gloucesters, the Kents, and Princess Anne will likely all be retired. The pickings are sparse. So: George and Charlotte, Louis — if he wants to be bothered, and maybe a nanny or two in the wings. Plus Mike and Zara? And Peter? Various Yorks? Between the exciting lineup and William’s history of abusive incandescence, I’m guessing that the Sussexes will neither be invited nor want to come. They’re too polite to do this, but I’d enjoy it if their absence came with a post like: “Not there. Washing our hair.” This is likely to be a very grim coronation— if it even happens at all.
I am not so sure that William will go with the slimmed down monarchy on the balcony. I could see him wanting to establish a similar feel to QEII’s reign by inviting Zara and Peter and Beatrice and their spouses and children to come out on the balcony. Of course, this would happen only after his own family went out first to soak up the adoration of the peasants and then he would open the doors and let the lesser royals share the space. He will want to send a message to Harry and Meghan AND Archie and Lili that they are cast out.
Harper, if this happens, Meghan should send him a thank you note.
The BM will have to emphasize how Peg is Diana’s son to get anyone interested in his coronation. I agree that it will be about whether Harry shows up or not. Will Keen be invited to the coronation? She’s been missing for months, I hope they let her out soon.
And Diana’s family will probably won’t turn up at William’s coronation, either.
I’m sorry, did you write “allow” Harry to come home for his father’s funeral? That’s his home and his father. Harry never told any1 England is not his home. He just lives in another country primarily. The only citizenship he holds is British on his passport And he doesn’t need any1’s permission to come and go. This is getting out of hand.
Honestly it’s not. William would completely have the power to ban Harry from the funeral. He can’t ban him from the country obviously but he can ban him from the funeral. It’s not like you can just walk into the monarch’s funeral. I mean I guess he could just go and hop over one of the police barriers and see if anyone stops him but yah William can and would do that.
Just wanted to clarify my above comment. I dont think William will ban Harry as he wants him there to bow to him. He will be king and in his mind he will finally have won. It would look terrible too. But he could if he wanted.
I don’t think William would ever ban Harry from his fathers funeral. Even he knows that’s a bad look. That said, William and palace courtiers will be doing everything they can to minimize his role. As for security, I saw Emily Andrews rolling her eyes at Harry’s security concerns bc there was so much security at St. Paul’s cathedral. To which, that wasn’t really about Harry. The prime minister’s wife was there along with other high profile people. It would be the same for the funeral. The security issue has always been about Harry feeling safe in the uk when he is not at some specific event. How can he bring his kids just for a visit to the uk to see old friends? Without police security, they would be mobbed if word got out. It was the same with Diana.
I think that even William’s fans would be shocked.
Harry and Meghan should be able to bring their kids the idea of harry having to take the children over and Meghan having to stay home is a bad look
…that last line, “Just how Camila wanted it”, gave me chills…
For my part, I’ve been wondering how fast the rota will drop Cloppy after Cluck karks it. She was their inside source; When Huevo finally pitches her out into the street, she might find many doors closed to her.
I hope that proves true. If Huevo is thinking ahead, he will have a come to jeebus mtg with Murdoch’s team and other tab owners, and lay down the law about Cloppy getting access to journalists. She knows enough to bring him down if she can get the papers to print it.
Shades of Angela Kelly….it appears that C-Rex has laid the blueprint to the old hack’s comeuppance by Billy Basher.
I wonder if he will invite the Spencers? If he does then surely his uncle will persuade him to invite Harry (and his family.) It would be the ideal two fingered salute to mark the end of the Parker-Bowles reign. Diana’s family along with ALL her grandchildren attending her eldest son’s conanation with her youngest son in attendance would be the biggest kick in the teeth to Camilla than ANY snarky unnamed “source” could manage.
💯
Bill is going to zoom in his coronation. Or, he will pull an Earthshot and have a party for himself and a bunch of celebrities while he has the rest of the royal family zoom in to the ceremony (for environmental reasons). LOL
I totally read this comment and visualized Huevo dramatically sweeping through a doorway and exiting stage left with his crown and robe, a la KKKate in the video they took before KC3’s coronation.
Will can stop any of this. It’s all of them. But Will is a grown man, he can control any of this.
I don’t think he cares , you do you Willy Boy.
Lets hope that the King lives long enough for his elder son to grow up.
Well, the Queen didn’t live long enough for her son to grow up.
??? As if. I mean seriously, why would Harry even want to go??🙄
Something that has been nagging since I heard Harry mention it….
William calls Harry “Harold.” Historical fact: William “The Conqueror” also known as William “The Bastard” defeated Harold Godwinson to become the King of England in 1099. Billy Basher is basically using history to show his little brother who is boss. What a wanker!
Harry’s birth name is Henry NOT Harold. And if we want to deal with William, the let’s remember the old myth, ” William will be the name of the first king of England and also the name of the last king of England.” Sounds good to me.
It’s William’s loss. Harry is the only thing that would make William’s coronation interesting. History won’t remember William (or Charles) except as the racists who, in the 21st century, chased away the biracial in-laws.
I’ve been around here for probably 15 years, and I cannot recall a thread that was so viciously hilarious as this one!!
Great job, Celebitches- this is a thread for the ages!! 😎 🤣
William could have turned around the worlds perception of him IF he had gone to the IG service and shaken Harry’s hand. He would have been praised for days which would have a two fold benefit – leave Charles looking like a bitter old man and pitiful king to the vet, and even if he never speaks to Harry it would show he could do the right thing for the military and vets as the future king.
“William won’t invite his brother to his coronation because there won’t be one.”
There, I finished the sentence!
It would be such a shame if Harry was on an Invictus visit (Nigeria style) the same weekend of any Willy coronation.
William’s coronation is going to be such a snore. Much as Charles’ was.
He might have to invite Harry just to interest the American networks.
That said, the intrigue around Kate might ramp up the interest. And there will always be interest in William just because he’s Diana’s son. Shame he so pathetically betrayed his mom.
I think Harry should do a big coronation party at his home in Montecito.. invite a lot of Big Names and live stream the dancing floor live during the coronation 😛 See who wins!
Harry looks like he’d be great fun at a party. William looks like he’d spoil one.
I’m hoping the monarchy will be abolished by then. They’re becoming more useless by the day. How do they put their names to the absolute rote they spew with a straight face. This piece makes William look even more like hell than he already does.
To the BF. Who cares? We don’t. We are wondering where Kate is and would like to remind Andrew that the US government has some questions re: child sex trafficking. KBYTHX. has some questions
I just don’t give a toss. Haven’t they discussed this before? I mean royal rota robots.
And P.S. Harry is a soldier, and it shows. He looks like a man. William, on the other hand, can’t be helped by wearing any kind of uniform/costume. He still looks like a pouty-faced man/baby. I’m just saying.
I read the headline of a Fox article all about how C&C had “moved on” from Harry as if he wasn’t there but…I think we ALLLLLLL know better. They could have just said “moved on” but NOPE they had to invoke Harry. 😂😂😂
Happily we are all looking forward to Harry not going to Bulliam’s Coronation kikiki
Is Charles going to keep up the spin that Kate is a daughter to him. I think he’s just trying to ice out Meghan
If William doesn’t invite him and Meghan and if old enough their children it will just make William look bad.
Phew…..thank goodness Harry and Meghan will not have to make an excuse they are washing their hair and cannot attend!
Allow? A son has to have permission to attend his father’s funeral? This Mafia family does not even respect family and it is time they were put in a museum.
We do not watch any of the stuff being vomited out about the Sussexes and only see bits on channels we do watch which is enough bile for us to allow into our lives.