Nikkhah: Prince William probably won’t invite his brother to his coronation

The Murdoch-owned British outlets have been trying new things for their royal coverage. The Sun has a YouTube “talk show” with a steady stream of royalists banging on about… the Sussexes. Meanwhile, the Times of London has a “Times Radio” show with Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey to sort of organize the royal gossip of the week. I totally understand if you guys don’t want to watch the whole thing (I skimmed it) but here’s the full video:

A few interesting parts, in no particular order. Kate Mansey trying to make Harry’s statement about not meeting his father sound whiny, only to admit just seconds later that Harry put Buckingham Palace “on the back foot.” Mansey also admits (around the 5:30 mark) that the king came out of the “no meeting” debacle looking pretty “shoddy” for not meeting with Harry AND ignoring the Invictus service. There’s also a discussion – a somewhat shady conversation – about Charles’s “convening power” as a king, yet he cannot convene his relationships with his sons.

Around the 14-minute mark they talk about how Prince William and Kate have all of these homes, and how there was pushback on their move to Windsor in 2022, when Kate got her little separation home, Adelaide Cottage. It’s interesting. They know more than they’re saying about the Waleses’ housing situation.

The most interesting part starts around the 24-minute mark where they talk about Charles and his sons and what’s in store for the years to come. Mansey points out something we noted last week, which was that the focus was all about Charles-and-Harry and whether they would meet and how Charles was mad about Harry’s statement, etc. There was no Kensington Palace briefing spree about how much William hates his brother or “William REFUSES to meet Harry.” Mansey says, “Now the rift is so deep, so widely accepted, that’s not even a story, no one assumes that William and Harry will ever meet.” Which is true. Then Nikkhah brings up the idea that William’s coronation will probably happen soonish and: “If, god forbid, we were to have another coronation in the next few years, would Harry be there? I don’t think William would invite him. And I don’t think Harry would come. That’s an extraordinary thing, isn’t it?” I… actually agree with Roya Nikkhah?

It’s worth remembering this Royalist story from last November, in which sources close to William claimed that the next time William will speak to Harry is “at their father’s funeral.” I think about that story too much. I think it’s true – William would “allow” Harry to come back for Charles’s funeral and that’s it. That would be the end of the brothers’ relationship. Just how Camilla wanted it.