Lady Gabriella Windsor has been invited to Trooping the Colour next month

In late February, Thomas Kingston died by gunshot wound to the head. The coroner later said that it was almost certainly self-inflicted, and I cannot tell if there’s still any ongoing investigation, but I don’t think there is. Kingston’s widow, Lady Gabriella Windsor, is said to be really torn up about her husband’s death. She’s no longer living in the London home they shared, and she’s moved into her parents’ Kensington Palace apartment. There was already a small, private, royal funeral held for Kingston, but there are plans for a larger memorial service at some point in the near future. The Windsors are apparently rallying behind Gabriella, and according to Richard Eden at the Mail, the king wants Gabriella to come out for Trooping the Colour.
Of all the troubles to have afflicted the Royal Family this year, none has been more devastating than the tragic death of Thomas Kingston, the 45-year-old husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor. Handsome and popular, Tom died from what was described as a traumatic head wound in February. A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.
This weekend will be particularly poignant for Lady Gabriella, as Saturday is the fifth anniversary of her wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor – a joyful occasion with the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip among the guests.
Now, the Royal Family is rallying round once again, this time to help Lady Gabriella – daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – to recover from the ordeal. I can reveal that their Majesties have invited Ella, as she is known by friends, to attend the King’s Birthday Parade next month. The parade is the formal name for Trooping the Colour and an appearance at the occasion would be the first time she has been seen in public since her husband’s death.
‘Everyone hopes that Ella will attend the celebrations, if she feels up to it,’ a royal source tells me. ‘It would be a powerful signal of the Family’s love and concern for her.’
It is not clear if Lady Gabriella will be invited to join the King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional fly-past when the parade is over. Along with other junior royals, Ella had made regular appearances on the balcony until the arrival of Covid-19 in early 2020. When the pandemic was over and Trooping the Colour returned, Queen Elizabeth invited only ‘working royals’ to join her, so sparing the blushes of her son Prince Andrew, who had been stripped of public duties, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had stepped back from royal duties with ‘The Firm’.
If Lady Gabriella does feel able to attend the King’s Birthday Parade and the private lunch that will follow, it would be useful preparation for an even more important date in her calendar the following weekend.
I can disclose that Tom’s family, in partnership with the royals, have organised a big memorial service for him. Some of his friends have already been invited. ‘It will be a wonderful chance to celebrate his life,’ one tells me. Most were not invited to his funeral in March. This was a small and, I’m told, ‘highly emotional’ gathering at the Chapel Royal within St James’s Palace – the setting for the marriage of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840 and the Christening of Prince George in 2013.
I know this isn’t the point of the story – or maybe it is, knowing Richard Eden – but it would be WILD if Gabriella was on the balcony for Trooping. Like, for years now, the Windsors have made such a BFD about “the balcony is only for WORKING ROYALS” and “Harry and Meghan are desperate to get on the balcony, but we’re snubbing them!” It must have dawned on the king’s courtiers that this year’s Trooping balcony is going to look pretty stale and musty, especially if the Princess of Wales and the Wales kids are not there. But allowing Gabriella on the balcony? It will be fascinating, if it happens. Anyway, all of the reporting around Kingston’s death has really emphasized that the Windsors are rallying behind her and throwing a protective shield around her. As they should, I’m glad that she’s being protected. I just wish the Windsors treated every female family member that way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I don’t recall where I read recently that the Kents didn’t attend something because they’re angry with Chuckles. I’m going to go look for the source but it made me raise my eyebrows…
The garden party at BP
Thank you Andrea!
They had another event that morning so it is more than likely they didn’t want to do two events back to back. But who knows…
Why would the Kents be angry about the garden party?
But WHY are they rallying around her and protecting her? Does she know something? Keeping her close? It’s still so weird that both William and Anne’s husband had visible bruising the day after Kingston’s death.
So so weird along with the unnecessary clarification from the BM that William couldn’t attend his godfather’s memorial service due to personal reasons but that Lady Gabriella husband’s death had nothing to do with that.
@aeren Reminds me of Bob Woodward & watergate:
Howard Simons: Did you call the White House press office?
Bob Woodward: I went over there; I talked to them. They said Hunt hadn’t worked there for three months. Then a PR guy said this weird thing to me. He said, “I am convinced that neither Mr. Colson nor anyone else at the White House had any knowledge of, or participation in, this deplorable incident at the Democratic National Committee.”
Howard Simons: Isn’t that what you expect them to say?
Bob Woodward: Absolutely.
Howard Simons: So?
Bob Woodward: I never asked about Watergate. I simply asked what were Hunt’s duties at the White House. They volunteered he was innocent when nobody asked if he was guilty.
Howard Simons: Be careful how you write it.
@sarahlee; it’s difficult to imagine Sir Timothy going after William, so one can assume that Wm struck first, if, in fact, these two bruising are related. Also related perhaps, what happened to the missing princess.?
Sarahlee and Aeren, I agree completely and I’d add to what you’ve both said, the weird article asking what would happen if Willy were to commit a serious crime. Everything seems to swirl around the Deviled Huevo, doesn’t it?
Yes! They are trying to keep her quiet. Peg. Nuff said.
Exactly!!
Maybe they’re rallying around her because she’s family and they care about her. It’s not that hard to understand.
It is hard to understand in comparison to what they did to Harry and Meghan during their time as working royals. Even harder to understand considering Chuck literally put his son, daughter-in-law, and baby grandson in mortal danger by pulling security without warning them. And continues to fight against them being able to have proper security in the UK. And evicted them from the home someone else gave them. So the idea of them rallying around Ms. Windsor seems odd in the greater context of how this family behaves.
This bunch? Caring?
YES. Please let Kingston rest in peace. Not everything is a conspiracy.
Exactly @Sid. I’m very unmoved by KFC’s protection/concern over his 2nd cousin’s feelings when he’s given zero sh*ts about his son, his biracial daughter-in-law and biracial grandchildren.
Tin foil hat theory. Anne’s husband took William to task over something big. William gave Anne’s husband a black eye. William messed with the wrong guy Anne’s husband started choking the little tyrant out and guards had to save the other brothers butt
It seems sort of strange to rally around someone by pushing them onto a balcony in the public eye.
This. How does that help? Maybe she wants space to to be on her own and not out in front of the whole country.
Huevo and Anne’s husband had bruising?
Beech – I don’t know about Anne’s husband, but Willy was walking around with very noticeable bruising on his neck the first time he was seen in public after this mysterious death by major head wound.
Yes, Sir Tim was sporting a black eye.
It was announced that Sir Tim had a “gardening” accident.
“Gardening accident” – lmaaaaoooo. Who amongst us hasn’t gotten a black eye whilst gardening?
I had the same thought. Everybody grieves differently, of course, but it’s certainly not what I would want to do in her position. And now that it’s just Charles, being on the balcony may not mean much to her anyway. If I recall, she was rather close with QEII, wasn’t she? Maybe it was only significant for her to be there for the late Queen.
Not to mention, I would avoid any and all royal events right about now, especially as a relatively young female member of the RF. Too much risk of being pressganged and dubbed “the new secret weapon”.
So true.
It’s the most coveted thing in the world, didn’t you know. In all seriousness, they are letting people know that Kate won’t be there. They need someone for glam shots and putting Rose there seemed a bit too on the nose.
Exactly. Kate won’t be there for trooping. The goal post keeps getting moved back again and again. Will she show for Christmas? At this point I am not certain. For the sake of her and her kids I hope she is okay but this is starting to sound like the type of thing movies will be written about years down the line.
Wilma, Exactly! 👍 If my husband died in a similar manner, there is no way in h3ll I would consider being allowed on that balcony supportive. Having never been part of KC’s slimmed-down monarchy, I would be aware of how much attention I would receive. And given the weird circumstances of PW that day, maybe I would also be questioning whether the “support” were less for me than for him.
Yes-I was coming on to say the same thing. How is this evidence that they’re rallying around with support? Being on the balcony with a bunch of extended family in front of crowds of people you don’t know is love and care? So bizarre. If they want her to feel included, why not just behind the scenes?
Some might even call it exploiting the grieving person – putting them out on display to show just what a caring person you are! And, coincidently of course, it would ensure that a young, pretty blonde woman is waving from the balcony just as Charles is looking old and frail. But I’m sure that such considerations are secondary to the family’s support…
@Jay, ‘to show just what a caring person you are’. Nailed. Meghan went through suicidal ideation and the The Firm was like, sorry, nothing can be done to help you. Princess Michael of Blackmoor Brooch’s son-in-law commits suicide? and they want to protect her(Ella) and show support? FYI, my comment is not in any way/shape/form against Gabriella/Ella. At all. It’s against the industrial complex bs.
Are they that unaware of how much curiosity there is on social media about Thomas Kingston’s passing? I can only imagine her appearance on the balcony would ignite more gossip and speculation about whether Huevo was involved or not.
Or maybe it’s Huevo that wants her there?
This.
My understanding is that she is invited to attend Trooping, not necessarily to be on the balcony afterwards. There must be something around Kingston’s death that the public doesn’t know about. I just have a feeling that something scandalous is bubbling.
Sounds like some hanky-panky, touchie-feely stuff going on there.
Who was doing who?
I’ve run out of any kind of generous feelings for the royals. When I read “protecting” and “rallying behind” I just assume that she knows something that the royals want to keep hidden. I’ve never seen the royals be decent to anyone without selfish motive. They just don’t have it in them.
“Decent to anyone without a selfish motive” . Hello Camilla. Isn’t this what Harry was saying? Some hanky panky needs a cover-up to protect the front line royals from yet more scandal.
Yes they don’t protect unless it may cause them some problems.
Same, Josephine, same.
William lifted the press embargo on the news of his death because he was getting cooked online when he didn’t attend the memorial for his godfather. William’s incompetent team also added Will’s absence is nothing to do with his death, which made everyone think the opposite must be true. They owe support to that poor woman for turning her husband’s death into a conspiracy. Imagine dealing with all that while mourning your husband.
Personally i think it is highly insensitive to trot the greiving widow out for trooping unless they are trying to prove a point. its only been 4 months, i grieved for my mum for a long time. this is a distraction from Where is miss missington?
Seems very self serving, Charles is in need of good press.
My husband unexpectedly passed in his sleep three years ago. I’m still grieving. Sometimes it hits you when you least expect it. I wish her peace.
I think this is more evidence of my comment in yesterday’s Rose thread, that the BM have demanded more youth/glamour from the BRF and they are responding. The fact that the BRF also gets to look like a supportive, protective and caring family is what I believe in technical terms is known as a “two-fer.”
1) Peter Philips and hard launch of new GF (complete with blowout)
2) Drafting Beatrice in for more events (and articles about her “new style”
3) More appearances by, and press coverage of, Rose
4) Gabriella invited to Trooping. Because unlike Kate, she won’t pull coverage. “Ella” who?
If it was me I wouldn’t want every single press article linked to my husband’s terrible tragic death by playing ball with the BRF (because the media won’t print an article about Gabriella without mentioning it), but maybe the her parents sensed opportunity after the whole rumoured Russian link debacle and they’re running with it…
Maybe they invited Ella so they could distract from the missing POW.
I agree Lady Esther. You’ve listed it out perfectly and it’s quite a checklist! It’s like someone launched operation Kate Who? and started scrambling with new gf rollouts, adding Bea after years of ignoring her and suddenly adding Rose and Gabriella to the mix. Subtly is not their skill set. And all of it provides lots of distractions for the public.
Do we think Will won’t bring the kids to Trouping?
It would really be eye-raising imo if William did not bring the kids to trooping. That said, I could see a statement saying the kids are supporting their sick mother and will not attend. What I could also see is just George making an appearance.
I need to add as 5) the increasing tabloid coverage of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of I’m Worth 10 Billion Pounds and his “society wedding of the yah” in a few weeks…to which Charles and Camilla may even attend. The BM covered Hugh and his fiancee’s visits to local charities with his fiancee sporting, as with Rose and Peter Philipp’s gf, the Fresh Blowout. Why, it’s almost like glamorous young non-royals are doing Quasi-Royal Stuff and providing lots of photos and press! But it’s totally fine here!
Normally the Grosvenors are a discreet aristo bunch (except when his father got caught with hookers LOL) but when the RF demands you pitch in, you pitch in I guess?
Everything you said, plus more. 100. I just find that whole family to be so transactional in the way they use one another. Ella’s parents are so craven; just like Kate’s mother and father. Trash! The whole lot of them. For her parents to attend Constantine’s memorial just after her husbands tragic death was just so odd to me. No one would have cared if they hadn’t been there. But that sarcastic, racist, mother of hers can’t avoid the tiniest opportunity to be on camera. For people to still be thinking that Harry would want his kids to grow up around this is beyond dumb.
I rarely have anything nice to say about Princess Michael, but they were definitely chummy with Constantine, who is Ella’s godfather. They would attend the opening of an envelope but definitely had a relationship with the deceased.
The whole thing is super fishy. Of course, Ella’s parents and apparently now Ella are kind of living off the crown in their posh KP digs so can be controlled via purse strings.
Well if she wants to go, even though it will be massively hypocritical of their previous stances, let her go. I just can’t imagine the first instance back into public would be her wanting to be in front of huge crowds and worldwide photos. I hope she has agency to say no to the King if preferred. And it never really crossed my mind until this moment how depleted that balcony would look this year. Because I realize Kate probably wasn’t going to be there, but I suppose there is a very good chance that maybe only George as heir would be there, or maybe none of them? Whatever it looks like the comparison from 2019 to 2024 is going to be very interesting to do side by side in photos.
Charles is keeping Gabriella close to keep her from spilling the real circumstances of Kingston’s death. She’s 56th in the line of succession. Stuff like this makes me glad Harry and Meghan are in the U.S.
+1
He sure is.
If they start loading up the balcony with minor royals, the Andrew problem will become front and center again.
So I was just London ( work and spending time with my bad teethed English guy) , we touched the monarchy subject and I told him how disgusting the treatment of Meghan and Harry was and how the monarchy are a bunch of racist a**holes. He then proceeded to tell me that he doesn’t understand why they want to show the Wales as the best couple when is well we’ll known that they Both cheat on each other. He mentioned that Kate specifically cheats and is well known. By the way, he is a journalist ( the serious kind but with friends in the entertainment industry).
Maybe that’s why this young woman is being kept close ? Maybe just maybe Huevo is involved ? Kate ? Maybe crazy conspiracy but the Windsors did make his death a conspiracy after all.
Anyhow, poor woman. Not sure if this is the best to have her in front of thousands when she is grieving.
CEL2495 — what does your journalist bf think about the way the British Media (even the serious outlets) aren’t pushing back or reporting on anything that’s going on with the royal family? Not looking for tea just wondering since that is a big question on this site among the writers and commenters. Curious to hear your take!
@ Mrs SMITH he def thinks the entertainment media is dishonest just like the BRF. They work together because they feed from each other. The serious journalist have no interest in touching this subject and sometimes get offered money to talk about the BRF to give the rumors credibility but get turn down more times than none. He was offered ££ to trash a royal ( did not wanted to say who) but he declined. He also told me that the average British population doesn’t care about the monarchy at all… as opposed to what is shown in the media.
Another tea: he told me that Charles is the worst. He did not elaborate. By the way , he has been at many events with the royals including Harry and Meghan when they were senior royals.
Not sure if Kate cheats but that’s what he told me. That she does and is very well known.
Thanks for responding Cel! It’s fascinating to me that real journalists don’t want to touch that subject. I get it, once you start pulling at one thread, you’ll have a hornet’s nest in your lap. We see all these weird things happening in the RF and the press spin is just baffling. The palaces comms teams are one thing, but I find it truly strange that the real press just stays away.
I don’t believe Kate cheats. If she does, why would she try to oust Rose for getting with William? If W&K had an understanding, Rose story wouldn’t blow up as it did. On Tatler story, the aristo neighbors laughed at Kate for getting worked up about Rose and Will having dinners, like they were mocking her for not understanding the aristo lifestyle.
Maybe Keen’s cheating started after/because of that?
Honestly I don’t see it with her. She would know she can’t get away with something like that. She kept groping Will in front of the cameras, I think she was still trying to keep the marriage, or what is left of it, intact. But, of course, we don’t really know these people. She may be having all the fun behind the closed doors, who knows?
Agree, I don’t see that in Kate. We know she was the “mattress” for William’s friends before they got married, but I don’t get any sexual vibe from her at all. She’s a cold person, why would she have an affair. She also knows she doesn’t have the power for that. She flirts with other men in front of their wives for power, she has no need to have sex.
Also doubt William would tolerate being cheated on, he demands loyalty from everyone in his life, while not giving it.
Good point. I don’t think she cheats. It wouldn’t seem to fit her character to me, which seems narrowly focused on one thing, being queen. Why on earth would she cast a shadow over that.
Why would you think Kate wouldn’t cheat when cheating is part of the aristo lifestyle? Monogamy and fidelity are “middle class morals” and that is the last thing Kate wants to be called. She wants to shed that middle class skin more than anything else, well except being queen. I think with Rose (or whoever) William must have thrown something in her face, like possibly a divorce and that sent her into a tailspin.
@MsIam, You can try to be someone else, that doesn’t mean you are. Kate didn’t grow up as an aristo. There are many stories of Kate chasing other women away from Will. She is always in competition with other women. She isn’t gonna just sit there and give full permission to Will to entertain other women, while she is also getting hers. She is too insecure for that kind of lifestyle. QE2 made sure that she was seen with Philips’s “companion”, gave an impression of friendship. When Kate tried to do the same, she looked scary and tense in the photos with Rose. If she was that kind of person, she wouldn’t try to oust Rose in the first place.
This is not the first time there has been a hint that BOTH Kate and William have taken lovers. I still recall with astonishment the Daily Fail of all papers casually and randomly inserting the name of a man as “a close friend of the Duchess of Cambridge” in an article which was totally unrelated to the subject, close to articles talking about how pleased she was that Louis looks so much like her (he doesn’t), and when I googled the name of that random man, he was the spitting image of Louis. When taken together with everything that was going on around the time of her pregnancy with Louis and how she all of a sudden looked like that cat who got the cream, as though she had won something or got something over on someone (and it wasn’t “oooh, she finally got the third child William had been resisting”), it gave me serious pause for thought.
I hope Kate does have someone on the side. William is no prize. He treats her like crap, is probably emotionally and verbally abusive, and that man’s looks have been depleting since he turned 25.
I missed all of this! That would be so surprising but I hope it’s true for her sake. Her life with William seems so miserable and lonely.
That expression of hers when she gets one over on someone is hard to miss. Such a small minded mean girl.
If Kate had someone on the side, I wouldn’t judge her for it.
Many of the responses to this comment are interesting – I’m no fan of Kate M and a big anti-fan of the monarchy and BRF, but at times it feels like people sorta strip her of her humanity in a strange way and flatten her into almost just a blank cypher? She can be a terrible human & boring/bland/simple as hell but still human, and having affairs while in a bad, controlling, disappointing marriage is something lost, empty, unhappy people do all the time. They can also have affairs and be angry when their partner has a very serious affair because it triggers their insecurities or is a particularly serious one, also a common occurrence even in relationships with unspoken ‘arrangements’. People are messy hypocrites!
If I’m not mistaken she was Trooping last year and stood on the inner balcony in BP so she was always going to be invited to this year’s event. The question is who will be on the main balcony this year.
I was just thinking of this. Wasn’t last year the year she PLANTED herself on that balcony? Or was it the year before? She got right up center and WOULD. NOT. MOVE. LOLOL I cringed from all the way over here in the states.
Attending Trooping is one thing, appearing on the balcony is something else at this point, and I think they’d only do that if they had all the other “minor” royals out there as well – Beatrice, Eugenie, and definitely Camilla’s children.
It will be interesting to see if the Wales children appear on the balcony. I maintain that the only way Kate will is if we see her at an event or two before (there won’t be a surprise appearance from her) so wonder if we will see the images of William on the balcony with the children, without Kate.
Will and the kids without Kate – it will be interesting to see if there’s any PR to prepare everyone for Kate’s non-appearance. KP has bungled everything else so far. And Andrew is still the ghost at the banquet – If they keep it to just working royals, the balcony will look pretty pathetic. If they bring in non-working royals, Andrew will back in the press.
I’m very curious about the balcony situation as well. They would be smart to bring out the whole family as it has looked pretty bare but then you have the Andrew problem. William and the kids have to attend it would be too weird if they miss. You can explain their absence at Easter as they were not in Windsor but how do they miss one of the biggest events of the year. I agree Kate won’t be there unless she has already been out and about. Charles is not sharing his parade spotlight.
Maybe we get blurry pics, videos of Kate from the balcony while everyone is HD.
LOL they can always photoshop her in.
Just wondered upthread about the children even being at trooping. I could see a situation where maybe it’s only George this year. Or none of the kids. Do I think that would go down well? No, not at all. William being seen with the kids even if Kate isn’t there would be the best choice. But William’s not exactly known for making good choices. Especially lately.
I would think whether or not the kids come to trooping will depend on how tight is the circle of people that know the truth about Kate. If it is limited to a very few, then Huevo won’t be able to bring Louis to this event and have him chatting up his cousins at the luncheon about how his mum won’t wake up. He could isolate Louis and Charlotte and bring them out on the balcony then whisk them away so they don’t spill anything he doesn’t want spilled. It will be very interesting to see how it is managed. I think it’s likely that he will say the children are with Kate at Anmer for the weekend keeping her company, and that it was their choice to stay with her and support her.
I think it will be George with Will. I’m not sure he can even (easily) access Char and Louis. George not being there would be weird and slightly unsettling
BM are demanding glamour and so T of C is ideal for showcasing young and attractive cousins and second cousins of FK. Maybe the Firm are trialling who could temp for them over the Summer while Kate is away? Who is going to fill in during the Wimbledon fortnight for example? Really an update should be provided on Kate in July before they take their two month Summer break if she does not return for Wimbledon?
So her hubby passes by suicide and the family invites her to come and watch them play dress-up? This is supposed to be “supportive” and “protective”? Am I the only one who thinks that this is weird?
G-d know they need *someone* mildly interesting up on that bupkis balcony. Cause it’s going to be Charles, Camilla, Anne, Eddie & Sophie (just a gut feeling) or it will be everyone up to and including the 50th in the LOS except the hair apparent and his wife
Ella is tall, blonde, pretty, and fashionable, as well as educated, employed, and talented, plus a long-time royal who grew up in KP and on that very balcony with QEII’s grandchildren.
She is a great choice to fill the Kate gap.
She’s their next secret weapon!
The “slimmed-down” BRF is hard up for beautiful young women. I can see them putting Lady Gabriella on the balcony just so they can have a pretty white noblewoman for people to photograph and gossip about. No one’s interested in the fur-laden, bejeweled leathery old crusts that remain in the public eye.
With one story they’ve got a new “Will she or won’t she be there?” And it’s not about Kate. Maybe there’s more *support* behind the scenes but this looks like using her.
Maybe I’m misremembering but although I’m fairly sure Harry went to Gabriella’s wedding – I think he only went to the service and by himself (as Meghan had only given birth to Archie a couple of weeks earlier) but were Kate and William even there?
No, neither Willy or Kate attended Gabriella’s wedding. Supposedly Wily skipped due to having to award a football trophy or some such.
A full Coroner’s Inquest will normally take place within 6 – 9 months of a ‘reportable death’. After Thomas Kingston’s death the Coroner opened the Inquest, reported the brief facts and released the body to the family for funeral arrangements. She then postponed the Inquest to a later date. The full Inquest will be in open Court with witnesses called and a formal verdict recorded. There will be an attempt to find a reason for this apparent suicide. So the process is not yet completed.
Yes, when this procedure was adjourned it was indicated that it would reconvene this Summer. I believe it is to be held in August.
Thank you for the detail and timescale, I appreciate that.
No one has printed that it was suicide, only head trauma with a gun nearby. Sounds like door is being left open to explore other possibilities.
The initial finding at the opening of the Inquest was that ‘the death was not suspicious and no-one else was involved’. This would indicate suicide or accidental death. It ruled out any criminal investigation and allowed the body to be released. The full inquest will try to come to a conclusion about why this death occurred.
This has a ‘Sista Space’ feel to it, stand next to us and smile to ‘prove’ there’s no hard feelings.
How interesting that they want to launch her publicly in this manner when she is in mourning. Princess Michael must be thrilled.
I guess this means Charles doesn’t except Kate to have sufficiently improved her speech and physical therapy following her stroke. Yeah, yeah, so-called “cancer” (or “non-cancer” since they said chemo was preventative only?). But adjuvant chemo is predictable and doesn’t explain her prolonged and unpredictable absence. She had a stroke, and cannot move and/or speak properly yet, it’s the most likely scenario.
I agree that Kate is incapacitated in some way but what i don’t understand is why they need to keep this a secret. I’m not saying they need to parade Kate everywhere but just be honest about what happened. If she did have a stroke then that would clearly show the farm shop video was a fake, as well as the “cancer” video. I mean Kate is human and all humans have illnesses, it’s not a state secret. This has a North Korea like vibe to it.
Remove “cancer had been present” and replace with “William had been present.” Explains everything.
Multiple reconstructive surgery takes time. Heal some; “oh! its still not right!” and back into surgery you go. How bad was she messed up?
I wonder why they would announce this ahead of time. Do people outside of close royal watchers even know who she is? And highlighting her brings the story of her husbands death to front, which seems like something the royal family doesn’t want. Unless of course the media is trolling the family again….
I don’t understand why serious journalists would not want to investigate this whole thing. Even if you don’t care about the royals, they cost taxpayers a ton of money, so it’s an accountability thing.
What really happened with the bruised Egg? What was his relationship to TK? Where the hell is Kate? And why are they trying to distract people by using Rose Hanbury and Ella?
There’s nothing mysterious about it. Charles has always had a warm relationship with Gabriella and he stepped up with her sister in law Sophie Winkelman too. The speculation is distasteful. Her husband of just five years killed himself. He apparently suffered some mental illness, likely depression. Those of us who have and have gone up to that edge can relate. I’d have never had a gun because it just takes that one minute of desperation. We don’t know their private life. They were both older, did they want kids and couldn’t have them? Did he have business troubles? Was their marriage strained? Who knows. And it’s not our business. He married someone royal adjacent but for all intents and purposes was a private citizen.
@Bqm, ‘Charles has always had a warm relationship with Gabriella’, I might have missed some article, the five I took the time out to read, does not mention Charles even attending Ella’s wedding. The speculation isn’t distasteful. It’s normal to question things. It’s not normal to accept what the BM tells you without questions. I hope you’ve given the same grace to H&M regarding a private life. They do have a public life too. Just like the others.
I question a lot of things. My eyebrows raised (fortunately the stink bugs are gone for the time being), when I googled, prince charles lady gabriella’s wedding. A very interesting photo accompanied this article. E! News is gossip. Still interesting.
https://www.eonline.com/news/1042399/all-about-royal-bride-lady-gabriella-windsor-mom-princess-pushy-and-the-queen-s-controversy-courting-side-of-the-family
Harry had the grace to walk with Sophie Winkleman. He probably regrets it now to be so congenial.
She would bring glamour, while serving as a lightning rod for attention to detract from the fact that Kate will not be there. She and her husband together were a beautiful couple and would have made a glamourous team. But I do not believe Charles is altruistic.