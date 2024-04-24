Lady Gabriella Windsor has moved into her parents’ Kensington Palace apartment

Thomas Kingston passed away in February. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. His death came at such a chaotic time for the Windsors, with a missing Princess of Wales, a visibly off-kilter Prince of Wales and King Charles’s cancer battle. The inquest into Kingston’s death made it clear that it was suicide. There was a quiet funeral about six weeks ago, and Prince William and other royals attended. Since then, it appears that Lady Gabriella has moved in with her parents.
Lady Gabriella Windsor’s friends are said to be rallying around her after the death of her husband in February. War hero and financier Thomas Kingston was found dead aged 45 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.
Yesterday, his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor turned 43. She has moved out of the Notting Hill home she shared with her husband and moved back into Kensington Palace with her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Mail’s Richard Eden revealed.
One of her friends said: ‘They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn’t want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom. All of us are rallying round and she’s going to be OK.’
Kingston died from a ‘traumatic head wound’, an inquest heard in March. A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. His death was not being treated as suspicious, and no one else was involved.
I understand completely – while I think Ella’s parents seem kind of awful, they’re still her parents and she wants to be with family. She didn’t want to be alone in the house she shared with Thomas. She wants to feel safe and have people around her. It’s perfectly normal. I wouldn’t be surprised if she eventually sells the Notting Hill home, nor would I be surprised if King Charles ended up giving her an apartment in one of the royal properties.
