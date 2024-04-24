Lady Gabriella Windsor has moved into her parents’ Kensington Palace apartment

Thomas Kingston passed away in February. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. His death came at such a chaotic time for the Windsors, with a missing Princess of Wales, a visibly off-kilter Prince of Wales and King Charles’s cancer battle. The inquest into Kingston’s death made it clear that it was suicide. There was a quiet funeral about six weeks ago, and Prince William and other royals attended. Since then, it appears that Lady Gabriella has moved in with her parents.

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s friends are said to be rallying around her after the death of her husband in February. War hero and financier Thomas Kingston was found dead aged 45 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

Yesterday, his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor turned 43. She has moved out of the Notting Hill home she shared with her husband and moved back into Kensington Palace with her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Mail’s Richard Eden revealed.

One of her friends said: ‘They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn’t want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom. All of us are rallying round and she’s going to be OK.’

Kingston died from a ‘traumatic head wound’, an inquest heard in March. A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. His death was not being treated as suspicious, and no one else was involved.

I understand completely – while I think Ella’s parents seem kind of awful, they’re still her parents and she wants to be with family. She didn’t want to be alone in the house she shared with Thomas. She wants to feel safe and have people around her. It’s perfectly normal. I wouldn’t be surprised if she eventually sells the Notting Hill home, nor would I be surprised if King Charles ended up giving her an apartment in one of the royal properties.

19 Responses to “Lady Gabriella Windsor has moved into her parents’ Kensington Palace apartment”

  1. Nubia says:
    April 24, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Just how huge is Kensington Palace,I would love to see a drawing and who gets the next best apartments after William and Kate.

    Reply
  2. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    April 24, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I think maybe… leave her alone?

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      April 24, 2024 at 9:28 am

      The rota can ‘t leave her alone. They need somebody to write about now that their Kate and Wills can’t drum up interest anymore. I feel really bad for Gabriella, getting dragged into this because the royals need distraction.

      Reply
  3. ML says:
    April 24, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Suïcide is so hard on those left behind! Hopefully she’s getting a lot of support and moving in with her parents helps her. It’s completely understandable that she wants nothing to do with her old home where all the memories are bouncing around.
    I just realized she’s Frederick Windsor’s little sister (from yesterday’s Rebel Wilson article). That’s somehow mind-blowing.

    Reply
    • Proud Mary says:
      April 24, 2024 at 8:37 am

      I agree with you, in theory. But remember that we are talking about the royal family here. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is ever as it seems with those people. They’re always lying about something. This woman is a very minor royal, despite her plight, yet we are reading about her in the tabloids? Always ask, why?

      Reply
  4. Afken says:
    April 24, 2024 at 7:55 am

    These people have weird definitions of friendship. I’d be upset if my friends were talking to Richard Eden about my grief and physical location.

    Reply
  5. Embee says:
    April 24, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I’m so glad for her that she is taking time to regroup with family. Having been through a similar traumatic experience, I really wish I had done this. Trying to show my strength and independence took a real toll I am still paying. All the healing to her.

    Reply
  6. Jeep says:
    April 24, 2024 at 8:49 am

    This sounds completely normal to me. My mother moved us in with my grandparents for about a year after my father died. It was impossible for her to be in their shared home.

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    April 24, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Does anyone remember if the Sussexes issued a statement about his death? I don’t think they did and weren’t at the funeral. Interesting.

    Is there some kind of rule in the UK that publishers can’t say suicide or that he ended his life? I think it’s weird that they are still describing it the way they are.

    Anyway, of being with her family helps, I’m happy she moved in. Can’t imagine what she’s going through right now.

    Reply
  8. Betsy says:
    April 24, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Suicide is truly one of the worst things and it ripples for generations. She should go wherever she finds the most peace and I hope she finds some measure of it.

    The only thing that strikes me as odd about this is that when his death was first announced, whatever British agency it was added “Prince William is not involved with the death.” I didn’t get it then, I don’t get it now and I find it so odd that that was added to the article announcing his death.

    But again, as a person three generations removed from a suicide, may she find peace.

    Reply
    • AA says:
      April 24, 2024 at 9:50 am

      It’s true what you say about suicide echoing for generations. My grandfather committed suicide before I was born (actually the year I was born, about six months prior). My dad was very much affected by this and blames himself for a variety of reasons. I didn’t even know he had killed himself until I was 12-13 years old. I do think about him sometimes and wonder why, and what he was like.

      I hope Ella finds some peace. I’m not sure my dad ever has.

      Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:25 am

    I think it was Nanny Maria who was moved into Frogmore Cottage in the middle of the night – she got kicked out of AC to make room for Carole – it also explains the story about the reno’s at AC to ‘help with Kates recuperation’ – they need more bedrooms to accomodate Granny Carole and Nanny Maria.

    Reply

