Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, passed away at the age of 45

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband Thomas Kingston has passed away unexpectedly. Gabriella and Thomas got engaged in September 2018, and their wedding was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor (just like the Sussex wedding), and it took place in May 2019. It was a sedate royal wedding but the bride and groom looked lovely on their wedding day. We didn’t hear much about them since then, but they were invited to some of the bigger royal events and they seemed close to Gabriella’s royal relations. I didn’t even know where they lived before now – apparently, Thomas passed away on Sunday at their home in Gloucestershire.
Thomas Kingston, a British financier who was the husband of Lady Gabriella and former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died at age 45. A statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”
A palace spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of Kingston’s death. “The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family,” the palace spokesperson’s statement said.
Kingston died in Gloucestershire on Sunday, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Although the cause of death is undetermined, no suspicious circumstances or other parties are involved.
Kingston worked as a director at Devonport Capital. According to his biography on the company’s website, he has a bachelor’s degree in economic history from Bristol University and previously worked at Schroders and Voltan Capital.
A tragedy – only 45 years old, and to go so suddenly and so… mysteriously. Speaking of, Gabriella’s parents, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, attended King Constantine’s memorial service in Windsor and they didn’t seem to let on that their son-in-law had passed away suddenly. I also find it odd that there was a two-day delay in releasing the information. Even more mysterious is the sudden rush of royal reporters declaring that Prince William’s absence from the memorial had nothing to do with Kingston’s passing.
Prince William’s absence from the memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece was not connected to the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, it is understood. Mr Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.
Earlier today, royal experts said that it ‘was strange’ that Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at the last minute for unspecified ‘personal reasons’. But it is understood that the Prince of Wales’ absence from the memorial for the personal matter was not connected to the news of Mr Kingston’s sudden death.
A lot of people are being very, very weird. I mean… it would actually make sense if William’s absence was about Kingston’s death. Kensington Palace could have said “William was exceptionally close to Gabriella and Thomas, he is helping with the arrangements.” But that would have been a lie, I’m sure. Like… the whole thing is just really sad, upsetting and tragic. I feel bad for Gabriella.
Royal sources say the death of Mr Kingston is not connected to the Prince of Wales’s absence from King Constantine’s memorial service today.
— Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) February 27, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
WTAF is going on over there???
All sorts of ominous, right?
Clue, special royal edition.
Is it too soon to declare 2024 annus horribilis for the Windsors? It’s only February, and yet…
45 is young, how sad for the family.
Clearly not related to William’s absence from the service though as Gabriella’s parents attended, and KP would have at said something if it was.
the almost immediate insistence from the RRs that William’s absence and Kingston’s death were not related is very interesting though. As we all have said, the RRs seem to know exactly what’s going on and its starting to feel like they’re done covering for William.
Yeah 45 is very young.
Given the weird proactive RRs coverage denying any connection, it makes one wonder about various scenarios involving William. All night bender? Orgy? Special friend who enjoys pegging? Who knows. But this is definitely being reported very oddly.
Kingston passed away on Sunday, and PW probably knew about that. He canceled his reading at the memorial less than an hour ahead of the ceremony—could you imagine using his cousin-in-law’s death as an excuse? That would have looked even worse! Of course they’re going to say the W canceling isn’t related, since he would have backed out earlier.
My husband’s uncle died around that age due to a heart attack, which no one was expecting. TK passing so young with giving the reason is sad.
Never ever is this the reason why Peg didn’t attend. He wouldn’t even shed a tear if something happened to his own brother.
Although one shouldn’t make wild assumptions in such a tragic situation, I can’t help but immediately think about suicide. Mental health problems are not taken seriously enough, especially among men and especially among these people who think that therapy is brainwashing (cough)… The best example is H+M.
I’m 100% sure that William was the only problem as to why he didn’t attend, just like Kaiser says.
People do die suddenly. But with everything else that is going on, this just adds to the mystery and it’s not like they’ll ever tell us what he died from. So we have random royals disappearing for weeks or suddenly disappearing without explanation. And now a sudden royal death added to the mix. Where is Miss Marple when you need her?
I kind of wonder if william thought he could use the death as cover for not going, but then Prince and Princess Michael showed up and he clearly couldn’t anymore.
That’s some crazy level stiff upper lip stuff going on with Gabriella’s parents showing up at the memorial knowing their daughter’s world had just fallen apart. And sitting in the same chapel they were married in. Clearly the whole royal family had to know about the death by then too, but they embargoed the press release announcing his death until after the memorial.
@Harper
The Late King Constantine was both Gabriella & Prince William’s Godfather
The King was a second cousin to both King Charles and Gabriella’s Father, Prince Michael Duke of Kent . Hence the attendance
Meanwhile The Late King Constantine was the older brother of King Felipe’s Mother Queen Sofia
He was married to the immediate younger sister of Queen Magarethe of Denmark.
There were some bot activities on reddit yesterday, leaving similar comments that Will was so close to this guy (he was Pippa’s ex, I guess?) and that’s why he couldn’t go to the service. I think, that’s why the royal reporters asked Will’s team if that’s the real reason.
So he passed at an “address in Gloucestershire”, it doesn’t say he passed at home. This and the delay in the reporting of this, possibly as a deflection from Williams absence from the memorial service, leads me to believe that his death is drug/alcohol related. RIP
Highgrove is in Gloucestershire. About five of the RR had the exact same statement about this tragedy not being connected to William’s last minute AWOL from the memorial. SO that means it probably was connected. Why call attention to it. Was it an OD? Coke induced MI? Suicide? This really is pushing all the conspiracy buttons.
When they specifically deny you know the truth is close.
Yes, I’m thinking along the same lines @Agnes — OD, coke bender, etc.
Totally agree, Agnes
Wasn’t Highgrove the home of Club H, where Pegs partied with Keen and Guy Pelly back in the day?
I agree about likely cause of death being drug-related because if it were a heart attack they would have reported that to avoid just this sort of speculation! Plus he worked in finance and isn’t coke the drug of choice for those bros?
And yes, based on the strenuous denials that Pegs wasn’t there, I believe 100% that he was there. Maybe Highgrove is where he’s been this whole time!
Agreed. Overdose maybe during a party with william. And willuam was wasted.
It will be interesting to see if he can stand up straight when he meets with Jewish leaders later this week to help bring peace to the Middle East.
Or if Willy can make it to the funeral. Possibly another no show situation.
If he died at any of his homes, they would just say he died “at home”. Dying at someone else’s home creates a problem for sure.
Yeah, it’s weird that they’re being so specific to say that William’s memorial absence was definitely absolutely not related to this. Sad. 45 is young.
Yeah, interesting that they find it important to react to the assumption that Peg’s personal matter was about this guy’s sudden death. Probably because Peg and his team already know how and why he died at “an address in Gloucestershire” and they want to distance Peg from the fishy circumstances. I wonder if we ever find out what is at this address.
“…at an address in Gloucestershire”
What’s in Gloucestershire? Was it in his home? There are rumours that he and Will were partying but 6 pm doesn’t sound like partying hour.
When you drink as much as Blinky appears to, any hour is party hour.
True. True.
When the British tabloids deny something about the royal family, I tend to think the opposite must be true.
William was bobbing and weaving at 2pm at the investiture so I don’t think he and his mates strictly observe party hour.
A lot of people in those circles have second homes in Gloucestershire (and main home in London) – so I assume that’s the case here.
Highgrove is in Gloucestershire. As in, the estate given to Charles and Diana as a wedding present and former home of Club H.
What is club H?
@JK I caught that “at an address in Gloucestershire” line too. The BM acts like it was his and his wife’s address and not AN/another address which is as curious as their attempts to distance the fk from this sad death of 45 yr old “family” member. The article says emergency services were called around 6pm so who knows exactly when he was discovered.
Still, its interesting that the Kents attended Constantine’s memorial despite their daughter bring so recently widowed while Will couldn’t even think of a decent excuse not to attend after giving such short notice.
They were probably in a snowstorm at “Club H”. 😉
He could have still been going from the night before. Also, “he was discovered” at 6pm, he could have passed much earlier.
I feel sorry for her, to have her husband pass so young. She seems to be quite lovely considering who her mother is.
The whole statement about Blinky Bill isn’t going to the memorial service but it’s nothing to do with his distant cousins husband death is just down right hinky.
@Seaflower +1
The problem with Peg is my favourite turn of phrase from the CB commentariat: how are they so bad at this?? How??
After bungling Kate’s medical issue, they repeat the same mistakes over and over. They couldn’t come up with a giod excuse so they said something vague. Now people spwculate and all they are willing to do is saying what is NOT the reason for his no-show. It’s not Kate, not KC, not the fishy death of a relative, but we promise it will not prevent him from coming next time. My god…
Tragic. What’s weird for me is that Kent’s went to the memorial and that BP announced the death. Gabriella’s not a working royal and low down the line. Was the Palace trying to distract from William’s absence from the memorial?
Yup. Because why the delay in announcing it? Just like they saved up stories about Harry, they’ll do anything and everything to protect their drunken heir.
Yes exactly. Why announce it as speculation about William was running rampant? This whole family is just so awful. They are using his death to protect William again. RIP Thomas 45 is far too young.
@Amy Bee -Probably delayed until after the memorial service .
The late King Constantine was God Father to both Prince William and Lady Gabriella.
She represented Prince William at his funeral last year.
He was also second Cousin to both Gabrielle’s Father ( Prince Michael of Kent) & King Charles ( King Constantine’s Father & Prince Phillip’s Father were brothers)
So weirdly reported. Why the delay? And the numerous rota rats insisting that Pegs had nothing to do with this and isn’t connected at all and “look over there!” is a bit of doth protesting too much. Was anyone out there suggesting that he did have something to do with it? So. Weird.
My guess is that the rota rats know what’s happened to Keen and I’ll be curious to see if they make the same strident denials of Pegs being connected when it’s finally announced. Because I bet they won’t. Because they know.
The timing of the announcements is so weird I think that:
1. William wasn’t anticipating public backlash from skipping the memorial
2. KP decided to leak this man’s death as a smokescreen and to suggest it was the reason why William skipped
3. BP caught wind and told the press “absolutely not”
But wow are the BRF coming apart at the seams. For her parents to be so damn ghastly Gabriella also seemed to be kind. How awful for her, and how awful to have her personal tragedy wrapped up in this. M
She had the last normal wedding of Elizabeth’s reign.
“how awful to have her personal tragedy wrapped up in this.” Just…ghastly.
Exactly this. Will felt the heat on top of the criticism he’s already been getting and decided to leak the death for the implied excuse. The immediate response/clarification that this was NOT the reason Will skipped the service 100% came from BP, to cut off the excuse at the knees.
It seems really clear that everyone who attended the service had the intention of keeping this news underwraps, which means Will is really desperate if he’s risking having his own family turn against him for using their tragedy as his excuse.
I’ve seen references to “no other party being involved” and an inquest that will happen. So I’m making my own inferences. But whether I’m right or not, it’s very young to die, and very young to be widowed, and it’s very sad.
The Kents rolling up like their son in law didn’t just suddenly DIE two days ago is the weirdest thing to me.
I swear, the “Duty” part of the royals makes them so believably heartless sometimes.
I agree, why weren’t they there for their daughter? No mention of the P&P Michael of Kent’s in the BP statement, I wonder if they have a fractured relationship with their daughter?
It is kinda weird, but don’t forget that the Kents are “extra” related to the Greeks through Princess Marina. Maybe Gabriella wanted to be left alone, or maybe she is with her brother. We can’t dictate how another person grieves.
Princess Michael is never one to miss a gathering of the European royals-she thinks they’re her peers.
Lady Gabriella’s ex, Aatish Taseer, is a journalist who wrote an inserting piece in 2018 for Vanity Fair about his time in the royal fold. There’s definitely tea and worth a read. Lol, he was so naive and optimistic about Meghan and what it would mean in advancing the BRF… but here we are, 6 years later and the institution is falling apart at the seams. Seriously, what is happening?
Former boyfriend of pips? Why was this necessary to add?👀 And damn, who has she not dated?
Anyone thinks he looked a little like her current husband?
Sounds like he did a line out of the wrong bag of coke to me. RIP, and remember that if you’re going to do drugs in the age of fentanyl, make sure someone nearby has naloxone (Narcan) at the ready.
I saw reporting of the death as ‘not suspicious,’ so that means obvious? As in OD or self-inflicted? And I agree with other posters here saying the rush to proclaim it was not related to W’s sudden cancelation at the service means it probably is directly related. Hmmmmm.
Yes, ‘not suspicious’ and ‘no foul play’ typically mean suicide or accidental overdose. Some suicides are clear and obvious, particularly if a note was left, however when drugs are involved, it may not be clear until toxicology report if it was intentional or accidental. When it’s this vague, it usually indicates they’re waiting on toxicology.
Mrs Smith, riight? Just because they made sure to deny the connection real quick, we assume there IS a connection. They always lie and obfuscate.
Most likely this death is drug related. An otherwise healthy 45 year old dying suddenly is not normal. I wish his family well.
A friend’s husband died at 35 of pneumonia in his sleep. No underlying health conditions, he thought he had a bad cold (not COVID-19 related.) He went to sleep on the sofa and just expired. So, while I am not saying this is the case here, it does sometimes happen.
Yes, even though it has become something like a sick joke with the Navalny situation, “sudden death” is an actual thing. The first sign of cardiovascular disease in most people is sudden death- no warning, just drop dead.
If the rats didn’t say anything no body would link the two together but now they opened the door for speculation.
Just to make it all weirder, this mas was an ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton’s. Obviously, she’s got her own quite separate life now, but the no-degrees-of-separation in the current BRF disaster zone is sort of stunning.
I thought it was a bit weird that the announcement said that emergency services went to an address in Gloucestershire, making it sound somewhat nefarious. Why wouldn’t it say their home in Gloucestershire since he had died two days before so they would have confirmed it was their home. And why would the public think that William’s absence had anything to do with Thomas Kingston’s death? I can understand Gabriella’s parents going to the service because they are the same generation as Constantine.
William is acting exactly like a compromised GOP member here in the states.
So right!
Someone on the X app put up a blurb that William and Kingston were partying that Sunday night and Kingston OD’d. Not sure if it’s true, but if it is, and William was around when it happened… What a mess.
If this is true and if Gabriella doesn’t want to go after William, then nothing is going to happen.
At 45 he is of an age to die related to that “widow maker” heart condition we’ve heard about. Basically something is structurally weak in the heart and at any moment the structure could fail so spectacularly that there’s no time to recover the patient through medical means. That said, there are some interesting things going on here. He married a bit later in life and though married for 5 years no kids. Could be any reason at all but my romantic mind has this idea of him being William’s closeted lover and his untimely death being the reason William just couldn’t face the memorial. Like, William tried to hold it together but at the last minute he just couldn’t bear his loss. In my scenario William is now struggling with the fact that everything and everyone he touches goes poorly and he’s spiraling. Will he find his rock bottom and recover, remaking himself into the man Diana would be proud of? Or will he sink indefinitely??? It’s just a little fan fic don’t take me too seriously.
@Embee, this is first level fan fic!! Bravo!! I wonder if there’s money to be made in “romantic conspiracy theories” writing? You really have a knack for it!
This is so very sad so no shade from me, apart from, the press know what they have been TOLD let’s see if that keeps the barricade up, because willy won’t hold on much longer
You know, reality is stranger than fiction, especially with this lot. They normally get away with all kinds of shenanigans and even murder so anything is possible.
THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR…nevermore….nevermore.
This is all very sad and strange.
Obviously a 45 year old man dying is not natural.
I wonder if the 2 day wait was for some information from the coroner to come in, before they made things public?
I’m guessing a basic toxicology report? (And this is a total guess.)
Anyways, what a nightmare for Gabriella.
Totally unrelated I’m sure, but doesn’t Prince Michael have tons of shady ties to Russian oligarchs and mobsters? Like he literally had to promise to “give back” a medal once the public found out it was given to him by Putin. This could be a REAL mess, not just a royal one.