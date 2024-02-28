Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, passed away at the age of 45

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband Thomas Kingston has passed away unexpectedly. Gabriella and Thomas got engaged in September 2018, and their wedding was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor (just like the Sussex wedding), and it took place in May 2019. It was a sedate royal wedding but the bride and groom looked lovely on their wedding day. We didn’t hear much about them since then, but they were invited to some of the bigger royal events and they seemed close to Gabriella’s royal relations. I didn’t even know where they lived before now – apparently, Thomas passed away on Sunday at their home in Gloucestershire.

Thomas Kingston, a British financier who was the husband of Lady Gabriella and former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died at age 45. A statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.” A palace spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of Kingston’s death. “The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family,” the palace spokesperson’s statement said. Kingston died in Gloucestershire on Sunday, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Although the cause of death is undetermined, no suspicious circumstances or other parties are involved. Kingston worked as a director at Devonport Capital. According to his biography on the company’s website, he has a bachelor’s degree in economic history from Bristol University and previously worked at Schroders and Voltan Capital.

A tragedy – only 45 years old, and to go so suddenly and so… mysteriously. Speaking of, Gabriella’s parents, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, attended King Constantine’s memorial service in Windsor and they didn’t seem to let on that their son-in-law had passed away suddenly. I also find it odd that there was a two-day delay in releasing the information. Even more mysterious is the sudden rush of royal reporters declaring that Prince William’s absence from the memorial had nothing to do with Kingston’s passing.

Prince William’s absence from the memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece was not connected to the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, it is understood. Mr Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm. Earlier today, royal experts said that it ‘was strange’ that Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at the last minute for unspecified ‘personal reasons’. But it is understood that the Prince of Wales’ absence from the memorial for the personal matter was not connected to the news of Mr Kingston’s sudden death.

A lot of people are being very, very weird. I mean… it would actually make sense if William’s absence was about Kingston’s death. Kensington Palace could have said “William was exceptionally close to Gabriella and Thomas, he is helping with the arrangements.” But that would have been a lie, I’m sure. Like… the whole thing is just really sad, upsetting and tragic. I feel bad for Gabriella.

Royal sources say the death of Mr Kingston is not connected to the Prince of Wales’s absence from King Constantine’s memorial service today. — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) February 27, 2024