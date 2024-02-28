Princess Kate’s 63-day disappearance is getting major attention this week

A confluence of events has led to this week being some kind of breaking point. The Princess of Wales has not been seen, photographed or heard from since Christmas Day, over 63 days ago. Prince William looks like he can barely crawl out of a bottle for his few public appearances since Kate went missing. There was the mess with the staged photos outside of the London Clinic, then William wasn’t seen visiting Kate at all even though they claimed she had major abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace can’t even keep anyone properly updated on Kate’s condition – “sources” claimed that Kate went to Norfolk two weeks ago, then they never mentioned whether or not she “returned” to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Kate’s parents have also been MIA – no updates from Carole Middleton and no sightings either, all while Kate’s siblings enjoy ski holidays and beach holidays, and all while Queen Camilla looks like the cat who got the cream.

Meanwhile, for the past two months, William has looked alternately bleak, panicked, drunk and/or in over his head. It feels like King Charles used Prince Harry’s quick visit as a way to “smoke out” William from whatever bender he was on, and it worked – William was suddenly very eager to throw a very loud tantrum over all things Harry, and William also rushed out and did a handful of “events.” Then William disappeared again, suddenly pulling out of an appearance at his godfather’s memorial service and loudly insisting that it had nothing to do with the death of Thomas Kingston. It’s turning into an Agatha Christie mystery.

Added to all of that, suddenly We Got This Covered decided to publish this story: “What would happen to Prince William if he was charged with a serious crime?” Sub-head: “Can you send a Prince to prison, and what happens when he becomes the King?” I won’t excerpt it, but you can read it at the link. It was making the rounds on Twitter yesterday, alongside all of the other royal news.

So many people are paying attention to these royal dramas nowadays. “Kate Middleton” has been trending for 24 hours and I get the feeling that Kensington Palace had no idea how international their mess would become.

Huge if true. pic.twitter.com/HmDUyDttmR — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 27, 2024

oh i am falling down the rabbit hole here so fast it’s crazy https://t.co/CC76JbG3rH — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 27, 2024