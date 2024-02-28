Princess Kate’s 63-day disappearance is getting major attention this week

A confluence of events has led to this week being some kind of breaking point. The Princess of Wales has not been seen, photographed or heard from since Christmas Day, over 63 days ago. Prince William looks like he can barely crawl out of a bottle for his few public appearances since Kate went missing. There was the mess with the staged photos outside of the London Clinic, then William wasn’t seen visiting Kate at all even though they claimed she had major abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace can’t even keep anyone properly updated on Kate’s condition – “sources” claimed that Kate went to Norfolk two weeks ago, then they never mentioned whether or not she “returned” to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Kate’s parents have also been MIA – no updates from Carole Middleton and no sightings either, all while Kate’s siblings enjoy ski holidays and beach holidays, and all while Queen Camilla looks like the cat who got the cream.
Meanwhile, for the past two months, William has looked alternately bleak, panicked, drunk and/or in over his head. It feels like King Charles used Prince Harry’s quick visit as a way to “smoke out” William from whatever bender he was on, and it worked – William was suddenly very eager to throw a very loud tantrum over all things Harry, and William also rushed out and did a handful of “events.” Then William disappeared again, suddenly pulling out of an appearance at his godfather’s memorial service and loudly insisting that it had nothing to do with the death of Thomas Kingston. It’s turning into an Agatha Christie mystery.
Added to all of that, suddenly We Got This Covered decided to publish this story: “What would happen to Prince William if he was charged with a serious crime?” Sub-head: “Can you send a Prince to prison, and what happens when he becomes the King?” I won’t excerpt it, but you can read it at the link. It was making the rounds on Twitter yesterday, alongside all of the other royal news.
So many people are paying attention to these royal dramas nowadays. “Kate Middleton” has been trending for 24 hours and I get the feeling that Kensington Palace had no idea how international their mess would become.
How do you call in a wellness check to a palace? POW has a few meanings after all.
The plot sickens.
Yes the hot mess continues and the speculation is festering like an unlanced boil. Twitter is trending with some very weird stuff and as usual KP and Peg have no clue hot to handle it all. This royal soap opera is really getting good!
YEP!! It was pretty exciting. My summary of why it’s suddenly trending: 1) Kate’s mystery absence has gone on for too long so the public has had time to catch up AND the timeline no longer aligns with any known abdominal surgery—she should at least be up and around doing physical therapy; 2) they’ve missed every obvious milestone to show us a glimpse of Kate or for her to issue a statement thanking everyone for their well wishes, so people withholding judgement finally started wondering WTH is happening; 3) William’s insane behavior at the BAFTAs and that picture last week reminded everyone of what a putz he is and 4) the mystery cancellation yesterday..
Into this now fertile ground swoops all the redditors and Sussex squaddies who’ve been dying to share their observations about the insanity for months and who have been cataloguing every single weirdness. Suddenly the world was ready to listen and, welp, yesterday things exploded.
One of my favorites: the Wales’ kids’ nanny, María Teresa Turrión Borallo, has packed her bags and left. IF this is true (big if) — could she have been the source for Concha Calleja’s story in the Spanish media?
@carmen…..what??? If Nanny Maria ran away to Spain, that is big news. And she sure could have been the source. OR someone in her family she confided in who isn’t bound by an NDA
“they’ve missed every obvious milestone to show us a glimpse of Kate ”
I’m beginning to wonder if she’s lost/is losing her hair due to whatever treatment she had/is having. If it was just that she looks very thin and frail there would be no need to hide that. A photo like that would be entirely expected after abdominal surgery and would bring loads of sympathy. It just makes no sense. But something like hair loss or other visible change? Then the jig is up.
@Mia4s, they didn’t have to even show a photo, video of her. All would be well if after leaving hospital, they shared a personal message from Kate thanking everyone’s well wishes, then the conspiracies wouldn’t be so bad. The current communication is glaringly weird especially compared to Charles’ reading well wishers’ cards on video.
Yeah the fact that she hasn’t’ issued any statement is soooo striking. She’s supposed to be working from bed FFS! Anyone remember that tall tale? So working from bed but no statement wishing Charles a swift recovery? No thanks for well wishes? No statement on hr birthday? In fact, not a single stinking peep from the desk of Kate? Someone at KP decided not to fake something they can’t later walk back when the truth comes out.
“Thin and frail” with janky hair has been her signature look for more than a decade now, I don’t think that look is the problem here.
This has been a complete shit show, and I can’t look away!
It’s wild, isn’t it? It really feels like the walls are caving in all around that family. It’s getting harder and harder to hide that something–whether it be DV, divorce, coma–is going on.
It’s wild watching this play out in real time. KP could not have handled everything about all of this more poorly every step of the way if they tried.
Yep. Just last week I was saying that this was still a non story that only us gossips cared about because everyone just accepted the palace line and didn’t care about Kate enough to pay any closer attention. Well not after yesterday!!
Just think about how different it would be had they done a few tweets here and there, ending with ‘C’!
Kaiser’s “can’t manage their way out of a paper bag” has never been more appropriate.
Can’t look away. It’s a slow motion train wreck.
The worse this gets the more sympathy is creeping into my heart. I just went through breast cancer treatment and my mostly amazing husband slowly started drinking too much until it was way too much and the last few weeks have been so hard and so heartbreaking as we navigate both of our needs and limitations. I know they have a ton more help than we do, but it is touching a nerve. Life can be so hard and unforgiving.
Best wishes to you lucky – stay strong and well. You’re a good person who can find empathy in your heart for others while you are going through a hard time ♥️
I’m so sorry, Lucky. I hope you both recover and stay strong together.
Your heart shines through adversity. Healing to you both. x
I’m so you are navigating such a hard time. I really really feel for anyone with a drinking problem— IT’s such a hellish affliction. I hope your husband can get the help he needs. I won’t offer any advice from my own sobriety experience but I will say that there are so many people who can relate to this and empathize with what you both are going through.
Lucky, That sounds like a lot of added stress in a tricky situation. I’m so sorry to hear that you’re dealing with the physical and emotional load of cancer and that the person you love is dealing (so you are too) with a different difficult sickness. I hope you find the help, strength and healing you need. Hgs!
Sending you and your family my most sincere wishes for healing. I faced breast cancer in 2020 (surgery in April) and my then-partner was incredible around surgery and then fell apart. It’s truly hard on both parties. I was so focused on being strong that I wasn’t really there as “me” and failed to ask for what I needed. I share that to encourage you to ask for what you need from whatever resources. You don’t have to be strong. You deserve care. As for your husband’s drinking…there’s only so much you can do there until and unless he makes the decision to address it. Please stay focused on you. You deserve it. I’m not saying to ignore or shun him at all I just want you to take care of you, which is what he should be doing and apparently cannot.
Something is eating Keen conscience and he has not look himself since Kate surgery. The rats knew what has been going on and they probably reminded him every day. Sadly, there isn’t anything that he can do about like PH said TRAP!
Sending you and your family healing thoughts, Lucky.
@LUCY, I’m thinking of you lovey, cancer is a BCH of the highest order and it’s not just the people with it that suffer (in normal families) love and luck to you and your husband x
@lucky what a rough experience. Wishing you strength and healing and both of you coming out on the other side of this healthy and united.
Who is wegothiscovered? Is it just a rando blog or a well read publication that will get noticed? Because they just straight up speculated William violently attacked Kate. And the theory does fit with all this squirrely behavior and missing Mids.
I just went down a rabbit hole and there are different things said about the blog. Some say it can’t be trusted and that some of their stuff is made up. Others say they have been right about some things before. Now, this is from Reddit… so who knows.
Actually, the more I read about wegothiscovered, the more people say is a BS blog and not to be trusted.
I dont even care if its a BS blog, lol – I care that the headline “what would happen if prince william was charged with a serious crime” is blowing up on social media. It’s just going to make more people stop and say wait, WHAT happened to Kate?!?!
I’d never heard of it in my life until right now, but that was a great article!
It doesn’t matter so much whether this is a serious blog. What I mean is there’s just an amplification of people finding everything weird and not usual royal watchers. The conspiracy theories are going to keep getting bigger and bigger. William and KP comms have created this.
Ma middleton if you see this don’t take the hush money, you can always write a book later , but ask to see your daughter
The palace has gone radio silent over Kate’s disappearance. Probably just as well because nobody believes a word they say any more. Just one lie after another,
The sheer PANIC behind the scenes from all those weirdos who make up the “Firm” must be a hell of a sight to see.
Look I am a card carrying member of Abolish the Monarchy, but I always thought through public and political means. Yet somehow total meltdown and destruction from within makes more sense. Wild.
Had they not announced the surgery I don’t think many people would have even noticed.
Then again they couldn’t have Charles getting all the sympathy(though they grossly overestimated people caring)
That’s what makes this all the more insane! Kate often disappeared for months at a time, and barely anyone noticed, but this time, they had to go and release that incredibly vague statement inviting all sorts of speculation, and then it all snowballed from there and now they’ve completely lost control of the narrative. I don’t even know what KP could say right now that people would believe since it’s so well-known that they lie.
This was totally avoidable, but KP is known for their unforced errors so I guess it shouldn’t be too surprising. But this series of blunders has been so, so bad though, even for them. Beyond egregious. Jesus H
I agree. William and Kate have taken long absences before and gone under the radar, but the surgery announcement then draws attention to the recovery period after. The fact that there is nothing in the press is by far the weirdest thing. Some fluff about the royal kids helping out with the chores while their mother recovers because they’re angels and just like us etc etc would usually be expected, but there’s NOTHING.
So I think this time, her absence would have gotten more attention in general (not a lot, but more than say the summer months when she disappears) bc if we didn’t see her from christmas until after Easter, that would be well over three months and she would have missed a few key events such as St Patricks Day and the commonwealth service. She has missed those before, but I think such a long absence would have gotten some attention. Outside of maternity leaves and pregnancies I don’t think she’s gone over 3 months without a public appearance.
Now that said, it still could have been easily brushed aside and I doubt THAT many people would have noticed. Announcing the surgery and giving her such a lengthy recovery timeline definitely raised more eyebrows and got more attention on it.
But I really think its been William’s behavior over the past two weeks that has put the spotlight squarely on her absence.
Agree completely. Had they not said anything no one would bat an eye over Kate not working for two months. Honestly we’re used to it.
I know I’m in the minority here when I say that I still don’t think anything is majorly wrong with Kate. I think she had a surgery, probably requiring several weeks to heal, and she’s milking the recovery to not have to work for months. I wish we all had that benefit! I really don’t believe in the conspiracies, I just think she is lazy and KP press is **horrible** at their jobs. Like really, really bad. It’s a reflection of who they work for.
In the end, I think she’ll emerge around Easter for some kid related event and she’ll look cute and overly engaged and everyone will forget about this mess. Don’t get me wrong, this is all ridiculous, but I’m firmly in the “incompetence” camp when it comes to theorising what’s going on right now.
Social media is all over this. And the conspiracy theories are getting crazy. The milk carton with Kate as a missing person had me in stitches😂
ooh where’d you see that?
That photoshopped Gone Girl is giving me life.
I watched the tweet count climb last night from 15k to 18k to 20k well over 30k in a short period of time. It was wild!
Why is Billy Idle such a mess lately, and where’s Kate?
I find it interesting that the palace even said “Kate is doing fine” yesterday… coupled with the statement saying wills personal matter wasn’t anything about the sudden death in the family it really loudly shouts the question “well what was it then?”
From a PR perspective KP might have been better saying Kate was unwell gaining some sympathy and giving a semi-valid excuse for his absence.
I wonder if Kate is aware of all the speculation? Has she chosen not to release a photograph/statement because she’s refusing to comply or has she been banned from doing so? Or worse is not well enough to do so.
This is getting wild. They would show her face if they could. Wtf is going on?
I’m Team Kate, Take the RF To The Cleaners…Then Get Out While You Still Can!
Call me crackers, but I’m getting SVR or Chinese intelligence vibes. Homeboy is unraveling in a vacuum.
What Kaiser said months ago was true – the palace (in this case KP) really cannot manage its way out of a paper bag. This is a disaster of their own making.
My big thought of these past few days (as I’ve said on here) – if they’re not showing us any pictures of her, its because they can’t – either bc she is no shape to be photographed, or she’s refusing to cooperate. William has gotten too much heat in the past two weeks for various blunders, and KP has to know that a picture of Kate would immediately change the narrative.
Instead, social media is really starting to blow up with people asking….but where is she?!?!
At this point I feel like I have no clue what’s going. Kaiser mentioned on X/twitter yesterday that she thinks they’ve been lying to us from day 1, and everything makes more sense in a weird way if we just accept that – the abdominal surgery was a lie, the london clinic stay was a lie, her departure date was a lie, etc.
@Becks, I was thinking about that same exact line this morning, too, just about 20 minutes or so before I read this post! Great minds, etc.
In all seriousness though, what in the everloving hell is going on at KP? They started off horribly by releasing that vague statement, and ALL they’ve done since then is make misstep after misstep. It’s wild! Who is even in charge at this point? It seems like so many of their senior staffers are brand new. And whoever is steering the comms ship is heading straight for an iceberg.
It could be all of the above. As this all plays out i just keep repeating ‘truth is stranger than fiction’. I think i most strongly believe that she just doesn’t want to be seen.
I saw a tweet that said the rota knew right away there was something fishy going on when the press release claimed Kate was at the London Clinic, because the royals always go straight to King Edward hospital. Pair that with the absolutely phony photo shoot of William and his henchman doing their drive-by visit, and the even lamer and faker twigs-in-a-blanket discharge convoy and yup. They were lying from day one.
I mean they were def lying from the start. From that very first announcement. But about what? I’m at a point where I just want to know!!! And I’m afraid we’ll never know😂. I hope I’m wrong.
I agree with Kaiser. I think it’s been lies since day one, starting with the surgery announcement, but as usual, KP is too stupid to look beyond and navigate a situation like this going forward. They shot themselves in the foot in making that announcement, and now the speculation train is completely out of control. One little glimpse of Kate would stop it all, and the fact that they won’t or can’t do that, speaks volumes. The RF is in some serious trouble.
The RR’s solution will be to interpret how all this speculation points to how beloved and popular Kate is compared to the Sussexes, all while failing to mention that the discourse is either farcical (bad bangs, recovery from a BBL) or sinister (she’s been straight up murdered!). And KP still won’t offer an on the record update about her current condition
Oof! Talk about losing control of the narrative! This is crazy!
This definitely broke through on Twitter yesterday in a big way in the US. So many Americans I follow were all ‘going down the rabbit hole’ as they said. KP has made a big mess. When you have international accounts putting up BBL memes for your (supposedly) future Queen you’ve lost the internet.
Yesterday was finally the day that friends and family of mine who know that I follow the RF started asking me, “What’s going on with Kate??” (as if I know, lol) But yes, to your point, it’s gotten strange enough that it’s starting to make its way into the public consciousness. People who only pay attention to the BRF when there’s a wedding, baby, funeral, or major scandal are even starting to wonder about Kate.
Same here! I have friends who don’t care about this at all but know that I pay attention and were like ‘ok give me a high level summary’. The thing that struck me is that even people who don’t follow this and don’t care were not shocked at the sketchiness of the whole situation. The Royal Family reputation is really awful even with people who don’t pay attention.
KP needs a crisis manager. As I said on another post it wouldn’t be surprising if they release a photo of Kate at the end of week.
Oh dear, not long to go now.
Maybe someone should tell the staff at KP to put the plug in, because the Royals are swirling around a VERY big sink hole of their own making.
Kate can’t reappear in a ta da moment, NOT going to happen, could you imagine what would go down then.
More and more of the general public (this ones for the Royal lurkers on here) are asking WTF is going on in that family, especially after yesterday, and also WHY the fk do we need a royal family, that money could go to schools and hospitals. Then maybe we wouldn’t have to send people 100s of miles from home for a hospital bed.
By the way, It said Lady Gabriellas husband died in Gloucester, HIGHGROVE is in Gloucester
Is club H still going strong)
At this point, everything is speculation. I doubt she’d be in a position to just outright refuse to be seen even as part of divorce negotiations.
What worries me the most is the next generation – George seems to be a really sensitive kid and him and Charlotte who comes across as very bright are old enough to be severely affected by whatever is going on with their parents, and even Louis is now old enough to understand. And it’s all in the public for them. Kids will be talking to them at school, or they will pick it up somewhere/how what is being said.
This is such an omnishambolic flustercluck and for the life of me I cannot understand how KP with all of its resources manages to find the WORST PR people on the planet. I only dabbled once upon a time as part of my marketing role and I would do a much better job than those absolute clowns!