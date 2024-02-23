This weekend is the two-month anniversary of the last time Princess Kate was seen

Sunday, February 25th will mark the two-month anniversary of the last time the Princess of Wales was seen and photographed in public. That was on Christmas Day at Sandringham, where she appeared to be fine as she spoke to well-wishers and wrangled her three kids. There was a rumor, based on a tweet with a video, that Kate might have been rushed to the hospital on December 28th. All we know is what Kensington Palace has told us, which is that Kate had “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16th and that she needed to be hospitalized for two weeks. Then we heard she left the London Clinic on January 29th, without anyone seeing her or getting photos of her or Prince William (who reportedly “picked her up”).
After her hospitalization, we were told that she was recuperating in Adelaide Cottage. Still no sign of her. Then, two weekends ago, she was moved from Windsor to Norfolk during the kids’ school break. One of the weirdest things about that story is that there’s zero conversation about whether Kate was able to “go back” to Adelaide Cottage after the week-long holiday at Anmer Hall. Like, is she still in Norfolk while her kids are back at school? No one has seemingly asked that. We can’t even get the royal reporters to churn out some placeholder stories about “she’s doing fine, she’s back in Windsor!” Personally, I have my doubts that she was in the London Clinic for two weeks, just as I have my doubts that she recuperated for any amount of time in Adelaide Cottage. I actually suspect that she’s been in Norfolk for much of the past two months (especially since that was the last place anyone saw her).
Another bizarre thing is that at no point has Kensington Palace reassured the public that Kate will make a full recovery. Instead, sources keep pushing back expectations for when we’ll see her again. Maybe around Easter, but oh no, her kids are on holiday again so it will probably be more like May. Definitely in June, of course! Meanwhile, when Prince William made his big Middle East statement, he didn’t sign his wife’s name. It was his statement alone, on his own separate letterhead. All of which has led to even more speculation.
This is just super weird. Closer magazine had a story where she and William are helping Charles. And adding Charles us like a father to her and she’s the daughter he never had. Very cloying but no mention of what’s wrong and any real details.
It’s giving Princess Charlene’s dental surgery cover-up vibes.
Super weird. I wasn’t buying into the conspiracy theories about her being in a coma ect, but the longer this goes on I’m starting to wonder. I get she’s not feeling up to public appearances, but no pics? Photos could be airbrushed to hell and back. Wouldn’t be the first time.
Or how about a statement “thanking everyone for their kind well wishes” yada yada. She doesn’t even have to write it. They’d just sign her name. Wouldn’t be the first time.
And yet they don’t do any of this and it really is starting to make me wonder.
It’s all so bizarre. I keep getting stuck on what they’re *not* saying. Nobody is saying those classic “reassure the masses” statements like “expected to make a full recovery” or “in good spirits.” Not even little details here and there like “the children have been baking her lots of ‘get well’ cookies and filling her walls with drawings.” Just….. *nothing*.
Speaking of the kids… Do they know where she is / what’s going on with her? Because surely their school friends have asked out of earshot of the adults in the room, right? Have they been told that if they answer a question about their mother they’ll be in big trouble? What a terrible position for them to be in.
Yes! They have SM and they could easily post a message from her, signed ‘K’, thanking everyone for their well wishes. That they don’t is just WEIRD.
What’s weird is the complete blackout with the kids. I can see a 10 1/2 yr old and an 8 1/2 yr old understanding about “keeping a secret; don’t say anything about Mum” to friends, just a “she’s sick” line trotted out. Foolproof? No. But plausible.
But Louis? a 5 yr old?? Nah…. 5 year olds haven’t gotten the concept of “don’t say a word to anyone”. They blurt out things (usually at the worst time lol).
Have to think the kids are being tutored at home (or “somewhere” else). I used to have to prepared work for kids in my class who were out for extended reasons. I can see that happening here, to make sure any talk about Kate is on lockdown.
Plus nothing from the Middletons either. Where are the stories from Carol saying how she is taking care of the kids while Kate recovers. Or anything at all. Yeah Pippa went on vacation. But I don’t think Pippa and any of her family are really close since Pippa married. Yeah they see each other for the big things. But nothing else.
I’m wondering if she had some botched plastic surgery that needs to be redone, which is why they keep pushing back the date.
I have mentioned this before. I had abdominal surgery in 2017. I was in hospital for 10 days and it was 6 weeks before I could stand up straight. The rehab was brutal and even to this day there are times I will turn a certain way and feel a horrible pulling in my abdomen that has often taken my breathe away. I don’t know what kind of surgery she had so I have no idea but many require temporary ileostomies which would explain a longer rehab.
I worked from home for about 6 months before I felt like “facing the world.” I wish her well, whatever she is recovering from because I know ab surgery is no picnic.
The answer might be in the equery being hidden away? Hmmm
Speculation!
This goes beyond Kate not wanting to be photographed with her natural curly frizz. Something is very wrong.
I think she’s in hiding because she didn’t like not being liked anymore. She can’t take it. And they can’t say that she’s off for mental health reasons because they suck and have judged anyone who says they are feeling mentally unwell. Now they’re scrambling to find ways to make it make sense.
Could be Julia but is she self aware enough to know she’s not liked
I ran across this article…no idea who “She Knows” is, but it’s an interesting piece of fan fiction and/or speculation at least? My apologies if it’s already been cited elsewhere.
https://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/2959605/kate-middleton-recovery-prince-william/
looks like a deranger fan site
If that were true, why isn’t that front page of the DM with pictures?
Propping up cushions and giving her backrubs? ROFLMFAO!
In all honesty – I hope she’s on the mend and will be seen shortly
Holy moly this is so weird. I haven’t been paying much attention but… damn. If we learned that she had botched plastic surgery and was hiding out, I would not be surprised at all. Like, Courtney Cox. We know she is obsessive about and competes with Meghan, so I wouldn’t doubt that Kate is intensely worried about aging. In five year’s time, imagine the difference between the two. This whole thing is ghastly.
…And the lack of an embiggening campaign on her birthday, and the lack of “sourced” articles from the Middleton perspective, and no sittings of Ma Middleton…. So many strange absences and press silences that one single social media post of Kate could shut down.
Even though everyone makes fun of her jazz hands and word salads and buttons and pie charts, she’s the only Royal who is fun to watch now that H&M are gone. She married a scary loser, and I’d bet that has made her a worse person than she would’ve been otherwise. I hope she’s safe and well SOMEWHERE. Where’s Kate?????
Not a Kate fan but after watching William at the Baftas, I owe Kate an apology for attributing the gurning, gawping and rictus grins and jazz hands to her. It seems clear she is mimicking William and we haven’t previously noticed because the press weren’t publishing those pictures of William when Kate’s pictures were available. The press exposed his ridiculous conduct when Kate isn’t there to act as cover.
@Pinkosaurus, you make a very good point about her being a shield for William with the inappropriateness.
I wonder if being used in this way and forever playing the game (night and day) finally got to her. Diana was blue blood and she had a certain protection that Kate never had and will not have. And no close friends outside her mother. And she too has been MIA. Not good.
Ugh, can we please not start white-washing this woman and excusing her ridiculous behaviour? It is not Will’s fault she looks crazy in public. Will does not normally make those faces while Kate selflessly jumps in front to take the heat off with goofy ones of her own. Why are we acting like she doesn’t do this when he’s not anywhere around?
She exaggerates her expressions to fake connections and (get photos of her big fake teeth). If anything, Will got it from her.
These are two middle-aged people who have been doing this for years, and have had access to endless PR training, but still come on off like creepy duds in their own special ways.
This is getting ridiculous. She’s probably laughing at these “poor Kate” comments as her facelift heals.
@Pinkosaurus – oh, the gawping, grins and jazz hands are all pure Kate. William’s been using her antics as a shield so he doesn’t have to do the heavy lifting of social interaction. He could just walk several paces away from her with a grim look on his face and pretend he’s not as ignorant as she is.
@Juno — you may regret those words if and when the truth comes out about what’s wrong with Kate. Nobody’s whitewashing her, the fact is she’s gone missing along with the other Middletons. William did a few half-assed appearances but nothing more. He’s not even visiting his dad. He’s being shunned purposely and even the kids are under wraps. Whatever happened to her is bad enough to even force the tabloids to keep what they know a hard secret.
Jennie Bond was on GB News today with an update undoubtedly from Carole.
I think she’s another distraction from Wont. Get people focused on her absence rather than on the heir.
She might have had surgery–at this point I simply don’t know. I just think she’s sitting with Ma Mids and staying out of everything. I suspect she was told to.
Could this be the start of a legal separation? Could be. I maintain that if Khate was out for months and months people would pretty much forget her. She brought that on herself by not doing engagements consistently and instead was gone a LOT.
Im more and more worried about her. Kate is being cancelled, is hidden somewhere without the possibility to say “save me”. They must have discovered a major scheme from her. No passport no keys to a car, girl must be trapped because of huge drama coming. I’m on team meg but free Kkkhate! I hope someone’s doing a documentary about this. Did she have a lover and got pregnant and doesn’t want to come back? The speculation is out of control
What is there to worry about? It’s all weirdly hushed up, sure. But why the “concern”? This a woman who gleefully helped to try to destroy Meghan and then happily stepped into her Aquazurras after driving her off.
She’s getting treatment for something and/or she’s laying low. Good for her — I’m sure she dripped poison and objections to help deny extending Meghan the same grace when she was suffering within the same system.
Ultimately, Kate is either achingly awkward, uncomfortable and fake in public, or barely hiding a piss-poor attitude towards someone or something. She makes it clear she doesn’t want to work, travel, enthusiastically raise support for struggling British charities, or speak out about anything meaningful. I couldn’t even quote a single things she’s publicly said or tell you what her voice sounds like. If she, or her husband’s team, wants her to step away from public life forever, and they’re easing the royalists into that reality, then so be it. Advantages for everyone.
I agree, Juno.
Shes looked unwell since she resurfaced after summer break, with increasing reliance on structured clothing, hair pieces and face fillers. Maybe something intestinal, which would require lots of recovery and also make her beholden to a bathroom maybe. I can see why she doesn’t want to be seen or talked about. Luckily for her, she’s had so little impact, that nobody actually notices.
I’m sure she has access to the best treatments available and when she’s ready to emerge, she will, and all will be as it was.
I wouldn’t spend too much energy worrying about her other than to point out the extremely obvious hypocrisy of what Meghan faced versus was Kate is allowed.
@Juno
I am so with you. I am not wasting a nano second worrying about Pie Chart woman [PCW].
Meghan nearly died.
Meghan miscarried.
The cruelty PCW showed to Meghan was ongoing and gleeful in execution.
The Cwlth service and the walkabout after the Queens death showed clearly how poorly Meghan was treated by PCW. If PCW could behave in such a manner to Meghan in public, how bad must it have been in private?
@Juno, 💯
Kate has made her own bed. I don’t understand why commenters here have changed tones now that she is MIA.
We all know what she and her shady family did. We all know how incredibly toxic the Royal family is.
Sorry but not sorry.
I don’t know Kate to be actually worried about her, but I think it would be sad for her children if something were seriously wrong with her. We’ve seen the long term effects of Diana’s death and Charles’ indifference on William and Harry. That’s not to say that William is an indifferent father – still, I would feel sorry for the children.
A terrible generational legacy, to be sure.
I’ve been wondering about the missing jewelry from last year, and if there could be any connection?
I know I’m late to this party, but what if Kate has some type of aggressive cancer? Maybe she’d been getting radiation treatment, and THAT was why there were so many bad, obvious wigs? And just really bad hair days in general? Because her hair was falling out?? Maybe stomach cancer?
The. Longer she is not seen the weirder this gets. And more sinister.
Yeah. Sinister is the right word. It gives me the creeps.
My money is still on her being stashed at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, and that they were on death watch for her when Hazza came over.
British tv anchors widely reported on social media wearing black in the evening as though they were set to make an announcement? Chuck, Cam, & Harry all spotted that same day also wearing black, and yet no pictures at all of Workshy that day?
Perhaps things have improved for her since, but I believe that day before Hazza’s visit was the point of crisis. I also believe Concha Calleja over any UK reporter. I wish she’d give us a followup to her original story.
@Where’sMyTiara-
👀👀👀
I knew nothing about the wearing of black- please say more.
All newscasters were prepped for an unspecified announcement by the palace at 6pm, hence the rush to suddenly wear all-black. They were definitely prepared for some sort of death announcement, which makes the whole situation even weirder. I believe Chucky announced his cancer diagnosis as a distraction to what’s really going on with Kitty. Word on the street is that he’s being going through treatment for months now. Also the coma story randomly being reported by a credible Spanish journalist with hardly any pushback from the press or palaces? Yeah, I smell a giant rat.
@Duchess – YEP. The BRF have definitely wandered into Rodents-of-Unusual-Size territory here.
Concha Calleja, the credible Spanish journalist – she released her story w/ (apparently credible, within-the-palaces) sources saying Kate was in a coma and KP & BP immediately flipped their gourds the moment the story broke, and got the UK press raging. Less than 24hrs after that Calleja doubled down and basically told the Repugnant Rota “I said what I said – prove me wrong” and instead of KP/BP/Rota pulling receipts and proving Calleja wrong, as many expected they would, they inexplicably went back to “rigged for silent running”.
It’s all sus as hell. And who was the little bird who sang to Calleja?
Would it be beyond imagining that it was the Queen of Tarts, or one of her preferred palace creatures, yet again?
Some newsreaders here in the UK wore black/navy on the evening that Charles cancer diagnosis was announced, leading to speculation that they were going to announce a royal death. There were rumours on social media in the days following that newsreaders had been wearing black for days, which wasn’t correct – a few newsreaders wore black or navy on the Monday night but they were all back in light or bright colours by Tuesday morning.
I don’t know if the wearing black on Monday eve thing was about Charles (like maybe they thought they should look sombre to announce a cancer diagnosis) or because they’d heard rumours about a potential death. I don’t know.
I do agree all this is very sinister and I 1000000% believe there is more here than what’s being said. I don’t at all buy the official line.
This is true. Sinister is the right word. And Wills not signing her name is just more ammunition to add to the argument that something isn’t right. And no sighting of Ma Middleton. It’s all so strange and in a very bad way.
There were comments when Princess Charlene went MIA that Kate better watch out, Wills was taking notes and I fear that may have been correct.
I hope she is ok.
For me, “Where’s Carole?” is what activates the spidey senses. If this were innocuous, she’d be spoon-feeding embiggening stories about herself coming to the rescue with her middle-class values. Her lack of leaking is what makes me think she sort is is actually coming to the rescue—in some way that’s just normal in normal families in stressful times, but remarkable for royals. Yes, Carole deployed Pippa and James, but she herself has stayed in the dark. I don’t think it’s just the business failure shame; remember that she apparently complained about the negative poster campaigns in Bucklebury.
Yeah, hard agree @shawna. What’s really weird is the lack of leaking and embiggening that usually comes from Carole. “Where is Carole?” is a very good question.
Agreed. the lack of anything from Carole just adds to the weirdness. In what world would Carole not be seen visiting her daughter in the hospital, if it was a surgery that had gone well and Kate was well on her way to recovery? In what world is Carole not staging pap strolls in Windsor so people know she’s there helping Kate, or not seen taking the kids for ice cream to comfort them, etc.
Carole’s absence here, both in pictures/photo ops and embiggening pieces, is very notable.
William has no compunction about signing somebody else’s name to a ‘joint statement’, remember that supposed joint statement from him & Harry? If he were smart, and he’s not, he’d’ve used their combined stationery for his recent ‘peace’ statements. His ego got in the way.
@Samuel- I’d forgotten about the ED possibility. Would definitely make sense with the “abdominal” issue. It becomes a lie of omission, at that point. I guess we’ll never know until we do. By which point, it might be too late anyhow.
Is this the longest she has gone without being photographed since her marriage? Has there been any point in the last 12 years where she hasn’t been seen for two entire months?
And not that I want photographers, pestering small children, but where are the kids? They too haven’t been seen since Christmas. Are they still going to school? Do you mean to tell me the British tabloid press hasn’t reached out to any of their classmates’ parents to find out if they’ve been seen? Not one photo of Carol coming or going from the hospital, Adelaide, or Norfolk??
The lack of curiosity by the media is maybe the most disturbing aspect of it all. I think they’re not asking these questions because they know the answers.
Interesting tidbit about the kids: Spanish media supposedly reporting that the Wales’ Nanny Maria is quitting? This after headlines touting her as “the lynchpin of Kate’s recovery” in both the Fail and the Daily Express as recently as 3wks ago.
Why is she leaving now and what does she know?
What has she seen?
Was she actually fired, or is she quitting?
It’s getting more cray by the day on Planet Windsor y’all
Interesting. That would match the theory that the Nanny leaked it to the Spanish press. Now she could have been fired, or – decided for herself that this is not something she is playing along with.
Surely at this point we can all agree that it’s about image management. K’s physical appearance is partly what constitutes her worth to the firm and the media. A physically “imperfect” K would raise too many uncomfortable questions for W and the firm.
I said yesterday that the most surefire way to distract from William’s bumbling over the past few weeks (from his drunk investiture to trying to solve the middle east crisis) would be a staged sighting of Kate. Even just a picture of her and William walking arm in arm through Windsor from a distance, or something. the fact that there is nothing makes me think there’s a reason – either she’s refusing to participate in those games anymore, or she can’t.
I know we keep saying this and its just on repeat at this point, but this is WEIRD. If she had a fairly routine surgery with some complications, say that. If she had a more complicated surgery that they dont want to disclose, at least put out some sugary pieces about how Kate is the backbone of the monarchy.
I mean Kate goes on vacation for two months and we’re still hit with Keen PR pieces a few times a week. the absence of those pieces makes me think the palace wants people to forget about her, but why?
I completely agree Becks. It’s like they are trying to phase her out. It’s weird.
I go back and forth between thinking she was seriously ill with complications and they’re trying to hide it, to they are getting a divorce and because Kensington Palace comms team is completely incompetent they think that having her just completely disappear and William do things on his own will make it easier rollout for them not being a couple. But because they are incompetent it makes it seem more like a Shelly Miscavage situation than anything else. Especially after years of ” they have the most perfect marriage in the planet!!” stories.
One theory someone on here had a few weeks ago that I think might be pretty close to the truth combines those two theories – that she is seriously ill, but William still wants to divorce her (maybe he told her that before the illness/surgery) and so KP has to downplay the surgery so that William doesnt like a coldhearted ahole when the divorce is announced in 6 months.
that would explain KP’s comms strategy here (or lack thereof) and also why the Midds are MIA. They’re not doing anything to help William or the royals bc Kate is on her way out. IDK, some parts of it work.
So while I can get the midds not wanting to help William, you would think they’d still want to be embiggening Kate in the press. Something about how she’s staying strong for the kids while recovering. Unless, there are divorce negotiations and the Midds have been warned not to leak anything while it’s ongoing. It makes you wonder how much of the press about Kate in the past year or so has been coming from KP versus from Carole. Honestly, idk if that’s what’s happening; all I know is it weird.
But James and Pippa are both still active on Insta, right? Carole has been silent, but she lost all her rota clout with the PP scandal. So her silence might be due to her own shunning, not specific to this situation. (That whole takedown could have been a tactic – by W? – to sideline her and thus kneecap Kate’s whole pr operation before he made his move.)
The departure of Will’s longtime secretary has had an effect on KP’s comms too. Maybe the new guy has been instructed not to coordinate with Kate’s team at all; he’s clearly doing whatever Will wants, complete with dramatic statements attempting to embiggen Will on the world stage, so it seems possible that shutting down Kate’s keen comms and focusing solely on Statesman Will is Will’s entire plan and the new guy is too much of a yes-man to stop him.
IDK, to me it seems like aside from KP and Carole, everyone is continuing with their usual comms/day-to-day, except there’s a careful, intentional Kate-sized hole where her keenery should be. To me, that indicates that everyone is in some sort of holding pattern for the time being. And I don’t think they’re waiting on Kate’s health outcome because that doesn’t seem consistent with her sister larking about St Barts or her husband cozying up to Tom Cruise.
So to me it seems like they’re all waiting to see what Will is going to do next, because he’s volatile and unpredictable and so they can’t preempt him because they truly don’t know wtf he’s capable of, and they don’t want to risk making a statement on A and then he pulls plan B, so they’ve figured the best defense is just to act like everything is totally normal and hope they can contain him – sober him up, make him see reason about a divorce, etc – before he erupts.
Except the Midds were still leaking in the fall when there were all those stories about poor them being targeted by a poster campaign in bucklebury. The campaign from people they scammed out of money. Wasn’t that in the fall or am I losing my concept of time?
@Jais lol i’m not sure either; wasn’t that just James though, and his response was pretty immediate and then there was silence and then he and Eden were posting about dog food? idk, seems like they folded pretty quickly.
Hmm, @sunday, it could have been James, that’s true. It just feels like business as usual should be us getting silly fluff pieces fluffing Kate up. That’s the norm. And we aren’t getting it. Holding pattern is a good way to put it. They’ve been reactionary and steps behind about everything so I’m sure someone is reading these comments and if we all of the sudden get those types of articles next week I wouldn’t be surprised.
You’re 100% right, that would be business as usual. I guess my point is that I’m not totally convinced that Carole’s silence is directly because of what’s going on with Kate. I think it’s possible she’s persona non grata as a result of the PP scandal. The coverage of her attendance at the Keen Koncert was scathing. The lack of positive birthday coverage for Kate isn’t conclusive because it was technically after whatever happened to Kate (even though it was before the public date of the announcement), but the concert was about 2 weeks before Christmas, where Kate was seen, and even in that coverage Carole was getting trashed so even then her clout was clearly used up. Who knows, maybe that treatment was another factor in whatever precipitated Kate’s need for surgery. In any case, since then Pippa and James have been playing very nice, giving access and photos and free dog food to any tabloid that’ll give them the time of day. Again, to me, it’s not really giving ‘de*th’s door’, it’s almost more like parents carefully ignoring a toddler (Will) in the midst of a tantrum, and separately the Middletons trying to save face and claw for footing because they no longer are sure said toddler is on their side.
@Sunday – Pippa doesn’t have Instagram (the only Instas I can find under her name are fan accounts). James is still posting but very curated posts promoting his businesses. I didn’t look super closely but it doesn’t look like he’s ever posted about Kate or anything royal-related even once (apart from one post when the Queen died, and he used a photo of her surrounded by all her corgis to flog his dog food). He’s extremely curated in terms of how he uses social media and he’s obviously trying his hardest to downplay his connection to the BRF and position himself as a dog influencer. I’m not surprised that he’s being business as usual.
I would be willing to believe the theories that this is building the case for Wills as a single dad, or sympathy for her, IF we had seen so much as a hint of PR supporting this. Like, a good number of stories explaining how much wills is helping day to day. And you know these people lay it on thick (anyone remember Kate’s Cuties Calendar 🤮, or the anniversary video/viagra add?).
But we haven’t. The PR has a singular message: DON’T LOOK OVER HERE.
Well, aside from the school runs🙄. But yeah, I’ve been surprised there hasn’t been a photo of William with the kids actually. Or more stories about how he’s taking care of them while Kate recovers. Israel did just tell him to focus his energy on being a dad.
@Jais There are no photos of William and Kate, no photos of William with the children, no photos of William meeting with Charles, no photos of William and anyone in the family.
Yet there are people saying this is all normal, nothing to see, y’all are being intrusive, let them have their privacy.
None of this is normal.
Where is Kate?
Why is Charles not meeting with and leaning on his older son/heir/future king?
Why is William persona non grata in the family?
@bluenailsbetty, you’re right. There has not been one picture with William and another member of the RF. Imagine a photo of him walking to church with his dad. Instead it’s just pics of William with Tom Cruise and cute young actresses. And that weird spotlighted photo of just his face at the Red Cross. Deeply weird.
@Jais especially since william was supposedly in Norfolk for two weeks while the kids were on break and he was meeting with Charles “weekly.” Why not walk to church?
A church walk with Charles, William and the kids? That would get so much coverage.
And yet, nothing.
Big yep@ becks1. There is literally no reason why we haven’t seen William walking with his dad to church. But nope, it’s only Camilla😂. The kids would be huge but I’m not necessarily expecting that. But at least William. Why the heck not? I lean towards the both of them not wanting to be near each other. But even still, why not get it together? Feels more like Charles avoiding William. Kaiser will likely cover it next week but Sykes at DB has a very toned down article about William’s feelings. As if someone for a second has seen how bad it looks for William to be raging at Harry nonstop. Imagine it’ll last as long as a fruit fly.
I agree that while it is not unusual for Kate to not actually be seen for long periods of time, usually there would be saved up PR stories to use so that people wouldn’t think too hard about them being on break again. The only other time that there was an unexplained silence about her was when she disappeared around the time the Rose story came out in 2019 when she wasn’t seen for months and only after it was announced she was getting the Royal Victorian Order.
They usually hand that RVO out to people who have been proven able to keep the secrets in that family.
I wonder what secret Kate was keeping during/as a result of her last disappearance, that Her Maj felt the need to slap an RVO on? Did it have to do with H&M? Or William?
I expect the PR stories to return in mid-March to prepare for her Easter Sunday return. If she doesn’t reappear by then and William does the church stroll with the kids alone, it’s safe to say Kate is being phased out.
If the Resurrection of Catherine Christ happens on Easter Sunday I will die laughing. Y’all are all invited to my funeral. Wear tiaras and pass the bubbly!
LMAO! I am right there you, bluenailsbetty.
STAHP omg🤭
For me the real test is Wimbledon. Girl hasn’t missed a single one since she got married, right? There is absolutely no absolute in Kate’s calendar other than Wimbledon.
If she misses Wimbledon….then it’s game over IMO
Not a conspiracy theorist, but how weird there has been zero mentions of Kate, being thankful to the doctors and nurses, thankful for cards and flowers, happy to be home, happy to be with her family, co-signing Bills Big Statement.
What I’ve gotten most from the last two weeks is that if the attention is elsewhere, KP is NOT going to bring Kate back up again. It’s been heavy on Wills, Charles, and HM for the past two weeks and absolutely no one from KP is running to the DM to remind us of poor Kate’s brave recovery. If the news stays on the men, I wonder if KP would ever volunteer to being Kate back up in the press.
Zero mentions and not even an airbrushed photo or two? Imagine the sympathetic headlines! “The Princess Looks Frail but Happy and she Continues her Recovery!)”. People would eat it up.
I’ve had a surgery or two in my past and my recovery time was about not being at school/work and resting a lot. I wasn’t isolated from the world! People visited, I went for walks. I can’t shake that whatever is going on is very serious. There are very few conditions that would require a supposedly healthy and relatively young woman to have months to recover following a planned (?) procedure .
The fact that they are not even just telling that she is in recovery is telling. It costs nothing except if recovery is uncertain….
Well, I have to be honest. If she hadn’t been such a bitch to Meghan I would be concerned about what is happening with her, but she was, so I’m not.
Meghan could have been a support to her. But Kate is a mean girl and never gave Meghan a chance. Her behavior to Meghan was vile.
Same.
Kate made a really poor choice in how she treated Meghan. She was a bullying mean girl driven by jealousy and competition. I do hope she’s okay though. In an ideal world, she would get healthier and happier and make amends to the people she’s hurt, starting with Meghan.
I wish her well, but I don’t believe people like her change. Kate has spent her entire life amassing power for herself and social climbing. That’s her entire character.
That doesn’t change when someone gets sick. Instead, she’s probably becoming more bitter and jealous by the day.
Lol, well I did say in an ideal world😂
@Jais, I am with you on that thinking and many do change – maybe she will see the error of her ways. And yes, I do hope she is OK.
@Jais 🤣 that would be ideal!
Same. This story is fascinating to me only because of the gossip factor and it’s a real-time example of just how much control the British establishment wields; they can have one of their most high-profile citizens vanish and thoroughly suppress any inquiries into the matter (outside of social media). That’s insane. I’m not buying the doomsdays speculations (seriously guys, she’s not dead), but I do think something serious is afoot.
This is my interest in the matter as well. Kate is a mean girl who has behaved despicably. I generally don’t care about her except to laugh at her fashion follies and marvel at the extent and longevity of her jealousy.
But what truly alarms me about the whole situation is that we are seeing the incredible reach of The Firm and the not-so-invisible contract. Not only is the press silent in the UK, I don’t see any inquiries or conjecture anywhere other than here on this blog and some other social media speculation. No remarking on the strangeness of it all from anyone in American press? Did I simply miss it if there was anything?
Similarly, we saw them flex their reach when Harry, Meghan and Doria were chased by paparazzi in NYC and attempted to speak out about it. We saw mouthpieces in the US attempt to downplay the seriousness of what they went through. There was a very effective campaign to discredit their version of events. I found that chilling because it revealed the extent of the reach and determination of this institution.
And it goes all the way back to how Andrew was protected years ago. A US news item on him and his connection to Epstein was killed to maintain network access to Will and Kate, back when they seemed like they would be more newsworthy than they turned out to be.
I don’t think any of us wants to be any kind of sheep. So if the RF and the Rota want us to look away, we should be looking even harder at what they are trying to divert us from.
So even if Kate is a bitter pill of a person, we should not stand by quietly as someone with her public role is allowed to completely disappear in this manner. If she’s not back by late summer, such a complete disappearance of a very public woman should not be allowed to go unremarked.
And this year so far has been one long series of diversions from even the diversions.
So let’s never forget Andrew!
When Meghan said that Kate is a good person who’s been through a lot, she sounded genuinely troubled. I’ve never forgotten it. Would Meghan really express that about just an affair?
That was remarkably kind of meghan to say that about Kate. If only she could have extended that same kindness to her…..
I thought that comment was genuine but also really indiscrete as Meghan was so clearly referencing the affair rumors. I can understand if Kate didn’t appreciate it.
Her vanity probably couldn’t abide Meghan’s pity. Meghan was supposed to be jealous of Kate, not the other way around.
Well Meghan probably didn’t appreciate Kate putting a lie out there about her making Kate cry either.
Meghan didn’t say Kate had “been through a lot” that I could find in the transcript of the Oprah interview. She said “And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.” In reference to the crying incident. There is nothing where she seems to be alluding to the affair. The actual quote about Kate being a “good person”: “Negate it, they wouldn’t let her, because she’s a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”
I always interpreted Meghan’s comment to mean more than the affair. There was a lot of empathy in that statement. I think Meghan had Will’s number the first time she met him and saw the way he treated Kate. Which is to say he was probably emotionally and psychologically abusive to her right in front of her. And I bet that’s his standard MO. Meghan seems like a kind person who can hold empathy for someone even when that person has been awful to her.
I agree with everything Schrödinger’s Princess says above. This whole Kate situation is scary because it belies the power that this wretched institution has. They are disappearing a woman who was ostensibly everything they want. She’s a doormat who rarely makes waves. But poof! She’s gone, no questions asked by anyone except the Spanish press.
We are seeing the power of this supposedly decorative and harmless institution. It was disturbing when they swung their weight to abuse Meghan and it is disturbing now that they are erasing Kate, whatever you may think about her. Kate is a b*tch but the BRF and the power it wields over individuals, particularly women, is the real horror.
Meghan didn’t say “she’s been through a lot” It’s on video what she said. The transcript is readily available to read. And that isn’t in it.
@SSF Good thing she didn’t actually say that. She said “Kate is a good person”. There was no quote about her having been through a lot so I don’t get what you mean about her being “indiscreet”.
Yes they sure can shut the press up when they want to can’t they. Well wherever they have her stashed it has been very peaceful. It’s weird that we don’t see her copying Meg who has been out. Do you think wherever she is they let her have whiteboards and scissors and paste to copy Meg’s looks so that she has something to do? She could be coming up with quite a collection of new outfits and wigs. Hopefully wherever she is she uses her time to reflect and maybe change her mean girl behavior. Oops what am I saying I don’t t think that will happen.
maybe she’s really sick and had a big surgery? as someone that got laparoscopic abdominal surgery, i was told to lay low for 2 weeks. i still didnt feel 100% after 3 weeks. she’s a princess and already work shy…this is the perfect excuse. of course the BM would track her recovery and spin it into a conspiracy theory.
I was out of commission for a month with mine, and it’s possible hers was more involved. I feel kind of weird speculating about why someone hasn’t paraded herself out to the public after a medical issue that no one knows the extent of. I don’t like her and thinks she’s lazy, but I think everyone is entitled to some medical privacy.
But it is odd there haven’t been any statements or anything issued, no “she continues to recover well” or anything in quite some time.
But that’s the thing: The British media is not asking questions or writing about her at all — which likely means they know what’s happened and have been instructed to zip it.
THIS! Add to it Ma Middleton has been MIA – things just smell right.
She’s always been work shy, yes, but not publicity shy (nor has her mother). Why no embiggening articles about how Kate is focusing on getting better so she can bravely support the monarchy when it’s needed more than ever? Why no sightings of CarolE helping out to garner sympathy for the Middletons after the financial scandal? I mean, if Camilla can generate sympathy for stepping up, anyone can. There doesn’t need to be pictures of Kate for it to seem like a normal surgery/recovery thing, there just needs to be consistency with how they’ve acted in the past…it still doesn’t make sense.
Precisely. There doesn’t need to be a picture at this point. Just embiggening articles about how she’s getting better and how William and the kids are helping. But there’s none of that.
Ok, out of commission for a couple-three weeks, but did either of you cut yourself off from the world? No phones calls, no visits from anyone, no venturing outside for a breath of fresh air? No texts, no tweets, no nothing?
Plus they never say that she is in recovery… why not just say that? Unless they’re not sure.
i didn’t cut myself off from the world but i wish i could have. recovering in peace without everyone wondering about my surgery, what medical condition, how sick i am, where i am, and who’s looking after my kids would have been amazing…it was exhausting fielding questions. she’s a public figure, placed herself there so people naturally wanna know, she’s not great at her job and seems meh, but everyone’s entitled to some medical privacy and peace to recover. how awful would it be if she had cancer and we are sprouting nonsense conspiracies.
Kate would get wall-to-wall worldwide glowing coverage of a single social media post of her thanking supporters for their cards and well wishes, with a picture of her recovering at home, even without her kids. How is it they can’t produce one acceptable picture with all the benefits of professional hair/makeup/lighting and her favorite photographer and his heavy use of Photoshop? How is it acceptable to the royals that they are not shutting down the unhinged speculation when it would be so easy? KC3 has already done multiple thank yous of this type. Even a quick statement from Ma Midds confirming Kate is at home at _____ and continuing to recover well and looking forward to returning to work… would help.
That’s what is weird. As much as they lie and put out pix like they have just done an event that was done at another time so that they can vacation, why can’t they just put out a photo of Kate that hasn’t previously been seen and pretend? Are they afraid she won’t recover and they will look bad? But even then, they could say she rallied and then got worse. It makes no sense.
@equality, you used the magic word:they (the tabloids, the Rota, kensington palace, etc.) are AFRAID to put their names or signatures under anything implying that she’s well and recuperating…they probably know that her recovery is doubtful….
plastic surgery would explain the lack of pictures. i’m guessing there will never be an explanation and she’ll pop back up looking well rested and pretend that nothing ever happened. she’ll do one or two lightweight appearances in the late spring and take the summer off.
But they could use previously unreleased pictures or photoshop. If she had plastic surgery, they would have likely made up some fake injury story instead of having her condition be abdominal.
Josephine, this is 100% what I think will happen, though I don’t think it’s plastic surgery. She looked too unwell through the fall, I think there’s a real issue (like crohn’s or colitis) and because it’s a bit “icky” they don’t want to associate it with a princess. Lord knows they can’t insinuate she has pooping issues.
Anyways, she’ll pop back up and it’ll be like nothing happened.
@Shazbot, I agree, it’s def possible there’s a bowel issue and its not “royal” enough. Kate didn’t want to talk to Meghan about women’s health either.
Lemme put my tinfoil hat on to say this: I don’t think she’s in the country. If she was “recovering” in Norfolk, why isn’t there like a photo op of her in William in a car? Something about this doesn’t sit right.
My tinfoil hat theory for the past couple of months is that she’s not in the UK – Switzerland maybe … This would explain lack of photos of her or the Middletons and the rota rats silence/press embargo, the constant harping on about school runs (to emphasise that Peg is a present parent) and the kids could have gone over there to visit in the 1/2 term hols
I agree with this. I don’t think she is either. The rota mouthpieces have said she’s (simultaneously) in Adelaide and Anmer,which is sus. I’m on board with Switzerland too.
there are a couple surgeries that i could see the royals trying to hide because the royals are so backwards. a hysterectomy is one of them. and surgery to repair the lower esophageal sphincter is another. and instead of outright lying about which surgery she had, they are going with a vague “abdominal” surgery and keeping absolutely quiet about everything else. no leaving the country necessary.
I believe when Camilla had a hysterectomy it was announced, so I doubt that was it (and also doubt that a hysterectomy would take months and months of recovery time.)
If she had any kind of esophageal rupture (not uncommon with people who drink a lot) that is a major deal, and the surgical repair can go bad easily. Ditto any kind of surgery involving the pancreas (another organ affected by alcohol abuse.) I once saw a 115lb woman puff up to the size of a Goodyear blimp due to subcutaneous emphysema following complications with an esophageal repair. Medically induced coma, special bed to prevent skin sore, respirator, the works. If something as dire happened to Kate, it’s no wonder there are no pictures of her sitting up in bed looking wan but brave.
I think it maybe what ShazBot noted feels closer to the mark… some kind of awkward “ick” associated with whatever she’s dealing with. Am I remembering correctly that Wills new private secretary is not only ex-diplomat but ALSO: a trustee for Crohn’s & Colitis UK. Maybe that’s how he swung the connection?
however, it still doesn’t do much to explain the super sus silence around all things Keen.
Joke aside I’m wondering what is going with Keen and why the rats are no longer talking about her.
Even some of her fans on social media are having trouble pretending everything is fine. As I said yesterday, this is officially in Shelley Miscavage territory.
I agree, and honestly it irks me to see the public fall for blatant KM bot talking points “let her rest in privacy, medical privacy, pregnancy, she doesn’t call paps for a stroll, etc”
People need to realize no one is asking for her specific medical info, and this is not normal.
It’s beyond bizarre that her own fans don’t care about her and so willing to toe the line for the monarchy that they’ll let her disappear while parroting palace lawyers who may or may not be protecting her.
They have until Easter before those bots stop being a viable defense. Maybe commonwealth day. IDK I guess we’ll all see then. I have the same sensation I do when I’m waiting for the release of the next installment of a book series I’m reading, except much more macabre. Easter is March 31.
The lack of any official update from the institution is very strange, especially with Charles allowing cameras in to record him greeting Sunak at their weekly meeting a couple of days ago. I can’t understand why they haven’t issued a brief “thank you for the kind messages” statement, it’s all so secretive. As another commentator mentioned, the silence from the Middletons (via Tominey) is telling. Finally, KP pushed back on the Spanish report about her being put into an induced coma but then radio silence when the journalist said she stood by her story and trusted her source.
I agree with Juno, the fact Kate has disappeared doesn’t suddenly make her so much better than bumbling William. At their ages they should be a well polished team and be able to conduct themselves on official engagements as mature individuals too.
Apart from anything the silence surrounding her is an extreme lack of manners and courtesy towards the public whom they allegedly serve.
The lack of legal action on the coma story has kept that story alive. William did far more for the rose story and they started an action in France for the topless photographs. But here there was a story about being furious but not even a human rights letter went out. (And the reporter is in Spain so the EU law still applies)
When boots on the ground are whispering she was intubated/in a coma/not thinking for herself coupled with the absolute shut down of the fawning press that one would expect of a brave princess valiantly regaining her strength for the sake of her children and country, what else are we supposed to think other than the worst?
Also, there are too many people saying they know what happened to Kate but aren’t allowed to say/promised they wouldn’t say/tried to say but couldn’t. It is a coverup in some way shape or form.
If it’s something bad then they are complicit in covering it up
I wouldn’t think anything of this but the thing that gets me the most is ABSOLUTE RADIO SILENCE FROM THE MIDDS. No puff pieces of how she’s the power behind the throne, lynchpin, peacemaker, steely nerves,icy blood, etc etc when these used to be two or three times a month on an average. Don’t care for her, and would absolutely don’t mind if I never see another Meghan cosplay and get praised for it, but damn it looks more and more like something fishy.
What was she thinking? Getting on the Meghan hate train thinking she would be spared for being future kween? They got rid of Diana who was in the exact same position and the most popular lady of her time. Even the absence of kids is deeply suspicious because they’re the first ones to be shown for good PR. Even her fans don’t care and bought the statement hook, line and sinker. Only the sussex squad is keeping her name going.
Something’s definitely rotten in the state of Denmark.
I think it’s sad that the Sussex Squad is leading the charge in this concern, to be honest. It would never in a million years be reciprocated by Derangers if Meghan were down and out.
She’s either being granted a mountain’s worth of peace, grace and privacy while recovering – a thimble of which could have kept Meghan from the darkest places she went to.
Or they’re in divorce proceedings and there’s a blanket gag order in the meantime.
It’s not sinister or concerning, just weird and badly handled, which is on par for this group.
I think the Sussex Squad is the most “concerned” not out of any love of Kate, but I think in the royal-following world, that group is the most likely to believe that the royal family could just hide her away for the next 5 years until everyone forgets about her. The royalists would never let themselves admit that the royals could/would do that and/or that the press would cover it up.
So because the SS sees the royal family and the British press institution for what they are, they are more likely to believe something bad has happened.
From what I’ve seen, it’s not about concern so much as making the RF and the British media uncomfortable by keeping attention on the matter. Those two segments of the establishment would clearly love nothing more than to have people completely ignore whatever’s going on with Kate.
Although it wouldn’t apply to Kate, the squad would recall when Meghan said her passport was taken. The rota tried to wave that off as untrue, but as an American in a foreign country not having your passport on hand would be a lack of control most people would not be happy with.
💯🎯 spot on juno
With all due respect Juno, I’m not sure what evidence you have to justify your conclusion that it’s the Sussex Squad “leading the charge in this concern.” Anytime something is presumed to be against William and Kate, justified or not, it’s attributed to the Squad as a means of dismissing the matter, whether or not the interest is legitimate.
I recall a couple of years ago, after Harry and Meghan relocated to the US, Meghan was absent from public appearances for several weeks. The Mail and other BM outlets made multiple giant headlines asking about Meghan. Why is it wrong for anyone, squad or not, to question the absent from public life, of one of the royal family’s most visible member? Yes, Kate have gone absent for long swaths before, but, stated above, there had been many indications that nothing was wrong. This clearly is different. The issue is not that the Squad is “concern”. The issue is why aren’t royalist more concerned?
The Midds seem desperate for money, so not that hard to silence them.
Pretty bad position to be on. She has no one around her who values her for herself. She’s been nothing but access to the throne, and she’s lorded it over so many people she’s alienated anyone who might have cared.
I kind of agree with Mary
Pester’s comment yesterday. I’m not so sure that she is still on this planet. Something is so suspicious.
Maybe, but if the kids were going to school as normal, you would think that a story would leak out from a parent whose child came home saying that George/Char/Louis was upset at school? Because if she were dead/close to death, I’m sure the normal routine for the kids would be disrupted.
I don’t know. Maybe she is gone and they just haven’t told the kids yet. Wouldn’t put it past them.
Is there evidence the children at attending school in person?
I really really hope I’m wrong.
I’m assuming by that in a few months there will be a shocking announcement. After a long and positive recover, the PoW has had a sudden turn for the worse. And she is either on deaths door or has died.
William is suddenly a widower and a single father, raising the kids in the way he and K talked so much about. Huge surge in positive PR for him.
It would be wonderful if it was just plastic surgery or a divorce.
This is so creepy and weird.
@bluenailsbetty I really don’t know. I’m just referring to all the ROTA talking about how he’s “doing the school run”.
If the kids aren’t at school, I’m sure someone would have leaked that as well.
@Krista Oh, I agree, someone would have leaked the children’s behavior/absence and they may have done so…but the rota isn’t printing anything about this situation so that leaked info is sitting there collecting dust. The press have been given their orders and they are following it.
I just hope the children are well and supported through whatever is going on.
We’ve been very doom and gloom with the predictions so I thought I’d offer some less serious theories:
(1) Kate is trying to repliKate the excitement Meghan generates when she makes an appearance after months in private. She even cheated and threw in the surgery bit because she knew she had to stack the deck to compete with Meghan’s popularity, and even that has tanked. People are only now starting to wonder about her and that’s only because she’s successfully stayed hidden, which would only incentivize her to continue the ruse.
Or, (2) this is all because Will is officially On One. Totally M.I.A. then drunk in public, doubling down on ill-advised political statements, ranting to any rota rat he can find about how Harry can’t even think about England or Will will have his head! Either Kate finally had it and went on strike until the firm can rein Will in, or as part of Will’s spiral he finally demanded a divorce and so KP is just putting Kate on ice (figuratively) until they can get him under control and make him take her back. Some variation of this is the most likely option, IMO.
Or (3), she was absolutely sick of competing with Meghan and she’s been holed up in a closet at KP for weeks doing her keen version of the Rocky Balboa montage and is going to emerge with a total makeover, new wig, elocution lessons, the whole nine. Maybe the elocution lessons are taking longer than planned.
My theories are along this line — but I think William is at the helm of the sabbatical so he can develop a personality and narrative outside of her. Of course, William has a william problem and is getting in his own way. Raging about Harry, the Middle east thing, the BAFTAs … William is learning that zero effort means zero reward. The press pushed back a little this week… and trotting Kate out would just maintain William’s lack of personality problem.
But don’t you think any of these would accompanied by some kind of Keen PR strategy? Like, ok let’s say she’s trying to set up a glamorous and intriguing absence a la Beyoncé and Meghan. Wouldn’t we see columns from Tominey ruminating about how missed Kate is during her absence, the world a little duller without her keen hyena grin, or just insisting that the public misses her??
In my theory, the press “missing Kate” – is exactly what William wants to avoid. HE needs to be the sole center of attention. The press backed off when he was in school and Uni. His public role really took off when he got married and has used Kate as a shield and a positive PR strategy since then. I think it would be really hard to spin a divorce after she returns from her recovery — unless the press are told that SHE initiated it. Anyway… I think this is a massive William embiggening campaign with the new Private secretary — and wouldn’t ya know… it ain’t going all that well for him.
I’m sorry Sunday, nothing you say here justifies the complete absence from public life, without explanation. Remember, Kate has disappeared for weeks before, without controversy. Why all this twisting and prevaricating by KP? I think the point people like you are missing is that, regardless of why she’s absent, the various inconsistencies in the BM reporting, followed by radial silence is, at a minimum, strange. For example, do you recall the rather bazaar case of one Dickie Arbiter erasing a tweet in which was said something to the effect that Kate would fully recover, then reposting without that statement? Why are y’all acting like it’s unusual for folks to simply question the reporting?
Not only that, if what you say is true, don’t you think that by now there’s sufficient evidence to justify the conclusion that it’s backfired? Why would she persist with so much negative public response? This is a family that melts under minor scrutiny. But all of a sudden they want all this negative attention? Doesn’t make sense.
This is my suspicion. She had a bowel resection and now has either a temporary or permanent ostomy. If it is reversible we’ll see her back after her ostomy is reversed (6months more or less) and she has regained the weight she lost after surgery. If it is permanent, who knows.
This is possible, but still wouldn’t explain the lack of photos/statements. Even with a bag, they could frame a shot without revealing it, showing her as Photoshopped as they desire sitting in bed reading get well cards. Nor would it prevent a statement being issued in her name simply saying “thank you to my wonderful medical
team for their exceptional care, and the British public for their well wishes.” The lack of anything in her name, and any kind of photo, is incredibly odd and even their terrible PR team has to know that.
They made the woman pose in high heels immediately after giving birth. The lack of photos is WEIRD.
Does anyone find it weird that none of the palaces or prince William or Carole Middleton sources blame Meghan which the usually does. I mean no article that how Kate will not forgive Meghan or how prince William wont forgive Meghan for causing stress which leads to surgery etc. Something is very fishy and Carole doesn’t use this to get pap walk like worried mother or shopping materials for Kate post surgery etc. Very weird and all the royal reporters knows very well whats is going on.
You know what yes I do think that’s weird. It’s a stupid game they play every time. They certainly tried it with stress and Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Maybe because this time it’s too serious AND because maybe there is someone else very clearly to blame?
They are not doing that now because they already tested that balloon in the first two weeks after they reported the “abdominal surgery” and it sank like lead (they were mocked for even attempting the link as so many people were counting down until H+M were blamed). They mentioned “the strain that poor Kate had been put under” so many times that people began to speculate that she had really had a mental breakdown instead.
Then suddenly, it stopped, and the rota and other sycophants began to talk about how terrible it is that there are so few royals and whatever else they thought would stick in people’s minds, even declaring H+M to still be persona non grata while simultaneously hinting that they are needed.
They’ll get to that once we know what’s happened to Kate, or at least when they give us some story about what happened to Kate. Then it’ll be Meghan’s fault somehow.
I know some of the theories people have put out here is that maybe she has Crohn’s & ended up with an ostomy bag. If surgery that ended up requiring an ostomy bag was unexpected, I can see how that would affect her mental health. Kate seems like the type to never want to talk about something like that.
I also wonder if the lack of sightings is because she has been put on steroids? I have had a friend with Crohn’s and a friend with colitis & they both ended up with ostomy bags eventually, but during their struggles with their diseases, both ended up on steroids at some point, which made their faces very puffy. I can see how Kate wouldn’t want anyone to get any pictures of her like that.
Obviously this is all just guessing, but I feel better guessing this than that she is in a coma or something.
If so it’s a shame she didn’t choose to be transparent and raise awareness about this very difficult illness. She would get so much public support and sympathy. She shared about her morning sickness why not this?
My guess is because morning sickness is common and transient. In broad general terms, HG also occurs after you were in good enough health to conceive and carry a baby; you’re typically not wearing an ostomy bag because you are at the apex of good health. And even though both examples involve the expulsion of what was once stomach contents, as someone who has worn an ostomy bag, I will say that I’d rather or smell and visualize vomit than a bag leak.
All that said, I agree that it would be a shame for her to waste the opportunity to bring awareness and minimize the taboo of ostomy bags. I didn’t know what one was until I had to wear one. Even though Kate is a horrible person for much of what she has done, it would be a huge opportunity to do some good and spread awareness for something people are less aware of than Arly Yahrs.
@Char, that makes perfect sense!
ITA! and I should have read further thru comments because I think this tracks, considering Wills new private secretary is not only an ex-diplomat but also a trustee for Crohn’s & Colitis UK. BUT it still doesn’t explain the lack of any communication or positive PR; but they don’t care about giving her any.
But why the total radio silence from her team or from the Middletons? Why the lack of Katie Keen the Lynchpin of the Monarchy Bravely Getting Better to Help in the King’s Time of Need? Why hasn’t CarolE been spotted visiting Kate (and garnering sympathy…if Camilla can do that, anyone can).
That’s what makes it weird. Not just the lack of photos, but the sum of all the parts.
I agree that this could be due to weight loss/gain due to having GI issues, and perhaps a bag.
Im naturally very thin, and lose weight fast if I don’t eat. I started having GI issues, ended up getting a colonoscopy and found very early stage CRC (colonoscopies save lives folks! Get scoped!) I had a colon resection (no bag). All this happened within two months, but I lost over 30 pounds. I was rocking the skeletor look quite frankly. It took about 4 months to gain the weight back.
It’s really hard to cover up weight loss when you’re already thin. For Kate, who rather constantly gets flack for being too thin, having a picture of her with very noticeable unhealthy weight loss would cause more trouble than it’d solve.
I’m thinking it was a complication from Chrones that they’d been planning to do surgery on ‘eventually’ but she had a very bad attack after Christmas, which moved up the timetable (thus the surgery was ‘planned’ just not ‘scheduled’).
I don’t know, I keep going back to that all-white outfit she wore for the Christmas thing. Would you wear all-white if that were your problem, particularly if you’d been struggling for some time? I wouldn’t.
I agree, Char. I don’t think she’s open enough to talk about her bowels. I also agree with the edema angle. She is probably quite puffy and will be for a while. That may explain William’s odd behavior. This has to be triggering for him. It sounds like this was bad enough that maybe his kids could have lost their mom. And then he married her in part for her looks. If she is puffed up, he may be worried that she will always be that way. I could see him being that vain.
I agree with Kaiser’s suspicions. KP should at least release an update on her condition.
Unless another Spanish reporter starts up with the coma thing, KP’s policy is “if we don’t talk about her, maybe everyone will just forget.” Which, other than on this site, I think is working. In other words, KP won’t be mentioning Kate unless forced.
My tin foil hat theory is that The dec motorcade was for Charles. His cancer was identified BEFORE the prostate. William meanwhile, is aware he has a Kate problem… meaning the press is more interested in her. Even if they do separate events. He has no identity without her. So, she has gotten a sabbatical. William gets a new private secretary and the rollout of William, diplomat and beloved king in waiting is under way. Except… William is his own problem. Using proof of life images of Kate to distract from William’s gaffe’s would just continue the same problem. Nothing nefarious with Kate. Maybe she had some work, but nothing serious.
I agree with your assessment that the December motorcade was Charles and I think whatever happened with Kate was sudden and unexpected. Even with the best medical care available, people still suffer from severe complications whilst under anaesthetic, so a relatively simple cosmetic procedure can take a drastic turn for the worse – I’m thinking possible stroke?
They would move on treatment for Charles right away and not wait weeks. And Charles was seen doing things in early January and doing engagements. If something was discovered Dec 28 then they would have acted on it then. Not wait weeks later.
(from experience) — the effects of chemo are cumulative. End of Dec and 2 weeks later to his announcement of the prostate is still reasonable. It depends on his regime. If his chemo were every 21 days (a standard protocol) – he can still get vitamin and other treatments in between to help with the side effects. All speculation of course. If I am wrong, I am wrong! (No ego there!)
There was a single mention of a stroke, then nothing. We all know the Royals horror of anything that isn’t perfect, so if she is unfortunate to have had a stroke unless there’s a full recovery she’ll never be seen again.
She could also be waiting for memories of the racist label to disappear in people memories.
Whoever she’s in hiding, I think it’s best to leave her there until they decide what to do with her.
True, She could be waiting out the royal racist label.
The lead up to this was (I’m missing tons):
1. Named as Royal racist
2. Meghan made me cry story busted as a total lie and projection
3. She’s not a warm person, per spare
4. William ignoring her while she grabbed his bum in inappropriate settings
5. William leaves her at home for overseas trip
6. Rumors of a royal divorce coming in January
7. Photos of them at outings show him ignoring her, grabbing her wrist when he’s supposed to be guiding her and then dropping it, etc.
8. Her parents grifted the government and small business owners, they sell PP but don’t repay anyone, no one royal steps on to help them, they look like scammers.
All of this to say, though, that MM survived worse press, lost her father in it, has a step sister still suing her over imaginary claims, and none of these people cared one bit.
It’s really sad these people are still living in 18 century where they can’t even bother to address anything about a future Queen. Kate is not a nice person but their silence about her situation is a confirmation on how they see married in women. More and more they are proving Harry was right to remove his wife and son from that asylum.
Somehow William is in complete control of the narrative regarding Kate (no photo ops/public statements directly from Kate/the Middleton’s, no pictures of the children, no Middleton sneaky Rota statements). Will has no charisma, common sense or work ethic and has made an idiot out of himself each time he has stepped out publicly or released statements. William and Kate have looked miserable together for years. Neither looks happy or healthy. They were headed towards a divorce. William, who has thrown his brother to the press at every opportunity, is fanatical about his own privacy. Kate may be in treatment of some sort and may have had some sort of procedure, but a lot of this relates back to an unhappy marriage ending before William is crowned King. William really has no press skills other than maniacally screaming about Harry. Kate could have easily disappeared from Christmas until Easter and no one would have really noticed if it hadn’t been repeatedly pointed out by William.
I am wondering if Charles hasn’t gotten control of the narrative. Both William and Kate have new secretaries; hers worked for the Old Queen. It is possible that, given his diagnosis, Charles is working to get W and K in shape. No more running to the tabloids, no more Ma Mid in the paper everyday….Maybe he ordered them to get the alcoholism and the eating disorders sorted…I wonder.
I fully believe that after KP mucked things up Charles took control, brought Kate and the children fully under his protection, and put William in time out/rehab.
But surely Charles would have his minions at KP issue the kind of stereotypical updates one would in such a case? “Kate is improving.” “Kate thanks the doctors and nurses who took care of her and thanks everyone for their well wishes.”
Charles in many things, but dumb isn’t one of them. He might put a leash on staff at KP but he would understand the total silence will only make the rumors worse.
@Underhill, I think you give Chuck way too much credit. He never has acted with any empathy or fatherly or husband like love – Diana and Harry are prime examples.
I’m sorry, but the idea that Charles has taken control of KP is pure fantasy, dispelled by the recent KP Gaza press release, without BPs prior knowledge. I do not believe that, under that system, the monarch has the ability to control the heir. By the time the heir’s role is vested, he becomes independent of the monarch. For Charles, he was 20 or 21 when he became officially vested as POW; it took a long time for William to have his own independent source of income, because Betty was around for so long. No way Charles is going to take over KP, especially not now when he’s incapacitated. His plate is full enough trying to run BP with zero help from William.
The only thing that makes me waver even slightly, is if whatever is going on with Kittykat, would cause extreme damage to the monarchy, once it becomes public knowledge. Perhaps then Charles might have no choice but to take over. But I’m not sure how.
I hope we see Keen soon. When Diana died, people were quick to blame Chuck for her death. If they keep hiding Keen, people might blame Peg for her troubles. His rage is well known.
I hope so, too. I hope she’s fine.
I’m sticking to the theory that she has a colostomy bag and is too vain to go out in public with it.
She could feasibly conceal a colostomy bag with clothing/accessories. I think something happened to her face. either botched plastic surgery or something abusive. I don’t think it’s any kind of mental health treatment, because even though she pays it lip service she would never admit to needing help herself, in public or in private.
It would be easy to conceal, but I think she’s paranoid about the bag getting full and showing or something like that.
A stroke from a blood clot would be another complication post surgery. She may be Wood Cottage getting intensive therapy to recover. Just another idea. I agree that it might be an ostomy too. Hope it’s temporary. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
I don’t think she was ever in the hospital. KP used London Clinic as a cover because they knew that’s where Charles was going. I am starting to lean more into she’s in hiding, holding out for something. Her sister was frolicking about on the beach, her brother was sending dog food to a Rota Rat. These are not actions of people whose sister is gravely ill. No sightings of her parents also lends credence to this. But it’s just another theory. The only thing I know for sure is that it is bizarre.
M, this is my thought exactly at this point. I just can’t see a world in which Pippa is happily showing off her fifteen new designer bikinis on the beach in the tropics in obviously staged pap shots for days on end if her own sister really is at death’s door or even seriously ill. This is what signals to me that whatever is going on is not life threatening and at this point the lack of photos may be down to Kate’s meds for whatever happened making her look bad, or to a plastic surgery in her face still healing.
Plastic surgery does not take months to heal, and moreover, it would be obvious once she’s back in public that she had work done and the whole “abdominal” stuff was BS. I really do not think it’s that simple.
Im sure that pippa is happy to show the Firm that how much they can count on her to do her part to protect the monarchy…..even a the expense of her sister. So, bring on the 15 bikinis.
I know some of the rota and “sources” have been trying to push her expected recovery time and return to the public eye further back multiple times, but people are still going to be waiting for that initial claim about Easter. If she’s not seen or heard from *at all* around or after the end of March as initially claimed, that’s going to cause more questions.
So yeah, I agree with this. Around Easter or after, something will have to be said. And if it’s that she’ll still be recovering until June, then I think international outlets will start looking closer and possibly forcing the rota’s hand.
Theyve already covered for easter. Theyve bought themselves time until trooping, which occurs on June 15. I’m sure theyll come up with another timeline after that if necessary. Because they know their partners in the shidtmedia will help them get away with it.
I just checked scobie’s twitter and even he is staying schtum like a good little pleb. I’m sure he’s safely ensconced behind the banner of: someone’s health = privacy. Which is fine. But its getting closer to revelation time.
Yeah pushing back the timeline was reading between the lines of various vague articles. Most people heard Easter and went on with their lives. The general public is expecting Easter and there will be a lot of questions at that point if there are still no pics of her. They have 6 weeks so I guess we will all see.
The “Kate is dead” theory makes no sense to me because seriously, why would they be sitting on that for 2 months? I know they’re inept, but the ramifications of hiding that would be far, far worse than whatever it is they fear would happen if they revealed it.
The phasing out/divorce theory is more plausible, but the thinking behind it is idiotic. If people didn’t already think William is an asshole, they sure would after he announces he’s ditching his apparently ailing wife.
Complications from surgery seems most likely to me, possibly with the addition of an ostomy or something similar. When I suffered complications from my abdominal surgeries, I had to wear diapers for a few months. It’s all well and good to say that it’s a medical condition and that no one should be embarrassed or ashamed, but I felt absolutely disgusting. Until I was past that — almost 6 months — I barely left the house except to go to the doctor. And I’m not even a public figure whose job it is to basically just be vapid and pretty, so I can see why Kate would want to hide away for a while if she’s experiencing something similar.
The “Kate is dead” theory makes no sense to me, either. That could have been covered by a wayward blood clot and a funeral and this would all be over with minimal gossip.
Instead, this whole thing gets curiouser and curiouser by the day.
She might be incapacitated but she is still alive. There would be no benefit to pretend she isn’t dead and all the benefits to milking the rota and public for sympathy with a huge funeral. Bonus points to William because he would milk the grieving widower role and then in September he would roll out Single and Ready to Mingle Dad.
The Kate is dead theory makes zero sense because the press would get the death certificate which would list the date of death. There are a myriad of possibilities here, but I don’t think the extreme theory that Kate is dead has any credibility.
I think she’s alive but in very bad condition and whatever caused all this is “embarrassing” (for her or for Wills or both).
I too think that Snaggletooth, and I also think whatever happened goes beyond embarrassing for Willnot. I think it’s something shocking and horrible that would guarantee him the loathing of the public. His and Kate’s families are shunning him and not leaking to the BM every day, and the few times he’s appeared publicly he’s been a hot mess. Curiouser and curiouser…
I agree with this. If she had died William would be milking that for all it’s worth right now. I don’t think they would be able to keep that quiet for two months. I think what happened was very serious but I am not convinced that she’s no longer here.
Yeah it’s odd (and by odd I mean suspicious AF) that they haven’t even done a random car-wave (ala Chuck) or done a posed photo with the kids. NOTHING. That would be enough to assuage a lot of people’s questions. The fact that they haven’t (meanwhile you have Chuck doing weekly Church walks which makes it look even more sus) and that no one is talking about her is making me think what happened was WAY more serious than they let on. Kate has become the Shelly Miscavige of 2024: WHERE IS KATE?
I just read someone on Twitter pointing out that we haven’t seen her children or parents since then either.
How often do we usually see photos or video of the children? Have they been at school?
It’s all very very odd.
The kids are rarely seen unless it’s at an official event so that’s not that odd.
True but William and Kate have a long history of using the children when they need positive press coverage. That we haven’t seen one photo of William and the kids doing something fun or homey to show things are fine in the Wales family is weird.
Absolutely wild that they would let this story get this bad but not surprising at all coming from this family.
See but…it’s not that bad? Notice that there’s no article for Kaiser to quote from. No one wrote about this. That’s because it’s only us kooks (I’m using that term lovingly) on this site, Sussex Squad and a few TikTok accounts raising questions about this. Especially with Will’s buffoonery over the last two weeks, the rest of the world has move on and forgotten. And it was never much more than a shrug at the rich princess lady taking time off after having some kind of probable bowel surgery. If you aren’t familiar with the usual drumbeat of keen PR, there is literally no reason to think anything is going on.
I meant bad in the sense that it’s a complete mess. I agree about Will’s buffoonery, there is no other word.
Well said. If she wasn’t such a terrible person, this easy disappearing would be desperately sad. Hell, Shelly Miscavige has people very vocally asking questions, and she’s in an actual cult of secrecy.
One of the tabloids has an article this a.m. about Kate learning privacy from the queen and how brilliant she has been throughout her health woes in keeping her life private. Reads to me as if this is all Kate just wanting to be left alone.
This is what I think. I think did have some sort of health scare, mental or physical, and is now laying low. I don’t believe she’s at deaths door like some people here or that she’s secretly dead🙄. This is a woman who hates work, is probably burnout form her sh*tty marriage and isn’t leaving the house. If there wasn’t an announcement about her “surgery” her disappearance wouldn’t have been noticed. Kate is MIA 5 months out of the year in a normal year.
Also, the lack interest around her is just because Kate isn’t all that interesting. Her fans are Meg haters and even in Kate’s busiet moments, public interest is only a few hours at most. Nobody really really cares about Kate as a person, just the idea of what’s she represents.
There is no way Charles would allow Kate to disappear unless there was a very serious inciting event to cause her disappearance. He had surgery and is going through cancer treatments and *he* is still showing up. There is no way he would be cool with Kate doing nothing if she was able to something.
Charles would expect Kate to get her stiff upper lip game going and do some work.
So I could believe that she had a legitimate medical issue, whether physical or mental, and is taking longer than strictly necessary to recover and is having a huge lie-in. But why no embiggening stories in the meantime? It’s the media silence around everything and lack of cute Kate stories that makes this weird. Plus William of course making it weirder. Where are the brave Kate stories?
When has Kate ever NOT wanted attention?? That doesn’t ring true to me at all just based on her own history with the press.
Right? I don’t even buy Kaiser’s theory that Kate doesn’t want to travel anymore. She absolutely wants to go as long as there are white people and she gets new clothes and borrows royal jewelry.
William is the one disallowing her to travel with him because he hates her and is jealous of the attention she gets.
@Ameerah M; partly true. Only good attention to stoke her vanity. But the attention that comes with her illness she may find offensive attention. Remember what she said to Meghan about hormones?
Right we got that INSANE crotch shot right before this. Then there was the insane briefing about will she/wont she go to Singapore and New York. All that points to 1) a woman desperate for attention; 2) a massive power struggle behind the scenes. Do you remember all the drama about will she/won’t she attend Diana’s statue unveiling? Also, every summer, when she’s away, there are just absolute stacks of articles about what a keen lynchpin she is. So much so that most normal people would never ever detect that she’s actually been on vacation for months.
I don’t think it’s that Kate wants to be left alone, I think this is being pushed by KP to make it seem like it’s Kate that wants to be left alone.
Kate loves attention (and her mother loves Kate to have attention). Even if there are no photos, would the Kate that has a 20 plus year history to look back on say ‘no’ to embiggening pieces about herself? THAT is unusual. So, no, if this is just surgery, even major surgery that she’s recovering from, I don’t believe this is just ‘Kate wants to be left alone.’
2 months on and I still don’t care.
I’m sort of with you. I feel sorry when anyone is in pain: the stories of posters on here who’ve had similar possible conditions and surgeries have been an eye opener and made me care very much for them. However, it’s getting to the point I believe Kate’s taking an extended break, masquerading as recovery. It’s stretching any sympathy. I also sense she’s enjoying the endless speculation; for a dull woman, it’s probably exciting.
I think it’s time for proof of life for the BRF. I hope nothing sinister has happened to her but the longer this goes on, the more I wonder.
Hmmmmmm. Even if she had a botched face, she could throw on a cap, shades, and a ponytail and be photographed from 30 feet away. But the total lockdown on Kate to me means she isn’t physically present, like away at a treatment facility. And the lack of statements to maintain her public presence tells me William prefers it this way, has no intention of her returning to the front line for the foreseeable.
Meh. Wait until the next big Harry event. She’ll pop up then.
It’s usually a Meghan sighting that makes her pop up – not Harry. We have seen a fair bit of Meghan as of late and not a peep from Kate. Not even a well-timed story about how amazing she is and how horrible Meghan is. That is usually what we get: a thrown together outing and an accompanying puff piece. We have had neither.
Harry and Meghan have been popping up and there is still no word from Kate.
I don’t quite know what people are expecting. If it’s a photo from her bed, that’s weird. If it’s a photo of her sitting at a desk, recovering but working from home (there’s always a first!), people would demand to see her do one or two light engagements. I believe she’s been ill. I don’t want to see photos. However, I do believe she’s now stringing it out, simply because she thinks she deserves a break. The DM is front to back stories of Meghan spotted at lunch, at dinner, out and about etc. These deflect attention from Kate’s absence and also keep her name in the press, simply by association – “look at Meghan out on the town when Kate is ill” blah blah. Cynical family and its press hounds.
Let’s say Kate were in a coma. Would the royal family be doing anything differently than they are right now? No, they would be pretending everything is fine, state that Kate is “ill” and she’ll recover soon…and then hope for the best. Maybe they have a plan for if she’s incapacitated permanently, but they don’t seem to.
Let’s say Kate had an ostomy bag, either temporarily or permanently. Again, she could be hiding away, refusing to be seen because of embarrassment. Her appearance is the only attribute of hers that anyone has given value to. No one knows (or cares) what she thinks or how she feels. So without her looks, she may be panicking (and Will may be panicking–he doesn’t seem like the man to stand by a spouse with any disability).
Let’s say Kate is no longer on this planet. The royals could be panicking here too, not sure how to react. They have paid off the Middletons to keep quiet, told them to go on with their lives, and are trying to find the right time to make the announcement publically. William would be “free” to find a new wife after an acceptable grieving period. But no matter how much the media stumps for him, the taint of this possibility would follow him and the RF for the rest of his life.
Maybe Kate is fine, and this is all a ruse, and she’s playing hardball over divorce proceedings.
These are the possibilites, right?
I do not for one minute believe the kids are back at school. Perhaps they are being homeschooled. Perhaps they have no idea what’s going on–maybe they’re being squirreled away with the Middletons. Kids are loose cannons, and they couldn’t risk the kids talking about this.
Whatever’s going on, it’s a house of cards that could tumble at any moment. I’m sure that Harry knows, which means that Meghan knows–that’s another reason for the royals and the media to hate Meghan–she knows all of their embarrassing and troubling family business. I think that’s Harry’s “betrayal” that the media keeps croaking about. An outsider knows their dirtiest business. Why this didn’t lead them to bring her into the fold, I don’t know. Antagonizing someone who could stage an interview and shout from the rooftops at any moment seems like a dumb move. Even though they have tried to poison the well against her, making people doubt what she says, a whole lot of people, more than they feel comfortable admitting, would believe her. And if Meghan was the evil monster they claim her to be, she would have done this a long time ago. Racism makes people stupid.
too many people know something about Kate, and too many people are asking questions for the secret to remain forever.
I don’t think the media would stay silent if she was not on this earth. That is not a secret they are keeping quiet. It is some sort of medical situation, either mental health or something physical that they are keeping private for her (of course they wouldn’t do the same for Meghan, but we knew that).
I also think if it was something merely cosmetic they would have leaked something more at this point.
Really it is William’s actions that make this all look weird. His immediate announcement that he was going to not work while she was recovering, as if he had a real job working 40 hours a week, made it look more serious, as if he needed to be at her side 24/7.
I don’t think the royals would cover up if she had died because they wouldn’t need to. Regardless of the cause of death they could just say a wayward blood clot broke off the killed her. It happens. One of the reasons people are made to walk after surgery is to help ward off blood clots.
So, no, she isn’t dead. But she is being hidden and I hope that is her decision and not someone else’s.
Theyre not “keeping it private for her.” The senior courtiers are only ever interested in what will ensure the continuation of the monarchy. kkkHATE is no Diana, and look what they did to Diana. And what is kkkHATE but a failed POW. Right now she’s nothing but a liability to them……a problem to be solved.
Yeah, no way would they be able or willing to cover up a death. Death certificates are public anyway, so we’d be talking major fraud. And why would they want to? If Kate died they’d milk it for all it was worth, and William would use it as an excuse to not do a minute’s work until Louis turns 18, in the guise of needing to be a single parent to his poor grieving children.
Someone mentioned that Kate had a new private secretary. When did that happen and who is it. I think part of the problem is that she doesn’t have a private secretary because why is thr RR not badgering him/her for news about Kate. If William’s private secretary has taken over, then wouldn’t you have a situation of both Kate and her private secretary being silenced? I know that William’s PS would of course be the “senior” and take precedence over all communications involving the Waleses.
Former equerry as her private secretary. Roger Federer lookalike. Me thinks there will be scandal down the line and Bulliam will use this as an excuse to divorce her.
I don’t think they ever confirmed that the equerry was hired. Unless there is something recent. But the initial story was a proposed name.
It was in Hello magazine and other places today.
Proof. Of. Life.
We are not in a position to know if Kate is the one ‘choosing’ privacy in this situation and the welfare and well being of the children is also a concern now; are they being made to enforce this secrecy too? Have they been attending school?
Frankly, the absence of recuperation fluff -no pictures, no statement thanking the doctors, get well pictures drawn by the children, MaMidds rushing to her bedside etc. is ODD, it’s completely out of character for Kate and her mother as we’ve come to know them. This situation is strange. William’s behaviour, swaying where he stood with dilated pupils during investiture, dropping the medals was outrageous. Something is very wrong.
My odd theory is that Kate left William and they are officially separated and the radio silence from the Middletons is because they aren’t going to help prop up the royal family or William any longer.
There is no way the rota would be quiet about this if it was just a separation/divorce. This would be blasted on all papers in many countries.
I think it’s strange that not even Omid Scobie is investigating? Absolutely nobody in the press is asking questions about this. It’s wild.
I’m Team Sussex, but the number of times a day I think “WHERE IS KATE?” is embarrassing. 🙂
It is obvious there is press embargo on the story. Even if Omid knows the truth, he can’t probably publish it and he isn’t kind of journalist to go against the press rules.
Have we seen any of the kids since Christmas, either? I’m all for them not being trotted out as cover, but I was talking to a friend who DOESN’T follow this stuff, and her take was that Kate hasn’t been hospitalized at all — she left or is on strike, and she took the kids with her, holding out until she gets what she wants in a divorce. It’s like a “reverse-Diana;” she’s not as charismatic, so big interviews aren’t the way to go to get sympathy. She’s just not playing along, and she’s keeping the kids back, too. You know she knows enough, and has the receipts, to make the BRF deeply DEEPLY nervous, AND it would explain why the Middletons aren’t saying a word, either, because they want Kate to make BANK in the divorce.
There is no way the king would allow Kate to take the children and disappear. George is FFK and as such he is under Charles’s protection and dominance.
If Kate try to pull a stunt like that the children would be removed from her house and she would be on lockdown and Camilla would have received the go ahead to leak to the rota and put Kate on blast.
And Kate knows that. Kate will mess with William to tweak his nose but she is not going to go up against Charles.
I said yesterday, FIRMLY tongue in cheek “Kate if your still on this planet, I owe you an apology”
It was to signify that no we aren’t missing her, yes I still think she is a button festooned air headed, racist BCH, but I realised she was, just like Harry, used as a shield /distraction from her disgusting husband.
Kate was never at adelaide, she was straight to Anmer from the hospital. You won’t hear bugger all from the mids, because silence is golden and profitable for them (ahem).
I did say at the beginning what had gone down, but it wasn’t put up, obviously Kaiser has to be careful, but, where people are saying about Billy not being seen with others in the Royal family, take a VERY close look if you should get a shot of him anywhere near princess Anne. The disgust will be obvious from her. She, after Camilla is the kings closet confident.!
<A bit of news for you from my area! The alert went of on my phone today, A massive unexploded bomb from the second word war was found 6 miles from me, they are attempting to move it (bringing it VERY close to me, to get it on a boat, take it out to sea and detonate it! It's over 300kg in size and I worry for the UXB experts who are going to try and move it, and where it is at the moment is only 2 miles from our neuclear submarine Base
Oh shit, Mary! That’s terrifying! Here’s hoping the bomb squad is successful with no injuries. I hope your neighborhood stays safe.
Are you in Plymouth Mary – I did see that news online. I’m only asking because I’m in Scotland near another base Faslane
Mary Pester, I hope everyone stays safe. What a nightmare.
Stay safe Mary!
All safe everyone, it was taken out to sea, no lovey I’m not in plymouth, I’m down near the water in saltash on the Cornwall side
Mary – I was thinking of you when that news popped up! Thankfully all OK.
This part about no one being seen with William, and William not visiting his dad with cancer, really stands out.
I have no idea what it means, but it’s not normal.
I hope you stay safe from that bomb situation!
Mary Pester, the interesting part to me is that if KHate is not seen for months and months, I think most people will just forget about her. It’s not like she’s around much anyway.
I could see her being a cover for Wont, and that it would mean dollars/pounds to keep that up. I could also see it for a roll out to a divorce or a legal separation, too.
The brf are a mess.
@Mary Pester — YIKES about the bomb, hope it gets removed safely! As for your other comments about Kate and the BaRF, it’s feeling ominous that they’ve completely ghosted that punter Willnot. And the Midds are radio silence. The tabloids are sitting on an unexploded bombshell themselves (pun intended) for fear of being officially sanctioned by Charles and Sunak. I hope it’s not what I think it is but Willnot is running scared. Someone, somewhere, is going to leak.
@Mary Pester thanks and keep safe! My analysis of your drips of tea over the past two months which I have been collecting in my head. You said the other day that if Kate could think she wouldn’t be thinking about where to send George to school, so that makes me think Kate was in a coma but you are not sure if she’s out of it. You know what happened but it can’t be posted. So it’s not Crohns, or a hysterectomy or a sectioned colon because all of those guesses have been posted here. You are commenting that Burger King is being kept away from the other senior royals, and that he is the cause of major disgust on the part of those closest to the King. We don’t know if he’s being kept away from his own children but we won’t find out from the Middletons because their silence is being bought. SOMEONE is being moved into Balmoral due to recent ads for staff; I think that’s where they are putting Kate and the Midds are fine with it because they get to go with her. Am I close?
Mary P. hinted that PW behaved just like Anne’s first husband hum hum.
Look up why Anne got divorced.
@HARPER, Oh your warm!! Good job Billy boy has got his hands on the Dutchy money!! Especially when in laws can become out laws at a moments notice! But time will tell for ALL of them
Harper, I think you hit the nail on the head.
@Harper — As I recall, P. Anne’s first husband fathered a child with another woman who went public after Mark refused to pay child support. He denied it but had to take a paternity test and bingo, the child was his. No wonder Anne gives Wilbur poison glares when she’s around him. I imagine if Kate found out a huge row would have erupted and could have become quite ugly…so it very well might be that the Middleton clan are going to be housed at Balmoral, at least for the near future, and the kids will be shunted back and forth, or maybe even reside there for the time being. Things that make you go hmmmmm…..
@Mary Pester, Here’s my confusion…if you ACTUALLY know what transpired, then so many others in the public sphere must know what transpired. Why isn’t this information out there? It doesn’t make sense?
@Tisme — I think William and Charles got lawyered up immediately to quash the story as a violation of his ‘human rights’ like they did when the Rose Hanbury *alleged* affair new was breaking. Those who have actual knowledge of what went down are afraid that the full force of the law will come down on them if they leak. I do believe that whatever happened will come out eventually but it will likely come from the foreign press.
I wonder this too. I hunt for the MaryPester comments and love the tea! But why not just spill? Could it really be traced back to a comment on a gossip blog? I guess yes, everything leaves an electronic breadcrumb trail— but isn’t that the whole “blind item” premise guessing? A fake Twitter account? And anonymous blog comment under a pseudonym ?
Is it that all palace-adjacent employees sign ironclad NDAs and could be fired and/or prosecuted if a leak was traced back to them?
Just trying to genuinely understand 🙂 I hope everyone stays safe with this terrifying bomb scare! That happened near me in Germany a few years back and was so nerve-wracking.
I think suggestions of Kate’s “not being on this earth” are a bit over the top. And it would be very sad no matter how much some of us would wish karma would come to her. Also, it would not be something that could be hidden without MI5 level of plotting. And how long would they be able to keep it up, and how would they finally announce it? If something fateful had actually happened, it would garner sympathy for William as a young widower, releasing him naturally himself from his marriage, and the children would be embraced for being motherless. It just seems that this is a mess of William’s making that may have coincided with a medical emergency with Kate. What is really puzzling is why all this speculation has been allowed to continue. It’s hard to imagine the endgame here that makes sense and has intelligent planning behind it.
tamsin, I suspect you’re on the money. KHate is being used to distract and cover for Wont.
Maybe she had to have an emergency hysterectomy and they are not releasing this to the public.
I was up and walking the day after my hyster, out of hospital in 4 days. I didn’t disappear for 2 months either, I would go for walks every day, which is recommended, and friends would come visit. Back at work half-time in 2 weeks and full-time after 4.
I was out of commission for 3 months after mine. I was walking around the house but not outside.
Yes, it’s pretty noticable that the British media have stayed far, far away from this. They aren’t even speculating about Kate’s absence, which makes me think they know exactly what is going on but are either prevented from writing about it (through injunctions or promises) or they know that when the truth does come out, having stoked comments or covered up her absence will look bad. For example, if she is currently incapacitated or in a treatment facility of some kind, then for the media to put out a false statement about “how well she’s recovering” or publish a misleading photo, it would be a terrible look. Parroting the KP line about her being on bed rest or “thought to be” in Norfolk is one thing; knowingly printing lies or doctored photos would be quite another.
I think if it were just a surgery, even a complicated one, there would have been some attempt at a photo or get well message. The silence from both KP and the Middletons speaks volumes.
I think it’s a Charlene- type situation and the palace has decided that complete silence is the best strategy. After all, we have seen how poorly they coordinate even when their message is simple. I wouldn’t trust the courtiers or palace comms to keep their stories straight, either.
Longtime lurker here. I’m surprised how people talk about Kate as if she is a nasty but perfectly normal princess.
Kate repeatedly bared her bum on big official occasions (and it was clearly not an accident because it kept happening). I feel people take that much too lightly. What she did was catastrophically bad. Imagine any other high-profile person or future queen baring their bum like that repeatedly on official international occasions. It would have been an enormous scandal and their career would not have survived. It’s disastrous for any kind of diplomacy. Who knows what they did to keep this from exploding.
And there must have been many people who told her to stop but she clearly ignored it. Kate is absolutely not the obedient quiet wife, that’s a Rota fantasy. She is a loose cannon who apparently feels she can do whatever she likes without consequences.
I feel it was Queen Elizabeth who finally managed to get her to stop because after the queen’s death Kate has started again with her wildly inappropriated behavior (groping, flashing way too much leg).
Kate is a existential threat to the monarchy, nearly incorrigible and with zero common sense. And who knows what she has been doing behind closed doors (groping? sex-texting foreign dignitaries? Or maybe giving royal jewelry to her mother to help pay her off debt?)
I think the royal family has been desperate to sideline Kate, and are now trying to use Kate’s medical problems to do just that.
I also think Carol Middleton had much more debt and unsavory financial connections and the royal family had to pay and fix that but it also gave them power over Carol.
Agreed. The monarchy is a character-disorder magnet.
I’m sticking to what I’ve speculated from the very beginning (absent any evidence to the contrary). William is at the epicenter of Kate’s absence. Charles does not know how to or cannot disclose the consequences of William’s actions.
At the Coronation, Kate looked high. Maybe she was in pain, maybe she was just high. But I’m leaning towards her having some kind of drug problem. I actually think William and Kate both have some kind of problem but Kate and her family are addressing hers first.
Wasn’t there a blind item in November or December that said couple in the Royal Family was going to announce a split come January or February? Didn’t happen, but this did. Makes me wonder if this is covering for a William and Kate divorce.
The Crown Prince and Princess of Albania announced their divorce in January. The BI didn’t say it was a British couple.
William’s recent weight loss etc. He looked pretty shaken up at his first post Kate crisis event. His father goes in for one surgery and finds out he has another cancer on top. And then his wife. It has possibly hit home how fragile she is. If their relationship is as hostile as made out to be, it must be a shift in dynamics to have one sparring partner completely floored. He could at last feel guilty for his temper. Or worried that she’s all he’s got, esp if he’s going to be king sooner than he expected. Just thinking out loud in type!
I am skeptical from the start. Too much drama in Camp Windsor.
Chances are that Kate is recovering just fine after a minor operation, but that the KP and BP spin doctors made her “disappear” temporarily, to give Will Solo a chance to play “global statesman”. The red flag for me was when Christian Jones accompanied Will on his first public visit to see Kate at the hospital. That gave huge PR vibes!
In my opinion they copied H&M’s clever strategy from last year. Meghan stayed out of the public eye after the H&M docu and was rarely seen in 2023, just to make sure the global spotlight stayed fully fixed on Harry: Spare release, his promo interviews, IG and his solo visit to the coronation and lawsuits in Britain. It gave Solo Harry’ s image a tremendous boost.
I think we may see Kate dramatically rise like a Phoenix out of the ashes around Easter and surprise everyone as if nothing happened. The royal show will go on.
Agree.
If it’s around Easter, it will be more like a resurrection. Imagine if Kate showed up for Easter Sunday. Is there an extended holiday in UK? Kate could resurrect and immediately disappear again because the kids are on a break from school.
what if kate managed to escape willy? we haven’t seen the kids either .. what if she got away? wouldn’t that be something? Something is very wrong like where is she ? no sign
of life no blurry photo of her propped up somewhere . this is all so Odd.
It’s just the deafening silence that concerns me. I don’t care what the issue was/is, but KP not mentioning her, Carole MIA, lack of “Kate is the bestest” articles, especially around her birthday, no pictures of her or the kids since Christmas and no pictures of William with any other BRF member this year, is all disturbing.
I thought it was weird with the long hospital stay, long recovery, and the lack of details. I think people are over thinking it. Pippa is on vacay, so nothing currently serious(coma). No photos to me says she can’t, because it’s her face. I think she had a face lift. Or if she did have abdominal surgery she is going to be out as much as she can get and doesn’t want details known. I honestly do not see anything to point to divorce, abuse, or her being cut loose or any other things I’ve seen people say. I think if people keep wondering out loud we’ll get a video of her sitting in a chair thanking everyone for their well wishes, if it’s not a face lift of course. The press absolutely know.
No one will ever know the real truth , they are probably busy plotting on how to blame Harry and Meghan for whatever is wrong with her .
Royal Family are very used to covering up things they want kept secret .
I have had some nasty Ab surgery that didn’t go well, the recovery took forever and required multiple hospital stays and surgeries. Altogether it was a year before I was mostly healed
That I understand.
BUT I was still in the car at some point to go to the surgeon, dr ect and I could have waved. I had my pillow between me and my seatbelt, but i could still sit in a car.
SO why no waving pictures from afar, after two months unless something is horribly horribly wrong she would have been able to sit in the car at some point for a blurry photoshopped waving picture. And zero kids or carol sightings
Thats why I’m now leaning to something dreadful having happened.
I agree @Kkat, and way the BaRF and Middletons are treating Willbur like he’s a pariah is proof that he’s involved up to his eyeballs in this whole mess. The Midds and kids are MIA and there have been no photos of Kate even though the paps have long distance lenses that could photograph a fly on a barn door from miles away. I too have had and am facing some more horrible ab surgery next month but I’m back and forth to doctor’s appts enough to be papped. What ever has happened is BIG and serious.
When I heard the nine month recovery time for Kate I thought it was a child. Some think William has an outside kid but what if it’s Kate that’s pregnant and William is not the father? It’s not only adultery; it’s an impact on the line of succession. William would have grounds for a divorce, but it risks questioning the Wales kids’ paternity. It would be a disgrace to the Middleton’s which may be why they are not out there.
If it was an illegitimate pregnancy, they’d quietly abort it or pass it off as Will’s. No need to go MIA.