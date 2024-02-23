This weekend is the two-month anniversary of the last time Princess Kate was seen

Sunday, February 25th will mark the two-month anniversary of the last time the Princess of Wales was seen and photographed in public. That was on Christmas Day at Sandringham, where she appeared to be fine as she spoke to well-wishers and wrangled her three kids. There was a rumor, based on a tweet with a video, that Kate might have been rushed to the hospital on December 28th. All we know is what Kensington Palace has told us, which is that Kate had “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16th and that she needed to be hospitalized for two weeks. Then we heard she left the London Clinic on January 29th, without anyone seeing her or getting photos of her or Prince William (who reportedly “picked her up”).

After her hospitalization, we were told that she was recuperating in Adelaide Cottage. Still no sign of her. Then, two weekends ago, she was moved from Windsor to Norfolk during the kids’ school break. One of the weirdest things about that story is that there’s zero conversation about whether Kate was able to “go back” to Adelaide Cottage after the week-long holiday at Anmer Hall. Like, is she still in Norfolk while her kids are back at school? No one has seemingly asked that. We can’t even get the royal reporters to churn out some placeholder stories about “she’s doing fine, she’s back in Windsor!” Personally, I have my doubts that she was in the London Clinic for two weeks, just as I have my doubts that she recuperated for any amount of time in Adelaide Cottage. I actually suspect that she’s been in Norfolk for much of the past two months (especially since that was the last place anyone saw her).

Another bizarre thing is that at no point has Kensington Palace reassured the public that Kate will make a full recovery. Instead, sources keep pushing back expectations for when we’ll see her again. Maybe around Easter, but oh no, her kids are on holiday again so it will probably be more like May. Definitely in June, of course! Meanwhile, when Prince William made his big Middle East statement, he didn’t sign his wife’s name. It was his statement alone, on his own separate letterhead. All of which has led to even more speculation.

I am not trying to be a conspiracy theorist about the situation at all, but it is WILD how much the royal family has shut down press about where Kate Middleton is/why she hasn't been seen. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 19, 2024