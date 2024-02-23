“Amanda Seyfried wore Givenchy to her Berlinale premiere” links
  • February 23, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Amanda Seyfried wore Givenchy to the Berlinale premiere of her latest film, The Seven Veils. I actually like the lace but the whole look is kind of meh. [RCFA]
KFC has released “Chizza” – chicken pizza. [OMG Blog]
Oh, Ben Mckenzie & Mischa Barton secretly dated?? [Socialite Life]
Has the awards season been too long? The thing is, the Globes were too early! And yes, maybe the Oscars should have been scheduled for March 3rd. [LaineyGossip]
Lily Gladstone looked great at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. [Just Jared]
From what I’ve seen, the Hunter Biden stuff is about to blow up in the Republicans’ faces in a huge way and it’s fascinating to watch. [Pajiba]
These Burberry coats are amazing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lisa Whelchel forgot she kissed George Clooney on Facts of Life. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance guy was arrested for domestic violence. [Starcasm]
Emma Stone regrets joking about Taylor Swift. [Hollywood Life]
I loved this dietitian’s viral video. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Ameerah M says:
    February 23, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    It’s a pretty dress, but I agree something about the entire look is meh. I wonder if it’s the hairstyling. She also just looks really uncomfortable. Lily looks really cool and I would love to see more of this kind of edgier styling for her. She has the presence to carry it off.

    • tealily says:
      February 23, 2024 at 2:31 pm

      Hey @Ameerah M, I keep meaning to ask you, do I follow you on YouTube?? Currently decluttering? Or is that a different Ameerah M?

  2. bettyrose says:
    February 23, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    I adore Amanda Seyfried. Admittedly I still associate her with Big Love, and I just wanted to protect her character so badly from being married off into that disgusting cult. Oh man, I haven’t binged it in years. Maybe time for another go.

  3. Normades says:
    February 23, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Were Mischa and Ben secretly dating because for some reason I actually thought they were a known couple.
    Afterwards she dated Brandon Greasy Bear Davis bff of Paris Hilton and famous fire crotch Lohan bully. She really fell into a bad crowd there and I think it hurt her career.
    Ben with his later anti crypto crusade totally earned my respect.

  4. Flamingo says:
    February 23, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    I really hate all the award show dresses this season (and shoes). It’s like everyone is trying to look as frumpy as possible.

  5. TRex says:
    February 23, 2024 at 4:37 pm

    N.America didn’t need “Chizza”. That’s all.

  6. Drea says:
    February 23, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    Leaky gut is a real thing. Is it a syndrome? Probably no. Is your bloat leaky gut? Also probably no. But as someone who has had SIBO multiple times (very much a real thing, and it can cause intestinal hyperpermeability), I can attest that most GI docs know very little about how extensive and complicated the microbiome of the gut really is. Not their fault! It’s all very new. Other than that, her advice is spot on.

  7. Sass says:
    February 23, 2024 at 6:34 pm

    It looks like a homemade no sew nightie
    🙁

  8. Shawna says:
    February 23, 2024 at 7:27 pm

    Lily Gladstone is perfection.

