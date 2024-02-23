“Amanda Seyfried wore Givenchy to her Berlinale premiere” links

Amanda Seyfried wore Givenchy to the Berlinale premiere of her latest film, The Seven Veils. I actually like the lace but the whole look is kind of meh. [RCFA]

KFC has released “Chizza” – chicken pizza. [OMG Blog]

Oh, Ben Mckenzie & Mischa Barton secretly dated?? [Socialite Life]

Has the awards season been too long? The thing is, the Globes were too early! And yes, maybe the Oscars should have been scheduled for March 3rd. [LaineyGossip]

Lily Gladstone looked great at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. [Just Jared]

From what I’ve seen, the Hunter Biden stuff is about to blow up in the Republicans’ faces in a huge way and it’s fascinating to watch. [Pajiba]

These Burberry coats are amazing. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lisa Whelchel forgot she kissed George Clooney on Facts of Life. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance guy was arrested for domestic violence. [Starcasm]

Emma Stone regrets joking about Taylor Swift. [Hollywood Life]

I loved this dietitian’s viral video. [Buzzfeed]