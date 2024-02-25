Sandra Huller, Justine Triet & ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ won big at the Cesar Awards

Anatomy of a Fall was one of my favorite films of the past year. I just loved it so much – such a complete film, such a great legal drama, so brilliantly acted by Sandra Huller, Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner (who played the son). It feels like writer-director Justine Triet is currently a lock on the Original Screenplay Oscar, and Triet is also the only woman nominated in the directing category this year. It’s doubtful that she will win that, but as I said, she’ll probably win in screenplay. Well, AOAF wasn’t just a sleeper, word-of-mouth success in North America, it was also quite popular in France. And on Friday night, AOAF won a bunch of Cesar Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Film and Supporting Actor (for Swann).

Justine Triet became the second female filmmaker in the Cesar Award’s 49-year history to win the best director trophy for “Anatomy of a Fall,” which also won best film, original screenplay, actress for Sandra Huller, supporting actor for Swann Arlaud and editing at the French film industry’s big night. Thomas Cailley’s supernatural drama “The Animal Kingdom” also dominated the race, picking up a raft of prizes, including cinematography, costumes, visual effects and music. The ceremony unfolded at the Olympia Theater in Paris on Friday evening and aired lived on Canal+. Triet dedicated her best film award to all women, “those who feel trapped in their choices, in their solitude, those who exist too much and those who don’t exist enough, to those who were wounded and liberate themselves by speaking out.” She also paid tribute to the actresses that have shined in all her films, from Lætitia Dosch to Adele Exarchopoulos, Virginie Efira and Sandra Hüller. Hüller made her acceptance speech in fluent French (which she said she learned for “Anatomy of a Fall”). “It’s not possible! I’m a German actress!” she exclaimed. Hüller said “the language, the origin was never an obstacle on the set (of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’) but rather a possibility. It should always be that way,” she said.

[From THR]

I love that the Cesars gave so much love to Triet, Huller and AOAF. They deserve it! I’m including the clip of Huller’s speech – her French sounded pretty good (to me at least).

"Mais ce n'est pas normal" 😅 Sandra Hüller remporte le César de la Meilleure actrice, dans Anatomie d'une Chute.#César2024 pic.twitter.com/nXAookXNvX — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 23, 2024

Fashion notes: Huller wore Louis Vuitton (a somewhat terrible pantsuit), Marion Cotillard wore Chanel and Diane Kruger wore Jean Paul Gaultier.