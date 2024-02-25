Travis Kelce flew back to Las Vegas on Saturday, he was only in Oz two days

Welp, there goes that dream – I genuinely hoped that Travis Kelce flew to Sydney, Australia for an extended stay with Taylor Swift during the international leg of her Eras Tour. Instead, that meathead flew to Australia (a long-ass flight of more than fourteen hours) last week and then was on a flight back to the US in less than two days. It’s not like he flew back for some important meeting or a trip to the White House or something – he flew back to Las Vegas just to party with his team!!

Travis Kelce’s visit to see girlfriend Taylor Swift was short and very sweet. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, returned to the U.S. on Saturday, PEOPLE has learned. Kelce had supported the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, at her first Eras Tour stop at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday after flying across the world to spend some time with her. But it was a whistle stop tour Down Under for Kelce, as he began his journey back stateside on Saturday. Though her boyfriend wasn’t in the crowd for her second show in the Australian harbour city, Swift had a blast, and happily shared her delight with the audience as they cheered for her. “”Ah Sydney, you are just … right off the bat you’re making me feel so … just extraordinary right now,” she told the crowd on Saturday in a fan video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

[From People]

TMZ had a larger story when Kelce was en route to Vegas, reporting that “when he arrives in Vegas — we’re told TK is set to reunite with his teammates, including his QB and other players … which our sources say had been the plan all along dating back to the Super Bowl…Our sources say this 2nd Vegas get-together with the team isn’t for any particular reason or occasion — we’re told this is just another celebration to ring in the big Super Bowl win.” So… given the crazy logistics of this, why did Travis go to Australia at all? He was already in Las Vegas for some golf thing before he went to Sydney. Why didn’t he just wait until the partying was done and then head out to Singapore to spend more time with his girlfriend? Did he take a whirlwind trip to Australia just to get the Traylor fans off his back? Because they were really mad that he didn’t drop everything to fly to Australia immediately. Anyway, I’m getting a weird feeling about this.