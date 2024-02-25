Travis Kelce flew back to Las Vegas on Saturday, he was only in Oz two days

Welp, there goes that dream – I genuinely hoped that Travis Kelce flew to Sydney, Australia for an extended stay with Taylor Swift during the international leg of her Eras Tour. Instead, that meathead flew to Australia (a long-ass flight of more than fourteen hours) last week and then was on a flight back to the US in less than two days. It’s not like he flew back for some important meeting or a trip to the White House or something – he flew back to Las Vegas just to party with his team!!
Travis Kelce’s visit to see girlfriend Taylor Swift was short and very sweet. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, returned to the U.S. on Saturday, PEOPLE has learned.
Kelce had supported the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, at her first Eras Tour stop at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday after flying across the world to spend some time with her. But it was a whistle stop tour Down Under for Kelce, as he began his journey back stateside on Saturday.
Though her boyfriend wasn’t in the crowd for her second show in the Australian harbour city, Swift had a blast, and happily shared her delight with the audience as they cheered for her.
“”Ah Sydney, you are just … right off the bat you’re making me feel so … just extraordinary right now,” she told the crowd on Saturday in a fan video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
[From People]
TMZ had a larger story when Kelce was en route to Vegas, reporting that “when he arrives in Vegas — we’re told TK is set to reunite with his teammates, including his QB and other players … which our sources say had been the plan all along dating back to the Super Bowl…Our sources say this 2nd Vegas get-together with the team isn’t for any particular reason or occasion — we’re told this is just another celebration to ring in the big Super Bowl win.” So… given the crazy logistics of this, why did Travis go to Australia at all? He was already in Las Vegas for some golf thing before he went to Sydney. Why didn’t he just wait until the partying was done and then head out to Singapore to spend more time with his girlfriend? Did he take a whirlwind trip to Australia just to get the Traylor fans off his back? Because they were really mad that he didn’t drop everything to fly to Australia immediately. Anyway, I’m getting a weird feeling about this.
Yeaahhh..same. He flew down with a friend and was papped in her hotel suite, at the zoo with her and his friend, at a marina?? And then the concert..and is now in Vegas partying with strippers. Girllll
In fairness, they’re not strippers and it wasn’t a strip club. They’re bottle girls and it was a brunch. That being said, allegedly he went to Australia because he wasn’t going to be able to make Singapore work as he’s being honored at an NBA game next week, going to SXSW and the NFL combine, so the short trip to Australia was it. Taylor can’t be pleased, he doesn’t want to settle down, I can’t see it lasting much longer unfortunately.
Bottle girls (and bartenders) offer “extra services” in these kinds of establishments too. Not saying all of them of course or that he wants those services.
The NBA regular season is running until April, he could have scheduled the honoring when she has a break in her schedule and he doesn’t *have* to be at the combine. SXSW doesn’t begin until March 8th. Something’s fishy.
For a football player he is reaching the end of his career. So I would imaging his agents want him back here to start looking at what he’s going to do next after retiring. Just because the public doesn’t see him working. Doesn’t mean he isn’t. The same as Taylor at all the awards shows. She’s networking. making contacts for future songs and investments. He’s doing the same.
I thought it strange he flies halfway around the world to see his GF and brings a friend? Who does this? Especially for such a short visit. Was this the payback for Taylor flying in for the SB? I know I’m the only one here but I have side eyed this relationship since its inception.
Travis can get sex any time he wants with practically any one. The presence of possible sex workers is not a thing. Likewise, just by existing Tay is surrounded by people who would have no commitment sex with her at any time. Travis isn’t raging with jealousy over that. Relationships are about trust, not about avoiding all temptation.
I think we may be overreacting about this. Both Taylor and Travis have career- related commitments they have to honor. We really don’t know what is going on behind the scenes so let’s wait a little longer before we assume their relationship is on the rocks. Travis can fly back to wherever Taylor is as soon as he is able so I am not going to panic just yet. I want my T&T wedding to happen lol.
The Daily Mail has video of the Vegas party. I get that the team just won the Super Bowl (for the second time), but shouldn’t the Act Like You’ve Done This Before rule apply? This is a LOT of partying. Does TS comprehend what a party animal this dude is? I dunno. Maybe she’s okay with it.
@ Robert Phillips: Tom Brady was 44 years old when he retired. Travis 34, I would say he still has a few years left to play ball and make a ton of money as if he wasn’t rich already.
Tight end is different from quarterback – he’s both a receiver and a lineman – he has to block, he has to run, he has to catch and he gets hit a lot.
Agree @eurydice, 34 is considered well past prime for the TE position. Way more wear and tear than a QB.
And WOW that’s a lot of analysis of the possible motives for Travis prioritizing his GF to fly to Australia for a couple of days, and also bringing a friend who possibly wanted to go and who he could hang out with on the long flight there and back.
Also even though KC has won a third Superbowl doesn’t mean it is easy or any less sweet. It is incredibly hard to win a Superbowl once in your career, let alone three times. The team wasn’t hurting anyone in Vegas, they’re celebrating their success.
I know we’re here to gossip but….
He doesn’t need a reason. Why did Taylor fly back to the US for 48hrs between shows? Because she can! Rich people gonna do rich people stuff, it is not for us peasants to comprehend.
Good point @FancyPants!
Yeah, this doesn’t feel like a thing to me.
Yep, my take is ‘rich people’. This is what they do. Like I might go and see my friend who’s a 20 minute walk away, they fly in and out of countries in the same way because they want to/can. I don’t see the big deal (unless you care about the environment but that’s a whole other question).
Yup, he’s probably got the Tay UberJet so it’s no big deal (for him).
+1. To me the significant part is that he went at all, was obviously proud and supportive, and had a great time. I like that they each leave room for their own lives. Looks healthy.
Yep, I thought it was odd to take his friend along when it was such a short visit and you’d have thought he’d want to spend as much time as possible with Taylor. The friend kept having to be ushered out of the way so they could get pap shots of the happy couple.
It’s just looking more and more fake. Certainly very stage-managed, at least.
Lol. We know it’s not a fake PR relationship because Taylor can’t act. She’s literally the worst at it.
But there’s also the fact she’s super rich, cute and the biggest celebrity in the world right now. Every man, woman, and dog is lining up to date her. She has zero need to stage a showmance.
Taylor doesnt need a showmance to put even more pressure to get a done deal and get married for it to maybe fall apart again. Im hoping this is true romance and for the friend tagging along, why not? It’s kinda weird I agree, but maybe that’s the person who is going to take pictures of them and following their relationship prior to whatever they know is going to happen and prefer for it to be a close friend that a stranger. They keep traveling all the time, having a friend tagging is not really a thing when hopping on a plane is like, any trip to the dollar store.
I have always felt this way about their relationship. It’s feels very PR.
Taking a private jet two and from Australia for a two-day stay is wild. Travis is not that famous that a commercial flight isn’t a viable option for him.
He is that rich.
I don’t care about his money. This kind of carbon footprint for 48 hours is ridiculous.
@ Maddy: Oh that’s what you were talking about. Yes, you’re right! I won’t be a hypocrite though. If I were that wealthy I would charter a private plane too. My guess is that you wouldn’t.
Thank you, Maddy! This is so environmentally irresponsible.
Are they telegraphing a “their schedules made it impossible to spend time together” breakup coming soon?
Sadly, I think this is the right take. But if it really has been PR all along, they should have dialed back the public “I love yous.” That’s a strong ass statement at their ages.
Uh ohs. But we shall see. Despite the whirlwind this is new. They are a few months in so they are both still getting to know each other. I got the ick from his Superbowl behavior. Not to the point where I suddenly don’t like him. But maybe she did too. Of course it’s all speculation so….
When I’m working I don’t want my partner around, it’s a distraction. I think he just had a gift for her, wanted to show his face and brought a friend who maybe hasn’t been there. Idk my mind doesn’t get any bad vibes from this.
She was working. And didn’t have much time to spend with him also. And neither of them are going to have a lot of free time for the next few months. And don’t give me that the football season is over with until the fall. This is the time when his agents start pushing him in front of the networks for other types of jobs. When they show he can give speeches for money. When they try and show he can do ads for companies. He can’t play much longer in the NFL. And needs to start planning his future now. Or would all these Swift fans prefer he live off of her if they stay together. And just because there are a few pictures of him looking like he’s partying doesn’t mean he is either. Ever heard of posing for a picture.
Absolutely, you don’t want to be absent when deals are being made and teams are being reorganized.
What are you talking about?
He went to see her. She had a massive show. During her work time, he was with his friend. During her off time, he was with her.
He flew back to be with his team, which is not something stupid, it’s his team and his job.
Weird feeling? He flew all the way to see her. It’s a good thing.
I could not agree more. This is a non story.
And moreover: What’s. It. To. You?
Yep I agree. I also am baffled by the idea that he is a meathead. He really isn’t. Also there was a promise from Mahomes that if the team stayed focused before the Super Bowl and didn’t party in Vegas that he’d fly the whole team in post-Super Bowl win to party. Travis isn’t going to miss a team event like that. He’s one of the leaders on the team and is expected to be at team functions
Yeah… I don’t like the “meathead” tag getting thrown around. He isn’t a meathead. I think someone is way to invested. Let them be happy.
He does have a contract with a team to show up for certain things and that may include parties to bring attention to the team with pix for PR.
Plus his contract will stipulate attendance at post season interviews with the team (ie season performance reviews), getting his orders for off season training and conditioning for next season etc.
Is 2 days shorter than i was thinking, yes. Is it shorter than I was expecting, no. I was surprised he was able to make Australia. I was not expecting them to get together until after Singapore. I also don’t expect them living in each others pockets this offseason especially with her in Europe. They both have professional commitments.
As for the bottle girls/Vegas etc, don’t forget all his married team mates are there as well. It doesn’t mean they are all immediately having sex.
It is telling that her team has put nothing out to counter the “left Australia to party” narrative. My guess is she’s probably peeved, but at the same time probably happy that he at least did make some effort to see her. He’s singing and dancing to Love Story in Vegas again in a bright yellow shirt with cameras everywhere, dude knows he’ll be crucified if he screws this up, or at least one hopes! We’ll see, just do not see how this lasts long term, I don’t doubt that they actually love each other, I just think it’ll be really difficult to last because they are so different.
I have a feeling he and Pat are being paid to attend this particular party in Vegas, so it’s technically “work.” This feels like a past life kind of thing he won’t be doing moving forward if he keeps dating her and elevating himself.
He travelled first class to Hawaii I’m sure then took her private plane to Australia. That’s not that difficult of a commute. He brought a friend the same way she always brings friends because end of the day she is working and he would have had some downtime without her. She would have had a rehearsal likely before the first show plus hair and makeup and likely interviews to do then the actual shows. Personally it would be more fun to have a friend with you. It sounds like both of them are pretty busy and he has a lot of things on the go to capitalize
On his win. I’ll still be shocked if this is a forever relationship but I think we shouldnt read too much into this while both of their careers are at a high. Now when she goes on hiatus and his life calms down we will see.
I feel like a broken record here but mce again:
The Super Bowl is the highest achievement in his profession. In fact, it has become a metric for other people’s pinnacle of success (this is my Super Bowl etc. ).
These are very rich people with irregular jobs. Flying around the world for a day or two is not the same for them as us. Things that are considered work obligations for them may seem like a party to us.
It’s fun to gossip and observe of course but the constant monitoring every single movement is wild.
Lol, it’s like people think Travis was stored in a box somewhere until Taylor discovered him. For me, I’ve seen Travis perform in his profession a lot more times than I’ve seen Taylor Swift perform in hers.
This is crunch time.
He threw his hat in the ring. He somehow got the girl. The girl bent over backwards to support him with his career, assimilate into his world, be the perfect guest amongst his family and friends, welcomed his buddy’s wife into her inner circle, all while excelling in her own career.
Now that the tables are turned, will he be able to do the same for her?
Or now that he ‘won’ her and it’s time to meet her needs, is he going to flake and run? Is he all talk? Or can he follow through?
Two adults acting like adults, it’s their decision, our opinions don’t matter.
What are you talking about? He couldn’t go around the world with her during the season. Because of his work. And it’s only been two weeks since the superbowl. And guess what a lot of these parties your complaining about are his work. He gets paid to show up at these parties. Plus he is working to figure out what he is going to do when he can’t play football anymore. So guess what that is also what he is doing at the parties. Meeting people who can get him into ads, and tv, and other things. Or do you want him to mooch off of Taylor?
What are YOU talking about? There was no criticism. I’m saying we shall soon see what he’s made of, and if he’s able to step up in the way she craves but others have failed.
She showed him what she expects, by doing it herself first. Now it’s his turn, can he deliver?
All are open questions. There’s no conjecture or opinions.
They looked like they had a lot of fun. Maybe he was there to celebrate their 6-month dating anniversary. Maybe they made a pledge not to go 2 weeks without seeing each other. There’s a lot more positive spins to this than negative ones. I’m surprised by the number of negative takes.
Why are we surveilling this couple so hard? Are they on a terrorist watch list or something?/s
Seriously though, they both have jobs that involve practice/ rehearsals, other prepwork, recovery time, interviews, heavy travel, and planned public appearances. The football season had already started when they got together so maybe Travis had already signed contracts for certain appearances extending into the off-season. Also, he and Jason may still be recording their podcast. And Taylor has a new album coming out in 6 weeks; I’m sure she has things to do for that rollout.
All in all, I just don’t see the reason for the panic. Let these people live and do their jobs.
☝️
“ Why are we surveilling this couple so hard? ”
Hmmm, interesting question. Maybe we can ask her super fans why they surveil her plane movements, inspect her website code, analyze every word she’s ever said and written to create elaborate conspiracies, web-stalk her non celebrity friends, track every piece of clothing and accessory she wears and list the price tag, show up at her house, visit the streets she’s lived in and the places she’s been to, and most of all – why do they obsessively try to control the narrative on every dumb story/comment about her on news/gossip sites?
To answer your question, for some people it’s a creepy obsession with feeling like they own her and no-one else is allowed to utter her name. But for the general media like this, it’s a casual interest to ask fun questions about her relationships given that she almost exclusively writes and shares stories about her relationships.
Her fans aren’t the problem. Just like with Meghan, Taylor’s haters are obsessed at an unhealthy level and can’t seem to stop spinning negative stories about her personal life with no facts to back them up. It’s deranged.
Not seeing the issue here at all. He flew to see his girlfriend and briefly support her like she did with him briefly for the SuperBowl. Now he has other obligations and has left Sydney.
Winning the Super Bowl alone is an amazing achievement that most football players don’t experience. Winning back to back Super Bowls is the stuff of legend. The team works extremely hard during the season and post season and form a close bond. They have the night they won the game off to celebrate but then the MVP has to go to Disneyland and they all flew back to KC for the parade. Pat promised them a party in Vegas to actually celebrate as a team and that’s what this is. It’s not just some random party. And he isn’t flirting with the women or being inappropriate. This is a stretch.
Off topic comment. Travis looks much better with his beard. If I was Taylor I would forbid him from shaving his beard off with the penalty of him not getting any if he does.
Is it time for a Taylor and Travis free Monday?
My dream for Monday is discussing Pedro’s drunk SAG acceptance speech.
plus 1!
Man, I am so glad that I rinse out my yogurt containers for recycling and drive my car as little as possible so I can save the planet from boiling while rich people just PJ here, there, and everywhere.
It’s infuriating, isn’t it.
“Meathead” sums him up nicely.
If anything, this relationship has really highlighted the insane way rich people use air travel like taxis. The resources they waste should be a bigger topic
THANK YOU. I don’t find this cute or endearing at all. “They fly halfway around the world to support each other!” But at what environmental cost? And that goes for all the ultra rich. (which Travis is not, he’s got an ultra rich gf paying his freight and making this possible)
Agree. We should all be upset with these rich folks and their stupid private jets. It’s ridiculous. How much of a carbon footprint is this relationship causing lol? Flying to the Super Bowl for one night…flying to Australia for two days. It’s insane. But us normal folk better stop using plastic or else…
100%. The way we’re all supposed to just accept that because they’re rich and can afford it is ridiculous. As far as we know, it was only Travis and his buddy (maybe a handler/assistant?) on that plane. They could have easily flown first class, instead.
I repeat my previous comments about the grotesque carbon footprint. Obscene. Maybe something comes of it in terms of legislation but I doubt it.
I think the fact that he has commitments and can’t be her permanent plus one is what may make the relationship work. He could have professional or charity commitments upcoming.
They respect each other’s work ethics and commitment to their own careers.
Aside from football- he has to think about his post playing career and opportunities.
I think it’s fine,
He and a friend went to catch a show and squeeze in a quick visit.
She always came to his games with friends why can’t he go to her show with one?
I don’t know anything about football but I was surprised to read about how important the relationship between tight end and quarterback is. Team cohesion is a really important Thing, right? And Travis NEEDS to prioritize bonding time with Patrick. I think Travis is being careful to show Patrick and the team that he’s not checked out from them in favor of his megastar girlfriend. It’s actually pretty important that he show up for the team morale events. He’s balancing his commitments; this is, in its own way, part of the job.
My friend’s husband is an Aussie, and they just flew down to see his aging mother. Fifteen hour flight, guys, and that’s from the West Coast. I can’t even imagine.