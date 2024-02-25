King Charles released photos & a video where he’s reading get-well-soon cards

Two full months have passed since the Princess of Wales was seen or heard from and more questions than answers remain about her condition and what exactly happened after Christmas. On the other side, King Charles has been remarkably upfront about his health issues, issuing statements about his enlarged prostate and then his cancer diagnosis. He’s been photographed multiple times since leaving the London Clinic in January, from his Sandringham church pap strolls to his one-on-one audience with Rishi Sunak to his little car ride from Clarence House after Prince Harry flew to see him. While Charles might be hiding some parts of his health issues, he has projected a calm steadiness rather than a drunk, staggering panic (cough). Well, right around the two-month anniversary of the last time anyone saw Kate, the king decided to make a nice video where he’s reading get-well-soon cards and general well-wishes.
✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.
🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024
Real talk… only 7,000 cards? He’s king! We’ve been told that the UK is full of monarchists who love every single thing about the royal family, but only 7,000 people sent the king get-well cards? Anyway, it was a nice video and Charles’s staff did a nice job highlighting the cards and messages and I’m sure Charles was touched. Of course, it begs the question why Kensington Palace hasn’t done something similar for Kate, a simple little proof-of-life video or photo of Kate in bed, reading the dozens (??) of get-well cards she’s received.
Charles also released a statement marking the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.”
A message from His Majesty The King, marking two years of conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1sjJoYrcTu
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 24, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Good production showing Charles up and about. And it puts KP on the back foot.
This is a nice video. And an appropriate statement. Seems like the palace works better with K&W out of the picture.
I’d love to see the inside of the “At least you don’t have to wear a cone,” card.
Glad KCIII is doing better but what is really going on with Keen? At this point it’s becoming more clear something serious had happened to her.
I actually think KP is just extremely bad at this and BP is delighting in showing them up, as they have been for 2 months.
I agree…it’s a nice video thanking well wishers ( no matter how small number) and showing the king live and well (despite his health problem). Double mission accomplished. This is the least KP comms could have done, especially since it was the one which initiated this kind of videos ( remember William’s and Kate’s 10 years anniversary, the jubilee video with the children preparing cakes as well as the coronation video). At this point, I believe that BP is trolling KP.
This is hard trolling lol.
At this point I doubt something serious happen to keen. I mean her sister is out frolicking at the beach! The truth is more than likely she decided to milk what was probably a minor surgery, to take an extended vacation and her pr team is simply not competent enough to explain it all way! Plus she now has this added benefit of ensuring baldingham never divorces her (hints him hitting the bottle) and can even justify getting a bigger separation house (after all she was supposed to be at death’s door). At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if it came out that her and Carole Middleton started the coma rumors themselves, just to add some sauce to the story!
Could Wm have gone along with it to milk some time off for himself and garner the sympathy vote? Agree with your comment,@ A . The simplest explanation could be the best.
I disagree that Kate has enough power to disappear to avoid divorce. William would outing her in a heartbeat. And the fact so many people think because they saw Pippa on vacation Kate is fine is beyond my belief. My first thought was they have the Middletons over a barrel with the financial problems and could easily bribe family members to get photograph.
The biggest tell is the silence from KP about her, Kate’s account not wishing the king well, no definitive statement of her current health status, nobody in the RF wishing her a speedy recovery, nobody asking about her and it goes on and on. Add to the fact that William seems to be isolated. He has not seen his father, he has not made a statement about his father’s health, I have not seen him with any cousins, nothing.
It seems more than KP comms just suck. What is happening I don’t know but it’s bigger than being lazy. The silence is concerning
Since Kate isn’t showing her face, I’m guessing that is where the surgery really took place, hence the silence from the family.
As for power, Kate has all the dirt on William and Charles knows it.
She had surgery and for sure is treating something else at the same time. Her mental health has been suffering, they probably ask her to do more without doing more, to be pretty but not too pretty to eclipse the king, or to make william look bad, be better than meg (impossible) to be and not to be, to be racist but to hire filipino nurses, etc. Gurl just doesnt want to show up anymore to work, or in public, doesn’t want to show up at home being wife of future boring not clever no sprirt eggplant furious prince william. Gurl is trying to get cancelled, william drinking away sorrow, scrambling to get their story straight. Where did they put the handsome equery? Did he and Kkkhate leave together?
Seeing as how Andrew has gotten away with sex trafficking crimes, there is nothing William could do that could be held as leverage.
This is what work from a competent Coms team looks like. Clearly someone over at BP is reading the comments and taking notes.
I did get a laugh out of the “at least you don’t have to wear a cone” card when I saw this on IG yesterday.
I laughed too! It was a nice comic touch!
So .01% of the population of the UK sent him a card? If you factor in other countries where he is still monarch even less. And likely far less when you figure that some may be from people he knows overseas and some are likely from family members.
He’s definitely not as popular as his mother. However, to be fair, most of our Christmas “cards” are no longer physical cards anymore, but sent via email. He’s definitely put out an excellent video and more people will write to him after this.
Interesting that this is what many people were expecting to get from
KP. If we believe the official story then Kate is likely still in discomfort so I could see skipping a video and just doing a photo. Could be low key and would be able to hide anything they want to hide. Use the kids as distraction for heavens sake you’ve never had a problem doing that before. Issue a statement that Kate is recovering and looking forward to returning when her health allows. Weird weird weird.
They could do what they did before with the kids making cards for Diana. Show cards they made for Kate.
Chucky realizes that that he don’t have much choice, youngest working royals under 45, and work shy.
This shows that BP is capable of being good at PR when it wants too. I agree 7000 is a small number in the grand scheme of things. Plus for all the praise the Palace is getting for it’s transparency it refused to say cancer in the tweet it posted. So the Palace still has some work to do but I guess baby steps. For the all the talk about William and Kate being a modern couple, I think they’re more traditional than Charles. Anyway Harry did tell us in his book about how intransigent they are.
This is how you do it KP. A video guide on how to do it.
I guess no chemo for him
That’s what it looks like.
Because he has his hair? Or is out and about? I agree that he’s likely not getting chemo. Given his age, I would expect it to wipe him out. But some chemo does not cause hair loss and he may be getting lighter doses that he is doing well with.
An acquaintance of mine just finished chemo a month or so ago. She used some sort of cap that was supposed to help her keep her hair and it seems to have worked. Could Charles be doing that?
MinorityReport: yes there is a cap and it’s an ice cold cap that is supposed help keep your hair. I was offered that option but m insurance wouldn’t pay for it so I didn’t use it. I had to use ice gloves and socks to stop neuropathy but I bought those on amazon.
The idea is that your hair cells absorb the chemo (poison) fast like the cancer cells because they’re actively growing so they “eat” a lot. Cold slows down metabolism. So if you keep the scalp cold during the infusion, then you’re slowing the uptake of the chemo into your roots.
You can use specially designed cold caps but you can also kinda improvise with a hat/swim cap and a cooler full of ice packs. It’s another hassle, uncomfortable, and it doesn’t work for everyone, but it’s worth a try if possible hair loss is a concern.
Chuck has always been into alternative meds and treatments. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes that route with his cancer treatment.
A panellist on one of
the UK morning shows was speculating that he might be undergoing alternative treatment, but another panellist shut her down quickly.
I did 20 weeks of chemo and I could certainly sit up and read cards. I mostly went about my life normally with one of the two types I received (the other was harsher). And I didn’t lose my hair for several weeks. There are lots of different kinds of chemo. Some are gentler than others. He could also be getting a targeted therapy instead, which is often much kinder to the body.
I have had chemo. I didn’t lose my hair till about the last treatment. I was out and about with no problems. Yes chemo is not good I was scared when I was told I had to have it but they have come a long way with it. Also you can have chemo and use I think a very cold cap on your head to prevent hair loss. It was an option but my insurance wouldn’t pay for it so I lost my hair and it took awhile because I had very thick hair. So you can have chemo and be just fine to go out and about.
I actually thought he looked like he was having chemo maybe, based on the look of his skin. From what I’ve seen, some people just simply don’t lose their hair on chemo, lose only very little, and/or it only affects the color of their hair.
Maybe he’s getting radiation first, then chemo?
“at least you don’t have to wear a cone” – Yeah because it is SUCH A BURDEN to inherit wealth that has never been taxed .
Also Highest paid public employee in the country and you can be fired or even given a status review.
The argument that Kate is still recovering from surgery and needs her rest doesn’t hold up for sure. It’s bonkers that people are now demanding that we get proof of life. And I don’t blame this on the KP comms team. It’s unlikely they know what’s going on either. I can only conclude that Kate is unable or unwilling to provide proof of life photos which is—“concerning”, to say the least.
The way they described Kate’s surgery doesn’t explain the complete blackout. When Charles who is getting treatment for cancer can be seen walking a bit and doing short videos. It really does make the lack of anything from kate look weird. Vague abdominal surgery wouldn’t prevent her from doing something similar weeks after surgery.
I am in total agreement.
Charles is into vids now too? His heir son won’t like the competition for pubic simpaty.
Wait for a well widshing Kate video (no, no images of her, just well wishes). With the kids, maybe?
I don’t think the children will be shown for a while anyway
I’m expecting to see the kids at the church walk on Easter. I don’t expect to see Kate until at least June.
The children may not want cameras on them at Easter. Louis may act out. And those watching them might ask about kate.
I have the feeling Prince Charles’ peeps are reading the comment section of CB. Lol!
Charles’ office is doing a stellar job of controlling the narrative, ensuring lots of positivity while they can (lengthy chemo treatments are likely to take a huge toll mentally and physically, and I expect that these appearances will begin to lessen in the coming weeks); meanwhile KP, with the full cooperation of the UK media, is maintaining this silence about Kate. I’m not sure how much longer they can hold this line, especially when you have BP taking a completely different approach.
I forgot to add that it’s William’s decision not to put out any statements; the minions at KP know the continued silence is fuelling speculation and more senior aides have probably advised him it would be better to say something, yet he stubbornly refuses.
For some reason he sees no problem in withholding even the slightest information about the so-called future QC from the tax-paying public who are funding his grossly over-privileged lifestyle. This will not end well if it continues on much longer, especially if he himself is not seen earning his keep IMO. The blessed school run, which millions of parents do every day, is not what he’s being paid for!
Perhaps it’s just me, but for a 21st century woman to be so mute, is very disturbing to me. Having no voice of her own, Kate has chosen to be one hundred percent at William’s mercy. I hope her supporters can once and for all stop putting her up at Meghan’s level. A stepford wife can never be a feminist.
Kate being mute is one of her selling features for royalists. Is it abnormal? Sure, but this shows how archaic the monarchy is.
Diana spoke up and she was attacked for it until her death. Even today royalists are critical of her not being a submissive doormat.
Not one statement attributed to Kate. She can be as private as she likes and still release a similar statement. KP is inept or Kate cannot make any statements and no one dares to say she did because it will come back to bite them.
I suspect Kate is getting treatment for an ED and with that has come some facial swelling that makes her feel uncomfortable and maybe even look unrecognizable. I don’t doubt she had abdominal surgery, EDs can wreck your digestive system. I knew a girl in high school who disappeared over the summer and when the school year started and she greeted me I honestly didn’t recognize her because her face was so swollen. Regardless, I hope Kate recovers fully from whatever she’s suffering from and since England doesn’t need a princess, or any monarchy at all, it’s ok if she does so privately.
So Kate would rather there be rumors floating around about her husband committing DV or that she tried to hurt herself than to be seen with a swollen face? That makes no sense since anything like that could be explained as side effects from medical treatments or photoshopped away. The longer this goes on the harder it will be for KP to recover from this. At least Albert had sense enough to go to SA and take pictures with Charlene and the kids to stop the rumors.
I laughed at the ‘At least you don’t have to wear a cone’ card — that’s cute!
7,000 actually seems like a lot of people to send a get well card to a complete stranger. I don’t know anyone who would send a get well card to a US president they liked / voted for in similar circumstances.
Say Kate got double that amount would they announce it just to rub it in who is more popular?
I believe most of them were “sent” by his team.
(saw some of the handwritten cards and they had the same exact handwriting.)
😂 I’m sure Charles has his genuine supporters but there ain’t that many people out there writing letters to the royals, whether it’s him or Kate
Some teachers might have had their classes draw/write cards to him. It’s something my former teacher could’ve come up with.
Yes, it’s also a lot considering that people don’t send cards and letters that much anymore. It’s much easier to post “thoughts and prayers” online. In any case, it’s 7,000+ as of whenever they made this video – there may be more since.
Very well done, Charles – this humanizes Charles and brings him closer to the people (without actually having to come closer).
This is a good PR move from BP – shows how Charles is doing, and is a nice appreciation post for those who have wished him well.
Like others have said KP should be taking notes but I doubt it.
When soap opera characters are in comas or sick, they receive thousands of get well cards too. Fictional characters. So whatever Charles. Yes his PR team are excellent, but the fact he got a few thousand cards doesn’t mean much. Some people are just odd ducks.
I think soap star eric B r a e d e n May well have gotten a lot more cards during his bout with cancer.
KC and his wife and team are all doing their utmost to reassure the grateful nation that he remains very much in charge. On the other hand the heir went missing for 3/4 weeks and reappeared shakey and unsteady on his feet and unprepared to do his normal workload let alone take over from the king at a moment’s notice. No one, but no one is calling for William to step up as prince regent after the last two months. Radio silence on Kate is a personal choice of Kate and William or just William. She has not been visible but upon his reappearance William did not present a reassuring air of competence, capability and confidence. He is fronting up solo and almost buckling under the pressure. A lot of this could have been avoided with a solid PR presentation and William keeping calm and carrying on. No wonder QC has been so energized by Willy’s sinking his own ship and showing himself up by such an inept performance.
But NO hand made cards from George, Charlotte or Louis? My post should have stayed up! Easter is coming people.!!
And on another note, after the massive success of Harry and Megan’s visit to Canada reference invictus, we have had the Edinburgh couple out and about at a wheel chair centre showing how, wheelchair sports can help heal!!!! Then we had the other one at a dogs charity after Megan’s interaction with the dogs charity she supports, strange that NOT
@Mary Pester: I can just picture it! “Wheelchairs! We need wheelchairs! And dogs! And get somebody for the photo op – STAT!” Oh dear. Well…
What makes me the most convinced that something else is going on with Kate, is less the lack of photo evidence (because I could see a world where she doesn’t want to appear frail/not her best), it’s the lack of fluff PR pieces and leaks about how her kids are taking care of her, how the RF is missing having her as a key member, etc. THAT can’t be explained away easily, imo. It tells me that they are worried about getting tangled up in too many lies.
It’s the lack of bland statements “from her” that really gets my antennae twitching. Either they’re not sure of her future ability to make any statements, or else they’re engaged in tense legal negotiations. My guess would be the second, simply because I don’t credit KP with the strategic sense to stay silent in the first case. A divorce might be considered significant enough that BP or Downing Street would intervene to keep everything locked down. A serious group of lawyers might have managed to convince William and his staff to STFU until things are “settled.”
This is what really has me puzzled as well. I have no idea what the reasoning is behind this radio silence, whether it’s just a massive public relations failure or a sign of something more serious than they want to convey. But even so the few fluff pieces that have been making the rounds have clearly just been completely made up by whoever was writing them and didn’t contain anything that made it sound like they had come from an actual source – let alone from Kate or William.
The lack of any real discussion about her on all the royal shows suggests they were told to say nothing. They discussed Charles and his illness far more.
Why is there a need to mention a specific number. Thousands of cards would be conveying the same thing. They must think seven thousand cards and letters is a lot, and certainly nothing to sneeze at. Perhaps they are even surprised that he received that many. He is not beloved like his mother and Diana.
I also found it curious that someone thought it necessary to bundle cards in a rubber band. Why? Why not set them into the red box loose? Did they count them by bundles? Like you do with money?