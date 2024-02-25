King Charles released photos & a video where he’s reading get-well-soon cards

Two full months have passed since the Princess of Wales was seen or heard from and more questions than answers remain about her condition and what exactly happened after Christmas. On the other side, King Charles has been remarkably upfront about his health issues, issuing statements about his enlarged prostate and then his cancer diagnosis. He’s been photographed multiple times since leaving the London Clinic in January, from his Sandringham church pap strolls to his one-on-one audience with Rishi Sunak to his little car ride from Clarence House after Prince Harry flew to see him. While Charles might be hiding some parts of his health issues, he has projected a calm steadiness rather than a drunk, staggering panic (cough). Well, right around the two-month anniversary of the last time anyone saw Kate, the king decided to make a nice video where he’s reading get-well-soon cards and general well-wishes.

✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. 🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024

Real talk… only 7,000 cards? He’s king! We’ve been told that the UK is full of monarchists who love every single thing about the royal family, but only 7,000 people sent the king get-well cards? Anyway, it was a nice video and Charles’s staff did a nice job highlighting the cards and messages and I’m sure Charles was touched. Of course, it begs the question why Kensington Palace hasn’t done something similar for Kate, a simple little proof-of-life video or photo of Kate in bed, reading the dozens (??) of get-well cards she’s received.

Charles also released a statement marking the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.” A message from His Majesty The King, marking two years of conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1sjJoYrcTu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 24, 2024