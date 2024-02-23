Duchess Meghan made a ‘surprise appearance’ at her old UK patronage, Mayhew

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The photos are exclusive, and the Daily Mail was one of a handful of outlets to to buy them, so they’re running the pics as an exclusive – you can see them here. Meghan wore a black palazzo-esque pants, a black turtleneck and (you guessed it) a brown Max Mara coat (which retails for over $6K). She looked lovely! Her lunch date has been identified as Clare Waight Keller, her wedding dress designer (and former head of Givenchy). You can see Cipriano’s menu here – classic Italian, with some California vibes. I want to try the pesto.
Meanwhile, Meghan made a surprise appearance in the UK. No, she didn’t make an undercover flight, she just did a video linkup to one of her former patronages, Mayhew. Mayhew is the animal charity and it was one of the first patronages Meghan picked on her own. She made a Zoom appearance because she donated to Mayhew to help them build a new wing for their facilities. The new wing is named after Meghan’s late friend Oli Juste. From sussex.com:
On Wednesday, UK-based animal rescue Mayhew Animal Home opened a new wing in their London facility to transform the Home, providing wonderful spaces for enrichment, training and therapy. The Wing, named in honor of Oli Juste, will provide greater care for dogs in need, and was dedicated in memory of the renowned dog trainer and animal behaviorist by his friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
Oli first introduced The Duchess to Mayhew in 2019, and she became Royal Patron for a three-year term. They shared many things throughout their friendship, among which was a deep commitment to animal welfare and a love of rescue dogs. Mayhew’s mission is perfectly aligned with Oli’s life’s work of caring for animals. When he tragically passed in January 2022, The Duchess, through The Archewell Foundation, made a contribution to Mayhew in Oli’s honor to continue his legacy.
The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.
[From Sussex.com]
Incredibly cool! I love that she’s still working with Mayhew even if she’s no longer the “royal patron.” It’s another reminder that when Buckingham Palace forced the Sussexes to “give up” their royal patronages, all of those organizations were like “wait, no, we want to keep Meghan and Harry, we love them.” That was an underreported story, obviously. Anyway, it really does feel like 2024 is the officially the end of the Incognito Sussex Era. They’re outside!
Oh look, Page Six bought the pics too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex visits Mayhew on Wednesday 16th January to meet with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries, and hear more about the animal welfare charityÕs various initiatives, from community engagement to international projects. This will be Her Royal HighnessÕs first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron.
PIC: Duchess meets a Jack Russel called “Minnie”,Image: 535134073, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the ‘One Year to Go’ event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple’s visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the ‘One Year to Go’ event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple’s visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the ‘One Year to Go’ event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple’s visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Love this for them. I can’t wait for the day we are no longer comparing the two families but for now… she really outshines them and doesn’t even have to do much at all.
The Royal Family really fumbled and are constantly reminded of such. I can’t wait to hear how the buttholes on twitter are gonna twist this one as Meg being evil or fame seeking etc
As long as the British tabloids follow the same business model they will continue to compare the two families. It will even trickle down to include the kids at some point
I seriously dread the day when all of the kids, Sussex and Wales, will reach the age when “it will . . . trickle down.” But I’m confident that Harry and Meghan are laying the proper foundation to protect their children. The Wales kids on the other hand are not only closer to the throne, but, have on occasion, been used by their parents to deflect from scandal. Not a good start.
One of the things that will help the Wales children navigate the bullsqueeze heaped on them for being royal is the internet. Once they are old enough they can google their family and Harry and Meghan and read Harry’s book. They won’t have to rely on “family” or the Firm to inform them of how things are and how to live their lives.
DM made a big deal of it supposedly being 66 degrees where she was and she was wearing a “winter” coat, but if you look in the background of the pictures other people are wearing sweaters and jackets. Makes me wonder when the pix were actually taken or if they are just lying about the weather.
Florida dweller here. I bundle up below 70. Yesterday was 64 and I wore an overcoat walking from parking lot to my office.
I live in Orange County and it was definitely coat weather this afternoon.
Nah my husband just came back from LA and he said he felt cold. And we live in Toronto which is much colder but you’re kind of ready for it here. He said last week it was in the 30s in LA when the sun went down so it seems perfectly fine to wear a jacket!
Having lived in Santa Barbara for a while, I can attest that 66 degrees can feel surprisingly chilly–if it’s cloudy/foggy, if there’s a strong breeze coming in off the ocean, etc. I do think Meghan is perhaps a touch too bundled up, but not crazily so, especially as I imagine she took the coat off for lunch so this is more of a layer to wear for a few minutes here and there, not be in all day. I do find it funny that she’s almost as bundled up for this lunch as she was in Vancouver, which was surely colder!
The media is fond of forgetting that Montecito is 70 to 80 miles from Beverly Hills/LA. And it’s also a more open area close to the coast. The 66° quoted for the purposes of the story is likely in Beverly Hills around noon, while at the time Meghan left home in Montecito earlier in the morning it was probably quite a bit chillier. Her coat looks like a nice, not too heavy layer to toss on for changeable weather.
Yea. Everyone on LA is bundled up when it gets colder, it feels different there. I was always told “desert cold goes to your bones,” but it’s not technically the desert. So idk. I do know everyone would be in puffer jackets.
My gosh the Fail is desperate. New scandal: human wore coat!
We seem to be ignoring the fact that your comfort level doesn’t necessarily match with everyone else’s comfort level. I live in a home with several other people and the majority of the time I am bundled in a blanket or throw or I’m wearing a sweater or king sleeves. We don’t know what temperatures Meghan feels her most comfortable in to go without a jacket or coat and to assume that it aligns with our own is unfair. It also seems to ignore that a certain temperature doesn’t necessarily factor in other things, like a strong or slight breeze or even location factors like coastal location or mountainous terrain. She wore a coat and that was comfortable for her, so the media and haters focus on that is just another desperate excuse to write negatively about her.
That is a pleasant temperature but I’d be wearing a shirt with a sweater or a jacket in that type of weather especially if the sun isn’t out or there is a breeze. And I’m in Canada so I know what actually cold weather is. The DM write up so was silly they try to make her seem odd with her coats. Maybe she just runs cold? Anyways where Kate?
Same here. It was 60 in my city, and I had on a wool coat; especially downtown, it can get really cold with all those buildings blocking the sunlight. Regardless of that, a 60-degree day, is a 30-degree early morning, or evening; so a wool coat is necessary.
The media and then everyone else try to make her coat or jacket wearing a talking point when it’s not their business if she wears a coat nor anyone else’s. Even justifying it leans into their bs that we get to have an opinion on what a 42 year old business woman chooses to wear. Please dont. It’s irrelevant how I ,you or your friends feel in x degrees. It’s insulting to her.
Comments above prove my point.who cares what you’d wear?
My feelings exactly.
She’s dressed about the same as CWK, except she’s wearing more of a blazer and Meghan is wearing a cozier coat that I’m sure she took off in the restaurant. Or maybe not, I’m always cold in restaurants.
Oh goodness I hope they aren’t going to start the coat wars again. Everyone is different and as someone very recently in LA and Southern CA, that wind off the Pacific can be a beast!! It’s a beautiful coat too, even if I was warm I’d wear it if it was even slightly cool just because it looks nice.
Minnesotan here! Everything is relative when it comes to the temperature. Yesterday it was 50° here by lunchtime. I took my niece’s dogs out in a T-shirt and jeans. In bright sunshine, it felt good. In cold climates I really think your blood thickens.
Those rats can’t talk about the missing Princess coat war is all they have going for them.
The coat wars are so boring. I’m from the south and wouldn’t leave my house without a coat/jacket if it’s under 70. I keep one in my car all summer when it’s in the 90s in case I go inside somewhere the ac is blasting. That said, I hate being what I consider cold so someone else might not do that. So yay, now I’ve added more energy into these stupid coat wars🙄
@Jais I’m a Texan and I take a light jacket/sweater everywhere in the summer because every building is freezing from the A/C.
Right? The ac is not a joke and is kinda horrifying imo. I try to eat outside somewhere in the shade, even if it’s 90 as opposed to a place ac’ed out.
In addition to the indoor places which keep cooler temperatures that some (like me) may find very chilly, let’s not forget that when people leave their homes earlier, it may feel cooler, and the temperature changes throughout the day. At the end of the day, it all boils down to individual preference, and she’s allowed to have her own preferences without being judged by them.
66°F is not WARM. I’m in Georgia and wear a heavy coat in 66°F degree weather, maybe Canadians are thinking we’re talking Celsius? Just wondering. And also, Meg is a very skinny gal; skinny people tend to feel colder than us people with a bit of meat and fat on our bones. She definitely was bundled alright for that weather. We all are uniquely created and experience heat and cold individually based on our individual body metabolism.
Don’t live there now but I grew up in Lawrenceville, GA 😄 and like I said above don’t leave my house without a coat if it’s in the 60s.
I think for people who live in cold climate, 66 degrees is warm. That is freezing for me. And I have lived n both south florida and now in California. So to me, I get the coat. I would and have done the same going out. I’m not a cold weather baby.
I live in North Georgia and 66 farenheit is warm. I can’t imagine how hot it would be to wear a wool coat! Also, 66 Celsius is 150 Fahrenheit.
Living in the Midwest, I have a different coat for every 10-degree temperature change (accumulated over many years) and I grab the one needed for the coldest part of the day/night that I will be out. If the range will be 45-65 then I grab a coat that will keep me warm at 45 degrees. The high temp of the day was not when she left home, it could have been 10 – 20 degrees cooler in the am. OT, highs in St. Louis have been in the high 60’s to low 70’s this week. Weather is nuts.
Yes Whatever, that temperature is warm to you, but you can’t make judgments about the comfort level of other people because you aren’t them. As so many have pointed out in this comment section, what is comfortable for them can’t be based on the comfort level of other people because we are all genuinely unique in our comfort levels.
I live in AZ and I need at least a sweater for temps below 75. Low 90s are the perfect temp for me.
I live in a desert spot popular for people to winter in. This morning I was out at 66 F shopping wearing jeans, a sweater and a light duster plus a hat, because the sun was out. Of course, we have lovely winters/spring.
You could easily see who’s here year round and who’s a winter guest – the short-short ones with the tank tops and flip flops (female, males in related attire) are the ones to indulge in this combination of sun and (for them) balmy weather.
I was not too warm. 🙂
There is a long running joke/meme about how when it’s 50-65 degrees in places like Colorado/Maine/Michigan people are picnicking and wearing shorts etc. but when it’s 50-65 degrees in places like California/Florida/South Carolina people are bundled up. I live in CO; when I visited SC in December everyone was bundled up and my best friend from childhood was like “you went to the beach?! It’s 60 degrees!” You acclimate.
The reverse usually happens in the summer, too. In California when high heat, we’re used to it, whereas in areas where it doesn’t typically get hot, people struggle. And like you said, people acclimate.
I live in CO; saw the forecast say 57 degrees. I stepped out in the AM with a light jacket on, and made a B-line back inside for a wool coat. I guess we’re all different. I just can’t stand being cold during the day. If I’m bundled up in bed at night, I welcome the cold.
I haven’t acclimated to the cold because we have been getting unusually warm weather for the last few winters (St. Louis). We had snow and freezing temps a week ago and it was 70 degrees yesterday. Can’t say I’m sad about it though 🙂
She’s worn this coat before, hasn’t she? It looks like unlined cashmere, so it would be relatively lightweight.
I’ve seen this coat before on Meghan. It is one those classic coats that one keeps wearing often. I live in a winter climate and I have numerous coats that I rotate, and yes, 60 or even 50 degrees is a temperature that brings out some idiots wearing shorts and t-shirts, but most of us are still wearing puffers and wool coats of various weights. And that’s something that people sometimes don’t understand- There are numerous weights for wool coats and puffers. Also, if you live near the ocean or large bodies of water, temperature can feel colder, and dampness also makes you feel colder.
I often see that they try to ‘shame’ her for her bundling up, but each time you can see that some people around her are similarly dressed…e.g. This time, you can clearly see people wearing dress Jackets and sweaters; there is that time when she had on a coat at Costner’s fundraiser, they ignored the fact that Oprah had on a turtleneck, but they highlighted Costner’s lack of warm clothes…and on and on…
Another thing, there is a serious obsession with them on pricing EVERYTHING Meghan wears…it does not make sense.
There’s a difference between actual degrees and what’s called effective degrees in my language. Wind, air humidity etc effects how living beings experience the temperature. I lived a place where the temperature could be around – 40 C/F in the winter, but I never felt as cold there as I did further south with around 0 F/-17 C. And as others have pointed out. It can be chilly in the morning and warmer mid day. I always wore layers when I worked outdoors because it was cold in the morning and could be bikini weather around noon.
In So Cal people bundle up at 70 degrees, if it’s slightly breezy, cloudy and/or raining. I lived there for 40 years. She’s dressed appropriately every time. Some of those “reporters” need to visit the land of milk and honey and learn for themselves.
We went to Disneyland in January. As Canadians, we were rocking t-shirts and shorts. Locals were wearing coats and sweaters haha. It was about 15-20 c in California and we returned to -40.
Good for Meg. You can count on her to continue doing whatever she can for the charities she is involved in no matter what. Glad to see she is out and about thriving.
And good for Mayhew! I love that she keeps up with them. It’s so obvious she really cares about the causes she’s supporting. It’s not just a performance.
I think it’s fascinating that she and Harry keep up with their charities while others who are technically getting paid, or supported by people on that island, rarely keep up with their own charities or let them go broke when they could have helped.
Why is the price of her coat on the headline? It is just weirdo behavior to count a private citizen’s money. Do they do it to other famous people?
She isn’t the only person to get this treatment but it is definitely selective who gets this type of headline vs. a straight up “XYZ WOWS in sleek winter ensemble” type headline. As in, the price tag is there to imply that the cost is inappropriate…for that person.
They don’t think she deserves nice things. And they do this to other people they don’t like, but especially black women they don’t like. I remember complaints about Kamala Harris buying a Le Creuset pan while in Paris, as if that’s an unbelievably expensive purchase for someone who makes 200k a year. We don’t deserve nice things, and we definitely shouldn’t make people aware we can afford them.
Yep, the media always has way too much to say about Black women buying luxury. A Max Mara wool wrap coat, like a Burberry trench, is a classic investment piece for those who have the income to buy designer goods. Not like she’s even blowing her money on some trend piece- not that it’s anyone’s business anyway!
It’s why Michelle Obama went all in on J. Crew.
They’re always counting the cost of whatever she wears to make it seem like she’s extravagant, like she just bought everything new yesterday. And, even if she did, so what? It doesn’t look like she’s wearing her watch, otherwise, they would have counted that, too.
I hope that she bought every single piece she’s wearing with the settlement money she won from the DM!! Every. Single. Piece.
I hope she appears every single day swathed in cashmere and all “Yeah, you royal asshats, tell me all about what I’m missing.”
They attempt to paint her as a profligate jezebel — its sexist and racist. You know, a black woman shouldn’t have nice things, even if she spends her own money. But because the cost of her fineries kills their claim that she and Harry are broke and desperate to return to the Windsor ghetto, I welcome it.
Beautiful! Just like Meghan. I’m happy she continues supporting them… helping is a universal thing indeed.
Salty island, stay pressed about Meghan’s clothes and prices.
Nice to see Meghan out and about and enjoying herself. The trolls commenting on the Daily Mail are clamoring for Harry to bring the children back to the UK and leave Meghan in California. As freaking if. I will never understand the Royalist mentality but the more I see of it, the more convinced I am that they are absolutely beyond redemption.
Some comments allowed in by dm are super deranged
That is so offensive wanting harry to leave his wife and take the children. The they would want him to remarry. Disgraceful
Yeah, how dare does a mother have lunch with friends without her children? I don’t understand why you guys are reading comments on tabloids. They are either bots or miserable, racist people talking sh-t about every POC and woman. Seriously, your life would get better if you stop reading the thoughts of deranged people.
I don’t understand how anyone who is against the abuse the Fail has done to the Sussexes, especially Meghan, would ever go to read the articles or the comments to give them clicks or attention. Giving them views is putting money in their pockets and helping to abuse the Sussexes.
Agreed, Nerd. We have been in this for 7 years now. We know what the British media is churning out, because Kaiser heroically keeps us up to date. We are all the way full up on what the comment section on any of their articles looks like. You give them clicks, so they keep doing it. This is an “I am the problem, it’s me” situation.
ETA: I kinda love that I am now Swifty enough to find her song lyrics completely appropriate!
If Keen were still here, she would also do a video linkup meeting in her best Meghan cosplay.
What a lovely thing! She stays honouring her values every day. Mayhew must be so happy to still have her support.
And I adore her jacket here so much. Been wanting one since college, so classic.
She already got her life back in 2020. Her going to restaurants or dates is not a new thing because there are clips and pictures of her after 2020 outside enjoying her time, whether alone or with Harry. Do fans think she always stays home just because we rarely see her?
Of course not, but there used to be months and months between sightings of her out and about, and now its starting to happen more regularly.
If you count the blurry paparazzi photos, we see Meghan at least once or twice a month.
Over the past 4 years? No.
You need to do a hard dive in the Celebitchy archives, Celine. Meghan has been a hermit, over and over.
I’m sure she does stuff in Montecito but there are rarely paps there and she lives pretty privately. But cmon she would go months without being spotted. It seems clear that there is a shift here. Two LA restaurants where it would be likely paps would be? Thats someone living outside again and not caring if someone takes a pic of her and I’m happy for her. I’ve followed her since her Suits days and she would often be out at LA hotspots enjoying her life. Looking back it seems like the start of 2024 was the beginning of a new era. Cool new events, reorganized site, Invictus and now she’s a busy LA lady. I love it!
If W&K had this charity, at most they would get a visit from K with a new weird style of hair and photo ops with K laughing manically. They would listen and learn about how the charity needs more resources. Why would any charity prefer other members of RF?
I think she looked great, I love the all black with the contrasting coat that looks super cozy but still chic.
And I love that she still does things for her UK patronages. not only does it speak to how she actually established a relationship with those organizations, but it also just continues to highlight how much of an asset she would have been as a working royal, and the royal family was so blinded by racism they refused to see it.
Aw, I love that she had lunch with her wedding dress designer. And I love that there’s a new mayhew wing opening up in honor of Oli. Iirc, he took care of Meghan’s dog.
If Harry is able to attend the WellChild Awards every year, Why can’t Meghan travel to the UK with him and visit Smartworks or Mayhew?? She traveled to the UK in September 2022, and they didn’t have police security back in 2022 either but she was able to travel there. If Harry’s stay at the hotel is safe enough for him, and he is the fifth in line to the throne and a former soldier, then Meghan would be safe as well.
Who are we to decide what is “safe enough” for her?
I am not sure what is your intention with this comment, but I am pretty sure the death threats they are getting are more aimed at Meghan. On British shows, it is Meghan who is demonized almost every time they talk about RF, they see Harry as the gullible guy who fell for “the witch’s trick”. Also, Harry has been attending the awards since before he met Meghan. His attendance is obviously important to them. Just because Meghan doesn’t travel there doesn’t mean she is not helping them from USA. I remember she helped Smartworks get bag donations from an American company. They are doing more for UK charities than K&W ever did. They don’t need to be there and listen & learn.
Sevenblue- exactly, people blame Meghan and think if she’s out the way that Harry will come crawling back. People are annoyed with Harry, but they HATE Meghan and want her destroyed.
Maybe she just doesn’t want to go to the UK.
In TMYCS, Harry talked about feeling triggered – concerned, tense and uptight – when flying back to the UK and London. He didn’t understand his feelings until he started doing therapy, when he realized a lot of it had to do with time during his childhood, being out with Diana and constantly hounded by the paparazzi and feeling helpless to do anything. We know how traumatic Meghan’s experience was in the belly of the beast – living in the UK fully involved with RF and the Firm – because she’s told us. Easy to see why she might have a reluctance to go back. And that’s apart from the very valid security concerns people have already mentioned.
Maybe she doesn’t want to travel to the UK. We’re not going to criticise her for this. Anyway she’s no longer the patron of Mayhew so she didn’t need to be there but it was nice that she sent a message.
This is gross and entitled. If she doesn’t feel safe traveling to the UK, it’s her right to not go.
Harry has publicly stated the UK is not safe for his family. I believe him. He knows more than we will ever know about security and safety for his family. We do not know what security he has when he travels to the UK. If I were Meghan, I would not travel to a country that vilifies me daily in the print media, and TV. Folks are tired, hungry and poor to have a Black woman living how they will never live being the wife of the man they claim ownership of and with the seeds planted by the gutter UK outlets this does not create a safe environment for her.
I exactly. Harry has publicly stated this. Why do people act like he doesn’t mean what he says? Or pretend he never said it.
Whatever Meghan and Harry decide is the correct decision for them. It is utterly sad and infuriating (and the British tabloid media have done this on purpose) that the tabloid media have created an immense amount of hate towards Meghan.
“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced “disgusting and very real” threats against their lives from the far-right when the couple was in the United Kingdom, a veteran British police officer said.
Outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu, who was the former head of counter-terrorism for the force, spoke with UK’s Channel 4 News about Prince Harry and Meghan’s safety during his tenure.
Basu said Meghan in particular faced many credible threats against her life while he was in charge of royal protection.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/threats-against-meghan-markle-disgusting-and-very-real-uk-officer-2022-11
Their safety is a real issue and I feel for what they must have to live with and admire their continued crafting a life that has meaning for them.
Meghan is 42 years old, if she don’t want to be in England, her choice.
She did a layover last year and didn’t exit Heathrow airport.
Yeah, the UK is lucky to get a video link of her. Damn lucky.
She can, if she wants – we’ll see.
Meghan has friends there she can lunch with. Kate is never seen with friends. Too bad she has isolated herself.
Rmbr, M told us in the O interview that she had to ASK PERMISSION OF THOSE PILES OF SHIDT THAT RUN THE PALACES if she could go to lunch with her girlfriends AND WAS TOLD NO!!!!!
A free, American grown ass woman!!!
I cant imagine how that period of living in that cage was for M in particular, who H saw one glimpse of on an instagram post and realized that she was free, confident and happy with her life.
So imagine the tight leash they have on the one now lying in a coma, allegedly.
Service is universal. Glad they’re still continuing their work with their royal patronages, despite the royal family’s meddling.
Meghan looks fabulous as usual and it’s nice that she’s become very good friends with Claire Waight Keller.
It’s nice to see that Meghan is feeling more comfortable being out and about with her friends now too. I never doubted that they kept in touch with, and kept connections with a lot of people but the British media is insane. I’m sure they realized it was better for a lot of people to keep things private and not in the public eye because of the relentless attacks that they would receive from their association. I’m sure that was very difficult for a lot of people that cared about them too. This is why when people on social media feel like they can judge if people are supportive enough to Harry and Meghan, they need to remember we’re only allowed a snippet of their lives
They really do love pocket-watching Black women. Like why is the price of her coat in the headline of a tweet?? Anyway Meghan looked lovely as usual. I really want that Cesta Collective clutch.
Love that coat! It’s very lux😍
I really wonder if the leftover royals’ patronages ever look enviously on all of the work that Meghan puts in to her projects even now and how much coverage she gets and think “How did we end up with the duds?”
As I’ve mentioned before, it makes me laugh when the DM points out the cost of Meghan’s clothes/jewelry, because she probably bought some of these items with the settlement she won from them!! I really hope that she bought herself an incredible piece of jewelry, after all she went through she deserves it!
Oh the royal family must be so mad that they let that patronage to the Sussexes ! Do we know if there are any other patronages that they manage to stay in contact with ?
As M has explained more than once, soon after she started living in england she took the initiative to search for grassroot organizations that she could volunteer with.
She had already met Oli and his partner, as they were the ones who tool care of Guy when his two front legs were broken just before M moved to england. Oli is the one who introduced her to Mayhew and she fell in love with the animals, the people and the entire operation. So she decided to adopt them in her personal capacity. But given that she was a “royal” her patronage was dubbed a “royal” patronage.
Smartworks and M’s work with the Grenfell community also fell into this independent category. This is why, when the palace stripped H&M of their royal patronages, the only patronage they could take from M were the ones the Queen had given her including the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the role of Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (H was president).
M still retains her patronage of Smartworks. And proceeds from the cookbook still supports Grenfell. Some of the women have gone on to create their own businesses from grants from M/Archewell. She officially ended her patronage of Mayhew last year. But as she was quick to point out, her formal role might have ended, but not her support. The big donation to Mayhew to build the Oli wing was her parting gift to Mayhew, even tho she committed to continuing to support them like any other private individual can.
What lovely news! Meghan chose well in supporting Mayhew. They truly were an ideal match. I think a video visit was a great way for her to make an appearance. It’s environmentally conscious, for one.
I hope, perhaps too optimistically, that someday she can safely visit her favorite people and places in the UK in safety and peace. I hope there were people and places that remain untainted for her and that she can share them with Archie and Lili.
Ahh I see what the problem is with the gutter dwelling Daily Fail, after they had to pay Megan a lovely large sum of money (should have been more, should have been enough to shut the sht pit of journalism down) they were expecting a thank you note, because they know how polite and courteous Megan is, and every time Megan is out in public, you can hear them screaming “but we bought that, we bought that lol.
Stay sad fkers because even though Megan is safe in the US, she’s still more popular than you. Nicely done MEGS
Meghan looks beautiful and RICH! Love to see her in these looks that show she is THRIVING IN CALI. She and Harry are not coming back poor and without options as they all hoped. They are making deals, giving money to their patronages, promoting Invictus with great success, and both of them are looking better than ever. Just GLOWING! Living well is the best revenge.
So the British media polices the prices of the clothes Meghan wears, and the weather conditions in which she wears them, too.
Meanwhile, the white princess hasn’t been seen in two months and the rota asks no questions at all.
I love that Meghan is living and thriving and continuing to do good work.
Love that she is still in contact with Mayhew and was able to provide funds to complete this wing. Very cool she’s out with her Claire Waight Keller. She recently did a capsule collection for Uniqlo. I really don’t understand the weather stalking, along with the pocket watching, every time Meghan wears a coat. Also it’s very lightweight, so will do nothing for anyone in really cold weather. It’s described as a cardigan coat on the website, and being all cashmere, must be lightweight as well. It’s great for a chilly day or sweater weather, but definitely not Whistler warm. Anyway, she’s out and about and busy.
Actually, I was just thinking that Daily Mail is being oddly nice to Megan. ?? Yesterday they referred to her as looking “effortlessly chic”. Yes, they mention the cost of her clothes and bags, but compared to the past, it seems to me that they are being unusually positive. Something is afoot!
Happy, healthy, thriving and unbothered. Yay for Harry & Meghan!
I love that she is continuing to give her support to this charity. Mayhew has always been very grateful for her support. I love that not only was she able to do this on behalf of her dear friend who passed away, but I love that some of her friends in the UK were able to be there to be supportive of Oli Juste, Mayhew and Meghan.