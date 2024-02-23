Duchess Meghan made a ‘surprise appearance’ at her old UK patronage, Mayhew

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The photos are exclusive, and the Daily Mail was one of a handful of outlets to to buy them, so they’re running the pics as an exclusive – you can see them here. Meghan wore a black palazzo-esque pants, a black turtleneck and (you guessed it) a brown Max Mara coat (which retails for over $6K). She looked lovely! Her lunch date has been identified as Clare Waight Keller, her wedding dress designer (and former head of Givenchy). You can see Cipriano’s menu here – classic Italian, with some California vibes. I want to try the pesto.

Meanwhile, Meghan made a surprise appearance in the UK. No, she didn’t make an undercover flight, she just did a video linkup to one of her former patronages, Mayhew. Mayhew is the animal charity and it was one of the first patronages Meghan picked on her own. She made a Zoom appearance because she donated to Mayhew to help them build a new wing for their facilities. The new wing is named after Meghan’s late friend Oli Juste. From sussex.com:

On Wednesday, UK-based animal rescue Mayhew Animal Home opened a new wing in their London facility to transform the Home, providing wonderful spaces for enrichment, training and therapy. The Wing, named in honor of Oli Juste, will provide greater care for dogs in need, and was dedicated in memory of the renowned dog trainer and animal behaviorist by his friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Oli first introduced The Duchess to Mayhew in 2019, and she became Royal Patron for a three-year term. They shared many things throughout their friendship, among which was a deep commitment to animal welfare and a love of rescue dogs. Mayhew’s mission is perfectly aligned with Oli’s life’s work of caring for animals. When he tragically passed in January 2022, The Duchess, through The Archewell Foundation, made a contribution to Mayhew in Oli’s honor to continue his legacy. The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.

[From Sussex.com]

Incredibly cool! I love that she’s still working with Mayhew even if she’s no longer the “royal patron.” It’s another reminder that when Buckingham Palace forced the Sussexes to “give up” their royal patronages, all of those organizations were like “wait, no, we want to keep Meghan and Harry, we love them.” That was an underreported story, obviously. Anyway, it really does feel like 2024 is the officially the end of the Incognito Sussex Era. They’re outside!

Yesterday we celebrated the life of Oli Juste and were honoured to share a video message from The Duchess of Sussex, Oli's dear friend and longtime Mayhew supporter who made the Wing possible.

