“Adele postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency” links

Adele postponed her March dates for her Vegas residency. [Seriously OMG]
Prince William’s unsteadiness & the communications clownshow. [LaineyGossip]
I don’t understand why so many nice-looking guys are doing mustaches these days. Is it some kind of Fug Challenge? [Socialite Life]
Sarah Ramirez is leaving And Just Like That. [Pajiba]
Anne Hathaway looked great at the Versace show. [Go Fug Yourself]
These New York subway people have lost their minds. [OMG Blog]
Travis Kelce’s dad is beefing with Bethenny Frankel. [Just Jared]
More photos from the PGA Awards. [RCFA]
A Seeking Sister Wife star gave birth to a baby girl. [Starcasm]
Melania Trump wanted her husband to be humiliated. [Hollywood Life]
Ariana Grande thinks she’s being unfairly targeted because she & Ethan Slater cheated on their spouses and broke up two marriages. [Buzzfeed]
The mustaches are hideous. We went somewhere this weekend and the maitre d had such a comically 1980s mustached that it looked fake and I had a hard time not laughing to his face
Please, Swifties, take Bethenny all of the way down. I believe in you!!!
+1
Bethany must have been thrilled that Travis Kelsey called her a troll. She must have felt relevant.
It was from a non-verified Facebook account. I’m guessing it wasn’t really him.
It was Ed Kelce and I do think that is his FB account. Travis and Jason have referred to that account in the past in their podcast when Ed was posting memes.
Ariana Grande is back to being a White girl I see. She finally lost the ten layers of spray tan she was using. I don’t know how well her new album will do, but I’m not that into her new song.
People, it’s gotten real. Lainey is reporting on the royals. Things are as bat 💩 crazy as we thought. Winter is coming this spring for the royals!
Winter is coming… dead. You made my day!
My favorite part is how the entire RF image is being left to “a controversial consort, an alleged pedophile, and an ostensibly unprepared prince.”