“Adele postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency” links
  • February 28, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Adele postponed her March dates for her Vegas residency. [Seriously OMG]
Prince William’s unsteadiness & the communications clownshow. [LaineyGossip]
I don’t understand why so many nice-looking guys are doing mustaches these days. Is it some kind of Fug Challenge? [Socialite Life]
Sarah Ramirez is leaving And Just Like That. [Pajiba]
Anne Hathaway looked great at the Versace show. [Go Fug Yourself]
These New York subway people have lost their minds. [OMG Blog]
Travis Kelce’s dad is beefing with Bethenny Frankel. [Just Jared]
More photos from the PGA Awards. [RCFA]
A Seeking Sister Wife star gave birth to a baby girl. [Starcasm]
Melania Trump wanted her husband to be humiliated. [Hollywood Life]
Ariana Grande thinks she’s being unfairly targeted because she & Ethan Slater cheated on their spouses and broke up two marriages. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Adele postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    February 28, 2024 at 12:44 pm

    The mustaches are hideous. We went somewhere this weekend and the maitre d had such a comically 1980s mustached that it looked fake and I had a hard time not laughing to his face

    Reply
  2. Christine says:
    February 28, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Please, Swifties, take Bethenny all of the way down. I believe in you!!!

    Reply
  3. StellainNH says:
    February 28, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    Bethany must have been thrilled that Travis Kelsey called her a troll. She must have felt relevant.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      February 28, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      It was from a non-verified Facebook account. I’m guessing it wasn’t really him.

      Reply
      • Marie says:
        February 28, 2024 at 4:57 pm

        It was Ed Kelce and I do think that is his FB account. Travis and Jason have referred to that account in the past in their podcast when Ed was posting memes.

  4. ME says:
    February 28, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    Ariana Grande is back to being a White girl I see. She finally lost the ten layers of spray tan she was using. I don’t know how well her new album will do, but I’m not that into her new song.

    Reply
  5. TN Democrat says:
    February 28, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    People, it’s gotten real. Lainey is reporting on the royals. Things are as bat 💩 crazy as we thought. Winter is coming this spring for the royals!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment