NYPD vindicates the Sussexes’ claims about the May ’23 paparazzi chase

One of the dumbest storylines of the past year was “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were lying about being chased by the paparazzi in New York.” Last May, Meghan, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland attended the Ms. Foundation gala, where Meghan was being honored. They posed for official photos on the gala red carpet, and Harry and Meghan also left the event through one of the main exits, giving the swarm of paparazzi some good “street” shots. The Sussexes got into their security SUV and then all hell broke loose, as paparazzi chased the Sussexes’ convoy for two hours. NYPD officers were already part of the convoy, and at one point, the swarm/chase was so bad, the Sussexes had to go inside a police precinct and gather themselves. In the wake of the chase, the British media claimed that it was all make-believe, it was all an attention-seeking fantasy cooked up by the Sussexes. Meanwhile, CNN and other outlets were being briefed by the Sussexes’ private security people – some of whom are former Secret Service – that the incident really was a very bad situation. Well, guess what? The NYPD officially backed up the Sussexes’ story:
Prince Harry finds himself Wednesday in the unenviable position of having lost his war on the British government over his security arrangements, with a judge rejecting his demand for automatic police protection while in the U.K. He has, however won a battle, and some consolation may yet be found by the Sussexes after their much-mocked claim that they had been involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase through the streets of New York City last year, was vindicated in the judgment.
… Now, however, it has emerged in the judgement that the NYPD found that the chase in May really did happen, and has concluded that the behavior of the paparazzi chasing Harry and Meghan was not just “reckless” but also “persistently dangerous.” In what is likely to be a sweet vindication for Harry and Meghan, a senior officer at the NYPD has said the city not only holds enough evidence to arrest two people for reckless endangerment, but has also upgraded its security protocol for visits by Prince Harry and Meghan following the incident last May.
In a letter to the Metropolitan Police in London dated Dec. 6 2023, the NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence discussed “certain changes to the security posture that will be afforded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” following a “thorough review” of the incident.
The intelligence chief wrote: “We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question. The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks. Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”
The intelligence briefing was published Wednesday in the judgement in the lawsuit Prince Harry was bringing against the British Government over his security provisions in the U.K. While the NYPD has yet to actually arrest anyone in connection with the incident, there has been an immediate upgrade in the security extended to Prince Harry and Meghan when they visit New York in the future, according to the officer.
The letter was addressed to the Chief Superintendent and Commander of the Royalty and Speciality Protection, and was produced in court by Harry’s lawyer.
Yeah – you could tell from the fact that everyone involved (including the paparazzi) shut the hell up that something serious went down that night. It really was just the British media insisting that no, it wasn’t serious, of course Harry and Meghan are lying! I always thought that one of the reasons why everything got so hush-hush was that not all of those people were paparazzi. It was an unsafe situation because there were people chasing them with a specific intent to do harm. You could also tell that the NYPD was taking it seriously because when the Sussexes visited New York last October, the Sussexes practically had a presidential convoy of NYPD security as they moved around the city. The British media was really mad about that too, almost as if they’ve been desperately trying to inflict harm on the Sussexes for years.
Thank goodness their driver was sober and alert!
Seriously, and thank goodness for the updated security protocols for the Sussexes.
It stuns me how cavalier the U.K. treats the security of Harry and his family.
GMB interviewed a pap who chased them. Of course, they blurred his face, so he wouldn’t be accountable any lies he told. The pap told them everything was good, H&M were lying. British media is literally the lowest level of journalism I have ever seen.
Of course, a criminal is going to deny wrong-doing.
Sure, H&M were lying, their security people were lying, the NY police department is lying – the only one not lying is this one pap. Sure.
Took them long enough. Hope they do arrest the two who were the problem. Now tell us where these salt isle paparazzi over here to cause the problem? Or where they something more sinister?
It’s about time.
Exactly. Better late than never, but this should have been the original story and the paparazzi’s should have been debunked immediately.
The way I have no respect for anyone who smeared or belittled the Sussexes for that night. Acting like they were exaggerating and lying. And yeah, that includes Whoopi. I remember. Hope this gets lots of coverage and they actually charge the two people.
I particularly was VERY disappointed in Whoopi…I am not saying that black people should not call out other black people for wrongdoing, but without evidence against them, black should support black people or shut up. That is where I think black people fail each other. the support is often lacking.
That gold dress is one of my all-time favorite Meghan outfits. She looks absolutely gorgeous in it.
I came here to say the same: she looked like a goddess. Dress, makeup, hair—check, check, check!
The whole media system in the UK is fkd up and corrupt. Even the police are getting in on the act.
You feel like screaming at Charlie, WTAF is wrong with you, or are you trying to “Diana” your son and his wife.
So well done willy and ravec and shame on you Charlie, you can all kiss goodbye to hosting invictus in 27, it ain’t happening, and the next time the media and the derangers scream and cry about why poor sick Charlie isn’t seeing his grandchildren, we can all ask, why he didn’t attend lillibets birthday in the UK, and WHY he didn’t interceed on Harry’s behalf, just like he has interceed on willy’s, to keep the truth from the press. William is going down Charlie, he is a disgrace, but the son who would have supported you, who SHOULD be held up as an example of how to do family, isn’t safe in his own country because of you, you snivelling coward.
For a man who claims to love Shakespeare, you would have thought that KC would have hooked into the King Lear vibe by now. Thank goodness H & M got themselves out of there, and I nominate Tyler Perry for sainthood!
Oh this won’t add any fuel to the conspiracy theory fire raging on social media. Nope. Perfectly fine.
After the NY “pap” chase and the shady decisions about Harry’s security in the UK, I believe Diana was murdered. The BRF wanted her gone and got rid of her.
We could tell that NYPD was taking their security quite seriously the last time H&M were in New York. There were no opportunities for pap shots. That’s the best part of this, because the people behind the car chase just made it harder to get photos. Too bad, so sad.
I said it then and I’ll say it again, they wanted those children orphaned. How often are Harry, Meghan and Doria in the same car at high profile events? Rain forests would have been decimated with stories about how St. Kate and St. Charles were doing their best to bring up Archie and Lili. All the while using them to hide William’s drinking, Kate’s unhappiness and redeeming Charles tattered image as a parent. Any typical childish tantrum by Archie and Lili would be on the front pages of every tabloid in the country. Which would be a welcome bonus for certain tabloid editors as an “accident” would also mean the court cases would go away.
I’m so glad H&M hired professionals to look after their security. This decision has also made the decision made by the British courts look even more sinister. Harry is still quite close to the throne and to deny him top level security when there is enough evidence out there to show credible threats against him (and his family) quite simply beggars belief.
This just makes the Ravec decision more preposterous. So another police force in another country can point out the heightened risks and respond accordingly, your won police force can acknowledge danger (MET), in addition to having police officers who were criminally charged for inciting violence against a party and they STILL don’t believe that warrants security? If they don’t want people to develop conspiracy theories stop doing everything to encourage them
D.A. Bragg, get on this ish!
Yeah their upgraded police detail in NY last October was confirmation of how serious the chase was and that the city was not going to take any chances with their security. The British press reaction to the chase and Harry and Meghan’s subsequent visit to NY was proof that they had put out a bounty for photos.