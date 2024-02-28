DM: Prince William’s ‘unexplained absence shows just how fragile our monarchy is’

So much of the royal press these days is like one big game of chicken. There are so many big stories which are left unsaid, unwritten and untweeted, until one of the royal rota breaks rank and says something mildly critical of the left-behind Windsors. That rota reporter who breaks rank is usually cited by other reporters as they regurgitate the news, all while pouring vague denials on it. In this case, the Mail’s Becky English is in charge of the rota and who gets assigned to what story and how the flow of information works to the other rota members. I learned that from reading Omid Scobie’s Endgame – Becky English has a lot of unchecked power, and she speaks from a place deep within the invisible contract between press and palace. Well, English is in her feelings about Prince William’s as-yet-unexplained absence from his godfather’s memorial service on Tuesday. English’s piece in the Mail is: “With Charles heading off for more treatment, William’s still unexplained absence shows just how fragile our monarchy is.” Some highlights:

When Prince William canceled: Just 46 minutes before the service at St George’s Chapel was due to start, a message from Kensington Palace dropped on my phone as I stood waiting in the castle’s Lower Ward for the royal party to arrive, prompting ripples of concern. William, his spokesman said, would unfortunately be ‘no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter’. It is understood that he personally called the late Greek king’s family to let them know he was unable to attend.

William’s spokesperson had a bad day: The spokesman refused to be drawn any further on what the matter might be, or when the prince became aware he would have to pull out. Nor would they say if it had anything to do with his wife’s ongoing medical issues (Kate is not expected to be seen in public until after Easter as she recovers from unspecified abdominal surgery) although they added in response to my question that ‘the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well’.

Completely rude: There is little doubt, though, that the decision was eye-wateringly last minute – normally anathema to the royals, who know how much work goes into organising events such as this and how much their absence will be publicly remarked upon, especially in the current climate. And it did little to calm the air of jitteriness swirling around our ever-dwindling Royal Family. I noted that William’s name was even printed in the Order of Service as he had been due to give the second reading – Revelation 21. 1-7 – in honour of his late godfather, the affable, exiled Constantine II, who died in Athens last month at the age of 82.

A mundane reason, surely: Of course, there may be a perfectly mundane reason that necessitated the prince to pull out at such short notice (and sources insisted to me – emphasised in capital letters – that there was ‘NOTHING to panic about’). But William’s last-minute absence occurs against a backdrop of both his wife’s medical issues as well as the King’s shock cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment, making these worrying days for the Royal Family.

Oh, good, a mention of Prince Harry: While the nation holds its breath and wishes His Majesty well, we are all also deeply conscious that an increasingly heavy burden rests on the shoulders of William and his wife, not to mention their young family. It is one made all the more acute by the absence of his former ‘wingman’, Prince Harry, the self-deposed ‘spare’. Watching our unintentionally slimmed-down family walk into the chapel through the Galilee Porch today only emphasised the fragility of the current set-up.

The death of Thomas Kingston: The elderly Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also present at the chapel despite the tragic news of the death of their son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, at the age of 45, less than 48 hours earlier. It would have been a particularly difficult occasion for them given it was the scene of Gabriella and Thomas’s marriage just four years ago. It is understood that the sad news is not connected to William’s absence.

William will be seen this week: Fortunately, I can reveal, William will be seen again in public this week. He is, I am told, ‘looking forward’ to undertaking his remaining engagements: a sensitive meeting with members of the Jewish community and other faiths at a synagogue as part of a series of visits to highlight the work of organisations trying to bring peace and relief to the Middle East, as well as a number of engagements to mark St David’s Day on Friday. His return to a more forward-facing role will no doubt bring a crumb of comfort to the millions who wish him well. But his sudden – and unexplained – absence today amid an abundance of European royals sadly reminds of us how perilously small and fragile our own monarchy now finds itself.

As chain-yankings go, this is pretty weaksauce. I wouldn’t even say that this is Becky English doing anything more than registering her on-the-record disappointment that William still can’t get his f–king act together. But there’s no threat here, for now. No one is saying the big secret which the Windsors and half of the rota seemingly know already, which is “what happened to Kate/why is William’s behavior so weird/what the hell is going on here.” Besides, it’s clear that KP is insisting to English that William will leave the house (or wherever he is) to do some events this week.

Also, I tweeted this and I still believe it – William probably thought he could slack off and his cancellation would just be a minor local story, one which the sycophantic press would cover gently. What surprised Kensington Palace was just how quickly William’s absence became global news because of what English is talking about – the sense that the Windsors seem exceptionally “fragile” right now, with Kate’s disappearance and Charles’s cancer. I watched in real time as William’s lazy-ass cancellation became huge international news yesterday and I doubt William or his people were prepared for that.

  1. Josephine says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:41 am

    well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of your own actions. the royal family decided to embrace mistresses, pedos, cheaters, racists, media leakers. and chase away those with commitment, a work-ethic, honesty, style, grace, popularity. hope this spells the end of the royals. they are literally rotting from the inside.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      February 28, 2024 at 7:52 am

      Speaking of consequences, I’m sure his meeting with Jewish groups is a direct result of his boneheaded attempt to insert himself in the Israel-Palestine conflict, being such a global statesman 🙄. Best of luck to his new secretary getting him out of whatever hidey hole/bunker he is in and making it through the full engagement without staggering or insulting everyone with his “jokes “.

      Reply
      • Crystal says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:08 am

        I watch ILTV every evening at 830. I was pumped to see him humbled out lol but they didn’t even mention his G forsaken name. Or comments lol just us reporting on their statements about him, he didn’t even make the news in Israel lol

      • ML says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:11 am

        Or whatever is going on with Peg has him preferring everyone passing judgement on him inserting himself into a situation he cannot solve.

    • Just Jade says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:06 am

      Well said. The BM rats starved themselves because of their own stupidity, incompetence, ignorance and racism. Now reap what you sow rats!

      Reply
    • Dawning says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:10 am

      The chickens are coming home to roost, and I am here for it. It’s about damn time!

      Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:42 am

    The news of his absence was trending on reddit yesterday for a while. I was really surprised too that it got international attention. I think, everyone has been expecting some awful news from RF because of the silence of Kate and Will’s last minute cancellation gave the media something to report.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 28, 2024 at 7:53 am

      It was really interesting to watch as this news just set things off on social media. People who normally don’t even follow royal news are asking about Kate.

      Reply
      • seaflower says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:07 am

        Yes, twitter was all over it within about 30 minutes, with people who are normally totally disinterested the the BRF going “WTF” about Bil missing the service, followed very soon by speculation about why K has disappeared. Some of the speculation is wild, some makes you stop and think.

  3. equality says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:44 am

    So “an increasingly heavy burden rests on the shoulders of William and his wife”? Does anyone actually believe this BS with the proof right in front of them? Neither has increased their workload since H&M left, since Andrew “stepped back”, since Phil died or since QE died. That should be the polling point instead of trying to determine how popular any of them are. Who actually believes the BS that someone who can disappear for months has a “heavy burden” because other “workers” are absent?

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      February 28, 2024 at 9:04 am

      Nobody else in the world talks about “burden” for their head of state. The British royals are weird and think too highly of themselves.

      Reply
  4. SueBarbri33 says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:48 am

    I just can’t imagine what is really going on with this story. Of course, those of us who have been royal watching for far too long knew that William wasn’t going to show up to this event. He never shows up to anything willingly. It’s disgraceful. Whatever oppositional defiance he has, whatever mental health issues he has, whatever depression he might be experiencing, none of that is an excuse for missing something like this. It was William’s Godfather and the ceremony was deliberately placed in William’s own backyard at Windsor. The Spanish King and Queen made it, so why can’t William? This is a bad look. He couldn’t show up for two hours? Really? Whatever is happening with all of this is going to be huge when it finally comes out.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:12 am

      I have to admit I’m starting to wonder if Normal Bill will pull the plug on being the next King like his great uncle, or if the men in grey decide to keep him around only until George is of age to not need a regent. As someone on twitter remarked today, “the BRF is remarkably good at having problems disappear – just ask Diana”.

      Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:48 am

      I am seeing a lot of people talking about William having ODD, and as a mom of a special needs son, it’s really gotten me thinking. My son has autism with some rigidity and reflexive defiance built in. It’s literally a nervous system disorder—when he perceives people as trying to “force” him to do something, his flight or fight instincts kick in.

      Our son is getting tons and tons of early intervention. He has parents who train themselves on science-backed methods for working with him (and I’d like to think we are loving and calm too). But what if his every “worst” instinct was catered too, or just left without any check? Of course he could very well turn into someone with a serious personality disorder. When I think of the hard work that we put into our son every day…I wonder if William ever stood a chance. In this way only I feel bad for him.

      Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:49 am

    The Kents could hold it together and go to the venue of their daughter’s wedding to a man who died two days before but yet Billy Idle has something important enough to cancel at the last minute while simultaneously being ‘NOTHING to panic about’.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Hmm.. 46 minutes before the event was to start. What a putz. Was he not sober enough? Was he incandescent with rage about having to lead the parade with Horsilla? What makes Peg cancel just 46 minutes before the event? So many questions and none of them answered which will lead to those pesky theories and speculations that they don’t like.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 28, 2024 at 7:57 am

      Yeah the last minute bailout is striking. 46 min? That’s just a strait-up mess.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:07 am

        It’s absolutely rude. It shows us who he is. Believe it. though I like to think he was being detained by Scotland Yard for questioning. In fact, my mind has been trying to write a made for TV screenplay about this whole situation since we didn’t get any blurry black and white photos of Kate on her birthday. And now a very adjacent sudden death…

    • Shawna says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:15 am

      46 minutes, not 45, mind you. What a weird detail. Supports @Sevenblue’s theory that this trended partly because the press is happy to have something to report finally.

      Reply
  7. Inge says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:52 am

    it will be really interesting to see what he does with this planned engagements the rest of the week.

    But cancelling a memorial for your godfather, where you are supposed to do a reading, at the last minute is just rude if you don’t give a good reason.

    very suspicious also that all the RR’s went “it’s not connected to the death of” unasked…

    Something is definately going on there.

    Reply
  8. Stephanie says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:53 am

    I hadn’t put much thought into Kate’s absence until it hit the 2 month mark since anyone had seen her. Now I’m seeing all these theories about what’s possibly happening on Twitter. I went down a rabbit hole yesterday lol

    Reply
  9. SussexWatcher says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:57 am

    What she really means is: Harry’s absence shows how fragile Pegs really. That is the root of it all.

    Harry was expected to sacrifice living his own life to prop up the unstable, violent, secretive, cheating, volatile, lazy-ass, incompetent, (apparently) substance-abusing heir. Forever. And with Harry gone, the whole institution is crumbling like a house of cards on a windy day.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:23 am

      This is it right here. And everything else is pretty much just a proxy war and/or distraction. William is a mess and everyone knows it. I’m just so glad Harry and Meghan escaped.

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:57 am

    I agree with Kaiser’s conclusion that KP wasn’t prepared for the reaction. I’m also more convinced that Kate Mansey’s story about Harry wanting to return to royal duties was made up and was the press yanking the Palace’s chain. They want Harry to come back because the Royal Family seems fragile to them. I wouldn’t be surprised if KP releases a photo of Kate at the end of the week.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:10 am

      If they release a photo you can be sure it’s one from before 12/28/24. They’re not going to show her hooked up to a ventilator and feeding tube.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:37 am

        No i never thought that KP would release a photo of Kate from her hospital bed. She’s supposed to home resting comfortably so a picture of her sitting in a chair is more likely to be released whether it’s new or old.

    • aquarius64 says:
      February 28, 2024 at 9:35 am

      At this point a photo of Kate would be suspect because current technology makes it easy to doctor the image. A live appearance will be needed.

      Reply
  11. Laurac says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Every time William does something shady like this, we are getting one step closer to someone spilling the beans….. I predict Camilla will be the spiller of said beans.
    If Charles gets bad news, what has she got to lose? Her and her family are set for life, she is in her twilight years and the Monarchy is not her family business. She also has the best press connections. She will do for William’s Reign as she did to Charles’… she will tarnish the f**k out of it.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:34 am

      Agreed on Camilla eventually leaking what is going on. She has the connections, is a well-known gossip and likes a tipple. I’m sure her press buddies are leaning on her and someone like Piers Morgan is going to be desperate for the clicks.

      Reply
  12. Jay says:
    February 28, 2024 at 7:58 am

    “It is understood that he personally called the late Greek king’s family to let them know he was unable to attend” Well, I sure hope he did – pulling out less than an hour from a service he was supposed to be part of! And I hope he gave them a better reason than “it’s a personal matter”, but somehow I doubt it.

    I think Kaiser is right that KP did not anticipate the reaction to his absence. And why would they? He’s always been able to give whatever excuse he wanted (I recall one event where he and Keen “couldn’t find a babysitter” which is just ridiculous) and his presence certainly isn’t missed. But I think if he or his comms team had better sense, they could have just said he was ill or that he’s taking care of Kate and the children. But this is a man who has never had to be accountable and it shows.

    Reply
    • Mslove says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:06 am

      Peg personally asked his royal assistant to call the Greek king’s family. Peg wouldn’t dare call them himself.

      Reply
      • SueBarbri33 says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:26 am

        He absolutely did not call them. Not personally. And frankly, I have doubts that anybody on the KP staff called them at all. It’s ironic to me because I remember vividly the photos of William himself becoming godfather to one of Pavlos and Marie Chantal’s children back in the day–it was post Diana, he had a cast on his arm, and he looked great. It’s dumb of him to snub his own extended family.

  13. s808 says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:01 am

    If they don’t want to discuss Kate then they need to start yanking W’s chain harder than this. Yes, they need W but W needs them too. They’re holding a lot of secrets for him and have lost a lot of money behind him too, the least he can do is his job!

    Reply
  14. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:03 am

    No, William and his people were not prepared for the backlash to his sudden no-show. But then, they’re never prepared for anything which is a big part of the problem.

    As for what the rota knows, I really wish one of the 🐀🐀 would just go rogue. Don’t they realize they could make a fortune?

    And has anyone offered a reason a 45 year old suddenly dropped dead or is this another mystery people are supposed to figure out for themselves?

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      February 28, 2024 at 9:05 am

      I’ve been saying that for ages, about not one single rota rat going rogue! It’s amazing to me that they are all keeping quiet about everything they know. And you know they know it all. I guess it just shows how deeply the psychosis goes within that system/culture of just worshiping the royals, even at the expense of the truth or justice or earning a living.

      You’d think someone would, at the very least, leak information for cash to some foreign press. Especially after so many of them were whining and crying about all the money they’ve lost after the Sussexes left. You know they’ve gotta be desperate. Or maybe one of them could “accidentally” publicly leak an email or something and then that will allow all the rest of them to start reporting on what’s been leaked.

      If they weren’t all such absolute piles of hard, cold, dried out, 3-day old shit, I’d be impressed at their ability to keep secrets.

      Reply
  15. Mimi says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Well, Kate and William wanted the spotlight all for themselves, so now they will have to deal.

    Reply
  16. atlantababe says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:14 am

    there are so many (funny) tweets and memes going viral today about kate’s absence and the secrecy around it. this whole thing is blowing up in their faces.

    some are even begging swifties to investigate and locate kate.😂

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:33 am

      Well, swifties are busy at the moment with framing Joe through manufacturing AI edited videos of him mistreating Taylor. After the album launch, they may have some free time to find Kate.

      Reply
      • atlantababe says:
        February 28, 2024 at 8:37 am

        i saw that, crazy behavior. their obsession with him is so weird and is getting out of hand.

  17. Mooney says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I’m really laughing right now. They always said that the monarchy is a thousand year old institution and isn’t going to change or go away anytime soon. Specially the derangers and their saccharine ” thank God wails is born first” and “the future of monarchy is safe hands of Catherine” etc etc. How fun it is to watch them with 🥚 at their faces (pun intended) 😜

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:18 am

    46 minutes before the service was supposed to start – thats beyond “last minute.” that’s when the guests are starting to arrive, etc. It was a huge snub not just to the Greeks but to the other royal families assembled there.

    And I agree that I don’t think he thought his absence would get that much notice. It’s notable what happens, press-wise, when the rota don’t cover for him. Yesterday they were’t throwing him to the wolves or threatening him or anything, they just…..weren’t covering for him and reporting the facts, such as they were. he was supposed to attend and give a reading, he pulled out 46 minutes before, it wasn’t related to Kate, Charles or Thomas Kingston.

    That’s leaving a lot of room for people to draw their own conclusions and it feels deliberate.

    Reply
  19. LC says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Well, the moral of the story for me is, don’t marry someone you don’t love. Charles and now William. It causes big problems. In those pictures William looks trapped and miserable in the cage of his making. And they take every opportunity to denigrate Harry, who married for love.

    Reply
  20. Naomi says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:39 am

    genuine question: when did this idea of wiliam being an alcoholic take seed? he was swaying at that ceremony a couple weeks ago, but before then, i don’t think this was anything anyone on CB really discussed? was it a talking point that I missed? appreciate any insight, because ‘william is an alcoholic/drunk/substance abuser’ seemed to come out of nowhere (from my perspective).

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 28, 2024 at 8:46 am

      I think its been alluded to for a while (or outright stated) that William has always been a drinker – which doesn’t mean alcoholic. A lot of the negative press coverage from 15-20 years ago about Harry was just as true, if not more true, about William. so we have that background. and there has long been speculation that he has a drug issue, just bc that would explain a lot of the “we have things to say about William but won’t” comments.

      Then last month (I think?) Mike Tindall made a point of announcing on his podcast that their nickname for him is One Pint Willy, which just seems like a weird detail to share, right? so it made some of us start thinking drinking was a bigger part of his life than is talked about.

      Then there was the public swaying, how ill he looked, etc. so obviously none of us here know for sure, but all of a sudden a lot of things started to add up.

      Reply
  21. Eurydice says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Not only did this make the international news, but Lainey commented on it and she avoids the royals like the plague.

    Reply
  22. tamsin says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:53 am

    This episode reminds me of the time William skipped the Commonwealth service to go on a lads holiday in France I believe. He was not forced to attend the service. It also reminds me that William decided to attend a service at the last minute that Harry and Meghan were scheduled to attend. I think Harry and Meghan had attended the dawn service for ANZAC day. William could barely keep his eyes open as I believe Louis had just been born. I guess he didn’t want to cede the stage to Harry and Meghan more than he had to. I think it was 2018, and Meghan was engaged, but not married yet.

    Reply
  23. Tish says:
    February 28, 2024 at 8:57 am

    46 mins? They simply couldn’t get him presentable in time

    Reply
  24. paddingtonjr says:
    February 28, 2024 at 9:16 am

    While the king of Norway, who has been sick leave since January, managed to show up to the memorial, Wills couldn’t manage to walk down road to pay his respects. The only Windsor blood relatives were the Yorks – this is the best the BRF could do for family? Other European royals are being heralded as modern reformers, representing their countries well on the global stage, and skillfully serving as calm lsymbols of strength and unity through various national crises (war, COVID, etc.) and then we have the BRF: a king who married his mistress, a prince who has credibly been accused of the rape of an under-aged trafficked girl, an heir who rarely does anything and appears drunk or drugged when he does make an appearance and his wife who doesn’t do anything and has disappeared from all sight and mention. Yea, England😆

    Reply
  25. Bettyrose says:
    February 28, 2024 at 9:22 am

    If there are any Jewish Brits here, I’d be really interested to know your feelings about the BRF and whether there’s value to William connecting with Jewish groups in the midst of a global rise in vocal Anti-Semitism.

    Reply
  26. LadyE says:
    February 28, 2024 at 9:31 am

    “He is, I am told, ‘looking forward’ to undertaking his remaining engagements: a sensitive meeting with members of the Jewish community and other faiths at a synagogue as part of a series of visits to highlight the work of organisations trying to bring peace and relief to the Middle East”

    Are you joking?? I just….wtf. These people CANNOT be serious. Of ALL the things that this man, clearly going through some issues, clearly *unable* to act normally in conversations about sensitive topics, is going to…what now???…meet with the Jewish community to discuss peace in the Middle East????? The guy who last week joked about how fun filming a rape scene must have been? That dude? Really?

    KP- Please do not inflict this nonsense on any member of the Jewish community, members of ANY faith, or anyone working for organizations trying to bring peace and relief to the Middle East. Please just don’t. This is so unacceptable.

    Reply

