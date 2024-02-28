DM: Prince William’s ‘unexplained absence shows just how fragile our monarchy is’

So much of the royal press these days is like one big game of chicken. There are so many big stories which are left unsaid, unwritten and untweeted, until one of the royal rota breaks rank and says something mildly critical of the left-behind Windsors. That rota reporter who breaks rank is usually cited by other reporters as they regurgitate the news, all while pouring vague denials on it. In this case, the Mail’s Becky English is in charge of the rota and who gets assigned to what story and how the flow of information works to the other rota members. I learned that from reading Omid Scobie’s Endgame – Becky English has a lot of unchecked power, and she speaks from a place deep within the invisible contract between press and palace. Well, English is in her feelings about Prince William’s as-yet-unexplained absence from his godfather’s memorial service on Tuesday. English’s piece in the Mail is: “With Charles heading off for more treatment, William’s still unexplained absence shows just how fragile our monarchy is.” Some highlights:

When Prince William canceled: Just 46 minutes before the service at St George’s Chapel was due to start, a message from Kensington Palace dropped on my phone as I stood waiting in the castle’s Lower Ward for the royal party to arrive, prompting ripples of concern. William, his spokesman said, would unfortunately be ‘no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter’. It is understood that he personally called the late Greek king’s family to let them know he was unable to attend.

William’s spokesperson had a bad day: The spokesman refused to be drawn any further on what the matter might be, or when the prince became aware he would have to pull out. Nor would they say if it had anything to do with his wife’s ongoing medical issues (Kate is not expected to be seen in public until after Easter as she recovers from unspecified abdominal surgery) although they added in response to my question that ‘the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well’.

Completely rude: There is little doubt, though, that the decision was eye-wateringly last minute – normally anathema to the royals, who know how much work goes into organising events such as this and how much their absence will be publicly remarked upon, especially in the current climate. And it did little to calm the air of jitteriness swirling around our ever-dwindling Royal Family. I noted that William’s name was even printed in the Order of Service as he had been due to give the second reading – Revelation 21. 1-7 – in honour of his late godfather, the affable, exiled Constantine II, who died in Athens last month at the age of 82.

A mundane reason, surely: Of course, there may be a perfectly mundane reason that necessitated the prince to pull out at such short notice (and sources insisted to me – emphasised in capital letters – that there was ‘NOTHING to panic about’). But William’s last-minute absence occurs against a backdrop of both his wife’s medical issues as well as the King’s shock cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment, making these worrying days for the Royal Family.

Oh, good, a mention of Prince Harry: While the nation holds its breath and wishes His Majesty well, we are all also deeply conscious that an increasingly heavy burden rests on the shoulders of William and his wife, not to mention their young family. It is one made all the more acute by the absence of his former ‘wingman’, Prince Harry, the self-deposed ‘spare’. Watching our unintentionally slimmed-down family walk into the chapel through the Galilee Porch today only emphasised the fragility of the current set-up.

The death of Thomas Kingston: The elderly Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also present at the chapel despite the tragic news of the death of their son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, at the age of 45, less than 48 hours earlier. It would have been a particularly difficult occasion for them given it was the scene of Gabriella and Thomas’s marriage just four years ago. It is understood that the sad news is not connected to William’s absence.

William will be seen this week: Fortunately, I can reveal, William will be seen again in public this week. He is, I am told, ‘looking forward’ to undertaking his remaining engagements: a sensitive meeting with members of the Jewish community and other faiths at a synagogue as part of a series of visits to highlight the work of organisations trying to bring peace and relief to the Middle East, as well as a number of engagements to mark St David’s Day on Friday. His return to a more forward-facing role will no doubt bring a crumb of comfort to the millions who wish him well. But his sudden – and unexplained – absence today amid an abundance of European royals sadly reminds of us how perilously small and fragile our own monarchy now finds itself.