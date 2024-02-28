Prince William’s absence from his godfather’s memorial was ‘worrying & concerning’

According to Becky English at the Mail, Kensington Palace only informed the media about Prince William’s absence from his godfather’s Windsor memorial service less than an hour before it began. KP told reporters that William had contacted the Greek royals beforehand, but William’s name was still in the program (he was supposed to give a reading) and KP would not explain why William was skipping, other than “Kate is doing well.” Hours later, Thomas Kingston’s passing was announced – Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died in Gloucestershire on Sunday and the Windsors waited two days to announce it. KP rushed out and told every royal reporter that William’s memorial absence had nothing to do with Kingston’s death. It’s all very strange and I don’t have one coherent conspiracy theory to explain what’s happening. But I know that it’s notable that even royal commentators are openly discussing the weirdness around William:
Royal experts said today it ‘was strange’ that Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at the last minute for unspecified ‘personal reasons’. No further detail was given on William’s absence, with royal sources saying his wife the Princess of Wales is ‘doing well’ at home as she continues to recover after her abdominal surgery last month. William was last seen at the Baftas on February 18, while Kate has not been seen since Christmas at Sandringham.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described the Prince of Wales’ cancellation ‘very strange’, especially because the heir to the throne was due to give a reading. The last minute decision resulted in the Greek royal family posting online an old order of service containing his reading and a eulogy given by Lord Soames in which he spoke about how ‘very touched and proud’ King Constantine would have been that it had been given by his godson.
He told MailOnline: ‘William’s non-appearance at the Memorial Service for his godfather King Constantine, the last king of Greece, owing to a personal matter is certainly unexpected. This will be an event that William will be extremely sad to have been unable to attend.’
‘King Charles was close to King Constantine and his second cousin. Queen Camilla led the royal family. Princess Anne deputised for him at the King’s funeral in Greece last year as he could not attend owing to a prior commitment. The late Queen famously met Camilla at a party given by Charles when Prince of Wales for King Constantine’s 60th Birthday which was symbolically a highly important moment in their relationship and seen as giving her approval to it’.
Royal biographer Phil Dampier told MailOnline that the move was ‘worrying’.
‘Constantine was his godfather and very close to all the royals, particularly King Charles, and he would have wanted William there as he didn’t attend,’ he said. ‘William only lives a stone’s throw away, so it’s very concerning.’
Mr Dampier praised Camilla, who he said was doing a ‘fantastic job in recent weeks keeping the royal road show on the road’.
“Worrying,” “strange” and “concerning,” all while pointing out that William lives just a short distance away in Adelaide Cottage, and if William was actually staying at AC (no one knows), then the church service would have been within walking distance. Take your pick of conspiracies: William was too drunk or hungover to go; William is forever lazy; William didn’t want to see his family, particularly his stepmother; William was too tired from doing the school run; William is upset following Thomas Kingston’s death. As I said, I don’t have one theory which answers all of these questions, but it definitely feels like something significant has shifted and more people are paying attention to how f–king weird the Windsors are acting these days. This week really has been a turning point.
William was protected by Charles for years. Harry was not. Charles is now paying dearly for his bad parenting and letting William do as he pleases
I wrote elsewhere that looking at William really has me reflecting on my own role parenting a special needs boy with autism. I wonder what would happen to my loving but neuro-disabled boy if—instead of therapy, a specialized school, and trained parents—he had a cold, absent father, a mother in crisis, the whole world telling him he was anointed by God to rule, and absolutely no therapeutic interventions of any kind. I do see bits of my son’s disability in the glimpses of Williams true personality and it all feels very tragic to me.
The Windsors are on their last legs. I don’t see how the British (royalist) press can possibly keep propping up this Weekend-at-Bernies monarchy. At some point, they are going to throw up their hands!
“Weekend at Bernie’s monarchy”. 😆😂🤣😅
I believe we have a COTW! 🏆
Weekend At Bernie’s monarchy is outstanding lol
We are seeing the generational trauma Harry warned us about in real time. My best guess is that William went on a bender and couldn’t fly himself in from Adelaide. Unaddressed mental health issues are destroying the RF one person at a time.
Adelaide is in walking distance from the memorial. He wouldn’t need to fly in.
Oops. I meant Norfolk. I can’t keep up with all their properties.
I think he might have been at his mistress´ place and somehow couldn´t get back “home” on time without being exposed…
Another conspiracy theory: William was partying with Kingston when he died.
My thinking exactly. Death by misadventure
Just commented the same at the other thread. He was at the same coke bender and is now hangover and pissing his pants at the thought that he could have been the one who got the bad coke. Or he was at another bender, at another “address” and his mistress/pegging buddy couldn’t get him to stand straight and read a takeout menu, let alone a memorial speech.
Smart&Messy- nailed it.
Smart & Messy this is exactly what I think too!
This man couldn’t even be bothered to attend his own wedding rehersal, instead his brother stood in for him. This man didn’t even attend the dinner his grandmother hosted for all incoming royals from other countries in preparation for his wedding embarrassing his grandmother. That he could cancel his attendance at the very last minute when he had a reading he was supposed to do is disgustingly selfish. This man is a very very selfish person that has been coddled. He will never change.
Didn’t spare tell us he was hungover the day of his wedding? Even jobson said William drank a ton but it was covered up by Harry’s drinking in the media.
I smell an alcoholic..
Combine that with his well recorded laziness and ego equals a walking disaster who now has all the spotlight for himself.
Welcome world to the real William.
Yes, welcome to the spotlight you very much craved for William. Your brother is no longer your human shield. Everyone sees your incompetence now.
Harry was very much the scapegoat. I think a huge reason why the family resents him (and there are many) is that he wasn’t willing to continue to take all the hits and the heat off Bill for doing the exact same stuff. They wanted HIM to be the bad boy, and when he settled down and actually acted the part Will should have been playing all along, they hated it. How dare he not know his role … And how dare he walk away from the abuse, or talk about it.
Yup, the monarchy IS racist as hell, but I think that is only part of the story.
Wow I didn’t know either of these details. I can’t imagine marrying someone who couldn’t even be bothered to come to our wedding rehearsal. This is such telegraphed disrespect, to Kate and to the people who have traveled to come to your event. I don’t understand why they coddled him so much in the past, did they really think someone that constantly threw tantrums in their late 20s was just going to grow out of it?
@Dee(2), I read from the derangers that Kate asked him during their wedding if he was happy. They would tell it like Kate is the perfect bride making sure her husband is good. It is obvious that if you have to ask your husband if he was happy during your wedding, something is very wrong with both of your choices.
Kate had to ask because he certainly didn’t look happy. William didn’t even turn around to watch her come up the aisle. He just stood there with his back to her. COLD.
Seems Peg is a tortured soul of his own making. Chuckles surely is reaping what he has sown with this one. A petulant man child unable to make proper choices and just spinning in his arrogance. Who knows just what is ailing him at any given moment. They should have been concerned far earlier than this with his behavior.
I think the recent weeks/months have emphasized how much Peg needs Harry and a partner/wife/mistress (Kate or otherwise) to help him function. His core incompetencies have really come into the spotlight. He seems temperamental, lazy, incurious and frankly, intellectually lacking, and there is no charm or good looks to help people gloss over the deficiencies. And more recently, he seems fairly desperate.
Yes, Roo, to all of what you said. I would also add that he needs a wife, brother, and father to function in any public capacity, but he cannot have them around without abusing them at the same time. Frankly, I am shocked at how progressively darker his situation looks by the day. I’ve been on CB following the royal saga for years, and I am still shocked at how this is unfolding. Something’s got to give soon.
“ This will be an event that William will be extremely sad to have been unable to attend.’ “
Why write this? William didn’t fly to Greece last year when his godfather died. He didn’t attend the funeral ceremony. He’s now missed the memorial as well. Writing that W regretted his being unable to attend simply reeks of insincerity.
Most people do not understand why he pulled out last minute and after his swaying performance a week and a half ago most people think he was drunk/ stoned and therefore unable to read aloud.
We’re all focusing on his wife. Perhaps this man has, as others have said elsewhere and before, serious issues of his own, such as alcohol dependence. His recent appearances haven’t been the most normal. Perhaps Kate hides this side of him, or perhaps her illness has pushed him further into it. As these recent stories have shown, we don’t need to like or admire people to have empathy with their possible struggles. Who knows whether Kate’s illness is stress-related to William’s issues?
If this is what we can expect after Charles is gone I don’t see this family lasting much longer.
I definitely feel like his absence yesterday sparked something – social media was full of “I don’t care about the royals, but I fell down the Kate middleton rabbit hole….” types of posts, his absence was getting international coverage, etc.
If he had had a real reason for missing, they would have said so. I tend to doubt it was even as simple as a hangover because they could have just said he was sick or came down with the flu or whatever and people really wouldn’t have questioned it – not as much at any rate – everyone is sick right now it seems.
I also think if there was any way he could have blamed his absence on the kids he would have 0 like if he had said it was a personal matter and then leaked to Becky English that Charlotte had a school play or one of the kids was sick or something – but that wouldn’t have worked bc something like a play or whatever would have been scheduled well in advance, and having a sick kid wouldn’t have meant he couldn’t go to the service 5 minutes from his house while a nanny kept an eye on the kid.
It really does just feel like he did not want to go. I’m inclined to believe the theory that he was drunk and couldn’t go.
The RRs insistence that he’s doing something later in the week is so people don’t ask if he’s on vacation.
Maybe that was always the plan because they didn’t think he could represent the head of state without an international embarrassment so they came up with the last minute person thing.
The Mail is turning on Bill.
It’s now painfully obvious that Willy will NEVER step up. Because now is the time he should.
Ditching his godfathers memorial where he was supposed to do a reading is very rude.
I’d almost feel sorry for Charles but then I remember what he did to Diana, Harry&Meghan
IDK if he has a drinking problem, and really have no reference points to make a comment on this. However, Piers Morgan had the weirdest article in some US version of a UK publication where he points to the fact that William was drinking wine in public at 13 as an example of his his strong keep calm and carry on persona. In the story he seemed like a petulant pre teen to me.
The scapegoat is no longer there to provide cover for William.
Jacob Rothschild passed away on Monday. C & W probably attended that service instead of the memorial.
This really is a WTH is going on???? situation. What do we know?
We know he was supposed to go as he was in the programme
We know that Windsor Chapel is a 10 min walk from Adelaide Cottage where he is supposed to be living. It’s a 15 min heli flight from Kensington Palace, it’s less than two hours in the helicopter from bloody Anmer in Norfolk – and he doesn’t need to fly himself. In short, it was absolutely possible for him to get there wherever he was in the UK.
We know that he pulled out last minute(ish) – the press were told an hour before
We know it wasn’t an illness – although a mild case of Covid would have been a) utterly believable and b) an excellent reason to not attend – otherwise they would have said so. Also – we’ve been told that he’s still going to be out later in the week.
We know it wasn’t Thomas Kingston’s death – because a royal source specifically sallied out to deny any connection and his death was two days earlier and Kingston’s parents-in-law still managed to attend.
We know it wasn’t because of Kate because they went out of their way to say she was ‘doing well’.
We know it wasn’t the kids – otherwise they would have used them as they have many times before
We know they told us it was for the weirdly phrased ‘personal reasons’ – ie nothing external that he couldn’t control and nothing imposed on him by someone or something else
We know that he knew he was going to be there with a whole load of the family so it seems unlikely that he pulled out last minute as not wanting to face them.
That leaves us with:
a. He just couldn’t be arsed at the last minute because laziness (possible but would have been an easy PR win)
b. He wasn’t physically or mentally capable of appearing.
My money has to be on b).