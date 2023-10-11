Why is the British media so mad that the Sussexes had a lot of security in NYC?

From most of the photo agencies we use, it does not appear that anyone got photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out on the street. No paparazzi photos of Harry and Meghan during this trip, just photos of them (from Getty, Reuters, etc) during their Archewell event, and photos taken by their in-house photographer at the Marcy Lab School. They did not want a repeat of their last trip to New York, where they were possibly too lenient in their approach to the paparazzi, and that night ended in an hours-long ordeal in which they had to hide out, for a time, in a police station. Well, for this trip, the Sussexes rolled around New York with a seven-vehicle convoy and NYPD officers on site. And when I tell you that the British media is steaming mad about it… lord, what did they have planned for this trip?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a seven-car convoy to the World Mental Health Day festival in New York City, despite only travelling around a single block. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled from a garage near the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards.
They took a left turn on 33rd Street, only to end up in another garage on the same road. The distance came to a total of 200 feet, however, the couple still insisted on bringing seven SUVs.
These cars were also flanked by NYPD escorts on the Manhattan streets, so that there could be no repeat of the couple’s “near catastrophic” car chase the last time they were in New York. This happened after Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland attended the Women of Vision Awards in May this year.
After the short journey, the couple hosted a panel discussion at the World Mental Health Day Festival. This was their first-ever in-person event for their charity, the Archewell Foundation.
In May, members of the Sussexes’ security team, some of whom are former Secret Service, contacted CNN and other outlets to back up the Sussexes’ statement about the dangerous situation which unfolded over the course of several hours. The Sussexes’ private security is not made up of clowns who don’t know what they’re doing – these are seasoned professionals, most of whom have military, police or government-security backgrounds. What I’m saying is that the Sussexes and their private security coordinated with the NYPD and obviously, everyone involved felt that this level of security was necessary, given what happened in May.
Meanwhile, the British media is still straining to simultaneously find something to criticize yet also attach the Sussexes to the Waleses. They’ve settled on “where’s Meghan’s engagement ring??” Meghan hasn’t worn her engagement ring in months, and sources told People Magazine that it was being repaired. Now the Mirror claims that Prince William is very concerned about Meghan’s ring because it includes diamonds taken from one of Diana’s jewelry pieces, which William and Harry inherited. Why is William obsessively watching and fretting over his sister-in-law’s engagement ring?
They are mad because they could not complete the plan they had the last time they were in NYC. The car chase that they failed to harm them with. They thought they would get another chance but Harry brought on more security so their plan would fail. So now th are angry.
I really do think they were trying for something catastrophic. Someone in that convoy was, whether it was an actual pap or someone using them for cover. The RF and RR are up to their necks in reckless disregard for others safety.
Yep, this right here like @Susan Collins said. The BM is mad because they couldn’t stalk and hunt their prey; these animals are just disgusting. They had big plans to finish off what they started in May, they wanted to kill the Sussexes, but the Sussexes have put an end to any of that foolishness, no paparazzi pictures, no nothing. Deal with it.
Yep @susan collins they hate seeing how protected and out of their reach the Sussexes are. This is also a reminder of how wealthy they are and why they can afford to sue the shit out the UK tabloids.
Diana’s jewelry doesn’t belong to the crown. If William and Harry wanted to flush it down the toilet or give it to their wives it wouldn’t matter. The idea that William would have any claim or right to be concerned is ludicrous. That family and that press feel like Meghan leaving with Harry and having a better life is an affront. They genuinely feel like she stole something because she has a loving husband and title without being beaten into submission. Their obsession with Meghan’s ring is just there desperation to call her thief because they feel like she stole Harry.
There was a crazy Tatler article before H&M decided to step down. They were saying to Meghan not to make Harry choose between them & her. The british media genuinely believes that the royal family belongs to them. It is really scary and I am so happy Harry’s children won’t be going through the same sh*t.
I feel they wanted angry, scare or depressed photos to plaster all over for weeks and weeks. Maybe even one of Harry having a PTSD episode or Meghan crying to form some false stories around it. They were very smart to cover their faces and not react just get away from them. They would have made so much money if Harry had gone after one of them or yelled something directly. I also still firmly feel Charles, Cam and or William sent their dogs on them on purpose. Almost all the RR was there for some reason.
Bingo. They want a shot of them looking stressed or Meghan crying or Harry looking pissed so they can sell a gazillion copies with headlines screaming MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS. It’s so obvious, and so dumb, that I am embarrassed for them. But of course their moronic hater cult readers would eat it all up.
William is obsessing over Meg’s ring because he’s just as obsessed with Meg as he is with Harry.
Alarmingly so imo
@JT: i am still convinced William has a thing for Meg. I don’t know if it’s genuinely infatuation or if it’s simply because he wants everything Harry has but he can’t have her.
The up and down he gave her when she arrived at the alter on her and Harry’s wedding day just has never sat right with me. Like he was checking her out.
@Chloe I believe so too. I always thought he was into Meg before but when Harry wrote that William was obsessed with Suits, that sealed the deal for me. Having watched Suits, I can see why. Meghan is so beautiful on the show, probably even more pretty in real life, and she’s very alluring. The fact that Rachel Zane was standing in front of William probably touched a nerve.
It’s both. He had a crush on Meghan before Harry started dating her. He was a Suits fan. Which is why he was shocked – and angry- when Harry started dating her. He always had a thing for Meghan. And he’s always been angry that Harry actually got her. Because Harry shouldn’t have ANYTHING better than what William has.
Oh, he absolutely has the hots for her. He was no doubt crushing on her as a fan of Suits. Harry straight up said William couldn’t believe Harry was going out with her. As we have all seen and been confirmed by Harry, William thinks everything in Harry’s life is his to approve or disapprove of. And if Harry gets anything he doesn’t have, he immediately wants it for himself.
No doubt William felt he was entitled to Meghan as the future King. Probably made a pass at her and got shot down. So, now that he can’t have her, his sexual frustration has turned to rage and he wants to destroy her and everything she and Harry have built together.
William’s attitude towards Harry’s “possessions” reminds me of the Toddlers Rules of Possession. The first rule is “If I like it, it’s mine.” Willy boy can’t stand it that Harry is so happy, that he has something Will can never have, and that Meghan loves him.
I absolutely think that Willy Wanker hit on Meghan because he believes he has a right to take anything his brother has. Only Meghan gave him a hard no & told Harry and that’s the real rift. Willy believes he’s entitled to take any woman he wants. He’s a creepy perv
Yep! My bet is that after crushing on her so hard after watching the entirety of Suits, he was pissed that M was having none of it. Then you have her standing up to him, telling him to get his finger out of her face and he’s knees probably buckled.
@Snuffles there is actually a term for this i.e. ‘The divine right of Kings’ and the Aristos live by these rules hence why Andrew Parker Bowles stood aside as Chuckles rogered Camcam in their marital bed.
I am 100% convinced that William felt ownership over Meghan and thought she would swoon at his feet instead she told him to keep his fingers out of his face.
Men like William do not take to being rebuffed by anyone and especially when that rebuff is the result of trying to one up your own brother, whom you have looked down on your whole life.
I am also going to guess this was not the first time William had meddled in Harry’s relationships. I’ve seen dynamics like this at play and older brothers like this like to manipulate and humiliate their younger sibling.
This may also explain some of the animosity from Kate who like some women in this situation took her frustration out on Meghan for being a ‘temptress’ as opposed to William who is the Norfolk community d!ck.
The above also all ties into some of the narrative of Meghan being difficult, uppity etc all tropes used when women are being smeared by an abuser looking to get ahead of allegations.
Also gonna guess some of the Hollywood guys close to Meghan know, which may be why William wants to build more links there to keep an eye on what is being said about him.
This is just crazy scary!! Why is Pegs obsessed and “concerned” about Meg’s engagement ring? The diamonds in it were sourced from Africa by Harry, the one (or 2) diamond(s) from princess Diana jewelry is from a piece inherited by Harry from his mother. Again, why is any of this Peggy’s business?
William isn’t obsessed with Meghans ring. I doubt he even noticed. Yes he is obsessed with Meghan. Yes he wants what Harry has. But mainly I think its because now all eyes on on him. Because he ran Harry off. He can’t get away with all the things he used to. Because Harry isn’t there for the press to go after.
Yup. William sooo needs therapy (I know it’s been said before, but it needs repeating).
I honestly believe no amount of therapy would help William. How do you undo 40 years of programming that you are literally God’s gift, anointed and entitled to whatever you want? It’s literally his entire identity and he has nothing else because he never bothered to develop anything else. He never had to.
Throw on top of that the trauma of losing a parent AND a traumatic brain injury that probably resulted in him not being able to regulate his emotions. And existing in a system that is designed to keep the status quo, looks down upon therapy for royals (that’s only for commoners!), and is designed to keep you dependent on it.
There is no unraveling that.
@Snuffles I’m not sure how much impact the hit of the head had – he was jealous and unable to control his motions before that, just look at the video of the rabbit, Harry’s first day at school etc.
@JT – Hard agree. I’m convinced Willnot did or said something to Meghan that was so completely inappropriate verging on vulgar that she had to immediately tell him to knock it off in no uncertain terms. He’s that much of a bumbling, arrogant upper class twit that he thinks he has the right to proposition any woman he wants, including his brother’s fiancé. The ring story is just deflection to spin rumours of marital discord. I don’t travel with my engagement ring either, it’s a real sparkler and attracts too much attention.
UK media can F all the way off. I’m glad the Sussexes had good security and the UK press got nothing, not even stale crumbs. Not even the box the crumbs came in. As for William, shouldn’t he be concerned about finding those missing jewels last seen on his wife?
The details of their journey are so creepy, they are in full-on stalker mode.
I noticed that too. They were definitely being watched if someone is detailing their exact route and possibly naming the hotel they were staying at.
I don’t know what happened to my comment, so apologies if it re-appears somewhere else in this post.
I completely agree with you @Lau and @Boxy Lady. It’s surprising and deeply troubling that the BM, whenever possible, continues to air details (true or made up) about the Sussexes’ routes to events and security details. It really doesn’t matter who the individuals are but disclosing such information leads to or encourages stalking, break-ins, or even deaths, as in the case of an American actress called Rebecca Shaeffer who was murdered by a stalker who went to her apartment and shot her in her doorway. And if the BM is not familiar with these events, then they are not qualified to be reporting on Americans who are engaging in activities on U.S. soil.
@Debbie, yes the BM are making a whole deal about the terrible story of the British presenter Holly Willoughby who had a man plotting to kidnap and have her murdered and yet they do horrible stalking things like that. All around horrible people.
For security reasons, the details of the route Harry and Meghan took to the venue should never have been published, The Fail sounds like they were thwarted in their attempts to finish what they started in May.
I’m glad they upped their security. They just want to do their charity work without the paparazzi drama from the last time which seemed really scary. I feel like the whole of the British tabloids needs to be studied on how they create hate. I would love it if some American network could make a documentary on the lengths they will go to destroy people’s lives including the dreadful sycophant rota and the lies the tell themselves and the public to fit a narrative.
That sounds like a wonderful idea but, sadly, it’s the sort of idea that no one in media considers until someone famous dies tragically.
DM is trying to slam them for hypocrisy over the use of so many vehicles when they’re “eco warriors.” I suggest they look at Earthshot’s creator and his excessive use of helicopters and multiple homes.
Exactly. One trip on Willy’s personal Ubercopter uses more fuel than H&M’s 1 block convoy, and he uses it every day/
Or how about William leaving England to fly to New York to announce that an event will be held in Singapore: “Be sure to tune in!” I suppose that’s an environmentally sound promotion.
*Put on Tin Foil Tiara* For the NYPD to give them an escort says to me there was a credible threat the last time H&M were in NYC. There is absolutely no way there should have been a car chase. The paps had their photos and that should have been the end of it. The RR and BRF can play down what happened in NYC all they want but, NYC officials were concerned enough to make sure it didn’t happen again.
I agree. And I still hope that whatever happened is being properly investigated and there’s consequences. Paparazzi (or whoever those people were) shouldn’t be allowed to terrorize people.
idk…i’m inclined to give the NYPD little credit bc of their track record. I think the NYPD did this bc it was bad press for them the first round. essentially international figureheads were hounded and the NYPD did nothing and they had to jump into a taxi; ending in a statement from harry and meghan about their ordeal and the mayor having making comments bc of the NYPD incompetence. they don’t want another press conference where they are made to look inefficient and ineffective.
Agree. The NYPD, it’s Police Commissioner Edward Caban, and Mayor Eric Adams don’t exactly have sterling reputations. Something like 1 out of every 9 NYPD officers has a confirmed record of some kind of misconduct. They totally dropped the ball on the Sussexes and I’m sure some heads rolled as a result.
I also agree, NYPD had egg on its face because they blew it in protecting the Sussexes last time and needed to double down on this trip.
And William needs to MYOB about Meghan’s engagement ring and concentrate on the one that’s slipping around on his own wife’s finger. You know, the one that also belonged to Diana.
Agreed.
And your tiara is not tin foil. I believe you are completely correct in your assessment.
The fact that they clocked their every move like a GPS in the above is exhibit A as to why they needed so much security. WHO DOES THAT!?
They’re mad because once again, they are iced out of profiting from pictures of an outing because Archewell used their own official photographers. The only other opportunity was to catch them on the street, in the car and they were deprived of that. And, yes, they were salivating at the opportunity to terrorize them again.
When you think of it, this is just like what happened when the Sussexes lived in England: The BM loved to write stories about them and made a lot of money doing that, but like out of control children with no impulse control, they took things too far, they wrote whatever they wanted including dreadful lies and the Sussexes ended up leaving England thereby depriving the BM of their “cash cows.” Well, during the Sussexes’ trip to New York in May 2023, the BM once again took things too far. Instead of taking photos for a reasonable amount of time and then leaving them alone, they had to gorge themselves and chase them and endanger others. Well, the Sussexes now said, no more access of any kind for you and now the BM are ticked off about that because they’ve once again taken a good thing and ruined it; thereby screwing themselves in the long run. The BM just never seem to learn.
This.
It makes me furious that anyone thinks these two aren’t in the line of fire, every time they are in public. Harry’s family and the rota are frothing at the mouth.
The BM is in the hands of monsters and it sounds crazy but they want them dead if they can’t control them. Because you can imagine how much page space they could fill with it, how much money they would make of it, and how they could rewrite the story that is now out of their hands.
Exactly @Ace – Then once they’d milked the “tragedy” they would quickly move on to the children. Those kids would be hounded day and night with H&M to protect them. I’m so glad whatever the plan was in May; failed.
I am actually very angry that the UK #HateForHire are now turning their malicious intent on Harry & Meghan’s children. Evil liars like #AngelaLevinIsALiar are already exploiting Harry & Meghan’s underage children, targeting them with vile lies and attacks.
Harry & Meghan’s children are NOT “Public Figures”. They are preschoolers. No one has the right to exploit those children for profit. And we all know for a fact that these evil UK media jackals do NOT have permission from the children’s parents to publicly exploit a 2 year old and a 4 year old.
They need to be called out for this despicable, evil behavior. They need to leave the children alone
“Why is William obsessively watching and fretting over his sister-in-law’s engagement ring?” Because he’s been obsessed with her since she played the great Rachel Zane on Suits.
And let’s be real, the BM and their trash stalkers caused this because of Meghan and Harry’s last NYC trip. I love how prepared they were this time around.
I think the British establishment were planning on doing the same thing they did last time to the Sussex’s . They wanted to cause a bunch of chaos so they can write dozens of articles bringing clicks to their site . The Sussex’s knew the game the British tabloids were playing and out witty them now their trying to make Meghan not wearing her engagement ring into a story . The little dog whistle about William being worry about Meghan engagement ring is such bull shit unlike Kate Meghan doesn’t need to show off her engagement ring like Kate does every day .
They followed their convoy to the equinox and planned to follow them some more and are furious they couldn’t.
They’re so predictable and boring and are concerned about the engagement ring because now they can’t say Meghan is wearing 200k outfits
Harry outshines William at every turn, and it’s effortless. Poor Bill is left with his jazz hands wife and half-assed schemes, like the numbingly dull Earthshot nonsense. Of course he obsesses over every aspect of the Sussexes vibrant and successful lives.
Would KM have to gulp, surrender Big Blue, if a divorce happened because caring Willy needs it for wifey number two??
Technically the ring is Kate’s property however there may be some kind of agreement preventing her from selling it or giving it away. Kate would have signed anything to make sure she got a wedding ring. I also wouldn’t be surprised if what she is wearing as her engagement ring is a dupe and the real thing is locked away under William’s control and she only gets to wear it for things like state occasions. William has a reputation for being mean and I doubt if Kate has very much in the way of costly personal jewellery.
Because Will is totally in love with Meghan. What’s that line from the Help? Love and hate are two horns on the same goat. And Will is that goat.
Not love.
The word you want is covet.
And the line is from covet to rage, not love to hate.
He covets her. He can’t have her, so he rages.
I believe this!
I agree. That’s exactly what it looks like.
Yes, I believe he’s incapable of love, he only wants to possess. It tantalizes him that Meghan is unobtainable which enrages him even more.
Covet is right. I believe that is what was behind taking Frogmore Cottage away from Harry. Meghan made a run down servants work space into a beautiful home – it’s probably one of the most attractive royal residences now, and neither Willy, Kate, Chuck or Cowmilla could handle Harry & Meghan having something that nice, so they took it from him, not realizing that he & Meghan will just move on and make more beauty somewhere else.
So Frogmore sits empty – but only until Cowmilla can move one of her spawn into it & then she can feel like she got one over on Meghan.
They really are that petty, dull and ignorant.
William seriously needs therapy if he is worried about Meghan’s engagement ring. William thinks he should have married a woman like Meghan instead he got waity.Kate knows it to that’s why she was a witch to her from the beginning only to have now morphed into stealing her style. Kate has a history of morphing into woman William likes they both need therapy.
They’re mad that they have a lot of security because the british media wanted to repeat the car chase from May.
Also, gee, wonder why they need security, as GB News is detailing which garage their cars are using, etc.
And I agree with others who have said that having NYC police provide security just proves that what happened in May was very dangerous and very real.
They have learned the lesson of Diana and the lesson from May. They know exactly what they are dealing with. The British media (and the royal family is complicit) is eager to sow chaos wherever the Sussexes go. the point is not to kill them–but to terrify them into realizing that they aren’t safe outside the royal family (getting Harry back, and perhaps the children) and ensuring that Meghan leaves (with or without the children. I think they royals want the children for 1 reason: to serve as scapegoats for the Wales kids. I believe the royals are nasty enough to set up negative situations with the children to “prove” that Meghan brought “bad blood” to the royal family). I’m just glad Harry has a spine of steel and a desire to protect his wife and kids. He’s a better man than all of them, and the royals failures only prove that over and over.
The Sussexes can expect zero support from the royal family. I’m glad they understand that. They have gone low/no contact, which is what they need to do for their own safety.
It seems to me that all it would take is one public statement from Charles that he is very concerned about the BM, their worldwide reputation as stalkers, and especially how they endanger his son. These editors, photographers, and writers of fiction actually hope to create danger for H&M and I am convinced that death is their ultimate goal.
Diana is now frozen in time as a beautiful 36-year-old, and remains adored by most people worldwide as a tragic figure. Meanwhile, Camilla ages and becomes more vile both inside and out as time goes on. If they think that “getting rid” of Meghan would solve their problems, they’re more stupidly insane than I thought. And they do NOT want to find out what Harry’s reaction would be if any harm came to Meghan.
The statement about William concerned about Meghan’s engagement ring made my day!
Why is the reprehensible British press seething? Three reasons:
– They couldn’t get their money shots.
– They couldn’t terrorize H&M.
– They had no opportunity to harm or kill them.
Pegs and Dogshit Charlie INTEND to see Meghan dead, just like Diana. Sooner or later. They don’t intend to stop trying. Charlie honestly believes he can pull that off again. The fact that she has Black blood, had the audacity to bear Prince Harry’s children, and supported Harry’s desire to separate himself from his toxic family makes them even more determined. The mere fact that her beauty, intelligence, and charisma are undeniable makes Pegs and Dogshit manic with jealousy and malice.
Not just Chuck & Willy – does anyone believe Cowmilla shed a tear when Diana died? Or that she would shed a tear if something happened to Harry or his family? She is the evil behind Chuck, and he is her willing tool.
Naaahh, Chuck is the evil behind Chuck. Cowmilla is a cow but Chuck is a dogshit father/grandfather/shitking horse all on his own. He doesn’t need Cowmilla’s influence, he is a hideous individual in and of his own.
Charles dismissed dale tryon from his life. He could have done the same with camilla.
Maybe Meghan isn’t wearing her engagement ring because she’s sensitive to the sorrow of the parents who attended that event and she wanted to minimize her jewelry so it didn’t look like she was attending a festive event. Who knows? It’s none of our business and it’s certainly not William’s business. He’s such a creep.
And of course they needed better security. No one — including NYC officials — wanted a repeat of what happened on their last trip to the city … except the British media, of course, because they’re craven ghouls.
My pet theory is that Meghan isn’t wearing the diamond on purpose — its one rabbit hole she can control the press to run into… as opposed to making up something new. I’m not buying the “getting fixed” thing (as it wouldn’t have taken this long, especially for such a high profile client)… and all the divorce and separation rumours are a complete fantasy from the BM. Or maybe she just doesn’t want to wear it in public because its become such a focal point. Either way… she looks amazing and I’m glad they had a safe visit.
Just WHAT did the sick British media have planned for Harry and Megan, was new York to become the new “Paris”?? It really makes you wonder just how sick these people are. We all know that the car chase DID happen last time. We know it became a very dangerous situation and we know the mayor lied through his teeth!! I want to see the results of any investigating into it!!
And WTF has Megan’s engagement ring got to do with bully. They were HARRY’S diamonds inherited from his mother, NOT part of a royal collection or anything to do with bully, there were also diamonds that Harry had sourced himself. Look bully dear, you can’t have her, she is Harry’s wife, so no matter how much you lust after her, you will never, ever get within a thousand miles of her, if your that bothered Billy dear, get keen to wear a mask, to go with her “, Megan”outfits, and if that doesn’t do it for you, try therapy
Say it again for the latecomers, Mary Pester. And louder for those in the back.
@BEVERLY, don’t these stupid rags just make you sick to your stomach Beverly? And talking about sick, I really believe it’s past time for an intervention on both keens and bullyams behaviour!!
Mary Pester, agreed! Oh this whole situation has given me such a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. For so many years those vipers have attacked the Sussexes. After the car chase in NYC, I firmly believe that Bullyam and Dogsh*t Charlie intend to unalive Meghan, even if it means Harry goes down too. Clearly Charlie had Diana killed. All of it makes me sick.
And Keen and Bullyam desperately need an intervention. It’s obvious they need therapy. I’m filled with secondhand humiliation for them because the whole world is watching their rapid decline. The history books won’t be kind to these two wankers.
I forget to wear my engagement ring often as I don’t really wear it around the house, only when I go out. Had that habit with little kids and I love to cook so my hands get dirty often, lots of handwashing.
Oh noes, my marriage is clearly over (sarcasm)
I know plenty of women who don’t wear their engagement rings all the time. Some of them only wear them on special occasions. It’s not a big deal.
Secondly, instead of worrying about Meghan’s engagement ring, of which he has no control or right to, William should focus his concern at Kate for wearing Big Blue™️ while sailing and hiking and doing sporty things. Unless she is wearing a decoy she is risking the loss of a majorly historical** piece of jewelry.
**I know most of the royal jewelry is older with more history but the majority of the masses instantly recognize Big Blue™️ and know its history while they don’t know the names and history of other pieces. Also, the connection to Princess Diana is entrenched in their hearts and minds which adds to its recognizability.
Shouldn’t wank be more concerned about why he a married man has never worn a wedding band ?
Also I think he fell hard for Rachel Zane and couldn’t get over the fact that Harry managed to land her and he the ffk back then did not stand a chance. Wank really is a wank .
She should not wear the watch for a while and see if he panics about that. Torture him.
The press is just pissed that they couldn’t stalk Harry and Meghan like they did in May. I’m glad that the NYPD agreed to beef up their security. It proves how serious the incident in May really was and that Harry and Meghan were not exaggerating. I don’t care about the engagement ring. Only Kate insists on wearing hers all time, most married women don’t do that.
They angry cause they could not repeat the same 💩 they pulled last time on them. Great that they have security and NYPD flanked them
To avoid anyone getting close to them that should not.
Why is William obsessed with the ring? Lol… William is obsessed with his brother’s wife. His fancy for her is beyond the pale. He is more obsessed with her than the 💩 media I think and his own 💩 wife.
I’m sorry but seriously, we’re supposed to believe that William give a flying f*** about Meghan’s engagement ring? So what if some of Diana’s stones are in the ring. This is some obsessive nonsense driven buy the press. I honestly don’t think William cares and is examining pictures looking for Meghan’s ring.
So much interesting content today. First, to the question of why the cujos are screeching. Well, it makes their overlords and the country by extension, look bad. ‘Look the son of the king of england gets this level of security in a foreign country but his own country refuses to give him ANY, including housing security, all because he left to protect his wife and children from (their) racist abuse and betrayal. His own family refused to protect them then, and continues to fight in the courts to give any now. They probably know by now the world is watching. The commonwealth is watching.
Second, this. “Now the Mirror claims that Prince William is very concerned about Meghan’s ring because it includes diamonds taken from one of Diana’s jewelry pieces, which William and Harry inherited. Why is William obsessively watching and fretting over his sister-in-law’s engagement ring?”
Again, these papers must really hate these people to continue to make them look this bad (or maybe its their desperation for money/clicks). Do they not realize that, for thinking people at least, that this just raises questions about the missing crown jewels, at least one of which was last worn by katie, if reports are to be believed? Good heavens.
The bots on dm and social media accuse them of lying about the car chase. They got all upset over the extra security on this visit to ny
The BM is mad NYPD upped the security for the Sussexes to the point they they can’t get a clear shot from the scooters. NYPD may have had orders to deal with the paps more aggresively
I can attest to this I’m 55 years old and I haven’t worn my engagement ring since I was 28.I might put it back on for special occasions and I barely do that. The reason for that is when I had my son, my nails and rings would leave him with an scratch, no matter how careful I tried to be. I cut my nails and removed all my rings, including my engagement ring. I’m at that age now where I don’t feel I need to ware an ring to remind me I’m an married woman.
While it may or may not be true that William is obsessed with Meghan’s ring, it’s certainly true that someone wants it publicly believed that William is obsessed. So who does this benefit?
Yeah the ring thing is weird, my first thought was are they trying to accuse her of losing it or selling it?
But it’s a odd story to have William super worried and focused on her engagement ring.
Who does that story benefit?
And they project, is he worried somehow about big blue?
I think the implication is that Meghan has something of Diana’s and that she shouldn’t, only Kate/Charlotte should have anything of Diana’s.
I was laughing with kaiser’s quote “Why is William obsessively watching and fretting over his sister in law’s engagement ring”
Exactly Right , what is William indirectly and unofficially hinting at lolz.
Regarding the British media’s obsession with HMs NYC security. They shouldn’t care and it’s Not their problem. NYC is not part of the commonwealth.
They’re so mad bc 1) Harry figured out Willy was the source of his former harassment in New York City 2 )Harry has sufficiently protected himself against his brother’s insane desire to harm/scare him and 3) Harry is the man people respect and clamor to see and hear from. TOB, not so much.