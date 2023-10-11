Princess Kate made a speech about how youth mental health is important

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s joint appearance in Birmingham on Tuesday was another classic for the ages. The few times William did look at Kate, it was with disgust or disapproval. She seemed especially hyper and animated, like she was overcompensating. But “William looks irritated with Kate” is just one of my favorite keen photo sub-genre. Please enjoy the photos of “Kate making a speech” and “Kate is saying something and everyone around her looks bewildered or like they’re stifling a laugh.”
Kate’s yellow blazer was from LK Bennett and it was a repeat – I remember this now. She actually had a reason to wear yellow – she was honoring a campaign by the charity (YoungMinds) they visited, a campaign called #HelloYellow. Yellow is being used as the color of youth mental health. So… I won’t call her a Century 21 agent. As for Kate’s speech, she said in part: “William and I believe we need to do all we can as a society to help young people develop the emotional and social life skills they need for good mental health, and to thrive in the world around them.” That was it, really. She doesn’t have a plan, she doesn’t have advice, she’s just there to say “mental health is important, we should do more” and then take the helicopter back to her separation home.
This video has a clip of Kate’s speech. Note that Will and Kate spoke to groups of youths separately. William’s advice was actually much better than Kate’s speech. At least he had concrete examples of smaller things the youths can do to improve their mental health.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain’s Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, speak to young people as they participate in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Prince and Princess host the forum for young people on World Mental Health Day.,Image: 812603143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
i don’t think she can pull off curtain bangs? it’s overwhelming her narrow face and not as flattering. preferred when she had a bob. as for the yellow jacket…surprisingly with the black it doesn’t look as hideous as the first time she wore it. even borders on acceptable. i guess at least she’s on theme…
It’s like she’s hiding behind her hair?
She’s just hiding her new face…it’s pretty obvious she had some sort of cosmetic surgery and she changed her hairstyle to mislead us
@First comment- SPOT ON!
She’s been altering her face since 2017. Look at her lips when she isn’t smiling like crazy or talking – since when does she have an upper lip?
I bet she’s had a face/eye lift.
I just read the article on Lainey about this – and she zeroed in on the fact her eye makeup has always been terrible. all the Duchy money in the world for what please?
@little bird I went and read that article and it is quite shady. And the intense, high-res face close ups would be a lot, for any celeb, let alone Catherine.
All I see is an Afghan hound.
I was about to look up the name of the dog that she reminded me of, thanks for doing it for me lol.
They add 20 years to her face. It’s incredible, she looks so much like Carol with them.
That hair is appalling.
How many wigs today my god. She looks like the white sheppard dog on looney toons. Can’t see her face anymore.
She looks like “Cousin It”. Does she not have one friend who can tell her to ditch the ratty wigs & cut her hair? Does she not look at pics of herself & see how awful she looks? Meghan cosplay is a powerful drug!
Oh gosh this is so sad and embarrassing! She just mumbles away and her speeches are always hollow and empty because there is no action behind them. She does absolute nothing for the causes / charities and think a speech can solve mental health issues in young people. It’s really sad, the animated face, the jazz hands and those crazy eyes … oh!
I don’t remember anything from her speech, because all I saw was hair in her face. She was constantly bobbing her head to see her notes (of both sentences she had to say) which made her look even more stupid and out of her depth. If I hadn’t read the recap before the video, I wouldn’t have understood half of what she said. I’m not a native speaker, and to me, her fake accent sounds like she wants to imitate William’s accent, but can’t get it right. I can understand every word Peg says, but Mumbles sounds like she had a dental procedure an hour ago.
Oops, I meant it as a reply to seaflower above. Anyway I think it’s relevant to your post, too. She is really embarrassing.
Basically, she has one speech: William and I, something something, important, having those conversations, still work to do, keep it up, blah blah blah. Save as, switch a few words in & out, read in full for the first time in front of the microphone, pause in mid-sentence, rinse and repeat.
In other breaking news water is wet.
And what’s going on with the claw hand thing she does.
She looks like she’s trying to hypnotize some one with the hand movements
Does she not want people to see her face? It’s all hair when you look at her, plus a nose, gaping mouth full of teeth and a hint of eyeballs. It’s a terrible look and she can’t pull it off – it really ages her, I think.
She looks like a damn Afghan Hound.
YES!!!! Thank you Miranda, that’s exactly what she reminds me of!! LOL
HAHA I just said this above — the likeness is uncanny!
So I have a theory. I think someone told the Rota to stop airbrushing Kate in the last few months and she actually IS trying to hide. I was saying on another thread, I have NEVER seen so many pics of her real face as I have in the last few months. Usually you see the unedited version in a dark corner of Twitter, or if she visits a foreign country. Suddenly we are seeing everything going on with her face, like every smudge of the gooped on eyeliner. So, yeah, I think she’s feeling self conscious and is trying to hide.
So, no more festive butt pats?
They seemed to be in different rooms–the chairs in William’s room were very different than the ones in Kate’s room. Wow, even on joint visits they’re not together.
oh in general, William is definitely better at speeches than she is. I don’t know if its just practice/experience or his ego (so he thinks everything he is saying is so important) or if she’s just that bad. But he’s definitely better.
again these words just sound so hollow. “we as a society need to do better” – well what are we going to do as a society Kate? The next line should be “which is why our foundation is funding X project or partnering with Y initiative.” I’m guessing that was not the next line here though.
He’s better because he’s used to do it more often. I am not going to lie: Kate’s public speaking has improved a lot. But the trembling voice and the looking down at her notes betrayed her. She doesn’t feel natural up there and is nervous. She needs to hold more speeches. It’s the only way to get over it.
I don’t see any improvement in her speeches. None. I don’t think she ever got lessons in public speaking. All that hair is distracting and the exaggerated looks.
William is definitely better at delivery when speaking. Kate has these weird pauses where she stops at what is probably the end of the line in her notes rather than the end of the sentence so her speech – as well as being no more than a string of platitudes – is also disjointed, as though being delivered by a robot whose battery is running down.
But what Willian actually SAYS is also largely nonsense – for example this gem from today:
“Concrete action, some sort of tangibility to come forwards, is the idea of where we would like to see this space go next.”
Okaaaay then.
Thank you @Hench. Peggy is NOT saying anything sensible either, it’s just meaningless word salad. And Peg needs to train himself to keep his fingers to himself, it’s not cool talking while sticking his finger in people’s faces, it’s really rude and aggressive behavior. And that woman reading such a few word speech off of cue cards is such a disgrace at this point. !@ years on the job (not counting the 10 waity years) and she still can’t say 20 words without reading from her cue cards?? What a disgrace!!
All the hysterical laughing. It’s deranged. You are not at a standup comedy shows, Katie.
I want to cut her hair ..
At least tied it
Did you watch: Willie suggests to get away from screams… dude… pretty ironic. kate, louis must be wrecking him lol this marriage wont last.
He said ‘screens’.
Can’t and Peg are the ones who needed to develop emotional and social skills to deal with life around them. These two are the poster children of we need therapy just look at what a mess we are together and apart.
Just the yellow blazer and no other yellow incorporated in her look makes it appear that someone reminded her last minute about the yellow thing. Will apparently wasn’t reminded or didn’t feel the need. He could have worn a yellow shirt or tie to coordinate with her.
This generally happens when you don’t live together and have 2 different offices
Mumbles gave a speech about mental health. Total hypocrisy, she has helped no one nor does she seem to care about anyone other than herself. Another photo op for her collection.
She actually more attractive when she smiles close mouthed like the first pic. The scary guffaws and widening eyes do nothing for her, it makes her seem like she’s overcompensating.
I speculate that her open-mouth hyena grins are to de-emphasize her increasing saggy jowls. If I didn’t know better, I would guess Mumbles’ age at around 50.
At this rate of aging, she’ll be completely despondent (and desperate) regarding her aging by the time she becomes Queen – which may never happen anyway.
That hairdo is a disaster it ages her and it makes her exaggerated expressions look worse.
IMO they”re both bad at speeches, she can’t seem to keep more than one word in her head before having to check the notes again and he is just so handsy. Reminded me of the video they did for Mike Tindall’s pod – they are like octopuses waving their arms about emphasizing nothing. Ugh it’s like they’ve been watching too many ticktock videos.
Doesn’t the Royal press complain when Meghan makes a speech and Harry doesn’t? What’s going on here?
As someone who has anxiety about public speaking watching Kate try to give a speech is triggering, she just exudes discomfort and stress. I don’t really have sympathy because this is what Kate signed up for.
I hate public speaking with a passion. I would plan classes to take where I would not have to get up in front of a group: and I was a Communications major! However- once I started working and it was actually a big component of my job, I practiced constantly to improve. I know friends who would go to Toastmasters to improve. If I had her money and resources and knew how vital it was to get comfortable, I would have actual training (like Diana did!) So not only did she sign up for this, it’s completely within her power to improve.
I like that William isn’t offering any help with his multi-million dollar “charity”, he is EXPECTING concrete action.
All those people who need better mental health had better jump to it, you know what he is like when he doesn’t get what he expects.
He’s bored with poor mental health!
I am also wondering about the wig. Why is she wearing one so much lately? We have speculated that she has an eating disorder. Is her hair thinning so much that she needs a wig to cover that?
“Prince William shares how he maintains his mental health.” Oh, that’s easy. He has screaming rage fits regularly and violently assaults people. These are not the best two people to be giving mental health advice to young people.
Why is willy looking at katie like that? It hit me that this is the look Harry described, that’s how he used to look at him. Hmmm.
Ugly inside and out I guess.
The haircut, poor skin care, disordered eating, smoking and stress of her failing marriage are aging her at an alarming rate.
The BRF are failing her just as they did Diana.
This probably explains the lack of foreign or diplomatic trips. In this state they’re both a liability.
Another Cber commented last week that marrying into the Windsors is an ordeal for any woman because you are expected to conform to rigid notions worthy of the Dark Ages. Charles used Diana and wrongly expected her to put up and shut up. Now Willy is another uber tricky husband who doesn’t hide his loathing for his wife which must be cringingly obvious to anyone who meets them. The tension between them is palpable and yet they are being wheeled out to advise teenagers about mental health??
Yes you lovely young people, THESE two idiots have come to speak AT you with words that are as bland and useless as they are
Maybe just looking at the prk with teeth will give you nightmares but, please be assured that seeing the manic eyed woman might be a comfort because we just know that waving those hands around reminded you of Harry Potter and you know that under her breath she was saying expellelyamus! Seriously though, why the hell would people who could be and are suffering with their mental health, want these two looney tunes talking to them. Maybe they should have asked Billy and bland if they were still having couple’s therapy!!
I couldn’t finish listening/watching the “speech.” That isn’t a speech. She stands and reads and barely looks up, as per usual. Pathetic for someone who spent years stalking William and chasing this role. Both have all the charisma of boiled newspaper. *sigh*
She’s a hypocrite and so is her ghastly husband. Why is she so obsessed with suddenly covering her face? Is it to hide the botched procedures or the wrinkles? We all know how she isn’t coping well with the whole ageing process. Especially when she sees her arch-nemesis from across the pond stepping out and looking 21. She’s a walking car crash.
It’s absolutely crazy to me that Khate has not gotten even a little bit better at speeches in all these years. I swear, I could hear the panic in her voice every time she lifted her eyes from the page, worried she was going to forget a word. The fact that she could not memorize that little one minute speech (where she says absolutely nothing) is ridiculous, as is that damn accent.
Poor Replikate! Duchess Meghan made a polished, intelligent speech and Mumbles’ handlers told her to get herself together and do the same. Except that she’s incapable of competing with Meghan in any way. Poor thing, her handlers and stans keep hoping they’ll get blood outta this drab stone.
What amazing wisdom from Willy: “I love to laugh.” Sure, Willy, nothing helps someone dealing with depression than telling them to “have a laugh.” It’s JUST THAT simple!
The derangers on Twitter maintained that William pulling out a chair for Kate was proof of how much they loved each other, and how devoted a husband he is. The gist of their discussion was: Who needs hand-holding when a husband like Will pulls out a chair for the mother of his children? The bar is so low.