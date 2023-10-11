Prince William is desperate to have entertainment-industry connections

The British media has spent six years seething about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s powerful connections and charismatic celebrity personas. The media tries to scoff at Meghan and Harry for “using their royal titles,” which ends up giving up the game – Meghan and Harry are global superstars, regardless of titles. The titles are the only reason William and Kate have anything, because of a fluke of birth order, not because of their charisma or talent. Most recently, we saw Meghan and Harry invited to a ritzy fundraiser in Santa Barbara, hosted by Kevin Costner on his palatial estate, and they spent time with Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and other bigwigs. But according to Richard Eden at the Mail, the Sussexes are “desperately try to establish themselves as a Hollywood ‘power couple’” while William and Kate have appointed some TV producer to a charity. The seething here is quite something.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle desperately try to establish themselves as a Hollywood ‘power couple’, the Prince and Princess of Wales are quietly boosting their own showbusiness links. I can disclose that Prince William and Catherine have appointed the producer of hit BBC drama Call the Midwife as a director of their Royal Foundation. Dame Pippa Harris will also be a director of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company.
‘This is a big appointment,’ a royal source tells me. ‘Dame Pippa knows everyone and is an expert at getting things done.’
Dame Pippa, 56, founded the hugely successful film company Neal Street Productions with the Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes 58. As well as creating Call the Midwife together, they have produced acclaimed films including Revolutionary Road, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, and most recently the World War I epic 1917, for which they received two Bafta awards and a Golden Globe. Dame Pippa is also a chairperson of Bafta, of which Prince William is the royal patron.
The Royal Foundation originally included Prince Harry and there were concerns that it would suffer after he and Meghan quit in 2020. In fact, the opposite seems to have been the case.
It enjoyed a surge in income the following year, to a staggering £11.78million. That’s almost double the £6.68 million raised in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still involved. Last year’s income was £10.1million, according to newly published accounts.
The foundation develops programmes and initiatives based on the Prince and Princess’s interests, particularly in the areas of early childhood, mental health and the environment.
Last year, Lord (William) Hague, the former Tory leader, quit politics to concentrate on his work as chairman of the Royal Foundation. He formed a warm relationship with Prince William and Catherine while he was Foreign Secretary, working with them to combat the illegal wildlife trade. As chairman of the foundation, Hague replaced Prince George’s godfather, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was William’s right-hand man for 15 years.
While Eden is obsessively comparing the Sussexes and the Waleses, I’m more interested in all of the weird drama with the senior positions at the Royal Foundation. In March 2022, William hired Amanda Berry to the position of CEO of The Royal Foundation. Berry used to be BAFTA CEO, only she was pushed out in a quiet and confusing drama in January 2022, something about how she was way too cozy with William and Kate. It sounded like BAFTA told her to leave because they had enough of her sycophantic behavior towards their lazy-ass BAFTA president (Peg). Now William has made a somewhat random TV producer the “director” of the Royal Foundation? Why is he hiring people from BAFTA and the British film/TV industry? Is it because he’s desperate to show that he also has entertainment-industry connections? And why can’t William and Kate keep senior staff, even at their foundation?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
HRH Prince William – The Duke of Cambridge departs BAFTA, London, England, UK on Thursday 27 January, 2022.
HRH PRINCE WILLIAM TODAY VISITED THE NEWLY REOPENED BAFTA HQ WHERE HE MET PARTICIPIANTS OFTHE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES AND TO MEET PARTICIPIANTS IN THE MENTORING PROGRAMME
HRH THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE VISITS BAFTA TO MARK THE REOPENING OF THEIR HQ
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Prince William, Prince of Wales, speak to Anna Higgs, Chair of the Film Committee, BAFTA, (2nd R), joined by Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA (L), at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Prince William, Prince of Wales, (C-R) speak to Emma Baehr, BAFTA Director of Awards & Content, (2nd L) and Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, (2nd R) as they take their seats ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to Daniel Barrett (R) after the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
William and Kate are the desperate ones. Harry and Meghan are quietly going about their business.such bias in the media.
Eden saying Harry and Meghan are desperate does not make Harry and Meghan desperate😂. It’s like wish fulfillment. They hope if they say it enough times that it will somehow come true, but sadly for them, it doesn’t work that way.
Again this is so silence of the lambs with Peg. He wants what Harry has short of skinning him and wearing him. Harry has the life he wants and that makes Peg insane. So Peg is out to copy (in his own disastrous way) Harry anyway that he can thinking that he will be the winner and then all will pay attention only to him. Peg needs so much therapy!
@susan Collins I think that man is beyond therapy at this point.
@Steph: I think you’re right he probably is too far gone.
How is it making connections with show biz by taking a producer out of show biz?
Do they want the RF head’s job to be making higher quality denim commercials?
He could’ve had all the connections he ever wanted, if he hadn’t treated his sister-in-law like trash.
Exactly. But I bet he wants the connections to try to blackball her in the industry instead.
Well, he can try, I guess—but it would only make him look worse than he already does. The industry is like a small town. He doesnt have the history in it that M does (and Harry) and don’t forget who is representing Meghan. That guy has his fingers everywhere and its best not to mess with his clients. I’d like to think he’s quietly working to get haters like those monetizing hate toward H&M flatlined.
You can’t compete where you don’t compare.
I can’t work out if the British Media understand that and are using it in these sort of stories to undermine W&K or genuinely think that first drawing attention to all the famous people associated with H&M followed by ‘Oh but W&K have appointed Dame Never-Heard-Of to a random position in blah Foundation’ actually makes W&K look good?
I think some in the press are over the Waleses but you have some who actually believe in them. For what reason, I don’t know because they’re bland, mediocre and boring. I think the majority have buyers remorse and secretly behind the scenes know William isn’t up for the job. That’s why they want Harry back.
Geez, the actual president of BAFTA shouldn’t have to rely on appointing someone with connections! William should be the one who “knows everyone”, it’s not like the British film and television scene is that huge!
But a lot of them aren’t as well known globally and he wants to be a global statesman.
I was just coming to say this, Jay.
If W&K want entertainment connections, maybe they shouldn’t skip the BAFTAs, and avoid BAFTA events literally being held at their home.
But that would mean actually having to be involved with his charities and network with the people to actually accomplish something for them beyond a sneering smile photo op.
Exactely @Cessily! It means they have to make an effort! Not to mention, the more time they spend with people, the more people are going to witness their “personality”. That might not be to W&K’s advantage.
Oops, deleted
Isn’t Will the BAFTA guy? There are industry people all up in there. Why can’t he beg some of them to be his friends or whatever. Didn’t Remi Malek at EarthShit? Ask him for some favors.
I swear Will would abdicate the throne if he could take the Wales dutchy money and would move to L.A. and stalk Harry and Meghan.
I watch Call the Midwife and love the show, but honestly, Dame who?? William needs to concentrate his energies in his own country and the commonwealth, never mind chasing Harry.
By appointing Dame Pippa he is sticking to his own country. He hasn’t appointed any Americans or even someone originally from some Commonwealth country. And btw, that American comms guy is doing a bang-up job it looks like.
It’s Willy the president of the UK version of the Oscars so he should be swimming in celebrity connections. If that’s all the celebrity connection he can get that’s sad for a future king given his position as president and heir. This proves that no one cares about Willy and his co-parent if Harry and Meghan isn’t attached because what was the reason to even include them in this article about the so called important royals.
In July 2019, H&M left and founded Sussex Royal. Until 2021 part of the funds raised were Endeavour Fund’s money that RF was made to part with and give to IG. They have bragged on their income (with a lot of obfuscation and lies), now detail their out-going money. And, don’t forget that W&K got a raise in 2022 with QE’s death. They worked together to combat illegal wildlife trade? Really? Exactly what did W&K get off their butts and do. What an insult to all those who did actual field work in the area.
They founded Archewell. They werent allowed to keep/use Sussex Royal.
She’s talking about before that. Before they left as working royals.
Ever since that news about Ari Emanuel came out and there were pictures of her at the Beyoncé concert with Ted Sarandos and Jeff Bezos, that has made the BM and KP antsy. Especially the Ari news. Ari is the real deal and has more influence than someone who works at the BBC. Sometimes I wonder if the press truly believe in the Wales’ to be going this hard. It’s like, buyers remorse but still hoping that the people they’re stuck with, comes through, lol.
I’ve heard of Oprah and Kevin Costner. I’ve never heard of Pippa Harris.
William and Kate are the ones who are desperate for entertainment connections. William literally pay and flow out celebrities for his earth shot event last year that the definition of desperate he literally had to pay celebrities to hang out with him . You can feel the jealousy and envy coming from William and Kate and the British tabloids that Meghan and Harry are hanging out with Billionaires the elite they move in a crowds with CEOs and Beyonce. That Americans have completely embraced Meghan and Harry that their unhinged hate campaign didn’t work only the Karen’s and royalist who were already bitter and hateful towards Meghan anyway believe all their nonsense.
Richard Eden’s piece only proves that William and Kate were always jealous of Harry and Meghan and the British press was used as a tool to attack them. Now there’s nothing wrong with having showbiz connections. William and Kate are desperate to be Harry and Meghan.
The jealousy just oozes out of his writing like toxic slime, it truly is hard to read even in little snippets provided on this site.
It’s even sadder because Camzilla even has a group of famous racist cronies to kick back with.
The fact that W&K have absolutely nothing at all speaks to their in person appeal. Queen Side Piece is at least charming it appears
Cams, as vile as she is, probably attends lots of boozy lunches and always picks up the tab.
They are hiring from the world of entertainment, not for the connections imo, but because essentially the Royals & especially the Waleses, play act everything they do. They perform at “serving”. Arrive. Stand on mark. Shake hands. Wave hands. Take pictures. Exit stage left. I guess we could give them a cookie for realizing it’s just a performance & that no one expects anything substantive.
Okay, so their foundation has raised a lot of money over the past two years. What’s it doing with that money?
And I agree with others, that its funny/sad that the president or patron (whatever his title is) of BAFTA has to go out of his way to find industry connections. He should be swimming in those types of connections.
That’s what I came here to ask! Glad I checked the other comments first. If all these millions are coming in, why don’t we get to hear about how they are spent? How come the Wails still turn up empty handed to listen and learn? I don’t understand.
Does he thinks he’s too good to network with anyone associated with BAFTA? I can see him thinking actors, directors etc are beneath him.
You can feel the quiet horror of all the UK people who lazily considered themselves royalists waking up to the fact that they are no longer aligning themselves with TQ but the scraggly whiny bunch that make up the current “working” royals.
Remembering the business wisdom that A people surround themselves with A people. B people hire C and D people because they are afraid of being outshone.
I don’t understand why BAFTA allows itself to be so closely involved with the royals. It’s really bizarre that an organization which recognizes artistic and entertainment merit in films must put up with royal dilettantes in order to function. They should declare their independence.
It seems like the film industry in Britain is heavy on nepotism and class status. So, being heavily monarchist makes sense.
So Maureen and Peggy are jealous of Kelly, Kerry, Oprah, Ellen, Hillary, Madea, Beyoncé and many more being Team Meghan.
That’s why they need Amanda and Pippa (no, not *that* one).
Got it.
Sad, really.
This is actually hilarious to me, the royals are like ‘we’re a totally legitimate entity and deserve taxpayer money because we’re ordained by God’ and meanwhile they’re hiring spin doctors from Literally Everything You See Us Do Is Fake Incorporated and Government Corruption Depot as if it’s all on the up-and-up.
This article is so random and desperate for attention. They really are trying so hard to make something out of this nothing burger while glossing over the fact that staffing is a revolving door. Notice when Will does something, it’s all about name dropping and calling out how many celebrities or big names he has on his board or attending Earthshot. We don’t hear this about Archewell because that is not the focus. At Invictus, the focus was on the veterans and athletes, not if any celebrities attended. This isn’t relevant to the purpose of their work. They put the planning into the topics they care about. Excellent example is yesterday’s summit. Maybe the Sussexes should add a bunch of minor royals and aristocrats to their board. See how ridiculous that sounds. Meanwhile no mention of the Prince of Wales’ royal duties. What a clown show.
Look at the pictures, I mean really look at the ones of them sitting down. They have made the grand entrance and had people fawn over the “look” that they TRY and give of, but the moment they are seated, the show is over. Billy lookd board out of his skull, and bland is doing jazz hands to the woman sat next to her, who herself looks dazed, as if to say “, why the fk is this woman doing semaphore?
That’s why they need REAL people from the media world on side.
They will never, and I mean NEVER match Harry and Megan and what THEY have, it doesn’t matter if they hire BAFTA dames or Oscar winners, Harry and Megan do it their way and people come TO THEM without needing to be paid. Let’s face it, Billy most probably busted several televisions, windows and cushions as he watched “Heart of Invictus”, and he decided HE wants some of that, but Billy it ain’t happening. If you have to pay people to attend a vanity project like you did in Boston, you haven’t got ANY American celebrity friends. So go swivel matey, and tell your tame paps, that Megan and Harry aren’t TRYING to do anything, they are already DOING!!, and doing it WITHOUT useing the Palace or people chasing titles!!
William is such a small, weak man. How sad. He genuinely hasn’t an original thought in his insignificant head. All he can do is spin his wheels, trying to keep up with Harry and never quite succeeding. I feel such secondhand humiliation for him! If Pegs wasn’t the heir, no one would be propping up this pathetic Failure-To-Launch.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Amanda Berry may have been pushed out of BAFTA for being too cozy with W&K, but it worked for her since they hired her to be CEO of the Royal Foundation. I’m sure that is probably one of the reasons that Dame Pippa has become a trustee. Also, Jean-Christophe Gray, William’s private secretary who is leaving, is a trustee of the Royal Foundation.