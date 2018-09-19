Lady Gabriella Windsor, 37, announced her engagement to Thomas Kingston

Years and years ago, I remember reading a Vogue profile of Lady Gabriella “Ella” Windsor. Vogue completely whitewashed over the fact that Ella’s mother is the super-racist Princess Michael of Kent and that her side of the family really isn’t considered to be much of anything within the royal family. Vogue made Ella sound like the perfect blonde savior of the royals, because again, this was years ago. It was when Prince William and then-Kate Middleton had just graduated from university, if I remember correctly. Anyway, nothing much came of it. Ella continued to be a minor royal and she lives a somewhat quiet existence after failing to become a “thing” in her 20s. From what I gather, she’s just something of a society girl – invited to many good parties and maybe some fashion shows and that’s about it. Well, Ella is getting married. That’s the news – she’s engaged.
There’s now yet another royal wedding to look forward to! As the British royals prepare for the celebration of Princess Eugenie’s wedding next month, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Lady Gabriella Windsor is engaged. Gabriella — the daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth’s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent — is set to marry Thomas Kingston in spring 2019.
Prince Michael and his wife Princess Michael are “delighted” with the news, the palace said in a statement. Mr. Kingston popped the question last month on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France. The palace statement said, “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August. Lady Gabriella (known as ‘Ella’) is a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, a brand-positioning platform that specializes in the region. She is also a writer and contributes to The London Magazine,” the statement continued. “Mr. Kingston works in frontier market investment and is a Director of Devonport Capital.”
In case you’re wondering, Ella is 37 years old. And she’s an expert at branding? Branding Latin American countries specifically? God knows. Anyway, I like that she’s 37 years old – not every wedding has to feature a 20-something bride in virginal white. But the most interesting thing will be who gets invited to the wedding and who goes. Do people go out of the way to avoid Ella’s wedding just because her mother is a racist a–hole? Will Ella even invite the Duchess of Sussex, and would Meghan even go?
Here’s Ella’s engagement portrait. Her fiance is kind of hot?
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
She looks like a slightly homelier version of Maria Sharapova.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!
I was wondering who she reminded me of!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You need to see her non-airbrushed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she probably would have family and friends to invite.
If she was invited to Sussex wedding she will invite back.
If I remember, Sussexes did not invite a lot of second and third cousins. So maybe they will not be invited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a very incestuous circle the royals weave – he’s Pippa’s ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing so hard at her being a Marketing Director for LatAm. I wonder how many actual latin americans hold similar positions to hers? I mean, knowing the region and the differences between each country has to be a “must”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The company is called Branding Latin America. They serve tourism boards, politicians, major Latin American corporations, top hotels, etc. The executive team is mostly from Latin America. I imagine having someone of Ella’s status and connections is good for business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VF recently published a profile of a former boyfriend of Lady Ella’s. He was a complete douche bag and recounted as many salacious stories as he could muster about their courtship and dished about her family. I was somewhat shocked VF went to print with it , as it was such an obvious hatch it job from a scorned lover. I hope her luck has improved with this one….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they are invited I can’t imagine the Sussexes would turn down the invitation just because the bride has a god-awful mother that they still have contact with on other holidays and social occasions. And I imagine Meghan has some empathy for those burdened with ghastly relatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am happy for her. Her ex sold was a good looking guy – now married to a man and sold her out quite recently with a hatchet job. Hope she is happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gabriella looks so much like her father.
Even moreso in non-airbrushed pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those genes are strong. She is another Anne/Zara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse