Cher dishes on dating Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

If there’s any celebrity on my dream interview list, it’s Cher. The lady is honest and pulls no punches, and that’s one of the many reasons I love her. The fact that she’s been such an inspiration for some of my favorite drag queens is another.
Cher, 72, promoting her upcoming album of ABBA covers, spoke candidly to the Mail Online about her love life. She discussed her relationship with Tom Cruise, whom she met at Sean Penn and Madonna’s wedding. Cher, Tom Cruise, Madonna and Sean Penn…throw in a pair of jelly shoes and a VHS copy of a John Hughes movie and you have the 1980s in a nutshell.
The two later met up in Washington DC when “a bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic.” She said they “didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.” (Cher had already called Tom one of her top five lovers during a game of “Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in June.)
When asked if they were still friends, she said they were, but as for his fanatical devotion to Xenu, she admitted, “I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just…don’t.” I don’t either.
Cher, who has had many high profile relationships with considerably younger men, (and there’s nothing wrong with that) also dated a Top Secret-era Val Kilmer, from 1982 to 1984. Apparently Iceman is just a role he played in a movie, as Cher pointed out, “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body.” Of all of her relationships, she credits Rob Camilletti, whom you might remember as the unfortunately nicknamed “bagel boy” as “possibly the one true love of my life.” Rob did get a raw deal. He was adorable in Loverboy.
As for her current romantic situation, when asked if she had a beau, she saidL
“Not…not this week. I’m still on the lookout. The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something…special.”
It’s probably just as well that Cher is a solo act right now, as she is embarking on her Here We Go Again world tour and also performing her Classic Cher show in Las Vegas in October and November. I only have until January to scrape together some dough to see her here in Atlanta. Until then I’ll have to just listen (incessantly) to Dancing Queen, which drops on September 28.
I know everyone thinks Toms gay but I don’t get that vibe at all. I just get a ego maniac with control issuers vibes.
I agree. There’s so many stories of Tom’s infidelity (His involvement in scientology happened because his first wife wanted to “cure” his rampant cheating, and Nicole Kidman started out as his mistress, in fact) that everyone always ignores. He just seems like a control freak with an unhealthy obsession addiction (he goes all in, whether it’s religion or relationships).
Well, David Geffen is definitely gay and he was head over heels in love with Cher. She has said that he took really good care of her. Gay or straight, everyone loves Cher! ☺
OMG Val’s mullet! Now *that* is some 80’s realness. Still hot, though, and I totally believe he was a fantastic lover. Cher is definitely on my list of celebrities I’d love to hang out with and just listen to all of her stories. She’s amazing.
On the side views Val and Cher appear to have shared a hairdresser. In the group shot I love that Nancy Reagan was actually taller than Cher, but Cher’s hair towers over the First Lady.
Oooh she is basically dishing on all my early adolescent crushes. Throw Keanu in there and I will get my tea ready!
Did you see Destination Wedding? Not a great movie, but he looked unbelievably good.
Oh my gosh I always forget how naturally beautiful Cher actually is. What a hottie!
Her and Val Kilmer look hot together.
Yeah they do!!
I would love to have some drinks with Cher and just listen to her tell stories. You know she has some amazing stories to tell.
Right? That would be the best evening. And you know she’d be super snarky and hilarious too
Look how amazing Val looked back then, even with the mullet. Wow he was so hot and just gorgeous.
Wow, what an amazing walk down memory lane. Vintage gossip at its finest. Cher is fascinating, and seems like such a good person.
I wonder what Kilmer thinks when he sees those mullet photos, lol.
Interesting to think about how social media has affected celebs who were in the spotlight long before it existed, I hadn’t really considered it.
Is that then-Bruce now-Caitlyn in the pic w/ Nancy Reagan?
Wow! It sure is!
I wanna…take this opportunity, to THANK Cher…for confirming something I thought ever since I was like…14 years old…
That kissing Val Kilmer…would feel like my HEAD shooting off my body!!!
LAWD…THOSE LIPS!!!!!!
And Tom Cruise, would bring the same work ethic and intense dedication to sex…that he brings to ALL of his physical activity…
OOOHHHWEEE!!!!!
And…I too always thought Rob was the love of her life…and would stay around…and YES…he WAS adorable in “Loverboy”…one of my FAVES!
Just here to say: Lala, your comments give me life.
Who was he in the movie? I remember Patrick Dempsey in the movie, but not much else, it’s been so long!
Side note about Val: I worry for him so much. I follow him on facebook and instagram and he does not look well. He hasn’t for a long time. He’s supposed to be in the Top Gun reboot movie but how is that going to go for him? He’s so frail and weak now. I think it’s due to his religion (Christian Science, I believe) that hindered his treatment for throat cancer.
I loved Loverboy and Rob was really cute and funny in it.
1) I had never heard of Rob Camilletti – enjoying this vintage gossip.
2) Cher is now, has always been and will always be A QUEEN.
Is it Cher of Paul Stanley of Kiss, hm? Are they the same person, have they ever been in the same room together?
The “Bagel Boy” tabloid fodder sure does bring back 1980s memories.
Cher doesn’t get Tom Cruise’s devotion to Scientology? She was married to Sonny Bono who tried to get out of Scientology for years. She knows first hand how terrible it can make people’s lives.
I think Cher has had some pretty good taste in her choice of guys.
Kilmer, Cruise, Greg Alman all at their peak hotness. Hell yes!
And if she also had Keanu at his peak hotness..she deserves a friggin’ medal for bagging the hottest dudes of the 80-90′s. Respect girl!
I do agree that Cruise is not gay but he is an egomaniac and control freak. OTOH, I bet he is pretty damn good in bed, he does have a hell of a work ethic and with his ego I’m sure he really gives 100% effort. Well, back in the day for sure, he’s mid 50′s now and pretty much batshit crazy so…good luck with all that now.
