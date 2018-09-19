Cher dishes on dating Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

Embed from Getty Images

If there’s any celebrity on my dream interview list, it’s Cher. The lady is honest and pulls no punches, and that’s one of the many reasons I love her. The fact that she’s been such an inspiration for some of my favorite drag queens is another.

Cher, 72, promoting her upcoming album of ABBA covers, spoke candidly to the Mail Online about her love life. She discussed her relationship with Tom Cruise, whom she met at Sean Penn and Madonna’s wedding. Cher, Tom Cruise, Madonna and Sean Penn…throw in a pair of jelly shoes and a VHS copy of a John Hughes movie and you have the 1980s in a nutshell.

The two later met up in Washington DC when “a bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic.” She said they “didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.” (Cher had already called Tom one of her top five lovers during a game of “Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in June.)

When asked if they were still friends, she said they were, but as for his fanatical devotion to Xenu, she admitted, “I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just…don’t.” I don’t either.

Cher, who has had many high profile relationships with considerably younger men, (and there’s nothing wrong with that) also dated a Top Secret-era Val Kilmer, from 1982 to 1984. Apparently Iceman is just a role he played in a movie, as Cher pointed out, “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body.” Of all of her relationships, she credits Rob Camilletti, whom you might remember as the unfortunately nicknamed “bagel boy” as “possibly the one true love of my life.” Rob did get a raw deal. He was adorable in Loverboy.

As for her current romantic situation, when asked if she had a beau, she saidL

“Not…not this week. I’m still on the lookout. The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something…special.”

[Via Mail Online]

It’s probably just as well that Cher is a solo act right now, as she is embarking on her Here We Go Again world tour and also performing her Classic Cher show in Las Vegas in October and November. I only have until January to scrape together some dough to see her here in Atlanta. Until then I’ll have to just listen (incessantly) to Dancing Queen, which drops on September 28.

