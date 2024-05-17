Royalist: The Sussexes doing freelance royal tours is a ‘nightmare for the palace’

One thing has been made abundantly clear this month: the war is not just between Prince William and the Sussexes. More than four years after the Sussexes left, King Charles and Camilla are still actively briefing against the Sussexes and working against them. It might sound obvious, but for much of the past year, Buckingham Palace has tried to position Charles as “above the fray” and “open to reconciliation.” That’s over. Charles and Camilla do not want reconciliation, they do not want to see the Sussexes whatsoever, and they’re absolutely furious that the Sussexes got such a positive reception in Nigeria. The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has been getting that message for weeks now, and here’s the latest:

Harry & Meghan look like they’re representing the family! One former royal staffer told The Daily Beast: “Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy. They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government. Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals. But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions, and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters. The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up)—and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about.” The idea that more Sussex tours are coming: Of particular alarm in some quarters is the clear suggestion by the couple that the trip to Nigeria was not an isolated event and more such sorties are being planned. Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office was contacted for comment, but did not reply to The Daily Beast. Neither Harry nor Charles’ offices commented to The Daily Beast, but the former staffer said: “Be in no doubt, Harry and Meghan being freelance royals is the stuff of nightmares for the Palace. It’s exactly what the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid.” Relations between the Windsors & the Sussexes: A family friend of the royals told The Daily Beast: “Relations are as bad as they have ever been. Nothing has been resolved. But Charles does not spend a great deal of time dwelling on the matter because he is so busy.” Asked if they believed reports this week suggesting that William was “preventing” Charles and Harry reconciling, the friend said: “If William was prepared to reconcile with Harry it would certainly make things easier, but that’s not the whole story. The king was particularly hurt by what Harry said about Camilla.”

[From The Daily Beast]

“But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions, and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters.” Yeah, people might think that the Windsors are desperately trying to appropriate some of the Sussexes’ beauty, charisma and international popularity. The problem is not that people see the Sussexes on tour and think that they’re still part of the Windsor clan – the problem is that the Sussexes’ overseas successes remind people that the Windsors were foolish, racist and short-sighted to exile these two rock stars out of jealousy.

“The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus —and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about.” So we agree that this was not a royal tour? We agree that the Sussexes were there on Invictus and Archewell business and NOT Windsor business? You can’t have it both ways.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images