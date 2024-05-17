Royalist: The Sussexes doing freelance royal tours is a ‘nightmare for the palace’

One thing has been made abundantly clear this month: the war is not just between Prince William and the Sussexes. More than four years after the Sussexes left, King Charles and Camilla are still actively briefing against the Sussexes and working against them. It might sound obvious, but for much of the past year, Buckingham Palace has tried to position Charles as “above the fray” and “open to reconciliation.” That’s over. Charles and Camilla do not want reconciliation, they do not want to see the Sussexes whatsoever, and they’re absolutely furious that the Sussexes got such a positive reception in Nigeria. The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has been getting that message for weeks now, and here’s the latest:
Harry & Meghan look like they’re representing the family! One former royal staffer told The Daily Beast: “Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy. They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government. Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals. But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions, and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters. The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up)—and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about.”
The idea that more Sussex tours are coming: Of particular alarm in some quarters is the clear suggestion by the couple that the trip to Nigeria was not an isolated event and more such sorties are being planned. Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office was contacted for comment, but did not reply to The Daily Beast. Neither Harry nor Charles’ offices commented to The Daily Beast, but the former staffer said: “Be in no doubt, Harry and Meghan being freelance royals is the stuff of nightmares for the Palace. It’s exactly what the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid.”
Relations between the Windsors & the Sussexes: A family friend of the royals told The Daily Beast: “Relations are as bad as they have ever been. Nothing has been resolved. But Charles does not spend a great deal of time dwelling on the matter because he is so busy.” Asked if they believed reports this week suggesting that William was “preventing” Charles and Harry reconciling, the friend said: “If William was prepared to reconcile with Harry it would certainly make things easier, but that’s not the whole story. The king was particularly hurt by what Harry said about Camilla.”
“But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions, and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters.” Yeah, people might think that the Windsors are desperately trying to appropriate some of the Sussexes’ beauty, charisma and international popularity. The problem is not that people see the Sussexes on tour and think that they’re still part of the Windsor clan – the problem is that the Sussexes’ overseas successes remind people that the Windsors were foolish, racist and short-sighted to exile these two rock stars out of jealousy.
“The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus —and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about.” So we agree that this was not a royal tour? We agree that the Sussexes were there on Invictus and Archewell business and NOT Windsor business? You can’t have it both ways.
Photos courtesy of Save the Children, Misan Harriman and Getty.
What’s that expression? “Cry harder.”
Yaaassss
The BRF does not understand the more they squirm the more the rope tightens… they need to think on this because Karma is aBiatch.
I think they’ve made it pretty clear that the sussexes don’t represent the Windsors. All the hate reporting on them, the world knows they are not representing the Windsors. So stop with the confusion. There is no confusion. They are there to promote themselves and whatever they’re working on, exactly like the Windsors wanted. Let them roam free. As Harry once said, service is not reserved for the royals. It’s for everybody.
“Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy. They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government.”
The Sussex did just that, 4 times, successfully. But the BRF & government didn’t want it and appreciated them; instead the British government just only want the RF as arm brokers for them. (It’s not gossip, there’s an article, not from British Tabloids, stated Charles & Andrew had multiple trips oversea on the downlow just for that.)
That would explain the suitcases of cash.
For Charles to still go on and be upset for what Harry said about Camilla, there must be internal polling saying Camilla is still despised in certain quarters. All those years of image rehab down the drain.
I’m sure Camzilla is making Charles aware of her displeasure at Harry exposing her for what she is frequently.
If that were the case, Charles wouldn’t have seen him in Feb. They’re all over the place, lol!
AND agreed to block Harry from the meeting. Camilla might have been ticked about it, but charles still agreed to it.
Charles obviously needed something from Harry that had to be done in person. Plus a few minutes of facetime with his “darling boy” would have been a bonus.
They used Harry & William to rehab Camilla’s image. They said Diana’s boys are supporting Camilla & Charles and happy for them. The public would think that she must not be that bad if Harry and William are okay with her. Now, we know, at least one of them wasn’t okay with it and thinks of her as a dangerous person. Of course, it will ruin years long campaign just when she is on the finish line.
Charles is such a baby. Harry said he and William both begged Charles not to marry Camilla, so look at him pretending to be hurt that Harry doesn’t like his step-mummy. Who knew such a thing? Charles knows Camilla is his real liegeman.
That horseface women has his balls in her purse from the moment they met, she tells him what to do and he does it, how the hell would he buy a house for her son before they where married or put up a trustfund for her kids or paying for their security long before he married Cowmilla. She is the boss that is the reason that is why Harry got everything taken away including security
Hahaha. I like his balls in her purse line. I will using it from now on.I agree with your comments. I think the King is under petticoat Government!!!
They are free to go do their own any time. If they could find some charm… oh, and Kate.
Yes! Because their last Royal tour was such a resounding success!😂
Yeah, I wonder what trade deals and diplomatic relationships were strengthened during the Caribbean Flop Tour. Except for Jamaica, where they were fired.
Im pretty sure the flop tour was “the stuff of nightmares” for the palace and not the Nigeria visit. The BRF has no idea how counter productive these articles and hissy fits are. A bland statement on being glad to see charity, work and service being done regardless of country or sovereign would have been the best deflection. They seem to think that the rest of us care that they are so distraught over it. To me, it seems more like the most popular snobby mean girl who has fallen out of position in the high school clique jockeying to take the newest cool girl out. It’s literally some thing that none of us care about.
I cannot wait for the next tour by any member of the “fab four” of senior royals, It’s going to be hilarious to watch them try to look half this productive.
First off they were INVITED to be there for Invictus. They were there for their Archewell charity also. They were not representing the f***ing crown. If they looked great doing their work and they feel it makes the leftovers look bad then too bad so sad you wanted them gone and now they are just private citizens doing their work. Maybe you should find out where Can’t is and why Peg is so work shy. Those are the stories people who pay for those two want to know. I’m sure the stories will be very interesting.
Amen! They weren’t there for the crown and absolutely NO ONE thought so. The leftovers are only making themselves look like idiots, and jealous idiots at that.
Good grief. Not a single person on the planet thinks that Harry & Meghan look like they’re representing that out-of-touch family. Not one.
Exactly. The vast majority of the world absolutely knows the distinction. The RF has been briefing and the press has been writing about it for years and years and years.
If this were a royal tour, wouldn’t there be a fence between the royals and the people they’re visiting?
🔥🔥🔥
Exactly! The next official royal tours are going to be a nightmare for the firm because they are now going to be benchmarked against the success of H&M’s visits. How can the royals claim unquestionable successes when the world can see how ineffective and frankly insulting they are compared to a truly modern approach taken by the charming and caring H&M?
💯
My thoughts as well.
The big differences were glaring:
They were actually talking to people, showing up dressed appropriately.
There was nothing to promote the UK’s colonialist connection and no glorification of the good old days, such as ridng around in Land Rovers. THAT is a good chunk of what royal tours are. So go ahead Chuckles, sound mad that your black daughter in law didn’t promote your racist agenda in her own native homeland.
And royals stubbornly refusing to get out if the car. LOL!
Mic drop! 🎤
That gotta hurt! *chef’s kiss*
There you have it, on the nose @bettyrose
And protestors requesting well-deserved apologies and reparations.
LOLOL
What salty Island still doesn’t understand is that the rest of the world doesn’t give a damn about the RF: they are celebrities with no talent or whatsoever and far too many priviledge.
They made everything they could to make Harry and Meghan run away, and now they are mad because they receive invitations. Well good for them.
If the RF is handled by a bunch of incompetent and the heir and his wife are lazy AF then get rid of them.
How dare they promote a game meant to bring mental and physical support to wounded veterans! HOW DARE THEY BE SUCCESSFUL AT IT! But most of all, how dare they be leaps and bounds better than everyone else!
Facts upon facts. And right there lies the rub.
How dare they show Willie to be both lazy and lousy at his job? He does supposedly have a job and a mission doesn’t he?. Or does he prefer to return to the days when Royals were only concerned with promoting their hedonistic lifestyle? How humiliating to have Harry succeed so fabulously while big brother flops.
William is only working when his brother shows up. Unsurprisingly he’s nowhere to be seen since H&M are back in California. Probably has to recover before trooping the colors or the wedding of the Duke of Westminster (by the way will Kate attend?). Those 3 or 4 days of work must have taken a toll on poor William.
Well, as SussexWatcher so eloquently pointed out in the article where Simon Perry called this Nigeria trip akin to an unofficial royal tour:
“ He’s really fibbing when he says their visit was indistinguishable from other royal tours, unless he specifically means the other royal tours the Sussexes undertook. Because the royal tours with the Leftovers always include: some major blunder, being racist, getting fired to their faces, flinching from the touch of black people, giving pictures of themselves as gifts, drinking crack baby cocktails, taking a personal vacation during the tour, and/or laughing at the singing/dancing/clothing of the different cultures they’re visiting.”
SW stated that brilliantly—Tom Sykes can tell the royals not to worry.
And 100% this is what they feared. The ones they let go set a much higher bar for them.
Charles, William, and their wives don’t want to connect with people, not even white people in their own country. Harry and Meghan point out the rest of the family’s inadequacy for this job without even trying. No wonder they want to shut them down and shut them up.
Ugh, yeah, Camilla and Charles snickering at Inuit throat singers while visiting Ottawa. So ignorant, and downright rude.
The world knows the king evicted his son. The world knows the king could not find time even for breakfast to see his son when they were a few miles apart. The world knows that William hate, hate, HATE his brother. So I don’t see how the world would think that Harry and Meghan represent the BRF on a tour. They are mad because H&M are popular.
This! Harry and Meghan have famously parted ways with the RF. The entire world knows this. The BM spent months writing about “Megxit” which was gross and sexist. So yeah, ain’t no one out here thinking that Harry and Meghan are repping the RF. The real issue is that Harry and Meghan’s tours will be better than the RF’s.
I think that’s the funniest thing of all. They spent the last four years shouting from the roof tops about how much the Left-Behinds hate, distrust and look down on the Sussexes. Yet they think people will confuse trips like this by the Sussexes with a “royal tour”? I think the Unroyals are the ones who are confused.
The painful thing for the RF is that 2 things are true at the same time – H&M are not representing the RF, but they are still royal – by birth and through marriage. If they were just private citizens, the RF could dismiss them as they do any other successful celebrity. You don’t hear them complaining about Taylor Swift. But because H&M are still royal, there will always be comparisons – why can H&M be more successful than the RF, even thought they don’t have the same advantages?
Bahaha, the Leftover Royals’ tours are not to promote themselves?! Sure, Jan. That’s why they give out photos of themselves and bring huge press contingents? It’s exactly to promote themselves!
And get your stories straight! We’ve just been screamed at for days on end that king Chuckles is obsessed with punishing the Sussexes and spends all his time thinking and fretting about them. Now you say he’s too busy to be bothered? Suuuure. I mean, if that’s the case then – as I said in the thread the other day about Chuckles talking about them nonstop – just STFU.
Exactly. When the DDOS show up and do good, we think of Lady Diana Spencer, not of the Windsors.
I strongly disagree, the world has seen how the BRF treated M&H and NO ONE is under any delusion that M&H are in any way representing that racist, misogynist institution/family.
Charles and William are so stupid. Did they really think once they exiled them that the Sussexes would become recluses and hunker down somewhere never to be seen again? I know they thought that they would fall on their faces and Harry, at least, would come crawling back, but even that is a sign of stupidity. The underestimation of H&M is one of the worst mistakes ever made by the royals. Now, they’re stuck with a rival royal court, not because the Sussexes are trying to compete but because the Sussexes are just so damn much better at this that they will always leave the Left Behinds…well, left behind.
For there to be “rival foreign tours”, the Windsors will need to get off their backsides and actually do work, or even do a “foreign tour” where they don’t stuff up everything and get sacked on TV.
That’s unlikely to happen with WFH Willie, Stay in the Car Cowmilla and I need a week off after a three day trip Eddie (not to forget I turn up late to everything Kate)..
The first paragraph in the article is so funny. Royal tours are “about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government.” Harry and Meghan went to “promote Invictus and themselves.” They literally just admitted they went as private citizens and that this wasn’t a royal tour. LMAO
Then to complain about how this is a logistical nightmare for the palace, since they’re going off script. I mean they very easily COULD do all this with the support of the palace. They don’t because Charles is being an a**hole and refused to let them move and keep doing this kind of work at the same time (even the traveling stuff). That might pass Charles’s logic test, but not most of the world’s.
W and K last Commonwealth tour was an unmitigated disaster in 2022 and they have no wish to repeat that experience. The other royals who go on tours attract no attention and KC and wife wilt in the heat. Presenting a Commonwealth country with a sad photo of yourself whilst not acknowledging past Colonial exploitation is the worst. Failing to acknowledge past wrongs and do better now whilst continuing to smear, isolate and ostracize biracial family members showing hard core racism? Why would Commonwealth countries want a signed photo of a racist?
I hope the palaces continue to have nightmares about this trip. I love thinking blood pressures spiked and stomachs turned, and I look forward to the Sussex’s continued work on a world stage.
The whole world knows that they stepped back as ‘working'(!) members of the royal family. And the whole world knows they’re still royal. And the whole world knows that the monarchy royally messed up when they did what they did (and still do) to Harry and Meghan. Basically, suck it up, buttercup, lol! It’s a nightmare of they’re own making.
When are they going to retire this argument that people/organizations want to be connected to the Sussexes because they think it’s an in to the royal family? No one, and I mean no one thinks that Harry and Meghan are ” much loved family” anymore (if they ever believed it). They KNOW you hate them, don’t trust them, think they are the worst people to dare to exist, they are not trying to get in your good graces through them. And that’s the entire rub. They know all this and STILL are getting entertainment contracts, partnerships in philanthropy, and invites for charities and foundation from foreign governments.
The vast majority do not see Harry and Meghan as representatives of the royal family. They tried to use the Queen in this article to create an uproar about this tour but nothing the Queen has said or done implies that SHE is the one who had an issue with anything Harry and Meghan have done since stepping down as senior working royals. She (and Philip) were the only ones who still maintained a relationship with Harry, Meghan and Archie even once they left. She was the one who contacted Harry to let him know his grandfather died. She was the one who invited them to her Jubilee and gave them their own procession in the church. She’s the one who gave a statement to the courts for them to continue to have security while in the UK. The whole thing about royal tours being about diplomacy and trade is that it is the behavior and language of the royal family’s mouthpieces in the media who are making the Nigerian tour into something negative. Nothing Harry and Meghan did during that whole tour was a slight against the royals or the UK, but the racists language and behavior of the press and the royals allowing it, is what harms diplomacy. And if royal trips are about diplomacy and representing the royal family, Camilla did a piss poor job at the last one when she refused to get out of the car to interact with black people as did Will and Kate when they shook hands with black children who were behind chain linked fences and did the whole colonizer cosplay in the jeep before they left.
I think it’s more than them being received well, is them doing better than all the other royals put together. It’s not the first time they’ve visited other countries. They always get these great receptions. It happened at The Hague, Dusseldorf, February in Canada. When was the last time any other royals were received this well? Did we even get any pictures of Singapore?
Anywho, I’m looking forward to see what other tours they do. I haven’t read the article about the other countries who invited them yet. But going to other non Western (read white) countries also makes it more interesting bc we get to see more cultures.
I wonder if the British government looks at all this and wants H&M back? I wonder if there is any pressure on KC to bring them back into the fold?
So, if they wanted to prevent them becoming “free lance royals”, the way to stop that would have been to accept the half in/half out proposal. That would have given the Firm some control over their actions. But QEII “famously” rejected that, so I would say that this type of “free lance” work is exactly what she wanted, because she could have stopped it and didn’t (or the courtiers stopped it.)
All this moaning and complaining just emphasizes how insular the BRF is. Other people visit other countries all the time, for business reasons, philanthropic reasons, for tourism, etc. Heck Harry led a congressional delegation last year (or two years ago?) These are not “royal tours” and no one is confused. Harry and Meghan were there to promote Invictus and to promote Archewell’s projects in the region, and its not their fault they were literally treated like royalty.
I think the big issue here is that this visit was clear evidence that the smear campaign has failed on a global scale, and that POC received the message loud and clear – Black people are not welcome in the BRF. I think part of the reason they were received like royalty as noted above is because people in Nigeria saw the racism very very clearly for what it was.
All that said, the royals should be thankful for these kinds of visits from H&M. It gives them a blueprint to follow for their next royal tour. They’ll look ridiculous, but its not like William is all that creative.
They are still labouring under the delusion that it is ‘Royal’ status that matters to people, and not their personal qualities.
Obviously if not for being Royal they would not be famous. But that does not mean that being Royal is enough to make you *popular*.
It’s their personal charisma and charm, hard work and talent that allows them to succeed.
Weird comparison that the Brits here may get – this is like when Take That broke up, and the press anointed Gary Barlow ‘the next George Michael’, until it turned out that Robbie Williams was the one with the charisma and the talent to be a solo star. Being in Take That had made him famous, but if being Take That was enough then Gary (and Mark, and Howard) would also have been a solo star. No-one bought Robbie Williams’ records just because he used to be in Take That, and no-one was under any illusions that he parted on good terms with them.
Take That did eventually reunite with Robbie, to wild success and lasting friendship. You know how that happened? They acted like grown-ups – they sat in a room together, accepted accountability for the things they had done wrong, and apologised to each other.
Just saying.
Far too grown up for the King and Willliam.
It must be especially galling for Charles to see the Sussex’ success on tour, not being able to do a thing about it, and ( because of his own choices) not being able to compete. Even if WanK weren’t currently in hiding, they have not exactly distinguished themselves on tour over the years. Even at their best, they just aren’t capable of warmth, meaningful engagement or heartfelt speech making. Although I fully expect to see them try if they ever leave the house again.
Yes, Charles is insisting that he still wants to travel, but even if he were to push himself and his health, his appearances won’t garner nearly as much attention. Ditto tours from Sophie and Edward, Anne, or the elderly Gloucesters. It’s a major problem for the longevity of the royal brand, and one that I don’t see an easy solution for.
If Charles had wanted popularity, he could’ve stayed with Diana and stopped being so insecure and jealous. Instead, he decided to trash her, steal her security, divorce her, manage to marry his long term affair partner because Diana was killed, and let Camilla throw his children with Diana under the bus.
He chose Camilla, and he’s getting Camilla. He should grow up and accept the consequences of his own choices.
@WithTheAmerican – and that’s it, in a nutshell. Nicely put.
I’m afraid that he is going to want an ego boost and will head for Canada. He will of course show up empty-handed, speaking the language of snakes.
The fact that C-Rex and the clan are still tantrumming while everyone else has move on, proves what an existential threat the Sussexes are to those ghouls. And why Harry is fighting the tabloids and fighting for security. The RF demands unquestioning loyalty, respect, and daily butt kissing from everyone else, having done nothing for even a smidgen of those things (still don’t) and confused as to why these aren’t automatically given to them as they claim to be ordained by god. Not including the current grifting of untold millions from taxpayers and wealthy countries/billionaires, and the historical theft of people, money, and various resources from other countries they decimated! The Tantrum King and the future Zoom King really need to stfu.
The world is constantly changing, esp w SM and people having access to alternative sources for all types of info, while the BRF and BM are doggedly determined to reside in tabloid hell. Where court jesters used to entertain the kings, the BRF is viewed as entertaining the masses (while grifting millions) as jesters and as a soap opera, but are awful at that. And the RRs should be careful as they broadcast their and the RFs’ racism and hate. Prior to these recent Sussex travels, there were lots of layoffs (redundencies), the creation of former RR YouTube channels, and repeat articles under different names. Now that the Sussexes are back in the states working on their various projects, it could be a while before we see them again. Meanwhile, where’s Kate?
Sighhh… I wish they would JUST STOP TALKING. Geez. Get over yourselves.You’re not that important to the rest of the world. PS. Where’s Kate? And Andrew, the State Dept would like a conversation, thanks.
The press and aides should be grateful that Harry and Meghan did that docuseries, the book and Oprah interview after all. If they hadn’t people would think that Harry and Meghan were representing the UK and the Royal Family.
Imagine having all the wealth in the world, never worrying about where your next meal is coming from, clothing for your children, housing….never having to work a real job a day in your life. Having all your needs catered to you from birth, going on lavish trips around the world, having people literally bow to you…and yet….and YET…STILL being this petty and childish and jealous. It is astonishing. Truly.
Chuck is a flipping King who never has had to worry a day in his life and who was gifted luxury and a stress free life from day one….but he still can’t stop focusing on destroying his son. His son whose only crime was falling in love with a woman who out shined and outclassed the entire royal institute times a 1000. And he in turn, outclassed and out shined his family alongside her.
Chuck doesn’t have to pay attention to his son. He can lock himself in a vault and play with diamonds all day. He can have another garden made to his whims. He could do anything in the world he wanted but he and his heir can’t stop focusing on Harry and Megan. It is like they are addicted to hitting their feet with hammers. Good grief.
👏👏👏👏👏👏
This reaction from BRF & BM was as ridiculous as the press statement from QE2 (or her men in grey) saying you can’t serve if you’re not working royals when H&M was leaving. The clap back from the Sussex was a classic to this day: “Service is universal.” People, be (working) royalty or not, can visit other countries; the BRF does not own the world or the people.
Excellent.
A nightmare for the palace but super fun for the rest of us!
By virtue of birth Harry will ALWAYS be seen as royal; rightfully so. Hence whatever he does will have an undercurrent of that; instead of embracing the very meaningful, impactful effect of his endeavors and the very real positive outcome of his work they pout like sullen children and lose precious opportunities to lead and contribute to a better world. Saying shameful is beyond inadequate. Short of going back in time and erasing Harry they need to embrace the very real benefit he provides to their existence, albeit not intentionally on his part. He and Meghan are just doing what they feel and KNOW is right. Pity the RF is so narcissistic they would rather those they could assist more strongly suffer than admit they have/had a very commendable force within their orbit willing to do just that.
Mindboggling for sure.
The Sussexes royal tours were also a nightmare for the rf because the rf hates how well the Sussexes shine.
When H&M were in the UK they upstaged the do-littles Willy and Kate. The Sussexes moved thousands of miles away, created a life of service and are upstaging the parasite reigning monarch and his wife. The King is angrier than he’s ever been, H&M should be stopped from visiting other countries, “dangerous”, scream the toxic British media. Tantrums and veiled threats everywhere.
The leftovers have yet to come to terms to one fact: The Sussexes are now the global stars and the Windsors are the supporting actors, if that, and they did it to themselves.
Eos, yes, in some respect they did do it to themselves. I think they didn’t understand that they hadn’t been global ‘stars’ for a long time. That’s what they refuse to acknowledge. The British Empire is dead. It’s been gone for quite some time. They need to be looking to the other European royal families to see how they’ve modernized and stay in the public eye. The public eye of THEIR country.
Unless they do that, I don’t see how they can stay relevant very far into the future. It’s time they acknowledge their place in the world to themselves. If they can do that, they will make necessary changes.
This is exhausting and the longer the go on whining and throwing tantrums the worse they look to the world. I read on IG that two more countries have invited H& M. Oh well, more vapors to come.
Mel, I don’t suppose they named the countries?
It will NEVER stop astounding me that the bm/brf is doing incredible damage to the UK globally. They need to get a grip.
If royal imperial nostalgia is an addictive drug, then the British royal family/firm and their British media mouthpieces are like crack addicts in a rehab, stuck at the start of their ‘12-steps royal program to recovery’. Step 1 is acceptance that they are addicts and powerless to control it. They will never accept that they need help to recover and change for the better. Therefore we see their stubborn refusal to reconcile with the modern Sussexes, even 4 years after Sussexit. The public (not royalists) can see they’re addicted, despite their constant efforts to hide it behind gaslighting and projections. So it’s an unavoidable endgame for them.
Hard to fathom what Charles and William hope to accomplish with complaining about this! Their ardent supporters might agree, but it’s not going to stop most everyone else from inviting H&M on tours and cheering over their presence, and it just makes C&W look whiney and out of touch.
This is also exacerbated by the fact that Charles and William have not made visiting the Commonwealth a priority. Charles first visits after he became King were to Europe – there was no large tour undertaken by him or his ‘working royals’ in the Commonwealth after his coronation. And let’s not even get started on the fact that after 13 years of marriage Kate has STILL never undertaken an official vist to an African country. It very much comes off like Harry described in Spare; the Windsors are racist crybabies who want to scream MINE about Africa but the kicker is they don’t even like going to Africa and they somehow don’t get how much of a problem that is.
Maybe if Charles and the other left-behinds hadn’t treated Meghan and Harry so cruelly, Nigerian kings wouldn’t have felt so compelled to take Meghan under their protection and elevate her status to princess.
Maybe if the BRF wasn’t so loudly racist and horrible, the contrast of Harry and Meghan — compassionate, down-to-earth, kind, gracious — wouldn’t be so stark.
Hehe Chuck and Peg want Harry and Meghan to quit shining so bright and doing such good work; they want domestic and international crowds to stop admiring them; they want other countries to stop inviting them; and there’s NOT A DAMN THING THEY CAN DO ABOUT ANY OF THIS.
Love this journey for the BRF.
Plus it is very hard to remove their titles wilthout having holy hell rain down on them. Harry would have to commit treason for that to happen. Also with a incoming Labor government their is no way in hell that they want to responsible for removing titles from the first mixed race royals. The only thing they can do is try to bargain with Harry and Meghan and I believe they are in no kind of bargaining mood with the leftover royals. They have absolutely nothing that Harry and Meghan want.
Tl;dr: “I should be getting more admiration than them because I’m the king/heir! Boohoo!”
They keep saying the Queen didn’t want the Sussexes to undertake theie own tours outside of the Firms control which is why she rejected the half in half out deal but that literally makes no sense. If they were half in the Firm would have more much influence on the types of trips they undertook; any visits to the Commonwealth would be a part of their official roles as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador they had previously and would thus have to go through the foreign office which is why I believe that the Queen originally wanted to accept their offer but Charles and William in their petty stupidity over powered her. C&W believed if they cut off their security and stopped the funding they told them they’d have for the full first year it would force the Sussexes back under their full control instead of the partial control H&M offered but the universe and Tyler Perry had other ideas.
What I truly do not understand is how everyone isn’t ridiculously proud of H & M! I know I am 💗
Charles is a very odd bird.
Me to Charles: dear Stupid, do you think Harry was just particularly hurt about what you allowed to be said about his wife? do you think Harry was just particularly hurt about the things you did say about his wife in private and in public?
Mentioning the “rival court” that Queen Elizabeth didn’t want Princess Diana to have sounds ominous to me and a threat, frankly. Because Diana died because the BRF didn’t want a rival court. I believe that and always have. Never forget that the Bloody Charles portrait represents the Windsors in a very concrete and tangible way. Frankly, just like President Biden said of Putin, they are murderers. They are a grave danger to the lives of the Sussexes and their children. It gives me chills to think about it.
I think what they really meant to say is that they are scared of HMs popularity outside the UK and that HM are very influential Internationally. Everyone knows they’re working as non-royals, they were kicked out of the UK. Heck Meghan didn’t give up her American citizenship and she’s carrying around an American passport when traveling internationally.
The left behind BRF are becoming more irrelevant on the world stage each passing day. If we look at the leftovers themselves they are not relatable and they’re not really likable in the 1st place(esp outside their country).