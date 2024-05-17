Ben Affleck has been staying at his Brentwood home, not the place he shares with J.Lo

As we discussed, In Touch Weekly has a big story this week about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage trouble. In Touch claims that Bennifer might be headed for divorce. This whole thing seemingly started because it’s been more than a month since Ben and J.Lo were seen together. Ben was by her side in February for her promotion for This Is Me…Now. Although if you ask me, I did think the vibe was “off” at the premiere – I’m saying that as an old-school Bennifer defender, even though the Bennifer stans were super-mad at me. I did think Ben looked… restless. A little bit over it. Still, they were seen together a few times in March and then nothing. No sightings together in April or May. According to People, it’s been 47 days since they’ve been seen together. It feels notable that even People is bandwagoning on this story, doesn’t it?

Now, I think the lack of coupled-up photos would be easily explained if they were just in an undercover era. That happened last year, where they were barely seen for several months, and that spurred some “divorce” headlines too. But back then, both of them were sort of undercover. These days, they’re both being photographed a lot, just not together. Ben’s apparently working, but he’s getting pap’d around LA a lot. Meanwhile, Jennifer took Emme to Paris last week, and J.Lo has been flying all over the place, everywhere but LA. Now TMZ is jumping on the bandwagon too, sort of:

Ben Affleck has been staying at a home that he seems to be occupying without his wife, Jennifer Lopez — and he was spotted leaving there this morning … this amid split rumors. The actor was photographed Thursday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles — where we’re told he left a house that he’s been seen coming from and going to … and where we’re told he’s been spending the night as well. This morning, paps got him leaving that same area … and he appeared to be riding solo. We’re also told that Ben was NOT spotted at his house with J Lo the night prior — so it seems he spent the night here at this Brentwood address. The reason this is all relevant is that an InTouch report this week claimed he and J Lo are dunzo. More importantly … the story also suggested Ben had already moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills — and while we don’t know if he’s 100% out of there… we can confirm Ben has been seen staying at this house in Brentwood over the past week or so. What’s interesting here is that Ben and Jen have both been seen rocking their wedding rings in recent days — including in this photo of Ben here, with his arm dangling out the window. Jennifer herself has also been spotted wearing hardware on her wedding ring in the past few days as well … although, both she and Ben have been noticeably apart from one another in public … including at public events like the Met Gala last week, where Jen was by herself.

[From TMZ]

I figured he would keep his Brentwood home no matter what – it’s close to Jen Garner’s house, and they’re both very active in their kids’ lives, so the proximity makes sense for school drop-offs and family life. Keeping the Brentwood house is convenient and he probably also considers it his man-cave, somewhere he can write and decompress, somewhere his kids feel comfortable too. Maybe it’s nothing, or maybe it’s everything. I don’t know. But I’m not getting a good feeling about this and I will truly be heartbroken if they split.