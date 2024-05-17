The Sussexes received ‘additional invitations’ to tour other countries while in Nigeria

This week’s People Magazine cover story is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour. People Mag’s royal editor Simon Perry was invited to cover the trip somewhat exclusively (I think local journalists also got some special access), and Perry got tons of very positive and uplifting stories. You can really feel the Sussexes trying to figure out what works for them and how they can organize these kinds of trips, and what kind of media they should bring in. My hope is that for their next “quasi-royal tour,” they do allow more media access while still finding a way to block the British media specifically. Speaking of the next tour, Prince Harry told Simon Perry that he and Meghan were looking forward to traveling more and that this Nigeria trip would not be their last. Well, Perry did a “diary” piece about the trip and he noted something really interesting:

Having covered numerous royal tours, including three with Prince Harry himself, I can attest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nigeria from May 10 to 13 had all the hallmarks of an official visit, despite not being officially labeled as such. From a dynamic kickoff event focused on mental health at a local school, where both Harry and Meghan delivered inspiring speeches, to heartfelt visits to charitable organizations, every aspect mirrored the essence of royal engagements. The couple was relaxed in their demeanor, confident in their mission and welcoming. On the first day, I was pleasantly surprised to be so up close, cataloging their every move. “Hot enough for you, Simon?” Harry joked as we adjusted to the 94-degree heat on our first day in Abuja. I said he must be used to it now living in California, but the heat was even tough for him. As we chatted about our flights and jetlag, Meghan said they were “hitting the ground running.” Four years have passed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles. Consequently, they navigated this trip without official assistance, yet their impact was indistinguishable from a traditional royal visit. Whether extending a scholarship program through their Archewell Foundation for talented young girls or engaging with military families, their presence radiated joy and purpose, irrespective of their formal royal status. There will be more travel like Nigeria to come — PEOPLE understands that the Sussexes received additional invitations while they were on their visit. “There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom!” Harry tells PEOPLE. “So we look forward to traveling more…there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”

[From People]

LOL! “PEOPLE understands that the Sussexes received additional invitations while they were on their visit.” First of all, you know that the Sussexes were invited to come back to Nigeria – they were such a big hit with Nigerians and the government is likely so pleased with how things went and their ability to keep the Sussexes safe and secure. But Perry is definitely saying that other countries got a look at the Nigerian tour and thought “wow, we could do that too.” As I said days ago, Nigeria provided a very good roadmap for how to bring the Sussexes into a country. The invitation came from the Defense Dept/military, the Sussexes and their private security coordinated with the government, they were guaranteed a certain VIP/dignitary level of protection, and wouldn’t you know, the host country gets a huge tourism boost, international headlines and a slice of Sussex sparkle. I’m dying to know which countries have already contacted the Sussexes.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images