Nuns are taking issue with Harrison Butker’s ‘get married & have babies’ message

Congrats to Harrison Butker, this week’s national villain. He went from “not-widely-known Chiefs kicker” to “national laughingstock” in a matter of days following his wildly misogynistic and homophobic commencement address at Benedictine College. Butker told the young female graduates that they should not get jobs, their place was in the kitchen and raising a family. What followed was widespread condemnation, including condemnation from the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the internet doing a deep dive into his life, including some very loud rumors that Butker hooked up with men when he was an undergrad at Georgia Tech. Wild.
Us Weekly pointed out that Butker had a similar (but less misogynistic) message during his 2023 commencement address at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. He told those students that they ALL should prioritize marriage and starting a family, that the “ring” he’s most proud of is his wedding ring. Which is a very conservative message overall, but it wasn’t pointed solely at women. As for the graduates at Benedictine this year, one of the young women has spoken out:
I feel sorry for all of the graduates, but especially the young women who were basically trapped there, forced to listen to his unfortunate speech. I hope this young woman does whatever she wants with her life. Meanwhile, there’s a group of unmarried, childfree women who took issue with Butker’s message: nuns.
Providing a Catholic organization’s perspective on a college graduation speech that stirred controversy over the weekend, the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica weighed in on what they heard from the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro kicker Harrison Butker Sunday at Benedictine College.
“As a founding institution and sponsor of Benedictine College, the sisters of Mount St. Scholastica find it necessary to respond to the controversial remarks of [Butker] as commencement speaker,” the group said, establishing their motive for weighing in on the speech.
The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica established that they “do not believe that [Butker’s] comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that [their] founders envisioned and in which [they] have been so invested.”
“Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division,” the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica said. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.”
The sisters expanded on what the Benedictine community’s view in regard to the role of “homemaker.” “Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be “homemakers” in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves,” the sisters said. “We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis.”
Speaking on the wider faith community the sisters touched on the importance of inclusivity. “We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College,” the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica said.
Yeah, I know that there are different kinds of Catholics and that many Catholics are very conservative and anti-woman, but I was genuinely surprised that Butker gave this message to a Catholic college and to Catholic students, because younger Catholics absolutely are more liberal and open-minded, and in general, I find that Catholics (on the whole) are not down with Butker’s message, which I would associate more with Southern Baptists and Evangelicals.
Meanwhile, I’ve spent this week trying to figure out where Butker “fits” on the MAGA scale. Yesterday, I honestly thought “he reminds me a bit of Josh Hawley, especially regarding the whole ‘protect the masculinity’ sh-t.” Guess what? That’s exactly where Butker fits. He and Hawley have such Flaccid D–k Energy.
