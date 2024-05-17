Prince Harry’s former friend Hugh van Cutsem hung out with Jeremy Clarkson

In December 2022, the Sun published a shockingly violent and bilious screed by Jeremy Clarkson. Clarkson poured scorn and hate on the Duchess of Sussex and said that he hopes she returns to England so she can be dragged through the streets while people throw excrement at her. The kicker was that Clarkson pissed out that column right after he had lunch with Queen Camilla. The Sun eventually removed Clarkson’s column and apologized. We later learned that Clarkson sent an email apology… to Prince Harry, not Meghan. Clarkson is one of the more disgusting old men obsessed with denigrating the Sussexes. And now the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is crowing about how Clarkson filmed an episode of his “Clarkson’s Farm” show with one of Prince Harry’s former friends. Or as Eden writed: “This won’t go down well in Montecito! One of Prince Harry’s oldest friends appears in Clarkson’s Farm with Jeremy Clarkson, who wrote notorious article about Meghan.”

Anyone who doubts the depths of the Duke of Sussex’s rift with some of his oldest and closest friends need look no further than the new series of Clarkson’s Farm. Jeremy Clarkson, you might recall, was condemned by Prince Harry last year after he wrote a notorious article in The Sun, pointing out that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on ‘a cellular level’ and adding that he wanted to see Meghan paraded through the streets, naked, while people threw excrement at her.

The Grand Tour star later apologised, but Harry’s spokesman declared: ‘What remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.’

Yet, who should appear in episode seven of Clarkson’s Farm than one of the Duke’s oldest and previously closest friends. Described on the programme by Clarkson as simply ‘Hugh’, he is Hugh van Cutsem, who is seen stalking deer with the star of the hit Amazon Prime show.

After Clarkson’s comments about Meghan, Hugh’s appearance alongside him would have been unthinkable were they still pals. Hugh, 49, whose late father, also Hugh, was one of King Charles’s oldest friends, has known Harry and Prince William all their lives. William was senior usher at Hugh’s wedding, when he married Rose Astor in 2005, and is godfather to their daughter Grace.

Hugh and Rose did their bit to make Meghan feel at home after she moved here, having her and Harry to supper at their house in West London. They also attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. The first indication that all may not have been well between the Van Cutsems and the Sussexes came in 2020 after the dramatic announcement that Harry and Meghan intended to ‘step back’ as senior members of the Royal Family.

Hugh’s wife, Rose, publicly mocked the dramatic announcement. ‘I am standing back as a senior member of my tax return,’ she joked on social media, ‘because I’d rather drink coffee, see my friends, love my family and do yoga.’ She later declined to discuss her comments, explaining: ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t say anything. I’m sure you understand. I’m going to be in so much trouble.’