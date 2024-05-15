Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a wildly misogynistic commencement address

The nice thing about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is that the world was introduced to the Kelce family, all of whom seem like good people. The bad thing about TNT is that now all of Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates are getting a lot of attention too, and some of these motherf–kers are not ready for primetime. Take, for example, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker gave the commencement speech at Benedictine College’s graduation on May 11th. For days, clips of the commencement have been going viral. That man stood in front of new graduates and told women to stay in the kitchen and have babies, and he told the men to defend their masculinity. He was also homophobic. He’s 28 years old and he sounds like someone who has been radicalized by tradwife content and Fox News.
“It is safe to say that over the years, I have gained quite the reputation for speaking my mind,” Harrison Butker began in his address. The NFL player started by mentioning how this year’s graduates started college at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said that, “while COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” and took aim at “bad policies and poor leadership” that he says “have negatively impacted major life issues.”
“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”
During the 20-minute speech, Butker quoted a lyric written by Taylor Swift, referring to her through her boyfriend Travis Kelce by calling her his “teammate’s girlfriend.”
“As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt,’ ” Butker said. Swift, 34, sings the line in her song, “Bejeweled” on her 2022 album, Midnights.
The Chiefs kicker then went on to address the female graduates in the room directly.
“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he began. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you…. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”
He said that he is “beyond blessed” because Isabelle “would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker. Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, ‘Hey, no.'”
Later, he addressed the male graduates directly, advising them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men,” in his speech.
“To the gentlemen here today, part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or our communities,” Butker said. “As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation.”
Elsewhere in his speech, Butker took aim at the LGBTQ+ community, calling their pride “deadly sins.”
I live in a very Southern Baptist area and while people around here hold similar opinions, they would be shocked to hear this kind of sh-t at a college graduation. This isn’t a segment on Fox News, this isn’t the A-block on Sean Hannity’s show. This is a 28 year old – someone who was born in 1995!!!! – telling young female college graduates to not have careers, to find a man and start popping out babies. Also, this is a big tell: “embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker. Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true…” “Homemaker and mother” are jobs, they are careers, but this misogynist douche can’t even keep up. He thinks that just because his wife is doing unpaid labor, it’s not a career or a job.
BEAR. 🧸 pic.twitter.com/PHD0C9DDS8
— Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🍌 (@MadisonKittay) May 14, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
What an insult to all the women graduating that had to sit through that..they are owed an apology by the University at the very least.
I had assumed it was some sort of crazy evangelical college but it’s actually Catholic. This school made a deliberate choice to offend and denigrate the women and LBGTQ+ students at their school. The school choose a speaker they knew would (try to) put women in their place.
Anyone who isn’t sure yet whether there is a full-out assault on women needs to wake up.
There are Catholic institutions which are very right wing evangelist in style and substance. This was very much a deliberate choice by the college.
It’s so disappointing. I don’t expect a Catholic institution to champion abortion rights but many Catholic universities have strong traditions of social justice. And you know it’s possible to not discuss uteruses at graduation.
Catholic schools in the US seem to be a lot more evangelical-like than in Canada. No way would a Catholic school in Canada be able to get away with that.
Amanda – I am by no means an expert but it’s also related to the Catholic order. Schools in the Jesuit and Vicentian tradition are often comparatively liberal environments. Again, none have abortion clinics on campus but there is a ethos of social justice and humanitarian good.
But Evangelicals are having their day right now. Their wild hypocrisy ans power grabs are on display for the world to see. ,
My university was Jesuit and we had a strong social justice tradition. My high school was sisters of Mercy—same thing. They all indoctrinated me in social justice so well that I am now a recovering Catholic. But I know there are much more conservative institutions.
This college is in my hometown, and my husband, his brother and his wife all went to school there. When they graduated, they had the illustrious Kansas governor Sam Brownback give the commencement address.
Background – the town is 11K people, just an hour north of the KC metro area. The town itself is populated with mostly white German/Irish background folks. The Catholics make up a huge portion of the town, but other Christian religions are well represented. The school is filled mostly with posh imports due to the super expensive enrollment fees.
Sadly, the majority of the folks there probably wholeheartedly agree with Butker’s statements. My sister-in-law, with a BC diploma, definitely thinks this way.
Catholic colleges in the US have always rabid in their messaging—it’s the shout-the-quiet-part out loud that relatively new.
@Amanda, Catholic schools and colleges in the US vary quite a bit. Georgetown University in DC, for example, is a Jesuit institution, that fairly recently, formulated a reparations plan to benefit communities and descendants of enslaved people — who were directly impacted by the university’s history of owning and selling enslaved people. The Catholic colleges and universities that I’m most familiar with are hardly “evangelical-like”. One of them, Trinity College in DC, has as it’s mission: educating and empowering women, particularly low income students, who otherwise might have limited options for pursuing a university education.
Just two examples, but quite different from the white, male – focused evangelical culture that this guy is promoting.
Benedictine College is run by Benedictine monks, not Jesuit priests. They are extremely insular and conservative.
Butker is hard into the Opus Dei branch of the Catholic Church
I’m sorry but there are plenty of Catholics who are just as conservative batty as any other fundie. See, Mel Gibson. I know Catholics who believe exactly like this speaker, woman went to college and got a degree, I think in mathematics, but she immediately married and has been a SAHM ever since complete with homeschooling and home births and wearing a mantilla type head covering any time she goes to church. I’m not saying there is anything wrong with that, it is her choice, I’m just saying that the audience for this guy’s speech may not have been at all offended but in agreement with him.
Yeah, I went to 12 years of Catholic school in Canada and it was extremely left wing, social-justice oriented. This guy would have been booed out of the building here.
I recommend everyone google LGBT friendly Catholic universities. It’s a good antidote to this toxicity.
There are two (2) petitions on Change.org to demand Kansas City Chiefs to dismiss Harrison Butker due to his harmful and misogynistic comments. Every woman should sign both petitions as these types of ‘speeches’ continues to perpetuate sexist stereotypes and reinforces misogynistic ideologies.
@ Josephine- absolutely agree.
This is both disgusting and embarrassing…but intentional.
When I started Catholic school more than 65 years ago Catholicism was leaning liberal. You had Jack Kennedy who ran for and won the presidency. You had Pope John XXIII who pushed the Second Ecumenical Council and got rid of the mass in Latin. But both John’s died and Catholicism moved to the right with Paul VI, who was fervently against birth control and, of course, abortion. Now we have 6 far right wing Catholic justices on the Supreme Court. Safe to say that Catholicism has primarily devolved in this country in to a right wing cult, with a few but dwindling exceptions.
20 minutes of their life that they will never get back. Nah i would have actually started booing him.
I wouldn’t have stayed. Just mail me my damn diploma.
If only he had pulled this mess at an HBCU (Historically Black College And University.) You wouldn’t be able to see anything left but smoke. 🤬😂
Amazing how everything wrong in society is always a womens fault. He went down there to tell these graduates that last 4 years were for naught. Shouldn’t he also be addressing the men and tell them to prepare to be traditional husbands, present husbands and sole supporters of a household and family?
I watched the speech on YouTube as posted by the college and he received a standing ovation at the end…I guess they liked what he’s serving. (I don’t).
He has serious mommy issues because his mother is a high placed medical physicist in an oncology department. While her job likely helped fun his way into being a kicker, he is jealous that she’s smarter than him and he conceals it in right wing nonsense.
Plus his wife will divorce him eventually. He only matters when he’s in the NFL. He will retire at a young age and then reality will set in. This guy will never be making post career money like the Kelces or other top athletes.
Someone really should do a study of how many trad-dudes and incels have accomplished mothers. There’s a deep primal hatred to the ways these guys regard women, and one gets the strong impression they are forever enraged because Mom wasn’t at home doing cookies 24/7.
Most religions hate women, and use “god” as an excuse to keep them oppressed. In the USA you can add gays and even minorities to that. I don’t know why anyone who’s not a white male would even join a church.
^^^^^^^
This
Well, traditionally, many Black churches in the US have offered community, leadership roles, and social supports that were not available to their members in the wider white-dominated society. So while religion has been — and continues to be — used as a tool and culture of oppression, churches and other religious institutions have also been used as powerful tools to counteract oppression. It’s difficult for me to imagine the successes of the Civil Rights movement in the US without the collective strengths of Black churches and their memberships, along with resources provided by allies and many of their own religious institutions.
And, funnily enough, to his own mother!
Elizabeth Butker has been a medical physicist at Emory University’s department of radiation oncology since 1988. She specialises in brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care.
This really smacks of radicalisation.
His mother must be cringing.
The kicker? His mom is a radiation oncology physicist and his sister is an OB Gyn.
Have fun going home MFer!
He has crazy evangelical eyes. Who thought it was a good idea to have this 🤡 deliver a commencement address. Was he not vetted? I would have started booing if I heard him say that misogynistic crap.
I hate to say it but he was probably invited because he would say the exact words the university wanted him to say. This is why education should become fully secular.
💯
We have freedom of religion in this country. You may not like what their brand of Christianity is, but every religion has the right to establish private educational institutions and every person who agrees with them can attend them if they want.
Exactly!
This is the indoctrination this particular religious college wanted reinforced.
So they’ll take the money of their female students but think that educating them was a waste of time?
Of course they do. It’s all a grift to them and if girls want to pay them money to be taught to be second class citizens then the school is happy to take their money and treat them like crap.
I cannot imagine sitting there while that guy said that stuff. Seriously wtf.
Nothing good begins with “I have a reputation for speaking my mind.”
That right there. That was the tell.
I hope his mom called him to yell at him. She’s a medical physicist FFS! Part of why he was able to go to schools in affluent neighbourhoods and all is because of his mom’s career. He deserves to be disowned
OMG how friggin’ typical. I had all these opportunities thanks to a woman but now I’m man, hear me roar. The non bears are having an uncomfortable week, aren’t they?
Not just thanks to a woman but thanks to a highly educated woman working for freakin’ Emory University in the oncology department after having studied in a traditionally male field. It’s bloody ridiculous!
Jessie Watters’ (Fox News Watters World ‘s slimy POS) parents are Quaker liberals who walked in the Woman’s March.
Sometimes bigoted assholes are going to embrace being bigoted assholes no matter who their parents are.
There’s that saying “when you know better you do better” but some folks choose otherwise.
Just saw a FB post / Suburban Women calling for ripping up Butker and chiefs jerseys. Hope he hears some feedback from his teammates. Interesting that Taylor is getting women into following the Chiefs and this throwback is raising voices against them. DB
The contents of his “speech” was truly horrific. That he, and the school, felt comfortable spewing that garbage is terrifying. And KC Chiefs and NFL have said nothing.
He is a posterboy for every single negative stereotype about a white, privileged, conservative, religious, professional athlete posing as a wacky wife guy. Wow. I can’t believe he said this at a college.
I’m not a TS fan, but she has my blessing to write a ton of lyrics about this guy.
Holy shit.
I know, right?! It’s just… WOW.
If I was in the crowd I would have literally started booing. Even if I was the only one doing it, I would need to get my flabbergasted response out there in some way.
This is one of these things where you read the headline and you think it sounds bad, but then you really read the whole story and HOW CAN IT BE EVEN WORSE than the headline???
Who invited him?? Did he get booed? Was someone filming women’s reactions in the audience because I need to see their stunned faces.
Yes, exactly. Sometimes I cannot believe what some people say or do. I don’t know why I continue to be shocked at all.
I read somewhere else that he got a standing ovation. Disappointing if true.
He did – you can watch the full speech on the YouTube channel for the school. He also said in the speech that the school president invited him after he heard his B.S. at a previous graduation speech. They knew what he was going to say.
His poor wife. What an awful man.
Edit…He’s the kicker for the Chiefs. I hope he gets boos everytime he goes on the field from now on.
Who has known him since middle school and converted to these views of her own accord?
That poor wife.
She knew exactly who she is spending her life with. Stop the infantile of these garbage women.
TBF, I doubt he held these views in middle school. His mother is the exact opposite of everything he preaches there. We’re in very weird times, no one would have dared to say such awful things outloud 10 years ago
I agree. There’s no poor wife in this marriage. This was her choice. In regard to her not having regrets about being a wife and mom, her husband has a $20 million dollar deal with the Chiefs. Being a full time wife and mom for her looks a lot different than to the rest of us. I doubt she’s cooking and cleaning. If my husband made that much, I’d have loved to be home full time when the kids were little. Unfortunately, we don’t have things like national healthcare or free college so the rest of us have to work if we want kids. And who is telling men they can’t be masculine? We just don’t want them to be misogynists. Someone needs to educate him on the difference.
He is definitely maga. What a miserable tool. The Chiefs need to address this hate speech of women.
Yes, they do. Immediately.
Awful man, awful speech. Agree that the u needs to apologise to its graduates, and can I say how dare he use Taylor’s words in such a twisted way.
Gross.
On the plus side, his mere mention of Taylor will undoubtedly be reason enough for the Swifties to go after him. No one could be more deserving.
@Miranda Agreed – Swiftie justice is like a heat-seeking missile. And she has the ears of a LOT of NFL women now too. You don’t invoke TayTay without her permission and think you can just walk away. It will sort itself out. Expect a song
in your honor Bro.
I’d like to see his male teammates speak out against his statements.
That would be incredibly powerful.
Such a stupid man to mention Taylor who has currently one of the biggest careers in the entertainment industry while being single with no child. She is everything he is against. Why is he cloud-chasing her?
This. It’s not even like TS coined the phrase, no need to mention her. Also – what qualifications does a 28 year old man have to make such sweeping statements about the “ills” of modern society and the antidote to same? Unless it’s someone like Malala Yousefi – major inspiration for overcoming adversity and dealing with an important cause. Yeesh.
Bear all day, every day. I am pissed for all the women and LGBT folk who had to sit through this sh*t. Does he even have a college degree? What’s his backup without pro football? I thought I had a shitty commencement speaker but this dude just took the crown. 🤬
“Isabella’s dream of having a career may not come true … ” because she should embrace being a wife and mother.
Slagging off mothers, homemakers plus acknowledging that woman likely have dreams aspirations ambitions that DON’T involve being handmaid to men like him but those should just be ignored, tossed on a trash heap.
What a mean misogynist regressive entitled a hole
And plus he says she doesn’t regret it, but we all know they are on their 20s. He will eventually cheat on her and leave her with a replacement chick like MAGA “Christian” idol Trump and she’ll be fighting for scraps with no outside career history.
So like most “trad wives” she won’t regret it until it’s too late. She bought the lies. FAFO.
well this was depressing to read. why are there so many terrible men out there?
Omg I hope the university has apologized to the women and LGBTQ+ graduates.
Generally speaking, it’s a bad idea to have celebrities and athletes give commencement addresses, especially when they are barely older than the people graduating. It’s become common practice I know but few young athletes have the kinds of life experiences that would qualify them to give advice to others. I might chalk all this up to CTE but since this dude is a kicker, that’s probably not the case. So he’s just another right wing mouthpiece in Trump’s America. God help us.
I mean, Hailey Wickenheiser spoke at mine when she was 26, and she was fantastic. I don’t think it’s about athletes. I think it’s about misogynist shitheads.
Yeah, I have a relative about the same age who is Catholic, and both he and his girlfriend probably would have been nodding along approvingly to that. It’s so depressing.
You know when he and his wife divorce and his wife gets 50% of everything he earned, he is gonna scream “gold digger”. In this economy, the most women can’t just be homemaker. The family needs two salaries to give a good life to their children. He can declare all that from the tower he is living in, the life he is talking about isn’t possible for the majority. I don’t even wanna go into misogyny and toxic masculinity. If a woman wants that kind of a life with an obvious douche bag, go head and have fun until he gets bored of you and goes after younger women to build his second family.
That depends on the state. I’d guess She probably won’t get half, he has probably put what he sees as “his” money away in irrevocable trusts and businesses with other people and made her sign a pre nup.
I knew someone who went down this path and when I raised concerns she told me he would always take care of her and she’d get half.
Spoiler: he moved them to a red state, divorced her and she got next to nothing and pennies for child support.
@WithTheAmerican, wow, I didn’t know that in some states, you don’t get the half if you both decided one parent is gonna be financially dependent on the other. That is such a stupid risk. I would say that the prenup would help in this situation since they can put into writing what is gonna happen if a divorce happens. Some women even add additional financial clauses for the number of children they are gonna have, which increases their payment in case of a divorce. Well, good luck to his wife, I hope she has smart parents and/or girlfriends.
@sevenblue exactly! This is why some women are so surprised to find out they’re not actually getting half. It’s so state dependent.
Elon Musk basically kidnapped his son from Grimes during child support negotiation and filed in Texas as opposed to California where she filed or lives.
Never move to Texas if you want more than pennies for child support.
@sevenblue They might be OK and she might love her life – and that’s her right. However, to tell a group of women who just worked their tail ends off for years to get their degree to put it aside for the TRAD life is NONE OF HIS BUSINESS and I would argue even hurts Benedictine’s name. If you’re a woman looking to get a degree aren’t you going to side-eye a place that just hired a guy to tell you all your work not only doesn’t matter – it doesn’t honor God, and as a woman you’re too dense to realize the truth so some football bro has to come shed some light on the futility of the last four years of your life? GEESH.
That’s what I’m thinking. From a business perspective why would a college endorse the view that women shouldn’t have careers outside the home? What the f$&k is the point of these women spending upwards of $100k for a degree if they are going to stand and applaud some douche telling them their real goal should be homemaking the minute they’ve earned it??
Also I’ve never wanted to smack someone more than when he got choked up talking about his wife. In any other situation it would be sweet but in the middle of THAT speech…just no
Same. If they took this guy’s words to heart, why bother with school? What was it all for? To meet a guy? That’s it? Whose money were they wasting?
I’ve visited some evangelical schools where the degree is just a step to marriage and tradwife territory. I don’t get it, but it is a thing.
This was all around just gross.
All I’ve got to say is if we are bringing back women’s supreme role is as wife and mother, we need to bring back lifetime alimony for women who give up careers to be SAHM. You never get back the income lost in those caregiver years.
If these men want tradwives, they can be tradhusbands.
Interesting how the subject of UBI never comes up among them, huh? That would be incentive for a fair number of women to return to traditional roles if their labor was now valued and properly compensated by their society. But that’s not what they want, of course. They just want the historically largest slave class back under the heel.
You said it, @ ConcernFae.
These misogynistic trad guys want women to be supported only as long as the man controls them and their children. They want it to be impossible for wives to leave husbands, and want husbands to have no obligations toward children if they divorce or never marry their moms.
There’s nothing benign about this trendy nostalgia for 19th century family values.
That college owes every one of those young women an apology at the very least, and a public disavowal of the speech. They won’t get either.
Let’s face it – these misogynists are not being held accountable by the main stream – do you see the Chiefs calling out their kicker’s antics? He’s going on about pride month now – The real problem is he has a platform base and no one is calling him out – People especially women need to wake up and take a look at Iran in 1979 and see how dangerous the following of speech like this can be. The recent law restrictions on female bodily autonomy is only the beginning. It’s very scary and the fact that the outcry is fairly muted is distressing. His speech is a rally cry and it’s working.
They absolutely need to apologize to female graduates and make a statement saying they do not agree with this BS.
The irony of a lecture about “unapologetic masculinity” coming from a f–king KICKER. I mean, it’s like football equivalent of a Napoleon complex.
He’s the biggest, baddest kicker ever, Miranda! No Girly Man he!
🤭
1000%. Kickers are fking weird. I don’t need to hear another word from him. Fortunately Mahomes made a great speech the same day calling for greater recognition for women’s sports, it’s way overdue so he made it a focus in his Time 100 speech. Mahomes has an actual leadership position on the team.
The problem is that Butker has won sooo many games for the Chiefs, sometimes he outscores the offense. He’s an @ss and we have to ignore ANYTHING coming out of his pie-hole.
Butker’s kick in the Super Bowl screwed me out of $500 so he was already on my s%^t list, despite my love of kickers.
Repulsive and scary. I would have walked out.
100% I would have booed. eff this into space. The AUDACITY to go in there and say that and crap all over the students’ achievements. It worries me that this attitude is gaining traction in the US.
It’s everywhere now. Dr Peterson and his ilk are poisoning young men and boys minds. I think in London schools are trying to counter this by teaching respect for girls, as example. It’s so bad that they’re designing curriculum to address it.
His speech was exactly what the school and students wanted to hear. An Archbishop gave almost the same speech at their commencement mass per the college’s website. I assume speeches like this are actually more common than those of us outside of conservative communities realize. It just made the news because this yahoo plays for the same team as Taylor’s boyfriend.
Vote blue. Vote Biden. This speech becoming reality is the alternative.
The more I see men like this, the more it makes me realize how terrified they are of women. He is probably not smart and is intimidated by any woman who are. I’ve also learned that a lot of these men are scared of being alone, being left behind, not being needed. Men like him have fragile egos and need women to need them. This is why you are seeing so many attacks on women’s rights. They want to go back to the good ole days.
I was hoping to see this covered here when I read the article yesterday. What an ignorant Maga sh*thead!!!
As a Catholic, WTF?
Same, this is NOT what I learned. Just an example that any religion can be turned to accommodate any hateful idea….
Also – Justin Tucker would never…(I pray).
Went to Catholic school as well and never heard this kind of bs. Education is valued for boys and girls went it isn’t this corrupted version of right wing nonsense.
But his own mother is a medical physicist in the oncology department, so all this shit is because he has mommy issues. And I bet his mother was just much smarter than her son and he is envious.
Right? I guess he wants to be the Catholic Aaron Rodgers?
The only thing missing was the racist comments. He knew enough to leave those out.
Yes, the agreement for a lot of people is that they can denigrate women (“it’s tradition! women love serving men! God meant it that way, you can read this totally authentic to its original roots book that has totally not been edited to erase women to prove it!) but not minorities. In my narrow experience as a White woman, that is. I’m not erasing the racism and bigotry minority women have faced, just saying that when and where I grew up sexism was acceptable and godly, racism was not.
I bet the only reason he didn’t say anything racist is because of his teammates. He has to work with POC. He may not like them though, who knows. Anyone with that kind of mind set most likely is also racist. I can bet if he has a daughter, he’s already putting it in her mind that she must marry a White Catholic guy and be a stay at home mom. Being gay or marrying a POC would probably get her disowned.
Oh no he railed against DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) policies, so this POS included everyone in his hateful speech.
Quote from the speech: “The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Butker said.
???? That’s tyranny??? I just…I don’t know what to say.
I saw that on TikTok and my jaw was on the floor! And the fact, he got choked up while making his misogynistic speech. What a turd!
eww god he’s so ugly what is up with his chin
I know this isnt the point but he looks creepy like a cult leader. I would at minimum write to my school for an apology and I would never make donations to them.
I would have walked out. Of course he doesn’t want women to have careers, you can’t control a woman if she’s generating her own wealth.
It’s best not to put in writing the kind of comment I would leave about this slow witted trash boy, so I won’t.
I will say that if you’re a woman and you’re planning on voting for the GOP, you are not a smart person.
His speech was the Republican platform basically without the racism.
I read an article about the high degree of narcissism and sociopathy amongst deeply conversative folks. It’s sad to me that the biggest takeaway they get from their religion is to actively want the people unlike me to hurt and suffer. If this is your final conclusion from reading the works of Jesus, that is if you read it at all, then you’ve missed so much. No wonder these people are following Trump. They’re rotting on the inside. If you have a great life, then enjoy it. No need to denigrate or hurl nastiness at others. But clearly, your life is lacking in something: empathy, good will towards others, loving your neighbors, and so much more.
OK, so after collecting no doubt thousands and thousands of tuition from these women working toward their degrees, now they are told to go home and take care of the men? WTAF
WHAT TYPE OF NEW FOOL IS THIS GUY?😅🤣😂
My blunt feeling is this is exactly why you don’t participate in giving money to these institutions if you’re a woman or sexual minority. Regardless of how “progressive” they tend to sell themselves at the individual level, the broader institutions they represent are inherently misogynistic, homophobic, and dangerous. If people actually cared about all these babies they decry being aborted, Catholicism wouldn’t even exist anymore. People would’ve dismantled it somewhere down the line of the nth abuse scandal.
OK but his mama is a physicist. So how does that work? 😂
https://med.emory.edu/departments/radiation-oncology/profile/?u=EBUTKER
Oh, he probably has mommy issues then. Maybe he didn’t get enough attention because his mother has to work, so now he wants to make sure that no woman works outside of home.
Looks like he was radicalized at some point in his teens. Peterson, Rogan et al are gateways to incel land. Social media targets young men and boys.
What a typical maga hypocrite. His mom’s a dr
His mom’s a doctor ???!!! He benefited from having an educated woman in the home and this is how he thanks her?
Guys like this think the mother is forever at fault for not being Donna Reed. He feels perfectly justified in slamming women like her, for in his stunted little book, she’s the “sinner.”
wait, I’m supposed to take advice from him because… Why?
You kick a football. You’re not an expert in gender issues because you have a super bowl ring. Next please.
Exactly
Just because you can kick a ball does not mean you need to open your mouth.
What a horrific man. The NFL and KC needs to say something. Cancel his ignorant azz.
Did coach Andy Reid say anything? If this happened under coach Belichick, the media would already “k1ll” Belichick in the air wave & print/online media. (But it won’t happen under Bill because he trained his players to say nothing; and when playersdid say somethingoutside of football, I was always impressed how well they spoke & with good contents. )
This guy is horrible, but doesn’t Travis’ Dad have multiple DUIs? That is not a good person in my book, not sure why this site is so keen to idealize that entire family. This guy is offensive and yes, dangerous, even (also, he thinks TS said “familiarity breeds contempt”? and he was invited to speak somewhere???), but at least not immediately so. I’d rather than on this jerk than a drunk on the road.
That’s Patrick Mahomes’s dad.
(Also, seemingly a good person with addiction struggles.)
I graduated from Aquinas College, a small Catholic college in Michigan and I can say without hesitation the nuns would’ve kicked his a**.
My husband, a former football player said the following:
1. The grew up rich white kicker is going to return to practice with bigger, tougher guys raised by single mothers with gay friends & family and accomplished wives, girlfriends and sisters and need to defend this
2. The front office doesn’t want this smoke, especially for a kicker. He’ll be cut sooner than later
3. He should’ve kept Taylor’s name out his mouth because Travis will absolutely kick his a**
4. The Bear.
When my husband invokes the Bear, you know it’s bad
2. *Most* teams can take or leave a kicker, but Butker is (unfortunately) a pretty important piece of the Chiefs championship formula. He’s not going anywhere.
Agreed. As long as he’s helping them win, he’s not going anywhere. Look how long it took them to trade Tyreek Hill who is, by most accounts, a garbage human.
⬆️ This all day. The front office absolutely does not need this mess, and this fool has forgotten the number one rule: know which side your bread is buttered on.
That’s the problem with these nutburger ideologies, they lead people to think that they’re in a holy war and the most important thing is speaking their mind to people who don’t want to hear it. Then they lose their reputation, career, earnings, relationships.
And he relegated to Taylor as just a ‘girlfriend’ my dude, she is a billionaire and will long be remembered after you are ashes in the wind.
And the fact he took her lyrics to twist to his agenda makes me sick. I hope the Swifties do to him what they do to all that upset ‘Mother’.
VERY curious if Taylor and her people had a quick conference call to pass along the “keep my name out of your mouth” message to the whole Butker family.
I’d like to know if he got boo’d? Did the women just sit there and not have any reaction at all? He ruined their f*cking graduation with this bs speech. Also, did none of the males graduating have a problem with this? The faculty? Gross.
No, he did not get booed. He got applause and cheers after his ‘crying’ over his OfHarrison Handmaid. This was not a progessive school he spoke at. It’s Benedict College in South Carolina. A conservative catholic school. They wanted this.
How many females go to that school? What would be the point of getting a degree if you’re just expected to be a housewife? Like doesn’t the school want to make money by encouraging girls to attend there and get an education? Something does not make sense.
Not South Carolina, but in Kansas, north of Kansas City. They knew what they were getting because it was widely known he was a covid vaccine holdout on the Chiefs.
thanks @SRN5977 I googled wrong lol
While I normally find the way Swifties gang up and go after people online pretty annoying, in this case, have at him. I can’t believe he quoted one of her songs out of context. A misogynist and clout chaser.
Also, the fact Taylor is a WORKING woman who isn’t going to stop if/when she gets married ! Why quote a woman whose lifestyle he doesn’t agree with?
From Kansas city, Chiefs fan, I think the Chiefs have gotten the big head. I have a son graduating from the University of Oregon and that is the sentiment of the student body. The students are either very right wing or not voting at all. And unfortunately the election is going to be determined by the 18 to 29-year-olds. So all I can say is VOTE BLUE 💙 NO MATTER WHO!
He believes a womans place is in the kitchen, I believe he belongs in the ER bc I’m gonna pray to his Jesus that he breaks his ankle and can never play again
I’m scratching my head at those who are surprised that a Catholic school invited a misogynist simpleton to speak to their graduates. They oppose the same things evangelicals oppose so this is on brand. That they would choose such a simp is surprising.
My friend told me about this earlier. When she said the name of the college I immediately understood. BC has a reputation for being right wing conservative. Like others have stated every religious sect has its own continuum of the dogma. I was raised Catholic and attended two different Catholic schools in the same diocese. My experiences from one to the next were wildly different. The basic rituals were the same but the sociopolitical and socioeconomic demographics and ethical priorities were 180 degrees from each other.
As for the town it’s in, while Kansas has become more liberal on the whole, the small towns like this one and others are more conservative (this is true in many states that are considered purple or even blue). The fact that a conservative religious college serves as the anchor for this town makes it more likely for the people living and working there to be of a like mind in terms of worldview.
I am not American but my children go to Catholic school and the school is fantastic and very accepting, but I also know we got lucky.
I no longer attend Catholic Mass — they lost me during the child sexual abuse scandals and I’ve stayed away because if my queer kid can’t marry in the church, I don’t want any part of it.
But I have to say that Catholics run the gamut from this misogynistic, homophobic ass to someone like Father James Martin, a Jesuit who is fighting for LGBTQ+ acceptance in the church. The scary right-wing extremists of Butker’s ilk loathe the current pope and anyone who’s trying to move Catholicism forward.
This kicker has mommy issues and an inflated sense of his own importance. What scares me is that he was able to insult a roomful of women graduates and actually was cheered. I hope the Swifties tear him from limb to limb. I know a few badass progressive nuns who would kick his ass, too.
This guy is a good reason for abortion to be legal. If only his mother had….. And, no, not sorry: he and those who think like him, I wish to be eradicated from our planet. Not sorry. At. All.
He’d make a perfect Mormon 🤮. I’m going back to school in my 40’s because the church told me my place was in the home. Now I’m financially dependent and wasted so many years. I hate seeing the tradwife narrative reemerge.
Good for you for going back to school!!! I did it in my late 20s for my BA, mid-40s for my MA. You’ve got this!
Keep in mind his speech got rousing applause from the audience. This is a conservative catholic college. And speeches are vetted and approved for these kinds of events. The school 100% leaned into this drivel of a speech. And he was preaching to the choir they lapped it up. As far as I can tell there has been no pushback from the school or graduates.
And as a few others pointed out here and on other platforms. He grew up rich with his MOTHER as the breadwinner.
Funny, I didn’t see him chastise the men to have a net worth of five million like him. So, they can provide for a family in these bleak economic times. Also, historically many NFL players tend to be bankrupt 5 years after they retire. So, tik tock Harry.
I’m a lapsed Catholic but I grew up in a pretty devout Catholic household and went to 16 years of Catholic school. I’m reading some of the comments here that suggest that this is common or would be universally supported by Catholics. I’m from the East Coast in a major metro area that’s traditionally well populated with Catholics – this guy would be booed where I’m from. And FWIW, I was mostly educated by IHM nuns who all had terminal degrees in their respective fields.
I just watched “Under the Banner of Heaven” and this could have been a deleted scene.
So I guess he had a female dentist and that is where the hate began
Okay Catholic CBers, I read the transcript of Butker’s speech. It appears the Chiefs kicker observes the Latin Mass, and mentioned it in his speech. In many cases, Catholics who follow the Latin Mass hold extremely radical beliefs, and don’t believe in modern world views like women’s rights, etc.
For non-Catholics, the Mass was changed dramatically in the early 1960s. From ancient times until the 1960s, Mass was spoken in only in Latin and the priest had their backs to the church. After the Vatican II decision (1963?), priests said Mass the native language of the parish and spoke directly to church goers.
Pope Francis is cracking down and restricting Latin Mass. In 2023, the FBI reported that radical extremists within the Church are found in Latin Mass parishes. Even mainstream Catholic publications report the Latin Mass is a “toxic tradition.”
https://www.ncronline.org/opinion/guest-voices/latin-mass-becomes-cult-toxic-tradition
Butker’s views are very outside the mainstream Catholic Church.
I’m not Catholic, and I found your comments and the link very enlightening @Michelle. Reading this thread, I’m reminded of the disproportionate number of Catholics on the Supreme Court, and wonder how many of them belong to Latin Mass parishes with non-mainstream “toxic traditions “.
This isn’t over yet. The fallout starting tonight and tomorrow will be awesome. Wonder what Dr mommy co-workers think about her baby boy?
just saw this on Reddit… made me laugh..
“the smallest man who ever kicked”
Hope you’ve got good knees buddy. I’ll be praying for a roughing the kicker penalty that takes him out for the season. And I like the Chiefs.
Countdown to his divorce. . ..
nah, usually men like this tie down women who come from families that are as brainwashed as he is.
But if it does happen one day, I will be poppin’ bottles in her honor!
This jackass is from the Atlanta area. Went to a private school. His mother is a physicist at Emory University. He has the nerve to talk that trad wife bs when his family’s household was and still is 2 income. He just lucked out and made it on to the Chiefs roster with freaking Patrick Mahomes as the QB. If his butt was on any other team, he’d be a nobody and no one would be asking him to spout his white Christian nationalist bs.
Benedictine College is hosting the National Eucharistic Revival alter this summer, and also hosts a “Symposium on Transforming Culture;” 2025’s theme is “Marriage at the Peripheries.”
And they hold a mother/son, father/daughter dance. AT A COLLEGE. Kinda gives me the heebie-jeebies.
“This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation”…what?? He’s trying to tell us that homes without men or where men aren’t ruling tyrants are *more* violent? Please…how laughable is that.