King Charles unveils his new Jonathan Yeo portrait: love it or hate it?

Well, this is certainly something. On Tuesday, King Charles had a big unveiling ceremony for a new portrait painted by Jonathan Yeo. The portrait was commissioned by The Drapers’ Company, and it will hang in Drapers’ Hall in London.

This portrait is… incredible, honestly. Usually, royal portraits are pretty staid affairs, by the book and even kind of bad. One exception is Paul Emsley’s portrait of Kate in 2013, where he made her look like an un-Botoxed ghost haunting the royal family. Yeo’s portrait of Charles is both accurate (that genuinely looks like him) and avant-garde. The fact that this will probably be known colloquially as “The Bloody King portrait” or “The Tampon King portrait” or “The Charles-Burns-in-Hell portrait” is even more outstanding. It’s not a soothing, gentle painting. It’s not all about his Welsh Guards uniform or all of his pretend medals. It’s not about the trappings of royalty, nor is it meant to play to Charles’s substantial ego. He looks like he’s been doused in blood, or he’s in the pits of hell.

Apparently, Charles sat for Yeo four times, the first time before he was king. His final sitting was late last year. Camilla also got a look of the portrait before it was unveiled and she reportedly told Yeo that he had really “got” Charles. I mean, Charles did tell Camilla that he wanted to be her tampon.

Two things I will say – Yeo absolutely shaved a few years off Charles’s face. He also shaved some “sausage” off of Charles’s fingers.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Jonathan Yeo via Buckingham Palace.

208 Responses to “King Charles unveils his new Jonathan Yeo portrait: love it or hate it?”

  1. StellainNH says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:02 am

    He got what he wanted. He’s the tampon for his side chick.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:15 am

      King Kotex I. I seriously thought this was some kind of AI joke when I first saw it. Not just a tampon, but a used one. Did no one think to advise KKI that this bloody mess would remind every one on Earth of the biggest hit to the Monarchy in our lifetime, the phone sex call between those two gaslighting adulterers, Charles and Camilla, where the now King of England tells his mistress it would be just his luck to be reincarnated as her tampon? (How is that even sexy and not creepy AF, Camilla has bad taste in men.)

      Reply
      • Alex Can says:
        May 15, 2024 at 8:33 am

        Yeah I couldn’t believe my eyes when my husband showed me. I’m still a bit in disbelief about it, and also still laughing. Not my tampon king!

      • Truthiness says:
        May 15, 2024 at 8:50 am

        I’d take a bigger swing. I think it evokes the bloody history of the British empire and there’s the whole concept of royal blood being his reason to be king. Has he accepted blood money from Saudis, does he have blood on his hands after what happened to Diana, etc.

      • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
        May 15, 2024 at 9:00 am

        I agree. It could either be the tampon king, or bathing in the blood of the colonial countries that gave the brf their riches. It’s the blood of the taxpayers who freeze in their apartments while he chooses which castle to stay in for the night. This painting is fitting for Henry the 8th or Richard the 3rd. But at least those two kings actually fought in the wars. now it is given to the most ineffectual, petty, hateful towards his own son, king. Who will pass the throne onto his heir….the laziest, worst, most uncaring, dgaf, POW in the history of the empire.

      • Christine says:
        May 15, 2024 at 9:18 am

        I did too!

      • Scarlett says:
        May 15, 2024 at 10:43 am

        “Bloody” mess, thank you @Agnes, I cackled lol.

        As someone whose dad is from a country this POS ravaged, plundered and stripped for parts, I am loving this portrait….all hail the Tampon king!! The O.B of all kings.

      • Gabby says:
        May 15, 2024 at 12:05 pm

        And the blood of NHS patients who died waiting for care, while the underfunded health system loses their underpaid doctors, nurses and paramedics due to lack of funding while the royal family evades paying their fair share of taxes.

        I mean no disrepect to victims of colonialism, just adding bodies to the pile.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        May 15, 2024 at 5:04 pm

        Truthiness, “I think it evokes the bloody history of the British empire and there’s the whole concept of royal blood being his reason to be king.” This is what I thought of, too. It’s very appropriate.

        I’d like to take a minute to say that this is really well done. The artist did an exceptional work. What we think about it doesn’t take away from his talent.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:57 am

      In case you are as ignorant as me and have no idea what the “The Drapers’ Company” is, see below:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worshipful_Company_of_Drapers

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        May 15, 2024 at 7:31 pm

        Thanks BayTampBay for the link. I am familiar with a lot of art history and architecture history and pop history (I’m 50+) but I was unfamiliar with “The Draper’s Company.” I also have cousins of dual citizenship who were raised in the U.K. One identifies as ‘An American,’ and the other as, ‘A Brit.’ I love them both but with their kids, etc. it’s difficult to see them very often now.

        In the end I think this portrait shows a remarkable sense of humor. It was rumored that he often invited… wait for it… Joan Rivers to royal banquets. Joan would never be royal be he learned from the court jesters. The Tampon Jokes, The Annus Horribilous jokes, The Colonialism Jokes. I really like him more and I agree that the ‘Royal Rota’s’ main goal is to sew discord and therefore prop themselves up as ‘very important.’ = Punching Up for clout.
        There is of, course an inbreeding factor- but seems King Chuck is in on the joke. Might as well be, he’s in his late 70’s and has cancer.

        My hopes are renewed that the brothers may be able to mend their relationship. But I am a depressed optimist.

    • TRex says:
      May 15, 2024 at 11:17 am

      I stared in disbelief last night when this was posted on IG! At first, I thought it was an AI-generated meme poking fun until I saw that it was posted on the Royal Family account 😱.

      PROs: The artist made Charles more handsome than he is.

      PROs: The artist painted him as the lord of hell – and I find it hilarious. 🔥👺

      Reply
    • acha says:
      May 15, 2024 at 2:10 pm

      LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO you said it

      Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:03 am

    He looks like he’s coming out of a portal ascending from hell to me, but art is subjective. The artist did a good job of capturing his face and detailing his features although I agree he got the benefit of a little artistic facelift with his age.

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:44 am

      This portrait is the stuff of nightmares, how fitting.

      Reply
    • Gill says:
      May 15, 2024 at 11:39 am

      My first thoughts were it looks like Vigo the Carpathian haunted portrait from ghostbusters 2 😂

      Reply
      • MonicaQ says:
        May 15, 2024 at 12:07 pm

        My husband said the same thing! He was like, “Someone call the ghostbusters”.

    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      May 15, 2024 at 12:03 pm

      The hands are out of proportion–they are huge compared to the rest of Chuckle’s body. If Camilla approves, the side chick is either having a private laugh at Chuckle and his version of the red wedding…or Chuckle’s ego is so enormous no one has the ovaries to tell him the truth. But, then, Chuckles thinks there’s nothing wrong in openly cheating on his teenage wife or taking bags/suitcases/possibly truckloads of cash for his “charity.”

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      May 15, 2024 at 1:40 pm

      Yep. It’s King Satan.

      Reply
  3. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Perfectly embodies the blood stained history of the British Royal Family.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:13 am

      I can’t see it any other way. He’s drowning in the blood of the British empire. I will never be convinced that wasn’t the intent.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:27 am

      My thoughts exactly. This is portrait is making a point, and its probably not the point that Charles thinks its making.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        May 15, 2024 at 8:52 am

        I don’t think the palace vetted this artist very well. His views on the monarchy and the British empire are now plain for all to see.

    • Debbie says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

      To the extent that Charles represents the British monarchy, it reminds me of the burning of that monarchy.

      Reply
    • nutella toast says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:47 am

      @Brassy Rebel He actually painted a really good portrait of Prince Philip – very handsome. He also said some really insightful things about Philip that I imagine he liked in an article I posted somewhere on this thread. I’m guessing KC thought he’d be getting the same treatment (and did not). He also has nice things to say about Camilla so I don’t think he’s anti-monarchy necessarily. Great quote from article below: “I was determined to paint what I saw. In the long term portraits only really have value if they’re truthful. there’s no point mocking – or flattering – anyone unnecessarily: those things lose currency over time.”

      https://www.apollo-magazine.com/prince-philip-portrait-jonathan-yeo/

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:26 pm

      The butterfly, though?! What does it mean? I worry about the butterfly. 💔😢

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:17 pm

      Hey, between this portrait and Kate’s Victorian-ghost deal, what’s left to say? 🤣

      Reply
  4. Over it says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Bloody hell. Wtf

    Reply
    • Eos says:
      May 15, 2024 at 2:03 pm

      That’s the first thing to mind; bloody hell. The artist is skilled, no doubt. A painting of a sad man. The symbolisms tho’!

      Here is my amateur take: In the words of Kendrick Lamar, Let’s break it down for ya 1) Charles standing straight cloaked in the blood shed for the British empire 2) King in bloody hell, the dawn of light to the left and behind him 3) The black monarch butterfly, a symbol of death floating above KC’s right shoulder also the reminder of racism 4) The Tampon King swimming in Queen Camgina 5) The costume, the medals, all fading except the face, younger but older and beaten by time. The regret of I coulda been somebody.
      Camzilla said the artist ‘got him’. No honey, Charles is/ was always pasty with red cheeks. What you expressed out loud was your erotic wish for ‘tanned’.

      Reply
      • Pix says:
        May 15, 2024 at 7:55 pm

        Eos – So good. There is nothing amateur about your comment. You seem like a professional with your take! “Tanned” omg – priceless.

  5. Nubia says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    He shaved at least a good 20 years this is Charles at 50. On another note I didnt realise that people especially the RF still ‘sit’ for paintings.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:42 am

      Look at it this way, the sitting is not keeping them away from actual work. The royals don’t have to pay for the finished product with earned income; and think of the “work hours” the multiple sittings add to their yearly “work” total. It’s a win/win (for them).

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    It looks to me like he is burning in hell or he is covered in the blood of Diana or other victims of his. Hopefully when his time comes he will burn.

    Reply
  7. Jks says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    It’s extraordinary.

    Jonathan is an incredibly talented artist who has seen the true essence, the aura and the soul of the bloody tampon king burning in hell. Everyone is talking about it on X so it’s certainly grabbing a lot of attention.

    Jokes aside, I think there’s a lot of meaning to this painting. A fading body lurking or disappearing into the hellish background, the floating head is of incredible likeness and really very flattering and quite distinguished- the best he has ever looked. The beady eyes glinting rather ominously, the flesh of the hands looking slightly rotten. None of the gold is shining- all those medals and decorations are just meaningless. The artist has stripped away what makes Charles the king and showing what is left of him. The monarch butterfly symbolising change- a new monarch? or perhaps the ever present ghost of Diana. The butterfly just hovers over the shoulder, never touching. Never blessing. It’s as if it is waiting for his demise.

    My only criticism is that his ears don’t look like that. They should stick out a lot more.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:20 am

      No those medals are not shining and as Mary Pester calls them Charlie’s tin foiled chocolate medals.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:22 am

      Well written, JKS. I hate the subject (yes, I chose that word on purpose), but love the artist and this portrait!

      Reply
    • Pearl says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:24 am

      Agreed, I think this was a Choice by the artist.

      Reply
    • Agnes says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:24 am

      It really is amazing, just a strange choice on the part of Chuckie, to give it his blessing. Google “Project Monarch” re the butterfly for a real rabbit hole. Someone did a side by side of this portrait and the official one of (Where Is) Kate and they both look like horror movie posters.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 15, 2024 at 8:31 am

        Charles is a weird dude. When he’s not being a vindictive narcissistic as$hole he actually has some interesting thoughts.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        May 15, 2024 at 8:35 pm

        Butterflies will sometimes feast on corpses…

        He’s left a lot of bodies in his wake… Diana, Lady Tryon… then there’s the time he and Camilla gave the late Queen a case of Covid…

    • Becks1 says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

      Charles’ head face really is an incredible likeness. And I didn’t notice the butterfly! very interesting.

      Reply
    • [insert_catchy_name] says:
      May 15, 2024 at 10:15 am

      I saw this on Reddit last night (discussing the butterfly in the painting) and it made me LOL:

      “The Monach’s path from Mexico to Canada takes several generations. Each one is trapped mid-journey in this march by its heritage and legacy, unable to do much but flap the family a little further down the path before it dies.

      Today’s Monach has no defense against the industrialization of these travelled lands. Each year, more of its rest areas are lost, increasly transformed into buildings and chemicals it finds hostile to its purpose.”

      Reply
      • WithTheAmerican says:
        May 15, 2024 at 10:53 am

        D.a.m.*. That’s brutally real.

      • Eurydice says:
        May 15, 2024 at 1:06 pm

        Brutal indeed. If Charles is as fatalistic as this description, then I wonder why he’s kicking about Harry so strenuously. Or is it that he’s furiously flapping?

    • Honey says:
      May 15, 2024 at 1:13 pm

      I love the painting. I think there is a lot there. I think it’s very nuanced as well.

      Reply
    • phaedra14 says:
      May 15, 2024 at 1:14 pm

      Hate to say this because it is a Charles painting. But it is STUNNING! Dare I say, I would hang this in my wall (if it was not, of Charles indeed)?!!

      Reply
    • Carole says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:51 pm

      There is one piece of gold that is shining – the signet ring.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:19 pm

      Reply

      Reply
  8. Bklne says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    It’s a stunning portrait. It also has an air of, oh, I don’t know, having been in an attic soaking up some vibes …

    Wonder what it’ll start to look like as time marches on?

    Reply
    • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:25 am

      😂😂😂. You are so right! Maybe the artist actually painted Charles when he was 19 (it looked fresh and new then) and this is what the painting looks like now.

      Reply
    • what's inside says:
      May 15, 2024 at 12:15 pm

      Portrait of Charlie Gray? Jealous of Dorian? Anyway, my first feeling is that he looks like a bat out of hell, menacing and bloody.

      Reply
      • Sara says:
        May 15, 2024 at 3:17 pm

        My 1st thought was “Vincent price in a hammer films production of Dorian grey”

        I love it btw

  9. seaflower says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    I get the concept, and the face is good, but red?!? Just why red? Someone on twitter compared it to Ghostbusters Viggo the Carpathian potrait, and I can’t unsee it.

    Reply
  10. s808 says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:05 am

    He looks like he’s burning in Hell so I agree with C’s assessment. Jonathan nailed it.

    Reply
  11. Cel2495 says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:06 am

    Hate it ! Looks like it belongs in a hunted mansion. But heck, maybe that is the point 😂
    Charles being hunted by all this bloody demons and karma catching up to him and be surrounded by the blood of all those he hurt and sacrificed in his power hungry and petty life. Heck , I might like it now after all.

    Reply
  12. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:06 am

    So much red, I don’t really understand that creative choice. OTOH, you know straight away it is Charles.
    I didn’t even notice the butterfly until I saw someone point it out.

    *edit* – just saw a post here noting it is a Monarch butterfly. Great catch 🙂

    Reply
  13. SarahLee says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I like that it isn’t “typical” and I actually like the painting. What I like more is what everyone is saying about it – Charles the tampon. ROFL!

    Reply
  14. Laura D says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I’m not too keen on the subject but, I do love the painting. If I were to be unkind I would say if they put a couple of horns on his head he would look like he’s ruling hell. Howver, I don’t want to take anything away from the artist because, I really do like this portrait of KCIII.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:06 am

    Lol, it’s actually kind of cool? The red is unfortunate. I keep trying to think what other color it could’ve been? Maybe more purple? Yellow? Green? Something to dilute the hellfire. My favorite memes have been the ones comparing it to that creepy Vigo portrait from ghostbusters.

    Reply
  16. laurie says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:07 am

    lol. At first glance, until I zoomed in, the butterfly at his shoulder looked like the forked tip of a devil’s tail. 👿

    Reply
    • Water Lilly says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:11 am

      @Laurie, I did too!

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:15 am

      Absolute same. WTaF is this image? Find me one person who doesn’t see a devil before looking closer.

      Reply
    • Hester says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:54 am

      The devil’s tail was absolutely the first thing I saw and I can’t unsee it. The butterfly is lost in the smoldering cauldron of viscera and Charles’ long history of turmoil is perfectly captured. I think the portrait is brilliant.

      Reply
  17. BeyondTheFringe says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Can’t stand Charles, believe in abolishing the monarchy but I LOVE that as a piece of art.

    If I were to ever have a portrait painted in any professional capacity, I would want something unconventional like this.

    Bonus points because it suits Charles for all the reasons Kaiser outlines above lol.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:20 am

      I hear you about the artistry, but ideally a painting that reveals your inner spirit will be less … bloody. I think my aura is blue because I’m so drawn to the color.

      Reply
  18. Esloba says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Ironic, satirical, and richly layered with interpretations and symbolism.
    I simply love it.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

      And isn’t that truly what art should be? Each person will see it differently. I see it as Charles burning in hell for all he’s done, those oppressed by the British Empire will see the blood their ancestors were made to shed for the Empire and Cams will think of Chuck as a tampon.
      I love this for him!!!!

      Reply
  19. Jan says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Tampon King, the royalist were losing it yesterday saying he looks like a bloody tampon, never going to lose that name.

    Reply
  20. Truthiness says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Looks like someone dug up Francis Bacon to paint this. I think it’s great. Not complimentary which is one of the reasons I love it.

    Reply
  21. LadyUltimate says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Is he already in purgatory or is he finally a tampon?

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:10 am

    I love it. I wouldn’t want it staring down at me in my house, but it’s pretty extraordinary.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      May 15, 2024 at 5:27 pm

      It’s 8.5 ft tall too! Definitely wouldn’t want it staring at me either. But it’s really growing on me. I think modern portraiture is tough as we’re so used to photographs. It can be really hard imo to make a realistic portrait with artistic plaudits in this day and age.

      Reply
  23. Snuffles says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Yo, peep this new portrait of King Charles, straight up,
    A canvas bleeding the sins, no cover-up.
    It’s like every brushstroke’s dripping with the empire’s past,
    Murders, horrors, torture — shadows cast.

    Diana’s blood, man, it’s all on his hands,
    Haunting this piece like her spirit demands.
    And that off-the-wall wish to Camilla, straight bizarre,
    Wanting to be close, but dude, way too far.

    Check that smirk, villainous, straight demonic,
    Like Vlad the Impaler or a horror comic.
    Feels like he’s auditioning for a ghostly sequel,
    This portrait ain’t serene, it’s straight up evil.

    If the goal was to showcase a king with a legacy stained,
    This piece is screaming guilty, with every detail ingrained.
    Eminem telling it raw, no filter on this track,
    King Charles painted in shadows, the truth’s pitch black.

    Reply
  24. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:10 am

    I love it, but WOW. WOW!!! Between making it look like he’s burning in hell, portrait of a royal tampon, and references to how the British empire is bathed in blood, I can’t believe they went there. They could have done this portrait in any other color and would not have had any of those references. Royal purple? Ecological green? Steadfast blue? Regal and optimistic gold?

    Clearly this artist is openly or subliminally an anti-monarchist. I hope they get him to paint Camzilla and Incandescent Bill next.

    Reply
    • Nutella toast says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:25 am

      He already painted Camilla at some point – it was in an article I read

      Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:28 am

      The artist did paint Camilla ten years ago and the painting is very gray. https://www.jonathanyeo.com/hrh-duchess-of-cornwall

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        May 15, 2024 at 9:38 am

        I love that. She can’t look you in the eye. Her eyes are bright and she could look if she wanted to, but she won’t put on her glasses. She chooses not to see.

      • bisynaptic says:
        May 15, 2024 at 5:25 pm

        I see more of Lucian Freud’s influence, in that portrait.

    • BQM says:
      May 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm

      Whatever intentional or unintentional symbolism it was always going to be red because he chose to be painted in his Welsh Guards uniform. Did it have to be *all* red? No. And those reasons are up for interpretation. But the base choice of the predominantly color was always going to be red. At least he wasn’t in the Irish Guards uniform. Though all black would have been interesting as well!

      Reply
  25. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:12 am

    I thought he really captured his face well. The sausage fingers are gone, that’s a shame. I couldn’t stop mysrlf from laughing at “the king in bloody hell” “tampon king” comments on twitter. There’s an eye somewhere 👁️ and something to analyze about the butterfly (his love for the environnement?)

    Reply
  26. Visa Diva says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:12 am

    I like it. It’s interesting and cool.

    Reply
  27. Hypocrisy says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:15 am

    “The fact that this will probably be known colloquially as “The Bloody King portrait” or “The Tampon King portrait” or “The Charles-Burns-in-Hell portrait”.”
    Love that these names will stick and this will be his legacy and no amount of rota propaganda can change that for him ever. I personally thought the portrait represented a soul soaked in the blood of others, but maybe I was giving the artist to much credit in showcasing the bloody history that is the BRF.

    Reply
  28. Lady Digby says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:16 am

    This picture is so horrific that it reminded my dear husband of the rotting portrait of Dorian Grey from the 1944 film
    https://www.wikiart.org/en/ivan-albright/the-picture-of-dorian-gray-1944#:~:text=Ivan%20Albright%20painted%20this%20lurid,for%20an%20ever%2Dyouthful%20appearance.
    After his cruelty to his son especially recently I was considering the King being judged by his Maker in the afterlife and being found so wanting that his soul may be consigned to hell. Then we saw this portrait of KC saturated in blood: just wow, so horrible and mortifying that Camillia thinks it captures who he truly is?

    Reply
  29. Jas says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I really like it. It captures his face well, and the red is a contemporary take on all the red drapery often seen in older paintings. The butterfly is a monarch and it nods to KC’s ecological interests.
    The painting also has the depth and weight to hold all the extra meanings people have given it – the blood of empire, the emotional blood in Charles’s own background, the whole tampon thing.

    Reply
  30. Nanea says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:20 am

    I would have liked this portrait very much, had it not taken away from the artistry by using red.

    Not only will it remind people forever of the infamous tampon, but the term I saw Caribbean accounts using was Bloodclaat – a Patois term from Jamaica literally meaning blood cloth, as in a feminine hygiene product, and signifying something unclean, or in a figurative sense corrupt, debased, perverted.

    And of course I thought of Dante’s nine Circles of Hell, with only the first (unbaptized heathen) not applying. But all others do, to a varying degree: lust, gluttony, greed, wrath, heresy, violence, fraud, and treachery – so many things that will forever be associated with the Carolean era.

    Well done, Mr. Yeo.

    Reply
    • CatMum says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:42 am

      Hmm. I’m definitely guilty of lust and heresy. I suppose a case could be made for occasional gluttony, depending on where the line is drawn on that. Not too shabby!

      Reply
  31. Square2 says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:22 am

    “Charles was awash with the blood from British Empire’s depraved actions.” was my first thought upon viewing it on SM. Later saw people called it Burn-in-Hell portrait also seemed appropriate.

    Agreed with Kaiser, the likeness is very good & KC3 did look younger in the portrait. Still puzzled about the butterfly (and I am too lazy & uninterested) to check out why.) Poor beautiful creature.

    Reply
  32. Sass says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:22 am

    This is a really impactful piece. I don’t like Charles, but I like this. The artist did amazing work.

    Reply
  33. Maxine Branch says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Looks to me as if this man is surrounded by the blood of the folks he has killed.

    Reply
  34. Myeh says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Legacy of the progeny who benefits from the blood soaked og colonizer family, complete crook and cruel to boot. Imagine being so privileged and unable to read any room that you feel comfortable flaunting your racism, misogyny and white supremacy to the extent of rewarding people just as awful as you. I’d say it’s a short petty act to follow but I’m sure Will will deliver more of the same entitlement and grossness.

    Reply
  35. Debbie says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Love it or hate it? Well, if those are my only choices, let’s just say “I love it for him.” Damn, the artist looked at Charles and produced this? Hah!

    It reminds me of a soul in hell and it’s also very Dorian Gray, what with the mottled and blistered-looking hands and facial appearance. Plus, it has the virtue of looking like Charles. Kudos to the artist.

    Reply
  36. TikiChica says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Looks like he’s stepping out of hell with sun damage on his skin.

    Reply
  37. Miranda says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Could some lovable scamp rig up something so that “O Fortuna” plays whenever someone approaches the portrait?

    Reply
  38. sevenblue says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

    He looks like a character from Tolkien (Lord of the Rings) universe, some kind of fire demon. It is really chilling this is what a good artist saw in him. Here is Tolkien’s Balrog: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/7f/Balrog500ppx.png

    Reply
  39. SCAR ❤️❤️❤️❤️ says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I love it! It brings an energy and vibrant to a subject who has neither.

    Reply
  40. North of Boston says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Emperor Palpatine / Sith Lord

    Awful ruler of a bloody empire about to fall off the face of the universe, sinking into the bloody miasma behind him.

    Reply
  41. tamsin says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:32 am

    What a compelling piece of work. I feel both drawn into it and repelled by it. It makes a thousand statements. The hands look like the hands of a corpse, embalmed and buried for some time. Along with the hands, only the face is clear. It flatters Charles, making him look younger and more distinguished than he is now.

    Reply
  42. Cheshire Sass says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:34 am

    The LAST Monarch – That portrait is blatantly on fire! I love it

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:55 am

      This artist is bold.

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      May 15, 2024 at 10:20 am

      I wonder if Cam has been trolling the entire Windsor family from the top down. When Charles outed her in that Dimbleby interview it put Andrew in an embarrassing position and the Parker Bowles divorced. Maybe she’s always been resentful and now even Charles has gotten some of her ire. Her portrait is more conventional, grey and she’s holding her glasses. It seems bland and mundane with a palette that is so opposite to Charles the literal ‘see no evil’ vibe out of it is a real provocation. Charles looked to have recoiled at first when he unveiled his portrait and Cam lauding it by saying ’You got him…’ this feels very sadistic and pointed. She’s a one woman wreaking crew. This portrait is a bold contemporary choice that that evokes blood, the devil and the fact that Monarchs are an endangered species. It features his hands which he’s sensitive about. It gaslights the king himself while Cam’s is so unobtrusive you can’t tell she’s been raising hell for multiple decades. Holding her glasses doesn’t make her vulnerable, it’s a power move, a misdirection, ‘cam’ouflage hiding her intent to destroy the Windsors from the inside. This makes Shakespeare look like the Mickey Mouse Club!

      Reply
      • WithTheAmerican says:
        May 15, 2024 at 11:01 am

        You said it perfectly! This is everything I see. she sells it to Charles with her usual ego stroking misdirection, “I’m nothing I’ve never done anything, you my darling are so wise.” Meanwhile she’s set him up in history as the last monarch and elevated her kids and her ex.

  43. Harper says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:42 am

    It looks like a red board at a carnival with a hole to put your face in and pose as the bloody monarch. Commission this artist to do a similar one for William, asap.

    Reply
  44. Beverley says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:55 am

    I see the blood of my Caribbean ancestors who suffered horribly and died working on the sugar plantations for the overlords of the British Empire.

    The “empire” is no more and Charles will be the Last king. Just as monarchs before him left him their untold riches, he will also inherit the blood on their hands.

    So many Black and Brown people have been slaughtered and their cultures weakened and destroyed by slavery and colonialism. If there’s a hell, Charles has a guaranteed spot waiting for him.

    Reply
  45. B says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I love this portrait. Its beautiful, avante garde and so deliciously dramatic that you can’t take your eyes off it. The best part is that art is subjective and since we see Chuck and the BRF as inherently blood stained degenerates this portrait looks like he’s a satanic hell beast.

    If his reputation was better no one would comment about him looking a tampon or burning and hell but what we know about him informs what we see. Yeo is truly a great artist.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:07 am

      The portait itself is deep and dramatic, and if the subject were ANYONE else, I would really love it. It reminds me of the painting in Mad Men that Cooper put in his office and all the employees were nervous he would ask what they thought as some kind of test.

      Chuckles crystallized forever as the Tampon King is a cherry on the red velvet cake. Even the DM kept tampon comments up. That was a pleasant surprise.

      Reply
  46. Amy Bee says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:59 am

    I think the face looks good.

    Reply
  47. Big Bertha says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Same exact portrait in green hues would have been more suitable to remind us of his passion for sustainability and all things green – such a missed opportunity.

    Reply
  48. Chantale says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:11 am

    The artist saw Chucky’s aura and soul as the tampon king so clear. I have this gross image of mistress queen as a blood clot. Yikes and gross! is it forseeing the monarchy in hell?
    It is a great piece of art by the artist.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 15, 2024 at 12:52 pm

      @Chantale you are so right! His aura includes the blood of Princess Diana and all the people the BRF has harmed during their rule. I also thought it looked like he was in hell, where he belongs.

      Reply
  49. Mrs. Smith says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:12 am

    Wow — what an amazing portrait! The artist captures KC and the monarchy perfectly. The red is shocking and I love it. It’s especially stark compared to the portrait of Cams he painted a while back.

    Reply
  50. Mcali02 says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:17 am

    This is an incredible work of art. That being said, I am shocked it was approved by KC.

    Reply
  51. smegmoria says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:19 am

    The butterfly! The butterfly is giving Ferdinand the Bull. It is such a contrast. Charles is no Ferdinand though.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 15, 2024 at 5:48 pm

      Do you know what. I think it is off and doesn’t capture him. I don’t like it. I know the butterfly is a play, but I wonder whether there was a subconscious tell going on for the artist. To me, he’s captured Geoffrey Palmer. Who was in Butterflies!

      Reply
  52. Serena says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Yes I also thought Chuck would be engoulfed in hell flames sooner or later 😂😂😂😂👌🏻, so it truly is spot on.

    Reply
  53. Feeshalori says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:23 am

    King of Hell, emerging from the flames to take souls and tampons. This is really loaded with symbolism and while it repels me, I’m also fascinated by it. The monarch butterfly is a great touch as well as the stark clear face. The artist definitely went there and l have to hand it to him.

    Reply
  54. MsIam says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Definite Anti Christ vibes. I wish it could hang at the foot of Charlie’s bed so he could see it first thing every morning and last thing at night. It even looks like there’s blood around his mouth. A literal nod to the blood thirsty British Empire.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      May 15, 2024 at 9:35 am

      There looks like blood on his rotting hands too. So apropos.

      Reply
      • Renae says:
        May 15, 2024 at 1:33 pm

        To me, the hands look the color of sausages. Sausage is nothing but an empty intestine casing filled with mystery meat and spices.

  55. lisa says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:26 am

    OMG he is literally burning in hell! even Dorian Gray is like where do you even go from here?

    Reply
  56. Caroline says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:39 am

    I love everything about this portrait: the color, the symbolic butterfly, the portrait style. I think it’s really beautiful and unique. I also love the artists that the Obamas chose for their portraits for similar reasons.

    Reply
  57. Rnot says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:51 am

    I couldn’t wait to read the comments here. This is a great piece of art. The last king, soaked in the blood of centuries and licked by the flames of hell. It’s astonishing that they approved it. I’ve wondered whether they’re all subconsciously trying to end the monarchy.

    Reply
  58. Thea says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:51 am

    I LOVE this for Chuck the Turd. The artist really captured the current sentiment of Chuck’s reign. I read somewhere that adding the butterfly was Chuck’s suggestion to mark the change in monarchs (and probably in his mind, represents him finally emerging from the chrysalis to become what he was ultimately born to be). I love that he seems to lack self-awareness such that he doesn’t understand all the symbolism inherent in this portrait of him burning in blood and hellfire. The portrait should make you feel uncomfortable. The concept of monarchy and another monarch continuing this role simply by happenstance of birth ought to discomfort everyone with all it was built on and entails. Charles is burning down everything his mother and grandfather built in the Windsor brand. Good riddance.

    On a side note, have we ever seen any painted portrait of William before? I am curious how artists would portray that useless narcissist.

    Reply
  59. Ocho says:
    May 15, 2024 at 9:54 am

    This is a horrible painting. Insipid. Banal. Lacking in curiosity. Looks like it was done by AI. The painter clearly is a skilled draftsman but thinks that is the extent of portraiture. Freud’s painting of the queen is an excellent example of observing a monarch as a person.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      May 15, 2024 at 2:10 pm

      Freud’s portrait of Elizabeth has almost no soul, it reveals nothing. Yeo’s portrait of Charles uses Abstract Expressionism layered onto a figurative portrait. It adds depth.

      Abstract Expressionism is neither simple nor banal, it’s not just an absence of figurative detail. It’s too original to be AI.

      Reply
  60. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:02 am

    500 years of British Empire, as interpreted by AI. 🤦‍♀️

    Reply
  61. Lightpurple says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:09 am

    As portraits go, that’s a damn good one

    Reply
  62. Patricia says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:15 am

    The artists composition, brush work and symbolism are excellent. I really, really like his work.

    The subject, not so much, but I’m certain this was put out to counteract the two paintings of Harry with Diana and Meghan. Mr. Four year old can’t stand the competition.

    I would love to see the Side Pieces portrait. It would it be perfect if it was done in green and black to reflect the Wicked Witch of the West.
    He could even put a small.broom on her shoulder to match Charles butterfly

    I have really enjoyed all the comments made here today. Excellent.

    Reply
  63. Shelly bean says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:15 am

    It reminds me of the scary, haunted painting in Ghostbusters.

    Reply
  64. Trin says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Bizarre attempt to make Charles look non white.

    Reply
  65. kete says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:20 am

    The portrait is amazing. The artist did a wonderful job capturing Charles. The sharp contrast between the “messy” background and the clarity of his face/hands. The shading of the uniform and the fact that it does blend into the background but you still see it. The choice to only have his skin be realistic. So interesting.

    I also think that there is enough ambiguity that the artist can make whatever statement he chooses to while appealing to Charles. Meaning, he can spin this anyway he (Yeo) wants. There is so much room for interpretation here. Art is supposed to be subjective. This certainly is!

    Reply
  66. Mslove says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:36 am

    If you chant the word tampon repeatedly, this bloody image of Chuck appears in the mirror.

    Reply
  67. tealily says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:49 am

    It looks like he’s drowning in blood and it’s perfect.

    Reply
  68. L4Frimaire says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Technically it’s a good painting. Not into his brush technique but it’s solid. Symbolically, don’t like it. Seriously. A man who was recorded saying he wanted to be his mistress’ tampon shouldn’t have been painted in such saturated clotted reds. One funny comment was what in the placenta is this?! Also others are comparing it to the blood of imperialism, gates of hell. Anyway, portraits are always hit or miss. It definitely stands out.

    Reply
  69. QuiteContrary says:
    May 15, 2024 at 10:58 am

    This is a gift to the Irish, the Indians, the Africans and to all of those colonized by the British. Because Charles is so self-centered, he is pleased because this painting made him look younger and he knows enough about the art world to know it will be praised as daring and compelling.
    But it shows Charles and the monarchy for what they are: blood-soaked, smug and adorned with unearned medals. It’s brilliant.

    Reply
  70. WithTheAmerican says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:13 am

    This is a perfect piece of art. It shows the subject how he is experienced, while somehow combined with flattering facial details, which would be enough to appease the insecure king while sending the real message to everyone else.

    It’s hideous and perfect because it’s hideous.

    Reply
  71. Underhill says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:13 am

    Should be The Devil in a Tarot Deck.

    Reply
    • DetachedObserver says:
      May 15, 2024 at 8:28 pm

      That was exactly my first impression @Underhill.

      And dang, the insightful comments in this thread are impressing me. You all know your art!

      Reply
  72. Mari in TN says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:43 am

    It reminds me of the giant portrait that comes to life in Ghostbusters 2.

    Reply
  73. Jaded says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:43 am

    It’s a wonder that butterfly doesn’t burst into flames. It really is a hellscape of a painting, reflective of the hellish mess Charles’ regency has become.

    Reply
  74. Jay says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:47 am

    Wow, that is bold – all I can think of is Satan in Paradise Lost, saying it’s “better to rule in hell than serve in heaven”.

    Reply
  75. Grandma Susan says:
    May 15, 2024 at 11:51 am

    Yeah, all I can see is ChuckySleeze surrounded by the fires of Hell.

    Reply
  76. Karma D says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    The Monarch butterfly and the monarch, Charles – two endangered species.

    Reply
  77. Mel says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:18 pm

    Is the artist punking him because it looks like he’s on fire. This portrait says “ I’m burning it all down”. Is this the portrait that’s going to cost 8 million dollars, cause I’d ask for my money back.

    Reply
  78. Tuesday says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    Honestly? I like it. I’m always down to see contemporary art being made specifically to be put in the historical record. It’s why I liked MObama’s portrait. I mean, personally it’s too much red for me, but I like the style. He’ll have plenty of boring ones too. Unless he dies.

    Reply
  79. CM says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    I see Charles and his chaotic reign. It’s quite fitting.

    Reply
  80. Flamingo says:
    May 15, 2024 at 1:02 pm

    My brain just split in two. The artist is incredible and it’s an amazing piece of work. I would love to see it in person.

    But all I can think of is Charles forever burning in hell for what he did to Diana, Harry and Meghan. Burn baby burn!

    Reply
  81. Blithe says:
    May 15, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    I think this portrait is brilliant. Nothing to add to what others have said. It’s a perfect portrait of a degenerate man with a complex and very problematic history.

    Reply
  82. Libra says:
    May 15, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    This is growing on me. It definitively is meant to be sending a message, with everyone interpreting it in their own way. I see Charles as he wants to be seen; the strong, serene general in charge of a chaotic battlefield. Talented painter with a vision we can only guess at.

    Reply
    • NeoCleo says:
      May 15, 2024 at 2:20 pm

      Agreed. I like this portrait WAY better than his daughter-in-law’s. THAT was a tragedy. This artist made Charles handsome.

      Reply
  83. Kathalea says:
    May 15, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Looks like the devil in a burning hell.

    First thing that came to mind was the hell ,when I saw it

    Reply
  84. Janice Hill says:
    May 15, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    Does Charles have a nose bleed?

    Reply
  85. NeoCleo says:
    May 15, 2024 at 2:19 pm

    Yes, the portrait is a bloody mess, but the artist really captured Charles’ facial features and made him handsome, I think.

    Reply
  86. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    May 15, 2024 at 3:00 pm

    It’s as if the artist really captured/memorialized all the blood on his family’s hands, and also all the tomatoes thrown at Charles himself. So . . . good job, I guess?

    Reply
  87. vpd4 says:
    May 15, 2024 at 3:19 pm

    It is a good painting. Reminds me of those American International movies of the 60’s with Vincent Price. The House of Usher; The Masque of the Red Death.

    Reply
  88. Jayna says:
    May 15, 2024 at 3:47 pm

    I’m impressed. The artist did a phenomenal job. It’s unique, but I like it.

    Reply
  89. Oh come on. says:
    May 15, 2024 at 4:02 pm

    It looks like Charles 15 years ago, if he had used moisturizer.

    Also, did he instruct the artist, “Pin back my ears. Make my hands look big”?

    Reply
  90. Oswin says:
    May 15, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    It’s Vigo from Ghostbusters II. Watch out for rivers of goo beneath London…

    Reply
  91. sparrow says:
    May 15, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    I think it’s a miss. I’m neither here nor there on the Bacon-esque screaming pope red wash. But it doesn’t capture him; you think it does, then it doesn’t, which makes it uncomfortable. The eyes are there but the jaw is wrong. I think it’s very flattering because it’s more like the English actor Geoffrey Palmer! https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2020/11/06/geoffrey-palmer-veteran-actor-best-known-sitcoms-butterflies/

    Reply
  92. Dierski says:
    May 15, 2024 at 4:50 pm

    Wow, never would I have imagined this would be an official portrait… insane!

    It looks nuts, but obviously fitting as other have said:
    Past blood (colonialism and so much oppression)
    Present blood (Cam’s tampon, Diana, his sons)
    Future blood (his own mortality, the looming end of the monarchy, royals rotting in hell… if you believe that sort of thing, the symbolism is wild!)

    He’s swimming, fading, disappearing into all the blood he and his family have wrought on the world… damn.

    Reply
  93. bisynaptic says:
    May 15, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    It captures the sense of the man and his reign as a conflagration.

    Reply
  94. Cassie says:
    May 15, 2024 at 5:22 pm

    Yes Charles , burn in hell , it’s what you deserve .

    Reply
  95. Fawzeya Chaalan says:
    May 15, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    My dear Kaiser, you totally read my mind, LoL!!!

    Reply
  96. Liz in A says:
    May 15, 2024 at 7:14 pm

    As art it is brilliant. Everyone has said wow and emotionally reacted, with lots of ideas about what it all might mean and symbolize and what this image captures for you, makes you feel. You only need see it once and it stays with you, says SO much.

    Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      May 15, 2024 at 7:32 pm

      Agree completely. So powerful and expressive! I wish I could see it in person because how the artist handles paint is just stunning.

      And I give Charles credit, just this once, for embracing a contemporary representation instead of another tired and lifeless traditional take.

      Reply
  97. JFerber says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:09 pm

    He certainly embodies the devil he is and the blood-drenched history of his country. Finally the truth, a self-tell. And he seems to be proud of it all, Satanic pride I’d say. I wouldn’t be surprised if the portrait dripped blood as it hangs on the wall. And minions will come regularly to mop it up. Every hour on the hour. What a fine king and country. NOT.

    Reply

