“Anya Taylor Joy’s casual looks in Cannes are very cute” links
  • May 15, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

More “casual” looks for Anya Taylor Joy in Cannes. [Just Jared]
People might need a deep analysis of this Shawn Mendes photo. [OMG Blog]
The Golden Bachelorette has been named! [Seriously OMG]
Thoughts on Kerry Washington’s Brandon Maxwell dress? [RCFA]
Jackie Beat’s fake-therapy show got a second season. [Socialite Life]
Gucci’s new era is reflected in its front row. [LaineyGossip]
Kaitlin Olson has a new series, High Potential. [Pajiba]
Jane Krakowski’s very strange suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nneka Ihim is leaving RHOP. [Starcasm]
Isla Fisher thanks fans after splitting with Sacha Baron Cohen. [Hollywood Life]
People who worked for billionaires reveal some tea. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Anya Taylor Joy’s casual looks in Cannes are very cute” links”

  1. tealily says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    I’m interested a Kaitlin Olson crime-solving show. I’ll watch. I’ve been enjoying her as a flawed but more real person on Hacks. I wish her part was bigger!

    Reply
  2. InVain says:
    May 15, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    The Golden Bachelorette article got it wrong. It’s ROCKVILLE, Maryland… not Rockland. Ugh. I know because I live there!

    Reply
  3. bettyrose says:
    May 15, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    Anya Taylor Joy can be a total chameleon. She can play sex bomb or nerd girl. I think that’s why she can really rock any fashion.

    Reply
  4. NeoCleo says:
    May 15, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    I am officially OVER the naked look in public or on the Red Carpet.

    Reply
  5. JFerber says:
    May 15, 2024 at 8:18 pm

    She does look very cute. She somehow fixed the buccal fat removal gaunt look, so good for her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment