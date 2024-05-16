Wandavision spinoff ‘Agatha All Along’ is coming to Disney+ in September



Who’s been busy fixing Marvel TV? It was Agatha all along!

Quick, hide your Sparkys, because Agatha Harkness is back! On Tuesday, Marvel released a teaser for their WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along. I loved WandaVision so much, especially the concept behind it and of course, the incredibly fun Agatha reveal. According to the trailer, the series, which is centered around everyone’s favorite trouble-making witch, will drop on Disney+ on September 18. It will be a two-episode series premiere. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the title role, AAA stars Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza. Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza? Tell me more.

Marvel’s “Agatha All Along,” which picks up on the witch played by Kathryn Hahn and introduced in “WandaVision,” will have its two-episode premiere Sept. 18 on Disney+. the company announced during its Upfronts presentation Tuesday. Hahn took the stage with co-stars Joe Locke and Patti Lupone and confirmed the series would be “Agatha All Along,” a reference to the beloved song performed by Hahn in “WandaVision” during the villain’s reveal. For those wondering, that’s at least the third title this show has had since it was first announced, following “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” and “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries.” “Agatha All Along” takes place after the events of “WandaVision” with Hahn’s title character stripped of her powers by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and stuck in Westview. A brief teaser showed Agatha putting together a team of witches to try getting her abilities back. After a massive shake-up to Marvel’s TV slate last year, “Agatha” became one of the few series to keep a 2024 release date, alongside “X-Men ’97,” which sees its season finale this week, and “Echo,” which dropped in full on Hulu and Disney+ at the start of this year. The series stars Hahn alongside Locke, Lupone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. It’s created by Jac Schaeffer, the creator of “WandaVision,” who also serves as head writer just as she did on the earlier series. “Agatha All Along” wasn’t the only MCU TV project to get updates at Disney’s Upfronts. It was also announced the hotly anticipated “Daredevil: Born Again” starring Charlie Cox. The series – which continues the saga begun in Netflix’s “Daredevil” series – drops March 2025. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ironheart” also premiere at some point in 2025.

[From The Wrap]

I am soooo here for this. Bring me into that House of Harkness, that Coven of Chaos, and let me fly around. I think Agatha All Along is the most I’ve looked forward to a Marvel series or movie since She-Hulk, and that was only because I was excited about Tatiana Maslany. Hahn did such a great job with the role that I really hope AAA kicks ass and makes it fun to watch a Marvel series again. The song is such an ear worm, too. It took me weeks to get it out of my head the first time around and now I can’t stop singing it all over again. Mr. Rosie is hoping for a full-length, single version of it sung by Lady Gaga. I can’t get that idea out of my head, either.

Also, I am super stoked for Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox deserved better and if we can’t get more She-Hulk, I’m glad to have Daredevil back. My prediction for AAA is that we’ll see members of the Fantastic Four pop up. The movie is being directed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman and Agatha first appeared in Issue #94 for the FF comics. Plus, why on earth would they waste an opportunity to show off Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards? So many Marvel fans would tune in to see that.

