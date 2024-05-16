Whoopi Goldberg: ‘If ghosts don’t want you in a house, they’ll let you know’

Embed from Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is talking about the paranormal again. When we last heard Whoopi speak on the subject, she was interviewing Kumail Nanjiani about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Kumail’s belief in aliens came up, which prompted Whoopi to declare that not only does she also believe in them, she knew for a fact that aliens are already here, “watching us.”

This time, Whoopi is talking about one of my favorite parts of the paranormal: ghosts! During Monday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts were talking about the sad story of a man who bought a house at a $100,000 discount because it was the site of a horrible crime. He lived there without issues for years. However, the man’s wife ended up leaving him because he hid that terrible tidbit from her prior to proposing and having her move in. According to Whoopi, that’s no big deal because most people have lived in homes where people have previously died. In fact, you shouldn’t worry about living with a ghost at all because if they don’t want you there they’ll be sure to tell you immediately!

The 68-year-old EGOT icon introduced a grim Hot Topic on the latest episode of the ABC talk show, involving a man who bought a house discounted by $100,000 because it was the site of a murder-suicide, but whose wife eventually left him because he didn’t disclose that information to her before she moved in with him. “Most places most of us have lived have had people die in them. It’s just the nature of life,” Goldberg said, to which panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin replied, “Peacefully is a little different for me. Quietly in the night, I can deal with.” Cohost Sara Haines then proposed the idea of hosting a podcast with Goldberg inside the murder house, asking the actress to reprise her Academy Award-winning Ghost role as medium Oda Mae Brown in the process. “Will you visit? Come on, we can do this together, Whoopi,” Haines said before embracing her colleague. Goldberg attempted to shut down the anxieties over the thought of living in a haunted house, reassuring the cohosts that, if they were living in a spiritually infested abode, the ghosts inside likely wouldn’t waste time tormenting them. “Five years went by, the husband had no issue, he forgot to say to her, ‘Darling, I asked you to marry me, but you’ll be living here in the murder house with me. Nothing in the five years bugged her,” Goldberg said. “If stuff was going to come up and get her, she’d have been gotten by now. Ghosts don’t tend to wait. If they don’t want you in the house, they will put you out by hook or by crook.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

OMG, I would absolutely check out a ghost podcast hosted by Whoopi. It would be such batsh-t crazy entertainment. I don’t know how she “knows” all of this stuff, but I’d be right there on the journey to find out. It makes sense, though. I’ve seen Beetlejuice. I know if a ghost wants you out of their house, they’ll tell you. I appreciate how Whoopi just goes out there and says these things with her whole chest.

As far as I know, I have never lived anywhere where someone’s passed away nor have I ever lived in a haunted house. My father-in-law, however, is convinced that his house is haunted, even though it was a new build when they bought it 20+ years ago. He thinks maybe it’s the spirit of someone who was buried on their land plot ages ago. He’s even set up cameras to try and prove it. My MIL has never seen it, but my SIL says she has and my older son apparently made a comment to my FIL one morning after he spent the night there that has him convinced that he saw it too. Thankfully, my in-laws’ alleged ghost seems to be okay with them being there. Because, as Whoopi said, it would have let them know if it wanted them to leave.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images