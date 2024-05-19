CNN aired a video of Sean Combs assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016

Last November, Cassie Ventura filed a federal lawsuit against Sean Combs/Puffy/Diddy for his years of physical and emotional abuse. He was regularly drugging her, assaulting her, raping her and trafficking her to other men. Combs immediately came out and suggested that Cassie was lying about everything. In less than 24 hours, he settled with her, lest the dominos begin the fall. Well, the dominos started to fall anyway. More lawsuits with other victims followed, and it started to get to the point where the federal authorities could no longer sit on the sidelines and hope that the civil courts would handle it. In March, the FBI raided Combs’ homes in LA and Florida and there’s reporting that the feds are building their case based on what they found.
What Cassie did was incredibly brave, and I remember the coverage of her 35-page federal lawsuit. Cassie had enough evidence to scare the sh-t out of Combs, evidence which he never wanted to come out. Speaking of, CNN got their hands of 2016 hotel surveillance footage which shows Combs physically assaulting Cassie as she attempts to leave him.
A 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation that matches allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November.
The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.
In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.
As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.
Ventura is then seen slowly standing up. She gathers items from the floor and moves to pick up a phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns. A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura.
Seconds later, he sits down on a chair, grabs an object off a table and forcefully throws it toward Ventura. Combs is seen walking away, then turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone appears to exit.
Ventura, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs, declined to comment on the video obtained by CNN. Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”
I believed Cassie before the video and I hate the fact that too many people only believe her now that the video has been released. I also hate that people are finding photos of Combs with other celebrities and trying to say “everyone knew.” While there was knowledge, especially in recent years, of Combs’ violence and predatory behavior towards women, a lot of people are underestimating how society ignores violence against women. Apparently, this 2016 incident – with the hotel footage – was one of the big reasons why Combs settled with Cassie so quickly too.
Here’s the video. Trigger warning.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Nasty, disgusting behavior…I am from Greece and every other day the news have stories about women who are abused or killed by ex or current boyfriends/husbands. What is going on in the world?
There’s nothing new. It’s the same old patriarchy.
I did not finish watching this. I am out of words., no words.
Her lawyers were right, it was “gut-wrenching” to see.
I like to give my 2 cents after reading the posts, this one doesn’t inspire me. I am disgusted. 1000% believed cassie, hope he gets what he deserves, that he gets down from that pedestal he thinks he’s on.
Honest question: Is Cassie okay? I haven’t watched the video, but it was in the news and describes how he abused her. Do we really need to watch it?! Is she okay with her abuse out there for everyone to see? Personally, I don’t think this is good, and I hope anyone who has experienced abuse like this is also okay. I feel uncomfortable with the linked video.
As someone who has also been abused, I think it is so good that the video is being shared (if Cassie is ok with it). It is so good because people love to disbelieve stuff, and when you have actually visual proof it’s amazing and a blow to all the people who brush off violence against women.
He is in a towel. That is what makes this so shocking. He was likely going to shower and she thought she could get out. She thought she had time to make a run for it. He showed her otherwise. People always comment on why do women not just leave when in an abusive relationship. THIS! It is when you try and leave that the violence is at its worst. So glad Cassie was able to get out of this relationship and people are finally seeing Combs for the abuser he is.
I read somewhere he was sleeping and she tried to gather her belongings to get out, so you’re right.
I kept thinking this is not as bad as it would have been had he not been truing to hold his towel on. Like what if he had both hands free, how much more could he have damaged her once they were in the room out of camera sight
He had punched her in the face, giving her a black eye. She waited until he fell asleep and tried to leave . If you notice at the elevator, she’s trying to put her shoes on. She didn’t wear shoes on CARPET in an attempt to get away without waking him up. He woke up, unfortunately the elevator didn’t get there fast enough and there we are.
For the people out there that still ask ‘why didn’t she leave’… this video is for you. This is what happens when you try.
Believed her before and heart broke for her, heart breaks even more to see it with my own eyes. Hope she heals from that nightmare.
Scum, Vile, obscene scum.
Agree, 1000%
What a disgusting POS he is. I cannot wait to see him in orange jumpsuit. I believed her before the video. It’s so unsettling and upsetting. I couldn’t finish it.
He looks like her father in the header pic – and he’s old enough to be her dad.
He will die in prison. But I hope he lives a long life first in there and then comes out in a cardboard box.
Yes he is total scum. I keep seeing headlines this morning, saying that he is acknowledging the video and saying “I take full responsibility for my actions” and it’s like YEAH, now that a video is out there!! What about all of the denials and victim blaming before this? He makes me sick.
I believed her and did not need to see a video . He is an animal and has been for forever. My mom had an encounter with him and the Kate Kim Porter. He abused her horribly as well and continue to do so even after they separated and he was with Cassie. I truly believe he did something to Kim. It’s also not far fetched that he did this with JLo but she had better people around her that got her out of that situation quick specially after the club shootout and subsequent arrest.
I hope more people continue coming forward and that their cases can be criminally prosecuted. Unfortunately for Cassie’s 2016 video the statute of limitations has passed but she can still go for the trafficking charges if she pushes for it… that has been extended I believe in many states such as NY.
I hope that man goes to jail, that’s where he belongs. He is disgusting and glad that the hammer is coming down on him. I still remember his disgusting press release denying all allegations. Ha! So much for “ the truth will come out “ . Well it is … it def is and showing everyone the piece of 💩 that he is.
Adding to the above, he must had done this countless of times and probably worse in private. His violence has clearly escalated and he is not afraid of beating her in a hotel lobby because this been going on for far too long and he thought he was invincible and untouchable. He was just to comfortable doing this, the kicked her, threw a vase at her and just like that kept it moving. I hope he goes to jail. He is a sorry excuse of a human being and needs to be caged.
Hope more people continue coming out and press charges against him.
And no one did anything. The hotel was clearly paid off to protect him.
I think it was reported in Cassie ‘s lawsuit they Puffy paid the hotel 30k for it.
Her recount of the night is wild. The hotel staff told her to leave, puffy was so violent.
Same. I didn’t need to see the video and I feel horrible for Cassie that people have to witness that happening to her. She came forward years ago, women rarely make false accusations. And there were rumours for years and year about what Kim Porter suffered when she was with him.
I hope he is brought to justice. It is sad that Kim won’t get to see it.
Personally I refuse to watch these kind of videos, I have the feeling to add an additional abuse.
I believed her.
I couldn’t watch the whole video. This is vile, disgusting. I just can’t. Poor Cassie. I am happy that she’s out of there, but the emotional toll will always be there. I was watching a vlog on the aftermath of this incident. He had an entire team from his lawyers to representatives from his record label harass her into coming back to him, threatening her career, after she went into hiding from him. The entire effing system abused her. This is more than just Diddy. He and his whole network who supported and looked the other way need to be brought to justice.
I hope all the people who enabled his behavior are named and shamed, that all the celebrities who abused the trafficked victims are named in official court filings.
That video was heartbreaking and we all know it was just a tiny portion of what she endured from him.
Even though the money means nothing in the face of that abuse, I hope she received a huge amount from him and I hope she can live her life in peace, safety and financial security.
All the best to Cassie. I’m sorry she has to relive this trauma again but as her lawyer said she was very brave to speak out. I love that her husband has spoken out too.
She is very brave to have to go through this trauma for a second time. I always believed her but seeing the video is just gut wrenching. I truly hope that she will be okay.
I will never be able to watch this video; but any man that does this is an animal. Men that behave like this don’t deserve to be rich, famous, and hold high titles.
I watched the whole thing and all of the different cameras that follow them from area to area…it’s horrific. This man is in the hallway, a public place, and feels he can do this to her. Imagine what he did in private and in his own home. This poor woman. The article states that she did leave but then wanted to come back to apologize because she was so afraid of what he was going to do since she left him but the security from the hotel had seen this and tried to stop her. I’m not sure from the article if she listened or if she went back up. It’s just infuriating what this man has gotten away with because there is no way she is the only one he did this to. I hope she can heal and that he can face some real consequences, not just the loss of his career, but jail time and bankruptcy. He should not live the rest of his life with wealth and protection.
OK, this is horrible. What is also disturbing to me is where did this video come from? Multiple camera angles from a hotel that doesn’t exist anymore and it’s been saved since 2016? Did Combs bribe someone to give him the video? Was this found in the raid on Combs estate?
It’s also disturbing that the hotel never turned it over or reported it to the police.
Exactly. I wonder if it was “turned over” to Combs. Like, some security person said, “I’ve got you on video, for X dollars you can have it.”
And did CNN get Cassie’s consent before airing this footage?
It was even shown more than once.
I’m sure they were cleared by legal to air it. They started the segment by saying that the tape mirrors what Cassie said in her complaint.
I read that he paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage when this happened. The hotel is owned by a different company now, they made sure to come out and say that.
The company that had ownership when this happened is complicit as far as I am concerned and should also be held accountable.
OK, that makes sense. Although, additionally creepy that he kept it. And, somehow after the DHS raids his properties, it suddenly ends up at CNN?
I read that he paid the hotel $50,000 for the video. Apparently she managed to leave that day then came back to the hotel because she was afraid of getting him more angry but hotel security wouldn’t let her back and put her back into a cab because they had seen the footage yet did not call the police.
I can’t bear to watch the video, but that is the reason I’m commenting – this footage was extensive and was kept. It must have been blackmail, but then why would he keep the video?
What’s shocking is that he obviously wasn’t hesitant or trying to hide that he was beating her up. It’s right out in a public space. This is a man who feels completely protected by his money and power.
I saw this yesterday on CNN. Even with a warning before they ran it, I had mixed emotions about it being broadcast like this unedited. It’s worse than I’ve ever seen in any movie and I hope he didn’t do permanent damage to her body. I’m sure he did permanent damage to her psyche.
The FBI (who’s under the Justice Dept) didn’t raid Diddy’s homes, the Dept of Homeland Security did and DHS is leading this investigation -human/sex trafficking is under their jurisdiction. Diddy’s alleged drug mule has apparently struck a plea deal. And now this video (which in her now settled lawsuit, Cassie said Diddy pay the hotel staff $50k for), has been leaked. Conveniently after the statute of limitations has run out for criminal prosecution. And after Diddy’s son Christian taunted the Feds in that so called diss track. Maybe the Feds found it in the raid, amongst other things…. I hope Cassie is able to sue the hotel (who has released a statement) since the assault happened on their property and the staff not only didn’t report it to the police but apparently buried the evidence that would have proven her case.
This was hard to watch and I feel for Cassie having to relive this so publicly but I’m glad it took over the news cycle and SM. I also love the statement her husband Alex Fine released. The rap beefs had taken center stage and Diddy and co’ propaganda and the lack of arrests seemed to be taking effect with some people until now. But this video can’t be ignored or explained away. There are still some Diddy apologists but most of them have, for once, been smart and stfu. The streets are saying that Cassie is cooperating with the feds. I suspect some of his victims are. The Feds have a 98% conviction rate.
While I appreciate your 98% confidence in the Feds, they also don’t bother to investigate some crimes reported multiple times to them. Example: Nassar.
It makes me wonder how long they have had reports of Combs’ illegal activities and done nothing about it.
🎯
98% conviction rate is Federal Prosecutors…and they can not prosecute unless the “Feds/FBI” bring a case to them. The FBI has zero integrity in my estimation. But yes, federal prosecutors have an incredibly high conviction rate.
Domestic violence and sexual assault are a matter of state law. The federal government is only allowed to take over jurisdiction when the crimes cross state lines, i.e. goes into the territory of trafficking.
The FBI fails at many, many, many things, but don’t blame them for things that aren’t in their jurisdiction. This was a matter for the LAPD.
Thanks. you’ve answered a lot of the questions I had above.
To clarify, this is still under the DOJ when it comes to prosecution. DHS does not bring cases to court, that falls under the purview of the Justice Department. Different departments each have their own divisions dedicated to investigation, but ultimately DOJ brings the cases. For example the Treasury Department has IRS-CI, which investigates tax crimes and then refers prosecutable cases to DOJ.
However, the IRS does not investigate money laundering — that mission is the focus of MLARS, which is in DOJ Criminal Division (which is not the same as FBI). On top of that, all of these different agencies share information. And this doesn’t go into the US Attorney’s Office (USAO), which is part of DOJ but different from the mother ship in DC. Federal investigations and jurisdiction is really complicated.
I read somewhere that he paid $50k for the video. Same article said she left the hotel in a taxi, but then returned later and the security team (who had seen the footage) tried to stop her from going back. Someone was paid off for the video because the police did not get involved here. They saw clear evidence of dv on camera and accepted the $$ and did not help the victim. WTF?!
After watching this it’s hard to imagine staying quiet. I know people do because of money, fear and intimidation. But women are violently killed by their partners every day and Sean Combs certainly looks more than capable of doing that in this video. I’m sure hotel security sees fucked up stuff and is used to not saying anything. But if be worried every day I’d see a headline that Cassie died “accidentally.” I’m so happy she was able to eventually get away from him
I hope Cassie and other victims are healing from their trauma. My heart goes out to them. Rumors have circulated for years about Combs, the same as they did about R.Kelly. I hope this video leads to more people having the courage to speak out. Perhaps more video and evidence will surface now. Combs has always given off negative karma to me. There is a darkness emanating from him that feels evil.
Disgusting video. I’m glad Cassie is away from that monster. It has later come he paid 50,000 USD to the hotel to get the tape. The current management of that hotel had to put out a statement they were not in charge when that happen. The hotel IMO is infamous and tainted now. Who wants to stay there knowing anything bad that happens will be suppressed? As for Combs, his new name is P. DidIt. The law may not be able to get him for this vile mess, but he’s done in the court of public opinion.
I believed her too before the tape came out. I don’t know if she consented to this video being aired. No amount of settlement money and therapy in the world helps trauma survivors relive and have their abuse questioned, commented on and broadcast in a court of law let alone on the internet. As a survivor of domestic violence I feel very conflicted about this. Whenever anyone uses the phrase brave around me I feel they’re about as genuine as the thoughts and prayer crowd. As for the people in the comment section likening/calling her abuser to an animal… at best you are being insulting to animals and at worst it smacks of racialized name calling. Please educate yourselves and stop denigrating all bipoc people.
100% to all you said.
This video is being used as a spectacle. We are used to videos documenting horrific violence against Black people, and seeing them doesn’t make people more empathetic or end violence, it only normalizes violence as something associated with Black people. The posts where people call Sean combs an animal should be removed. He is an incredibly violent person, and a criminal. Obviously his violence was beneficial to many powerful people, and powerful white people, or he as a Black man would never had been allowed to continue as he has done for so long. He will only have consequences now as he is a danger to expose those who have power over him.
Yes, yes, yes!
🎯
Thank you for this comment. Everything you just said.
A few years ago my husband and I stayed at a boutique hotel in Houston. A lovely place that once was a bank. That night we clearly heard the sounds of a woman being assaulted in the room next door. I called hotel security. They sent someone up to talk to the man who I could hear acting irate and insulted. Evidently they told him that the woman in the next room had complained. The end result was that their room was changed. That’s all. But he made sure to come to our door, and threaten me loudly. My husband then opened our door, and the surprised a$$hole made a quick exit. He had thought I was alone. It was frightening and disturbing, and has stayed with me. I now think that I should have just called the police instead of the hotel, and have guilty regrets. When I tried to talk to the manager the next morning he was “unavailable” and the front desk staff said they knew nothing about it. The couple didn’t know what I looked like, and a few minutes later I saw them leaving. She had on huge sunglasses indoors. I pray that she has gotten away from him.
What you described happened to my husband and I several years ago except the hotel did not change their room. The next morning I was bathing one of our sons and he started crying because he hated taking a bath..of course once he’s in he never wants to get out. He wasn’t screaming but just more whining. Well the man next door called hotel front desk stating we were physical assaulting our child….down in lobby I saw the woman with the man and friends joined them. She was limping and had bruises around her lower legs..she told her friends they were playing with a soccer ball in the hotel room last night and he kicked her legs accidentally….
ETA: … and he was (mostly) right: he faced no consequences, for the longest time, for assaulting a woman in public.
There’s so much that’s unspeakably vile, about this video, regarding its provenance, etc., but what struck me, immediately, was how he was mindful of keeping the towel wrapped around him, the whole time; in other words: he knew he was in a public space and was concerned about being “indecent”, in public, EVEN AS HE WAS ASSAULTING ANOTHER HUMAN BEING. He was concerned about the consequences to himself, of being seen naked, but not of being seen assaulting. That explains a lot of what else is vile, about the video.
So someone has been sitting on this footage for 8 years and decided to release it now?
I keep wondering the same thing! Probably whatever money he paid to keep it quiet had stopped and suddenly the POS hiding it grew a conscience. Never underestimate people’s greed.
I will not call him an animal. I don’t use that term to describe cowardly abusive sex trafficking possibly murderous psychopaths. I want him and any other person like him who was in any way culpable or helped him GONE. I mean it. I wish the universe to fall in on him.
And the abusive a-hole has the absolute gall and nerve to respond. Unbelievable.
https://people.com/diddy-breaks-silence-on-2016-cassie-video-8650544?hid=faeaa15ad5a3ca0f83db15207bceee7502f961e8&did=13069549-20240519&utm_campaign=ppl-breakingnews_relationship-builder&utm_source=ppl&utm_medium=email&utm_content=051924&lctg=faeaa15ad5a3ca0f83db15207bceee7502f961e8&lr_input=4f774b4bce46bbed1ef8dccce7fa810da0d43222671cb60c6ca15711d22a7cbf
A couple of things struck me about the video. First, her lawyer’s statement says that Diddy was extremely intoxicated (he probably had been drinking a lot) but I noticed that he walked with purpose and wasn’t drunk enough to stumble or anything, so he can’t claim that it was out of character because he’d been drinking too much or anything. Secondly, just the sheer roughness and lack of control in the way he put his hands on her, like she didn’t matter, was outrageous. He wasn’t even trying to speak to her, or reason with her — again, like her wishes didn’t matter. Third, his lawyer’s statement that just because he paid her money in a settlement (before the video was released) didn’t mean his decision to settle was an admission of wrongdoing. Yeah, go tell it to Prince Andrew. Honestly, these people think that the public is stupid. So, you think someone is out to get you in trouble, and you’ve done nothing wrong, but all of a sudden you just choose to give them millions of dollars… what, for kicks and giggles? Give me a break. Finally, I can truly see why he settled so quickly.
A family member of mine worked with Beyoncé and Jay-Z for many years. They were pleasant people, especially Beyoncé—even giving helping his kids get into the best grade schools in Houston—but he said he always hated how close Jay-Z was to Diddy. My family member couldn’t go into specifics but he simply described Diddy as “satan”
Are hotels responsible for calling the authorities when they witness this stuff? They have security cameras and this is probably a high-end hotel. I imagine they have security staff onhand for problems. Like, did they see this and do nothing or did their security get involved? Or did they file a report?