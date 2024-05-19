Prince William was named the third sexiest man in the UK by a very strange survey

Do you guys remember when Prince William won the “sexiest bald man” survey? It happened in 2021 AND 2023. Two separate “surveys” rigged to declare an incandescent dumbass the sexiest bald man. In the same world where Jason Statham, LL Cool J, Stanley Tucci and Boris Kodjoe exist. I don’t think so. Well, there’s another survey, this one for the “sexiest man in the UK.” The poll was conducted by IllicitEncounters, a dating site for married cheaters in the UK. Well, you would think this would be William’s wheelhouse, right?? He only made it to #3. Two places down from the #1 sexiest British man, Jeremy Clarkson. GROSS.
Jeremy Clarkson has secured the title of the UK’s sexiest man for the second consecutive year. The 64-year-old presenter surpassed notable contenders such as Prince William, Idris Elba, and Cillian Murphy in the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, that brands itself “the best online dating site for married people”. The Clarkson’s Farm star achieved an impressive score of nine out of 10 points in the survey.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland secured the second spot in the UK’s sexiest man list, which coincides with his return to the West End. The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who is in a relationship with actress Zendaya, earned an impressive eight points in the poll while Prince William completed the top three.
The annual Sexiest Man poll from the married dating site is voted by 2,000 of its female members.
Other notable entries include England manager Gareth Southgate who secured fourth place, while I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, 31, claimed eighth place and Russ Cook, 27, known as “the Hardest Geezer”, landed in ninth. Irish actor Cillian Murphy, 47, secured fifth place, joining regulars Idris Elba and Dermot O’Leary in the top 10.
[From The Evening Standard]
Like… even if they’re not my taste, how are British guys like Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Henry Cavill, David Beckham, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Daniel Craig, Nicholas Hoult… not top ten? Jeremy Clarkson at #1?? HUEVO AT #3?? It’s insanity. The one good thing about it is that everyone on the internet was clowning on William’s lack of sexiness. That man has the sexual charisma of a puddle of warm vomit. (Also: Cillian Murphy isn’t British.)
The Prince of Wales speaking with students of the Matrix Project during a visit to St Michael's Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, where he is learning about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
His Royal Highness visits Fistral Beach, which is widely regarded as one of the best surfing beaches in Europe. Here, The Duke will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary's Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Weird. Huevo must be upset he did not win
He’s less sexy than that Walrus!
LOL Omg Jks thank you for this comment!
My eyes!!! Jeremy looks like he snacks on excrement before he throws it. His teeth! He is rotting from the inside. I won’t even comment on Huevo.
Where is Nigel Pinchley from the Family Guy episode on this list?
This is so strange. I’m British and five of these people I don’t find sexy in the slightest, two I have no idea who they are, and only Idris and Cillian are in any way what I’d consider sexy, or imagine other people considering them sexy. I can understand a list having Clarkson and William in the top three if the other one was Boris Johnson, for example, because those three go together with a certain Daily Mail reading demographic. But Tom Holland?!? Surely he’s way too young (and cute) for the sorts of people who would fancy Clarkson, William, Gareth Southgate and Dermot O’Leary?
Yes, I found it strange that cute boyish Tom Holland was sandwiched between the hairy old excrement thrower and the bitter bald psycho. Are British people OK? LMAO
Yeah, I was sure it had to be a joke poll with Clarkson on there…. but then Idris???
Either way it’s a blow to Willys ego.
LOL the website is definitely soft trolling with an objective in mind LOL If I was an ugly single dude, i would try out this dating website cuz id be thinking if the women in there voted for GROSS UGLY jeremy clarkson in 1st and William in 3rd, I have a shot! LOL the pool of women on that dating website are opposite: over60 and probably under 25.
I’m well over 60 and there’s no chance in hell I’d vote for JC or even William. I can’t even look at those rotted stumps. My standards are definitely higher than that. If this were a poll for the top racists, then I could understand the ranking.
Survey is rigged. He should be at the very bottom.
I was crying laughing reading all of the replies and quote-tweets. Highly recommend! One asked if Helen Keller was the judge.
The funniest part IMO is that whenever one of these insane “polls” comes out, everyone has the same exact reaction and laughs their asses off, the entire internet makes fun of it, yet KP still goes ahead and does it over and a over again every few months 😭
Jeremy Clarkson as the sexiest? I just, um, have no comment about that
Jeremy Clarkson is #1? Yikes!
Well, I guess that good news for all the pasty, paunchy British racists with terrible teeth.
I read “Jeremy Clarkson” and i thought to myself “There’s no way it’s that grotesque flabby old racist who said horrible stuff about Meghan!”. I googled the name, expecting some young handsome actor with that name, who i’d never heard of, to come up. Nope, the face of the nauseatingly-gross old guy was staring back at me. There’s no way this is legit. NONE. And Prince William? A doorknob is sexier than him. This is some rigged bogus shit.
We have fantastic dentists in the UK… how can these two wealthy men ( and Charlie) have such terrible crooked and dirty teeth?
Yep 😭
You know, we laugh, uncomprehendingly, at the idea of Clarkson-and-sex-in-the-same-sentence—but, at least three women have (allegedly) actually slept with him. And he has (allegedly) sired three kids.
This might explain why the UK is going down the drain.
Willy is repugnant, though that has to be in part to his inner despicable self showing though his eyes.
You simply cannot be sexy when inside you is horrendous. Sexy is a state of being, not looks.
Absolutely! If William wasn’t pure evil he would totally at least best Clarkson!
Is KC going to throw another pen because he wasn’t in the top ten?
I am going to say the mistress queenand media are trolling Bully Boy with her reptile best friend Jerk ClaPson.
I think it’s fair to ask if British people are ok because yikes
Can’t even begin to imagine that hideous creature Clarkson looming under (or over) me! It must be a joke.
Nightmare inducing
His current partner, a lot younger than him, is a very attractive lady. She must like something about him… fame, money?
You’d need blackout curtains and no lights.
This only makes sense as a poll of white supremacists for white supremacists.
Or for desperate “celebrities” who have a money laying around and thought it would be good to buy a top poll result.
Duchy money well spent!
I’m a female in the UK and quite glad I’m romantically retired (married) if that’s the standard of the men (Idris Elba excluded)
LOL, I love the ‘romantically retired’, Liz. And yes, Idris is FINE!
😂
Sure, if you like men with rotting teeth stumps, then JC is the sexiest of all time. And, Kaiser, please post more of William’s all-time sexy photos, please. The jury was definitely rigged with that vote.
Kaiser’s picture choices are, as always, on point. Brava!
Why would you not get your teeth fixed if you had that kind of money? They don’t have to be giant Hollywood veneers but they could be straight-ish and tooth-shaped.
And closer to white than brown.
I think at this point his teeth are so rotten he’d need implants which I’m sure he can well afford.
Just where did they find the people to poll? Specsavers? Clarkson’s little black book?
Married women who are actively looking to cheat on their partners. Not exactly the general population!
From the article, it was a poll of 2000 women who are members of a website dedicated to married men interested in the pursuit of adultery ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So, people who cheat: aka, definitely William’s wheelhouse.
This is what I find so hilarious! Is Billy advertising here? Did he pay to get on this list as a hint? Also are we sure the list isn’t reversed? Clarkson is LEAST sexy man in UK? Did they fork up the numbers??
This is mostly what I came to say (after I almost peed my pants from laughing so hard) – I think this is the British media’s way of saying Huevo is a cheater without saying he’s a cheater. They’re trolling him or maybe Camzilla is behind it seeing as how her repulsive BFF came in first (in what world is that human shitbag, JC, sexy?!). But it’s a website for cheaters acknowledging one of their own 🤷🏽♀️
I totally agree with you! It’s a not so subtle hint. 😂
Finally this makes perfect sense…it’s another Camilla-created attack. Not exactly subtle putting her nasty pal Clarkson at #1 just so he can beat Huevo Horrible in a poll of cheaters.
First time commenting and longtime lurker. I know some psychic people comes here and give their reading. Here is mine though.
I read for kate in early april and I didn’t get much information about her though. Ever since the energy of mine is so f3cked up. It’s not a good sign.
Sussex will be backed to uk permanently as working royal. I think meghan will initially will fight but she understand the need and important of the situation. But they won’t stay in England but in Scotland and by this way Sussex will be out of windsor seeing them . I was showed a palace in Edinburgh?? Do royals have palace in Edinburgh?? Anyways , Sussex will have another baby which is a girl and that girl will have christening in uk with chuck, prince William and william kids. I think sussex and prince william will reunited. Sussex baby girl will be born in next 2 years. Middleton’s will be completely cut off from wales kids.
Anyways these are my channelled message. Feel free to disagree.
Holyrood Palace is in Edinburgh.
Can I suggest you do a psychic cleanse as black energy can stick if you read for someone with it.
Honestly, I’m not sure how any of that will happen. H and M said two children. Another isn’t out of the question but they look done. Harry doesn’t want to go back let alone M who has been subject to years of abuse and their kids? Why? William loathes Harry. Readings are very much dependant on the energy (and intent) of the reader. I did psychic readings for 30 years but I don’t any more. Yeah, I’ll disagree with most of that.
ETA I should add I have never tried doing readings for the royals. There’s too much interference. Other than I don’t do readings now.
Sorry, @PSYCHIC101, not to diminished your ability, but logical speaking, as long as the British Media system stays the same, the Sussex will not go back to work for the BRF. Meghan loves her kids too much to subject them to that vile environment.
Psychic101, It would be interesting to know what questions you were focused on. How can the Sussexes go to the UK and be safe? I doubt the bm will ever not continue smearing them and engendering hate–which means more death threats and people will try to harm them. I doubt the bm will ever not continue with their racism. Why would the Sussexes subject themselves as well as their children to that? I can’t imagine there is anything that would overcome their protectiveness of their children and each other.
I suggest you focus on the other royals and find out what is going on with them. Looking at it from the US, they’re a mess. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to be part of that.
You may want to switch channelers.
I would love to hear the questions in this poll to end up with these results, by them I’m surprised the nonce didn’t make the list
William is a joke. And if this is his people fixing polls, then his ego is as soft and needy as Trumps
It’s not saying much for English men if those two are in the top three.. 🫣🥴
Excellent comment.
There are some lovely English men … these two aren’t it.
They do this poll each year – it’s just to publicise their grotty website, so a controversial result (Clarkson) gets them the headlines they want. So not to be taken too seriously, I think. It’s hardly representative of the tastes of British women (to put it mildly).
No poll about the UKs sexiest men could ever be taken seriously. 😉
Haha, this is 100% Cams. She (a famously married cheater) is boosting her dirtbag pal Jeremy AND trolling W on a married cheaters website.
I am going to say Cillian Murphy is not even British. This poll is a mess.
Apart from the absurdity (though we know Clarkson would love it) isn’t Cilian Murphy Irish and not from Northern Ireland? I’m not an expert on Ireland though I’ve close family from there but I think that’s the case
Yes, he is Irish.
I’m Irish and thank you @kaiser for noting that Cillian isn’t British! He’s from Cork lol
Haha, yes, Cillian is VERY quick to correct an interviewer who calls him English. 🙂 He is a very proud Corkman.
Oh please, there are 35 million women in the UK and fewer than 2,000 think Clarkson is sexy.
I doubt that there are five women in GB who find Clarkson sexy.
That’s why I think this is a joke. Like when people kept voting for that horrible singer on American Idol.
Five? That’s pushing it. I doubt there is even one.
Ew. I can only conclude that Jeremy Clarkson has a lot of adoring relatives, and they fancy Prince William 🤷🏽♀️
The bafflement I feel. Jeremy Clarkson?
I the only thing that justifies the choice is that they were voted for by women going out of their way to have affairs.
But surely no one wants to have an affair with these two. So creepy.
The only thing more shocking than William at #3 is Clarkson at #1. Maybe since they polled would-be adulterers only, the whole thing was treated as a massive joke by those polled. The results surely are.
I think it was a joke. But, even if not, think about the subset – 2,000 women who hang out in an adulterers website and not all of them voted for Clarkson.
Still, if I were William, I’d be hiding my face the next time I went out.
Did all the other men die?
🤣🤣
Well I just looked for the tweet that announced this. It has 32 million views and he’s completely getting mocked. So hats off to whoever hates William and did this. Bravo!
Well, if illicit encounters’ site users voted for it, it probably was mostly men and they were clearly having a laugh.
Or maybe someone working for a tabloid has a mate at that company and they made this sh*t up for a story.
Is this site similar to the Ashley Madison one? Because when that hit the news one of the things that came out was that very few of the female accounts were actually real. Mostly it seemed to be composed of men looking to cheat on a site dedicated to taking their money and holding out false hope that there were real women out there prepared to cheat with them. That said it was nice to start my day with a laugh – William would be last in a real poll of sexiest men and wouldn’t even come in ahead of world’s sexiest bald men if the other competitor was Elmer Fudd.
Well said. He is morphing into Chuck by the day, complete with that awful Windsor needle nose. Plus he’s so devoid of charisma I have no words.
Yes That needle nose is so prominent on huevo now. And he guffaws like his father.
Elmer Fudd is a cutie pie. Billy Boy couldn’t eve beat Mr. Magoo.
Am I the only one that read it as the sexisist person? I know it’s not a word .
Posts like this should come with a trigger warning – I’ve just had a nice tasty lunch 🙁
If its a website for cheaters then I would say that most of the respondents were male or bots. As much as I fear for the tastes of my fellow British women there is no way they’d vote for Clarkson, unless I am completely mis judging them all.
This poll is clearly satire. Clarkson s rotting teeth aside and subsequent bad breath is nothing compared to the horror I feel at imagining him naked. Now I am nauseous.
My cats’ teeth are in better shape than his.
🤦♀️🤢🤮
Poor Tom Holland! If the target group of this cheater’s site is into Jeremy Clarkson and Huevo, how on earth did a decent person like him score the second spot? Plus, JC and Egg are believable as cheaters, Tom not so much.
Yeah, that’s the outlier for me – I know it’s just a publicity stunt, but one of those things is not like the others!
Maybe that site and that poll is made entirely with AI.
I stumble on many such sites while browsing these days. They are easy to spot when you know what to look for.
William, that’s a joke, but not such a big joke as Clarkson.
Is this meant to give confidence to gross old men or something? Like a Ron Jeremy or Donald Trump kind of thing – apologies for invoking those names, BTW. (excluding Tom Holland. It must be embarrassing for him, given the company he shares on this stupid list).
AYFKM.
This only seems to proof that the biz Model, where people pay for a label “most successful XX coach or whatever XX of the year” to magazines who will then publish a list, is transferable. So what might be the return of invest of being placed number 1, 2, 3 for him – a new Queen?
They can’t handle William being ugly, can they? He’s about as sexy as wet cardboard.
Clickbait and They won!
That old leather bag with teeth? It’s got to be a publicity stunt.
This is really a demonstration in how easily polls can be manipulated. Kissing the ring got JC recognized as sexy by a married cheater site. Leave the Irishman out of this narrative. The picture selection was hilarious, Kaiser.
TN Democrat, they should have left out people like Idris Elba and Tom Holland. How embarrassing for them.
What did I just read?? Jeremy Clarkson voted sexiest man?? Dating website for married people?? What did I wake up to??
I’d like to understand their reasoning behind their choices 😂
Coz ain’t no way!
This is from HuffPost. Good to see Mike Tindall and Piers M fall so far down.
Notable exits from the top 10 included Mike Tindall, 45, dropping from 3rd to 29th, and Ryan Reynolds, 47, falling from 4th to 26th.
Piers Morgan, 59, experienced a significant decline, plummeting from 17th place last year to 40th this year.Jessica Leoni, spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, said: “Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah’s ark and just like the animal’s in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos.
“We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too – and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.
“Just like last year’s poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their ‘sexiness’ would throw up some surprises – we’re not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”
Where is Kate so that she can give her opinion on William’s ranking in this poll?
Jeremy clarkson teeth aré disgusting 🤮
Oh and lol to William being the sexiest man 🤡