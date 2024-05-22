Prince William hosted a rain-soaked palace garden party with his cousins

Whenever King Charles doesn’t show up for an event these days, the courtiers say “he still has cancer” and the reporters dutifully report it in hushed, sepulchral tones. Nevermind the fact that when Charles wants to look busy, he’s out and about constantly. Especially if his younger son is in town. All of which to say, there was another Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday and the king didn’t bother showing up. It was left to Prince William to play host during what turned out to be a torrential downpour. Y’all know all of the pastries were probably water-logged and gross.
William apparently asked some family members to show up too, because he couldn’t handle hosting a garden party by himself. Thus, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were on hand, plus several of William’s cousins: Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, plus Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The ladies wore white or pink and everyone carried a black umbrella.
As for the York princesses’ presence at the garden party… when QEII was around, B&E were often invited to these kinds of events. In the Carolean era, it’s a different story, especially with the press demanding that the York princesses be brought in as working royals. Becky English at the Mail dutifully noted: “Sources have previously indicated that the presence of the Duke of York’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, should not be seen as a sign that they will start to undertake more public engagements or becoming part-time working royals.” English also notes that QEII often invited B&E to these kinds of events and Charles plans to do the same.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ugh that looks so unpleasant. Walking around in heels in wet grass with rain, no thanks. I like Zara’s look a lot! I really dislike her style pretty much all the time, but here I even like her hat lol
The whole thing looks tedious and boring. Even when it’s not raining, everybody just looks like they’re standing around in the grass. Where’s the food? Where’s the drinks? Where’s the lounge area for when you want to sit?
I’m pretty fit, but for some reason I find holding an umbrella and standing to be really tiring lol. I would be exhausted by the lack of seating or tents to not have to hold up an umbrella all the time. I should probably focus on my arms a bit haha
It sure does look boring. All dressed up standing in the rain and for what? That Peg might come over your way and nod his balding head at you.
It looks like that grass was cut way too short, doesn’t it? The women’s high heels are pretty much completely visible instead of sinking into the grass a bit. Considering all the talk of grass being green deserts, a water guzzling carpet, and it’s better if you keep it longer with wildflowers in it, it looks like KC3 didn’t want to have anything to do with it.
This is the best I’ve ever seen Zara look!
Displayed in his natural habitat
Terrible weather conditions, love that for him !
Soggy royals and soggy food. What fun. It’s almost like they don’t have a castle so they could invite guests to come inside. Anyone else would have a back-up plan with an inside venue for rain.
And if they didn’t want to invite the guests inside they couldn’t put up party tents or something?
They really don’t want to let the unwashed masses inside the palace, even when it’s soaking outside.
After a selfie, Will walked off without offering his umbrella to a wheelchair bound elderly lady. So typical.
This princely man left an elderly person in a wheelchair to soak in the rain as he walked off with an umbrella-and somehow we are suppose to believe he “takes care” of his ill wife?
He’s cosplaying a gentleman but not acting like one.
They can afford to put up a marquee, but they are too cheap to do so and would rather ruin $700 pairs of shoes.
Zara’s shoes look like suede. It looks wet. Not the only pair of shoes to get ruined that day.
How ungentlemanly.
Eugenie: why such a shapeless white sack?
Beatrice: is she on Ozempic or something?
How many women’s stilettos sunk into the rain-soaked lawn?
And what about the all-hallowed SCHOOL RUN, Huevo?? Surely he should have skipped the party for that sacred duty.
Eugenie should invest in a good bra. I liked Beatrice and Zara’s look. Both looks are very Kate, just more effortless somehow. You know Kate would have added some Zara chandelier earrings or a hat from a military themed attire.
According to Wiki, both Yorks are customers of Rigby&Peller, so I have no idea why Eugenie always looks like she grabbed something off the *rack* at Cheap&Awful.
I’d love to see her hat in full, as I really have no idea where they always find these… things.
Bea’s headband is awful too. It’s sad that they’re ugly flying themselves with bad accessories, or low-quality supportive/shape wear.
Zara wore pink suede stilettos for a party on wet grass. None of these left behinds can read a room, even when it’s a garden.
I saw an upclose picture and there is some kind of plastic piece they put on the heel for walking in the grass. That said, yeah the shoes were getting wet from the grass and they were suede. I’m sure the outfit was planned ahead and then it rained so what to do?
Some IG account — maybe @royalfashionpolice? — had a zoomed-in shot of Zara’s shoes to show that there was a small clear cover/base thing on each of the heels to keep them from sinking into the grass. I’m sure the suede was still worse for the wear, but not gonna lie, I wish I had known about those little cover thingies for my wedding day, ha!
“left behinds”
😂
One thing I’ll say about the York Girls is: they are at least recognizable. Especially Beatrice these days. I’ve been royal watching for nearly 30 years and still have trouble picking Zara out of a lineup.
So, one can earn an outside income and still attend and represent the royal family at royal events, good to know.
Half in half out… that awful couple the Tindall’s live off their royal adjacency, Zara is loving her current exposure… Beware of Kate – if she does return Zara will be put back in her box. That said I think Zara looks as nice as I have ever seen her look. The York Princesses, Bea in particular, desperately want to be working royals. I hope Eugenie can be trusted to keep her mouth firmly shut when it comes to the Sussex’s. She can be friends with both, but she needs to be careful the stay behinds don’t use her.
Why would you think she’d suddenly start spilling? Her lips have been sealed all along and it’s clear she values her friendships with M&H far too much to get into bed with the likes of KFC and Silly Billy.
First photo. Will looks exactly like a penis.
Yes he does!!!!!
He’s an ugly looking man.
With a top hat.
Behold: the BRF’s Great White Dope.
There’s a video, circulating on twitter, of William, posing with a couple of elderly women, one of whom is in a wheelchair. He’s the only one with an umbrella. As soon as they’re done taking the picture, he scoots off, with his umbrella, and the women go back to getting rained on.
Makes him look like a tool, but also makes the ladies and their caretakers look not overly bright to be this sycophantic to the royals that they sit in the rain to provide a photo op for PW.
They have a bunch of palaces. Can’t they improvise and change the location in case of rain? How are you gonna have a garden party while it is raining? So stupid.
BuckPal is not lived in so why can’t they open the State rooms… worried people will steal the already stolen jewels?
Since the men wear a uniform for these sorts of social events, sartorial interest can only come from the women. I actually like what Beatrice and Zara are wearing dress wise although I’m not keen on the headwear of either. Eugenie’s dress, to me, is ‘meh’. Zara’s shoes were clearly not chosen with muddy, soft grass in mind….
Also, BP is ginormous. Why the hell don’t they have a wet weather contingency for days like this? It must have been miserable.
That would require forward planning, and it’s only the plebs.
I always wonder about the relationship between Harry and the York princesses especially Eugenia & seeing them hug Piers Morgan. That’s some tea that I would like to have. The 🥚 is the usual 🥱
It was Beatrice who hugged Piers Morgan. We didn’t see Eugenie interacting with Piers, let alone hugging him. I think, York princesses are trying not to take a side. Beatrice plays a more active role in protecting her father’s reputation from what I see. So, she is probably making friends with powerful tabloid people, so they wouldn’t go after her father.
Why would anyone in their right mind want to hug Morgan, or are they afraid of him?
This party looked so grim and miserable. I laughed when I first saw these pics. Can these people not afford to put up tents? And I can just hear Willy shouting ‘look Harold I have cousins too!’.
The derangers talk about harry missing being with the cousins
“The cousins are mine, all mine!”
Like Africa. ooops!
I wonder if he has to bribe them with clothing allowance or something to attend these events, because i remember the royal wedding in Jordan there was a video of Beatrice and her husband standing directly infront of William and Kate and they literally pretended not to know each other, William was talking to people and Kate just stood there looking clueless and Beatrice and her husband ignored her
Beatrice and Kate really don’t get along. I imagine Eugenie doesn’t much care for her either, especially if she is close with Meghan and has an idea of how Kate treated her. But even before Meghan came on the scene, even before Kate and William were engaged, she was a total mean girl to the yorks.
Exactly. If the site of Beatrice taking over her role as extremely thin royal woman in bright red prairie dress does not flush Kate out of the bushes, nothing well!
I forgot about the fact that Beatrice and Edo were at that Jordan wedding. And yeah, they made no eye contact or spoke with the wales at all. Which is weird. At least fam sit for the cameras. When you can’t even do that…jeez. Like beck1 said, there’s no love lost bw Bea and Kate. Imagine bullying a girl younger than you like that. But it’s still funny to think about how all these people show up when Willaim asks regardless of their true feelings.
At least fake it for the cameras I mean🙄. Like you’re at a wedding in another country. Acknowledge the family that’s also there. But maybe they weren’t near each other I can’t remember that well.
I was not surprised that B&E were there; as noted, this is fairly normal for them to attend one or two garden parties a year.
I WAS very surprised to see Zara and Peter there, and I was SHOCKED to see Mike Tindall there.
Like…..you are invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace, you think there’s a chance you might meet the king or queen, or even the prince of wales, and instead you meet…..Mike Tindall. They really are getting desperate if they had to call him as backup for this.
The picture of egg by himself cracks me up. Why does he have one leg bent like he’d trying to strike a sexy pose, and peeking over his shoulder?!? 🤣
They should use the clear dome umbrellas like QE2 used to do. Or, you know, go inside when it’s raining.
@Fancypants, MTE!
Overall, what a depressing looking “party”
Wil liam strikes poses to try to look dashing
Feels like this was supposed to be William’s “Spencer moment” as in see, look, family members support me too. The rain kind of washed it out though.
They can’t get a single ‘iconic’ photo of Will, no matter how hard they try. The optics are very dull and dreary. He simply doesn’t have “it”. The cameras hate him.
The sun, which shone so brightly on Harry at his Invictus moment, was too busy to attend Williams’s fancy hat party.
The Windsor cousins may have attended, but it doesn’t look like any of them interacted with Willful…judging by the photos I saw. There are several of Beatrice, Eugenia, Peter and Zara interacting with one another, however.
See, I do find this weird. William’s image needs some humanizing so why doesn’t he converse with his cousins in public? I thought Mike was his new brother/ bestie?
Well, if he spoke to them they might ask him about Kate.
Maybe the cousins know enough about Wills’ temper to steer clear of him (even brother-from-another-Mother Tindall) and to not ask questions about Kate. Or maybe they already know about Kate…and are avoiding him for that reason. Something is not right with the FK and his family relationships.
William has become the family pariah since Kate’s disappearance. Gee I wonder why…
Karma washed it out.
This looks like so much fun! Not!
Even the weather gods are done with the Windsors. And leaving an elderly woman in a wheelchair to get soaked is so on brand for William.
The only thoughts that occurred to me when I saw him with that umbrella, was all those times when he used to hold his umbrella over himself while poor Kittykat walked in the rain. Harry is just so much classier.
Response to bysmatic (at #8)
It says something about him, but also about her. She couldn’t get a clue and start carrying her own umbrella or have a staff member carry one?
One thing we’re used to over here is rain and I think we’re pretty good at handling it. We’ve just had two glorious days in the south and then this. I feel like a pet tortoise, out of hibernation for a couple of days and now back in the loft to re hibernate.
Lol! Nailed it.
Gosh that looks like fun .
William looks like a dickhead ,
Flower shows and garden parties. Oh my!
Since the Queen’s death, the royal family has seemed increasingly closed off and out of touch. I don’t think I understood the importance and impact of her busy schedule meeting people where they were, but I do now. She gave the throne presence and substance. The current lot comes across as very remote, vapid, and Gilded Age.
Becky English said on twitter that this can be viewed as a sign of unity. Everything William does is with Harry in mind apparently. I think these garden parties look antiquated. Why aren’t there tents for the guests to shelter under when it rains?
She’s so stupid. Unity against what? He’s the Frikkin Future King, for heaven’s sake. By definition everyone is on his side.
Aren’t there big tents for these occasions? Why didn’t William invite his beloved wife’s parents?
I also saw discussion about how the RF ladies all where pink and white to honour Kate — which is a breast cancer thing… or… Pink = ROSE. You pick the theme.
Beatrice looks like Rose Hanbury in the photo of her walking down the stairs…
I don’t understand why, when they have miles of unused palace rooms, they would force everyone for this “party” to stand outside in the rain and mud? Where is the true hospitality for their subjects?
The fact that they don’t splurge for complimentary umbrellas for their honored guests reeks of cheapness. You can get cheap umbrellas at Walgreens and I’m sure if BP bought in bulk from some corporate supplier it would not make a dent in their Coutts accounts. I don’t know why they didn’t cancel it.
It’s not about hospitality; it’s about the honor of being invited to BP, even if it means standing in the pouring rain.
Allow the plebs. into the palace when they are not paying, Dream on.
Even with all of them together, they lack the star power of the Sussexes!!! 🤷🏻♀️
Where are the gutter rats comments about the women wearing heels on grass, and wet grass as a matter of fact. When Meghan wore heels on the polo grounds, the haters had their knickers in a twist.
One, this party should have had a weather contingency. Two, I think William ordered the cousins to show up to reminder them he will havw a say in their lives when he becomes king. Notice William got no support from the Spencers like Harry did for the IG anniversary service.
Gawd, attending a palace garden party in the torrential, biblical rain we’ve been having is my idea of hell. So stupid and stubborn not to have a backup plan.
The pink dress is very pretty though. Like a rhododendron flower.