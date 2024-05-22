Prince William hosted a rain-soaked palace garden party with his cousins

Whenever King Charles doesn’t show up for an event these days, the courtiers say “he still has cancer” and the reporters dutifully report it in hushed, sepulchral tones. Nevermind the fact that when Charles wants to look busy, he’s out and about constantly. Especially if his younger son is in town. All of which to say, there was another Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday and the king didn’t bother showing up. It was left to Prince William to play host during what turned out to be a torrential downpour. Y’all know all of the pastries were probably water-logged and gross.

William apparently asked some family members to show up too, because he couldn’t handle hosting a garden party by himself. Thus, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were on hand, plus several of William’s cousins: Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, plus Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The ladies wore white or pink and everyone carried a black umbrella.

As for the York princesses’ presence at the garden party… when QEII was around, B&E were often invited to these kinds of events. In the Carolean era, it’s a different story, especially with the press demanding that the York princesses be brought in as working royals. Becky English at the Mail dutifully noted: “Sources have previously indicated that the presence of the Duke of York’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, should not be seen as a sign that they will start to undertake more public engagements or becoming part-time working royals.” English also notes that QEII often invited B&E to these kinds of events and Charles plans to do the same.