“Diane Kruger wore shades of blue, Jason Wu & Versace in Cannes” links
  • May 22, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here are some of Diane Kruger’s Cannes looks (she stars in The Shrouds). The pale blue dress is Jason Wu, the bright blue dress is Atelier Versace. [RCFA]
Pitbull loves that Netflix used his song in Bridgerton. [Just Jared]
Now Matthew Perry’s death is being investigated by the LAPD and DEA. Like, why didn’t they investigate it at the time? Damn. [Socialite Life]
Kevin Costner’s Horizon is apparently a dad movie. [LaineyGossip]
I also loved all of the B-plots in this season of Bridgerton. [Pajiba]
Demi Moore’s excellent polka dots. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from the Brazilian underground. [Seriously OMG]
Ladies are always claiming to be CEO of something! [Starcasm]
Sean Combs’ ex Misa Hylton speaks about Cassie and Combs. [Hollywood Life]
Some of the dumbest people are in charge of the biggest companies. [Buzzfeed]

2 Responses to ““Diane Kruger wore shades of blue, Jason Wu & Versace in Cannes” links”

  1. TNA says:
    May 22, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    The darker blue dress is gorgeous.

    Reply
  2. sparrow says:
    May 22, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Her second dress is beautiful. It has that crinkly fortuny look. Wear it once and then it’s out of shape forever.

    Reply

