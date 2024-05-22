“Diane Kruger wore shades of blue, Jason Wu & Versace in Cannes” links

Here are some of Diane Kruger’s Cannes looks (she stars in The Shrouds). The pale blue dress is Jason Wu, the bright blue dress is Atelier Versace. [RCFA]

Pitbull loves that Netflix used his song in Bridgerton. [Just Jared]

Now Matthew Perry’s death is being investigated by the LAPD and DEA. Like, why didn’t they investigate it at the time? Damn. [Socialite Life]

Kevin Costner’s Horizon is apparently a dad movie. [LaineyGossip]

I also loved all of the B-plots in this season of Bridgerton. [Pajiba]

Demi Moore’s excellent polka dots. [Go Fug Yourself]

New music from the Brazilian underground. [Seriously OMG]

Ladies are always claiming to be CEO of something! [Starcasm]

Sean Combs’ ex Misa Hylton speaks about Cassie and Combs. [Hollywood Life]

Some of the dumbest people are in charge of the biggest companies. [Buzzfeed]