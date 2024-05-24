Hollywood has really decided that Glen Powell is the next big thing

I generally ignore Glen Powell because, in my opinion, he doesn’t actually have “it.” That watchable It Factor. He’s perfectly handsome, with a nice body and a full head of hair. But do you want to actually watch him on screen? When you’ve seen him in a movie, are you like “oh, he’s something special?” Well, I guess I’m alone here, because the industry has decided that Glen Powell is the next big thing. It’s particularly painful because he fully admits that the success of Anyone But You is what “made” him a hot property – you know, the rom-com which Sydney Sweeney produced, cast him in and which she hustled all over the place. This should be Sweeney’s victory lap, not Glen’s. But Hollywood sexism, I guess. Sidenote: I love hirsute men but I find his chest hair unsettling on this THR cover. Anyway, here are some highlights from his Hollywood Reporter cover story:
He’s moved to Austin, Texas: At 35, he’s ready for a change, and the real benefit of “getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood,” he says. “It’s like I’ve earned the ability to go back to my family.”
The success of Anyone But You: To my surprise, and, frankly, to his, this is a very new development — despite all the media attention surrounding Top Gun, Powell’s career didn’t fundamentally change back in 2022. Instead, it was the runaway success of his recent Sydney Sweeney rom-com, Anyone But You, that proved to studio heads that he not only had leading-man charisma but also the increasingly rare ability to open a movie. In the months since its $200 million-plus box office haul, Powell, who’s more reminiscent of his buff, all-American predecessors than some of his more waifish contemporaries, has watched his stock in the industry soar.
The next Tom Cruise? “First of all, there will never be another Tom Cruise,” he says of his co-star, who has become a friend and mentor. “That is a singular career in a singular moment, but also movie stars of the ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s, those will never be re-created.”
On the radar: “I’m on the radar for the first time in my whole life, and it’s weird. I mean, after Top Gun, a guy would literally be wearing a Top Gun shirt and I’d be talking to him, and it was clear he had no idea.”
The advice of fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey. “He’s like, ‘Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You plug in and it’s all fake world,’ ” says Powell, who does a remarkably good McConaughey. “He’s like, ‘Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It’s all real. Those are my friends, that’s my family, my actions matter there.’ And he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds.”
He turned down a ‘Jurassic’ role: “Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it,” he explains. “And the script’s great. The movie’s going to f–king kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy.”
I hope he said no to the Jurassic movie because he hates my nemesis Laura Dern! As for all of the stuff about how famous he is now… it feels forced, but what do I know. It feels like his larger point is that LA is an industry town and he wants more of a work-life balance, which I understand. But again, to me, Glen is basically getting credit for Sydney Sweeney’s work and he’s not showing enough appreciation for that?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty Images for Netflix, cover courtesy of THR.
“I generally ignore Glen Powell…” Same, girl, same. This guy is the next big thing? Yawn.
Que?
Agreed.. He doesn’t have that energy.. he looks like a cross between Dean McDermott and Justin Hartley (whom I don’t find attractive either but no shade if someone does).
Same! He’s (and the two you mentioned) actually too superficially “perfect” for my tastes.
They all look like romance novel covers.
Loooove Glen!! He was absolute comedic genius in Scream Queens & was super fun in Anyone But You & Top Gun. Happy for his success 🙌🏻
I have never heard of Glen Powell until this very minute. He certainly is handsome with lots of hair on the right places. What is it with some people that do not like chest hair? I watch a lot of videos on you tube and the male hosts with hairy chests have to button their shirts up to their necks. Is it some primal fear of hairy beasts that preyed on our ancestors? I find hairy chests to be very becoming on men. In Spanish hairy chested men are believed to be braver and masculine.
Yes, LOLO86F, same. I love a good hairy chest. I could sing its praises all night long.
I dated guys who would shave off all their chest hair and I always told them not to for as long as we were dating. I don’t mind a neat trim, but please keep it hairy.
As for Glen, yes he has small eyes, but he has that funny guy, who is an a*hole, but can make you feel amazing kind of vibe. Ah, I just dig it.
Maybe some of it is primal. And ethnic. Most of the teen boys and men that I grew up with and dated weren’t hairy, so at some level, I do associate hairy chests with aggression, with “other”, and with potentially being viewed as “prey” — something I def do NOT want to be. I hadn’t really thought about consciously it before you raised the question @Lolo86lf. Hmmm.
Eh, he’s not my type, but he’s fine. I don’t think he’s saying anything offensive to Sweeney – I think you just don’t like him, so anything he says is going to bug you.
My husband and I watched a period drama/romance (something about potatoes with Lily James, set during WW2) and I hated the movie, but he was fine. His unlikeable character was infinitely more likable that Lily James, so that’s something.
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. How weird. Just watched it a few days ago. He was good, but didn’t especially stand out, no idea that’s who it was, so pretty much agree with other comments.
I loved that book but never got around to watching the movie.
I’ve only seen him in a few things, but he never stands out to me? There’s something kind of…bland? That’s not the right word. I don’t know. But he hasn’t grabbed my attention, but maybe is for a younger demographic.
The GLaPPS is one of my favorite movies — but not because of Glen Powell. He was fine, but it was easy to see why he was the second-choice guy who got cast aside in favor of the smoldering pig farmer. I assumed that Powell played the part well, so I’ll reserve my opinions about his specialness until I’ve had the chance to see him in other roles.
He is one of those people (f/m/d) where a generic “who?” would be sufficient.
You’re right, he doesn’t have *it*, and either he’s trying too hard, or his agents/the media are – or both.
Thank you, next.
“Her?” – Michael Bluth
I kid, I kid! I’m sure Glen is a perfectly nice person, but there’s nothing about him that makes me want to rush to the theater to watch his films *because* he’s in them. This feels like a Scott Eastwood situation, where Hollywood keeps trying to make someone happen and the public is just not interested. If you have to keep telling me how big of a star he is, is he really that big of a star?
Good comparison to Scott Eastwood, though I think Eastwood was both prettier AND less charismatic than Powell.
Agree on all points. Scott looks much better or still photos, which makes him great model material. On film he is a shapely wet noodle. Powell looks ridiculous to me on stills trying to do the blue steel with his beady little eyes. But I liked him in Top Gun. Could not pick him out of a line up standing next to Sam Worthington and 5 other sandy blonde baywatch 15th season types. I love thick chest hair, but his and Egg’s unsettle me.
I dont care for him, but I do like his face, a little weird: he’s horsy! And he’s also right about there will never be another tom cruise. The hollywood movie stars are a dying species unfortunately
His creative partnership/friendship with director Richard Linklater intrigues me. That’s probably why he’s in Austin
He’s not a box-office draw for me, but I must say I loved him in the romantic comedy Set It Up, much more so than Anyone But You, which I watched on an airplane. His chemistry with Zoey Deutch was great, more than with SS, and it was a much better movie than ABY. That to me was his breakout role.
Agree! Set it Up was really cute and a fun watch. I made it through 10 minutes of Anyone but You-total crap.
I’ve forgotten – who was the last big thing?
Josh Hartnett. Zac Efron. Miles Teller. Taylor Kitsch.
Armie Hammer, who (thank God) literally disappeared after the avalanche of accusations. Hopefully he doesn’t get a comeback…
He has 2 movies coming out, where he is the lead. Twisters will be the test, I think. Will people come to a movie where he is the lead? Sydney Sweeney did all the leg work for their movie, can he replicate that? Time will tell, or the box office will anyway. He is trying to get as many jobs now, while he is considered a success
I’d be shocked if he can generate even a decent BO return as a lead. Harry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth couldn’t on their own and they are much better looking, more charismatic and have a built-in fan base from different franchises.
even his name is bland. he’s so bland I can totally see Hollywood guessing wrong and saying this is what the people want.
See, we have had Gerard Butler, Sam Worthington and Scott Eastwood presented similarly over the years. Butler does b-movies/dad-films these days, Worthington… I don’t know what he does now, he was the lead in Avatar (that no one remembers), and Scott Eastwood, well, that’s some shiny packaging for card board, acting wise. Unless you have a bit of range, you are not “the next big thing”. It is fine to be a working actor, that is a success in it self, but don’t try to sell me a mule and tell me it’s a race horse.
I like him. He is a fellow Austinite and I wish him well. I love what he says about his family. What is the point of bashing a perfectly nice, perfectly handsome and seemingly humble man?
I didn’t realize he’s 35. It’s now or never.
He has a handsome face but his eyes photograph strangely.
I am so sick of this Evil Capybara- looking man being foisted on me. He has the charisma of cardboard.
I like him. My son and husband saw Hitman at the NY Film festival and they immediately thought his performance and everything he did was Oscar worthy. Good for him.
As an aside, I know all the people like to hate on LA (especially Texans), but come on! LA is not Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. We are massive. Our actual #1 industry is finance. Don’t hate, Glen. Our Mexican food is just as good as yours.
Hollywood always gets it wrong because everything is so workshopped and tested and based on fear, misogyny, and corporate profits.
So when the say someone is the next thing, it’s usually because they look like the last big thing (like they did with several women who looked like Julia Roberts) or were in a high BO project.
Industry captains have no radar and no taste.
With Tom Cruise being his “mentor” it makes me wonder if he is a Scientologist like Cruise. If he isn’t yet, you can bet that Cruise is working on that because that is how it all works.
I appreciate the Hollywood machine still trying to churn out ‘movie stars’. But he isn’t one to me. Do I think in 10 years I will be thinking wow, I can’t wait for the next Glen Powell movie? Meh, no.
I agree, he is taking or being given way too much credit for Sydney Sweeny’s work in bringing the movie to the screen. I just want to know whose idea it was to play the ‘we are having an on-set affair’ for free publicity. That was a genius move.
Not sure what sexism have to do with anything. Sydney Sweeney is also being called “the next big thing”. Is it possible for two people to be successful?
I don’t find hime handsome or charismatic. He looks like a possum.