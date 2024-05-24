Fashion designer Julien Macdonald isn’t interested in dressing Duchess Meghan

Julien Macdonald is a Welsh fashion designer who operated his own line for years. His designs were popular enough, and several celebrity women like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Beckinsale, Bella Hadid and more. Last year, his business went bankrupt, or as they say in the UK, it went into liquidation. Everybody got fired and everything collapsed. But he’s attempting a comeback, and he had a show at London Fashion Week about a month ago. He’s desperate for some royal connections too, likely to help his business. But he has no interest in the royal woman who moves fashion sales across the board. From the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:

He lured Queen Camilla to her first-ever fashion show, and now designer Julien Macdonald wants to dress the Princess of Wales. ‘Kate’s amazing,’ he tells me. ‘I’d love to dress her in one of my dresses. I’ve got a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She’s incredible.’ Former Strictly contestant Macdonald, 53, who was once crowned British Fashion Designer of the Year, says the Queen sometimes asks him for style tips. ‘She does every now and then,’ he says at a London party. ‘When I see her at different events, I always say, ‘You look really nice, Camilla’, and she’ll say, ‘Do you like it? Oh, I’m glad you approve’.’ There is, however, one prominent member of the Royal Family he does not want to be seen in his outfits. Asked if he’d like to dress the Duchess of Sussex, he replies: ‘No, I prefer Kate and Camilla.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, he’s going to be waiting a long time to dress Kate. Even if she wasn’t missing, Julien’s designs are not really Kate’s button-covered Victorian style. Does he make sister-wife dresses with puffy shoulders and shiny gold buttons? Sorry, Kate isn’t interested. Meanwhile, everything Meghan wears sells out. I guess “some” designers aren’t interested in that kind of sparkle. (Also: of course Julien was asked pointedly about Meghan, the obsession by the Daily Mail is very real.)