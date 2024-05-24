Bethenny Frankel went on a rant when she got turned away from a Chanel store

Bethenny Frankel, woman of the people, has taken to Instagram to decry the (mis)treatment she received at a Chanel flagship store in Chicago. Pray, what kerfuffle befell Ms. Frankel? Well, she had some time to kill and just wanted to browse the store with her big bag of popcorn in tow. But an attendant would only open the door a crack and denied her entry because she didn’t have an appointment. (She wasn’t turned away because of the popcorn, I’m just painting the picture here. And I’m hungry.) What?! You must have an appointment to enter a luxury boutique for one of the most famous French fashion houses in the world? Sacré bleu! But yeah, most Chanel store websites say “please book an appointment,” but I’m guessing Bethenny didn’t look that up before filming her rant.
Bethenny Frankel ranted against ultra-luxurious Chanel after the store allegedly denied her entry into one of its retail locations in Chicago because she did not have an appointment.
The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum explained in a video posted to her Instagram Wednesday that she showed up on a whim but was immediately stopped at the door by a security guard.
“I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have an appointment. I have a credit card. I have a bag of Garrett’s popcorn, a basic bitch purse. Am I not allowed to come in at 3:54 on a Tuesday?’ Evidently not,” Frankel, 53, told her 3.4 million followers.
“To be treated like you’re an interloper. … I didn’t realize we weren’t allowed to walk into stores anymore. Gotta get a pap smear appointment and also to walk into Chanel. No big deal.”
The former Bravolebrity acknowledged in her caption that “security is critical” because “crime is at an all time high,” but she felt the security guard’s behavior was “elitist and exclusionary” because she was wearing a “sweaty tshirt [sic] and not dolled up or looking wealthy.”
“In business, first impressions are lasting. I would never want anyone to feel lesser than, particularly from a luxury brand making billions off of people buying into the hype,” she wrote.
“Chanel is a beautiful brand with timeless classic pieces. Being kind to customers of all socioeconomic backgrounds is also timeless and classic.”
Reps for Chanel didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.
Frankel has been a longtime customer of the haute couture brand, having previously shown off her duds online and at high-profile events.
Fans actually mocked the Skinnygirl founder last summer after she proudly displayed her $20,000 Chanel birdcage bag.
“ok, as much as I love Chanel, this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. come on, now, even for Chanel, this is stupid,” one commenter wrote.
Props to Bethenny for putting “Chanel” and “pap smear” in the same sentence. It’s about damn time! LOL. Here’s the video of her showing off that $20K birdcage bag, and yeah, it’s a lot. I think she and/or her then-fiance actually paid for it too (as opposed to it being a freebie), because she talks about them justifying it as an art piece. To each their own, but if she’s purchased an item like that from Chanel, it’s hard to swallow her being so surprised that you need an appointment to enter the store. Methinks Bethenny was either already spoiling for a fight from something that happened earlier, or she just thought “this’ll make good content,” and started filming. Getting into needless beefs is basically her brand at this point. One thing I will give her credit for, though, is her effort to unionize the Real Housewives cast members. Power to the people; the working women just trying to save up 2,000,000 pennies to buy a purse.
Note by CB: Bethenny was able to get into Chanel when she dressed up and came back. She’s so annoying!
Why does this ridiculous woman have a platform? Does she really think the average person is going to see this and think “Oh-poor her. That’s disgraceful.”
THIS!
THANK YOU! That Sondheim song — send in the clowns??? comes to mind.
Maybe some celeb who wanted privacy and who actually booked an appointment was in the store? If she had booked an appointment and they just let someone else in during her time she would have a fit also. She just overrates her own importance.
Right? She continues to be insufferably self centered and childish.
This makes me love Chicago even more – turning her away. She just makes me go YUCK when I see her. After all the worry and dark speculations on Kate, I needed a laugh.
And as for the bag, watching that video made me realize I will never get that minute of my life back. She is a modern day Marie Antinette – frivolous spending at its finest.
Perfect take.
Uh huh, I’m sure that if she’d been there with an appointment she’d have been complaining just as loudly if somebody in a sweaty t-shirt was let in without an appointment.
Lord, tell me your entitled without telling me your entitled.
To be fair to her, most Chanel stores don’t require an appointment. Most luxury stores do have capacity limits and will lock the doors at times. I’ve even walked into Hermes without an appointment.
The website for the Boston store now says – hours subject to change, capacity limited, please book an appointment. I suppose they have security issues, too.
Couldn’t happen to an uglier racist bitch. Too bad Chanel let the trash in when it blew back down the street.
One thing I love about Chicago is it’s not generally snooty like that, but I know nothing of high end shopping. One time, I was in Chicago with a friend from NYC. We’d been out sightseeing all day and I recommended the Signature Lounge (RIP). My New York friend insisted they wouldn’t let us in the way we looked, but they did because Chicago is awesome.
Lol at her eating Garrett’s. And yeah you need an appointment to get into any of the high end stores on Oak Street, Walton, or Michigan avenue because snatch and grab are a big thing in the summer. You run into the Levi’s store and snatch 10 pairs of jeans off the jean wall, well they’ve lost $500. That sucks but not the end of the world. You run into Chanel and snatch five purses off the wall that’s a bigger deal. Plus it’s part of their exclusivity, the people shop in there don’t want to feel like anyone can just wander in. Can’t have it both ways.
And if it was the Garrett’s cheese popcorn? Maybe they saw her sticky cheese-y fingers coming from a mile away and said nope. Garrett’s is the best but it’s a MESS.
This is sad. She has no content so she’s rage baiting.
Proud of my city. Chicago Chanel RISE UP! LOL!
That thumbnail photo almost made me believe that she had taken some of her cheeks implants off but no. Great optical illusion though.
I’ve no comment about whoever this woman is, but I’m a total fan of Garrett’s popcorn — especially the Chicago mix with caramel corn and cheese popcorn that can leave grease spots and fluorescent orange spots on anything it touches. This stuff should not be allowed in most stores. Maybe the issue isn’t elitism — but her bad judgement. If this is the same person who markets skinny girl (not sure about the name) popcorn, it’s interesting—but understandable— that she’s walking around clutching a bag of Garrett’s.
The top pic is prompting me to be a girls girl and share that I use oral generic minoxidil and topical foam (Costco brand) and It REALLY helps with hair thinning. I know it’s kinda taboo these days not to just “grow old gracefully” and do anti-aging stuff, but I just didn’t want to be bald on top. I’m going to start oiling my scalp with homemade rosemary oil too, which I hear is pretty phenomenal at promoting hair grow.
Thank you for the recommendations! I’ve always had thin, fine hair but combined with aging and thyroid issues-oof.
“I would never want anyone to feel lesser than” – her whole persona is built on exactly this concept, no?
“Except if you’re not a skinnygirl!”
I feel like NOT knowing that means she doesn’t really shop at one very often. I know I would have had no idea!
She’s just pissed they ‘didn’t know who I am’ and by the time she went all gussied up in Chanel. Her video went viral. The store/brand knew what was happening. Even then security wasn’t letting her waltz in, and it took a minute.
Bethany caring about equal treatment for all is laughable. Her ego just got wounded for being turned away.