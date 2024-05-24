The girls are fighting: there’s a cold war brewing between Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish

As we discussed earlier this week, there are shenanigans afoot in the pop girl world. Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has been atop all of the charts since it was released a month ago. Then, last week, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft was released and Billie has been doing a big rollout for it. Taylor had been especially active all around Billie’s album release, offering all kinds of TTPD digital specials in an effort to maintain her #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Taylor’s “gaming the system” tactics are par for the course – she does it with every album, and her fans eat it up. But her moves around Billie’s album release have caused many fans to suggest that Billie and Taylor are legitimately at war, especially after Billie made some shady comments about “wasteful” artists releasing twenty million album variants. Even the New York Times is keeping track of the brewing Swift-Eilish Cold War:
A cold war between pop music titans — or at least their mobilizing fan bases and record labels — turned into a digital arms race this week as both Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish gunned for the No. 1 spot on next week’s Billboard album chart.
Swift, 34, has occupied the top of the Billboard 200 for the past four weeks with her blockbuster new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which has earned more than 3.6 million equivalent album sales so far (counting physical purchases, downloads and streams). But Eilish’s well-reviewed new album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is challenging for No. 1 in its debut, as its 10 songs prove popular on streaming services like Spotify.
Still, when Swift pre-empted the release of Eilish’s album last week with three special digital editions of “Tortured Poets,” available for 24 hours and including previously unheard “first-draft phone memo” demos, many saw the move as pointed. Especially online, where pop fan allegiance can be a blood sport, the matchup became one to watch.
Eilish soon released her own new digital edition of “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which added isolated vocal tracks for each song. Such maneuvers — in which listeners invested in the chart success of their favorites are incentivized to stream and buy more with bonus content — are popular and common, especially amid close contests for bragging rights, in the chess game that is the modern music business. But it didn’t end there.
On Tuesday, Swift released a remix of her hit “Fortnight”; on Wednesday, Eilish posted a new remix of “L’Amour De Ma Vie.” And on Thursday, the final day of Billboard’s tracking week, Eilish expanded her album again, releasing limited edition versions of each song both slowed down and sped up. (Eilish’s labels, Darkroom/Interscope, also discounted “Hit Me Hard and Soft” to $4.99 as an iTunes download — a more popular chart-minded move in an earlier era of digital sales — while Swift’s “Tortured Poets” remained at $14.99. Swift’s “Fortnight” remix was priced at 69 cents, less than the typical single price of 99 cents or $1.29.)
Then, on Thursday evening, with six hours left in the sales window for the week, Swift made what seemed to be a final push, releasing three additional digital versions for sale on her website, each of which featured a new live track from her Eras Tour performances earlier this month in Paris. The special editions were made available for one day only.
LOL, I actually sort of enjoy the fact that Billie is playing the game, that she’s like “okay, Taylor, you want to do this, let’s do this.” Taylor’s going to win though, in the sense that TTPD will likely be #1 this week. In another sense, Billie wins no matter what though – she’s exposed Taylor as an especially desperate stunt queen resorting to a million different gimmicks because Taylor only gives a sh-t about numbers.
Billie’s perfectly capable of being a shady drama queen too. In a livestream event held this week, Billie was asked about artists who do three-hour concerts, and this is what Billie said: “I’m not doing a 3-hour show. That’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favourite artists I’m not trying to hear them for 3 hours. That’s far too long. That’s literally psychotic.” LOL. Taylor’s Eras concerts are more than three hours, correct? To be fair, Taylor has the discography. She has the hits for three-hour shows. Billie is 22 years old and this is only her third studio album.
I can see this becoming a long feud between fans.
Billie fans often think Taylor is too pop-princessy anyway and we all know what Swifties can be like
Swift has been going for an “edgier” image lately with her speechs on “female rage” (lol), Eilish’s fans won’t like it.
I mean, since people are literally paying thousands upon thousands of dollars for the TS tickets, perhaps people actually do want 3 hour shows?
I wouldn’t for many acts, but I do have a few favorites (who have an enormous body of work) that I absolutely would love to have a 3 hour show. Obviously TS’s fans want the same.
I had a friend who went to see Pink when she came to NE England and she was quite happy with all the hours and stuff…
I mean I’d have watched Freddie Mercury sings for 10 hrs 😆
Plus, I don’t really like either Swift or Eilish, so that’s a boring cat fight anyway for me….
Artists like Bruce Springsteen have been doing 3+ hour shows forever. There are definitely fans that love long shows and artists who have the song collection to do it.
I saw Bruce Springsteen, and up to today that was one of the best concerts I ever saw. I mean they call him “the boss” and he is totally entitled to that. You could tell he was having fun, and we had a great time.
So yes 3hs concerts have sense.
Yeah one of my clients a 40 year old guy took his wife and tween daughters to see Taylor in Sydney, he said he wasn’t a Swiftie before the concert, but said it was literally the best concert he’d ever been to.
Releasing the isolated vocals is a brilliant move. They are probably very beautiful on their own as isolated vocals often are, and it makes it so that anyone with GarageBand can create a remix. Which is basically anyone with an iphone at this point.
For other isolated vocal tracks, my favorite is India’s track with Masters at Work, To Be in Love. There’s also an amazing one from David Lee Roth which highlights his incredible vocal range and ability to hit multiple notes at once.
I think this is a genius move from Billie and her label, and that it very well could create a new viral star remixer. And I would love to see it!
Is it just me or does it seem like Taylor Swift has been 34 forever?
Emotionally, she’s still 16.
She’s not lying about her age if that’s what you’re implying. She was born in 1989, she’s got a record named 1989. She turned 34 in December.
Anyways, Team Billie. Taylor is such a child.
Team anyone else but Taylor in this and several other cases like e.g. Grammies and AOTY.
I’m surprised that people think that Billie looks good in this. She’s the one who had a big interview about how distasteful doing several variants is and how she doesn’t care about the charts. Yet, her team has spent this entire week showing they’re just as willing to play the chart game with distasteful tactics to be on top of the charts. You can’t be “too cool for school” AND release a speed up versions of your album and special edition vinyls hand painted by Billie. Like Taylor or not but she’s always been upfront about her capitalist queen ways.
This was my take on the situation as well, you stated it much more clearly than I could.
Yeah, I’m Team No One on this one. Billie is being hypocritical and Taylor’s excessive variants are annoying.
You’re definitely not alone in that.
Yeah, Billie looks like an ass. She’s now shaded TS* in 2 different interviews (as is her right but then do not throw a tantrum about it) Her managers have been Liking and RT hate tweets about TS ever since. It’s like “how dare you release music during MY RELEASE WEEK? How dare you jeaopardize my #1?” It’s as exhausting as TS can be but at least TS is transparent about what she does. She wants to win, she wants to dominate, she wants to make money. Unlike Billie, she doesn’t pretend otherwise.
*She’s also shaded Bey with her “no one wants 3hs concerts” BS
Plus Billie has not one but two Oscars, something Taylor wants badly.
This. Billie gets massive critical and audience acclaim. She’s been nominated twice and won twice.
Taylor’s been chasing than oscar nom for years.
Team Billie. Swift has been number 1 for 4 weeks, what she is doing is petty and mean. Plus, Billie’s album is really good. I love the song Birds of a Feather.
Beefs are a-brewing for co-dependent Karen Swift. I hope we get so much tea…do friends have to sign NDAs the way partners have to? Anyone know?
I finally went to my first Bruce Springsteen concert last year and it was >3hrs and I would have happily listened to 3 hours more because it was everything I dreamed it would be! You don’t have to stay the whole time if you don’t want to, and frankly I think that we deserve more concert time for the $$$$$ we are paying.
Me too and I couldn’t agree with you more, plus the PACE, he didn’t even draw breath.
Billie is so young and naive. Instead of trying to feud with the biggest pop superstar in history, she could very easily try to learn from her. Talent is important, but music industry is an industry. You have to know the business in order to stick around and not lose your mind.
Lol Taylor is not and has never been the biggest pop superstar in history.
Considering Taylor’s metaphorically slapped down both Olivia Rodrigo and SZA (the copyright suit needlessly damaged Olivia’s credibility as a songwriter while SZA was in the same position Billie was in), I’m not surprised Billie decided to speak up. I wish she hadn’t because TSwift has been showing her ass with TTPD, and Billie didn’t have to get into the mud with her over this.
Oh, please. Maybe she doesn’t want to emulate Taylor and knows exactly what she’s doing.
Team Billie. I also loved what she said about song-writing and not wanting it to be about people guessing or knowing who she’s writing about. That song-writing shouldn’t be about you thinking about HER relationships but thinking about your own. The SHADE. And she’s absolutely right. Also- Taylor and Billie are both SAGITTERRORISTS aka Sagittarians. They are evenly matched. Trust me.
This is ridiculous. Music is a business and why should Taylor be expected to fold and let go of that No.1? If Billie wants it then she needs to work for it, this isn’t charity. Furthermore, Billie’s hypocrisy has been exposed and for such a young career, it can be a death blow, she needs to be careful. As for Taylor, she has always been honest about caring about charts and she hasn’t tried to pretend otherwise.
My thoughts exactly, the charts are a competition, not a participation trophy. Has a male artist ever been questioned for wanting to stay at the top of the charts? I think it is a silly argument that Taylor should step aside and let Billie have the top spot. Billie’s team mis-calculated her release date knowing that Taylor’s album can at least be competitive for the top spot 1-2 months after the release. Unless Billie wanted the challenge of de-throning Taylor….
Billie will be fine, even if she debuts at number #2; this “feud” has been beneficial for both parties.
Quite correct. I don’t understand why any of this is controversial. I feel like I am in the upside down because since when has being competitive in a competitive industry been a bad thing? If anything, Taylor pushed Billie to really compete, something that will help her in what is a fickle and cutthroat industry. Patronizing and infantilizing her won’t.
There’s plenty of money for both of them. Really-this is just silly.
I am a huge jam band fan (Phish, Grateful Dead, Leftover Salmon, Billy Strings). If I attended a 90 minute concert I would demand my money back.
Any I the only one that thinks Billie is intentionally stoking this feud? And Taylor is the one falling into the trap by actually engaging and being petty by releasing the digital albums?
I can’t tell you how many people (online) I’ve seen say “I’m going to stream Billie all week, eff Taylor.” She’s pitted herself against the capitalist Barbie that people love to hate. I’m not sure if she’ll be number 1, but surely she’s getting more streams than she would have without all this hubbub. And the swifties are just blowing it up even more, generating Billie even more attention.
Taylor is starting to make some formidable enemies. Billie is too big for Taylor to take down and is a critical darling and Olivia has been cosigned by female musical Icons like Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morrisette. Olivia will also be too big to take down in a year or two. It feels like Taylor is an aging heavyweight champion who sees younger and hungrier challengers coming up and is terrified of being shuffled aside for the next generation. But it will happen no matter how hard she fights it.
It’s just amazing to see her lack of grace on full display (not just here, but this year in general, especially throughout the Grammys ceremony) at this stage of her life. She should be thankful that she’s achieved a bigger peak in her career than the 1989 era, especially because she’s talked often about ageism in the industry AND it honestly looked like her star *was* fading (if ever so slightly) pre-pandemic and folklore album. Not nearly as drastically as Katy Perry’s, but the signs were there around Lover. If ever there was a sore winner in music, it’s Taylor.
Every concert I’ve been to I always think “it seemed so short!” at the end, hahah.
people ABSOLUTELY WANT 3 HOURS OF TAYLOR SWIFT LIVE SHOWS. for the price they pay they better get 3 hours!