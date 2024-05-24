Misan Harriman’s Sussex portrait was added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection

In October 2022, Misan Harriman released three new-to-us portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harriman took the photos one month prior, when Harry and Meghan were in Manchester for Meghan’s speech at One Young World. There was so much drama around that Manchester trip and the Sussexes’ visit to Germany, but those dramas were soon overshadowed by QEII’s death just a few days later. Misan waited weeks after QEII’s death to release his portraits, but wouldn’t you know, the Sussex portraits “humiliated” the royal family. There was a full week of royal tantrums about these lovely photos. You just had to be there, it was so much fun.
Well, funny story. The black-and-white image of Meghan and Harry in profile has now been chosen to appear in the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. You guys remember the National Portrait Gallery, right? It’s one of the Princess of Wales’s few patronages. Here’s Misan at the National Portrait Gallery, talking about how proud he is to have one of his portraits put into the NPG’s collection:
I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.
Dare to dream folks!@NPGLondon ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/b1ceyprJqO
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 23, 2024
Y’all, what is happening? I mean, good for Misan and his Manchester portraits of the Sussexes are beautiful and he absolutely deserves all of this. Good for him, 100%. I would have chosen the color photo of Harry and Meghan just because I find it more striking and powerful, but why not both? The profile pic is great too. But again, what is happening? Why does the NPG want a Misan Harriman photo of the Sussexes in their permanent collection? There’s so much high-level stalking of the Sussexes in Britain these days.
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
LMFAOOOO. This is excellent. the BRF and the Rota are going to be crying and vomiting for months over this! Especially given their own portrait scandals. Lmfao!!!
Divine.
The timing of this, and the named royal racists’ portraits is certainly interesting👀
thereby winning the May portrait contest I didnt know was coming
cream always rises to the top
Was not on my bingo card either. But it’s not over yet! William has a week to submit his entry lol.
The colour one may be more visually striking but I love the full fingers-intertwined hand holding in the B&W image, I often find B&W images make me look more closely at the details.
Maybe the bigger picture is that institutions outside of the royals themselves and the media are feeling enough water has gone under the bridge and they can now acknowledge the existence of H&M and the global players that they are?
The absolute SERVE of these photographs. Meghan’s face card is platinum and it never declines.
Misan’s photographs of the Sussexes are absolutely incredible. Good for him!!!
I love this for him. I’m sure there will be an incandescent rage tantrum thrown about this. Will Peg try and stop it?
Lovely. That’s all I have.
Oh no, more humiliation for the Royal Family!! Yum, serve me more.
The Sussexes just sitting quietly under a tree and still winning. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel.
Man, Harry looks like the cat that got the cream in the color portrait.
And rightfully so.
It’s a relief to learn that there is at least one institution in Great Britain which is not under the Windsor thumb. A breath of fresh air!
So happy for Misan, especially as he has only been doing this for a few years.
My favorite pick would have been the color photo too, it’s visually striking, especially Harry’s blue eyes.
But to me the bw one says “it’s us against the world”, and Harry is half a step ahead, as if making sure the path is clear. Both with a great posture, straight back, looking in the direction of whatever fate may throw into their path. And they’re ready to face it, looking unwaveringly at something unknown in the distance.
The other thing I love about the b&w portrait is that their expressions are caring, intently listening and hearing, empathetic. Absolutely captured them.
A great work of art is always open to many interpretations.
And yes, I agree with you.
I would have chosen the color portrait. It shows where the real power lies in this couple.
And where would that be?
It is weird that they would want a picture of Harry and Meghan in their collection considering they’re not working royals but I guess it just shows that everybody wants a piece of them. It will probably never be put on display though.
It will at some point go on display, otherwise they would not have purchased it.
Congratulations to Misan. It’s a striking portrait so it deserves to be there. It’s powerful to view.