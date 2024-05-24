Misan Harriman’s Sussex portrait was added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection

In October 2022, Misan Harriman released three new-to-us portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harriman took the photos one month prior, when Harry and Meghan were in Manchester for Meghan’s speech at One Young World. There was so much drama around that Manchester trip and the Sussexes’ visit to Germany, but those dramas were soon overshadowed by QEII’s death just a few days later. Misan waited weeks after QEII’s death to release his portraits, but wouldn’t you know, the Sussex portraits “humiliated” the royal family. There was a full week of royal tantrums about these lovely photos. You just had to be there, it was so much fun.

Well, funny story. The black-and-white image of Meghan and Harry in profile has now been chosen to appear in the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. You guys remember the National Portrait Gallery, right? It’s one of the Princess of Wales’s few patronages. Here’s Misan at the National Portrait Gallery, talking about how proud he is to have one of his portraits put into the NPG’s collection:

I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!@NPGLondon ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/b1ceyprJqO — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 23, 2024

Y’all, what is happening? I mean, good for Misan and his Manchester portraits of the Sussexes are beautiful and he absolutely deserves all of this. Good for him, 100%. I would have chosen the color photo of Harry and Meghan just because I find it more striking and powerful, but why not both? The profile pic is great too. But again, what is happening? Why does the NPG want a Misan Harriman photo of the Sussexes in their permanent collection? There’s so much high-level stalking of the Sussexes in Britain these days.