Misan Harriman’s Sussex portrait was added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection

In October 2022, Misan Harriman released three new-to-us portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harriman took the photos one month prior, when Harry and Meghan were in Manchester for Meghan’s speech at One Young World. There was so much drama around that Manchester trip and the Sussexes’ visit to Germany, but those dramas were soon overshadowed by QEII’s death just a few days later. Misan waited weeks after QEII’s death to release his portraits, but wouldn’t you know, the Sussex portraits “humiliated” the royal family. There was a full week of royal tantrums about these lovely photos. You just had to be there, it was so much fun.

Well, funny story. The black-and-white image of Meghan and Harry in profile has now been chosen to appear in the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. You guys remember the National Portrait Gallery, right? It’s one of the Princess of Wales’s few patronages. Here’s Misan at the National Portrait Gallery, talking about how proud he is to have one of his portraits put into the NPG’s collection:

Y’all, what is happening? I mean, good for Misan and his Manchester portraits of the Sussexes are beautiful and he absolutely deserves all of this. Good for him, 100%. I would have chosen the color photo of Harry and Meghan just because I find it more striking and powerful, but why not both? The profile pic is great too. But again, what is happening? Why does the NPG want a Misan Harriman photo of the Sussexes in their permanent collection? There’s so much high-level stalking of the Sussexes in Britain these days.

Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Misan Harriman’s Sussex portrait was added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection”

  1. Royal Downfall Watcher on says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:03 am

    LMFAOOOO. This is excellent. the BRF and the Rota are going to be crying and vomiting for months over this! Especially given their own portrait scandals. Lmfao!!!

    Reply
  2. CoffeeChamp says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Divine.

    Reply
  3. Anna says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:04 am

    The timing of this, and the named royal racists’ portraits is certainly interesting👀

    Reply
  4. Lisa says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:04 am

    thereby winning the May portrait contest I didnt know was coming

    cream always rises to the top

    Reply
    • Fifty-50 says:
      May 24, 2024 at 10:29 am

      Was not on my bingo card either. But it’s not over yet! William has a week to submit his entry lol.

      Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:05 am

    The colour one may be more visually striking but I love the full fingers-intertwined hand holding in the B&W image, I often find B&W images make me look more closely at the details.

    Maybe the bigger picture is that institutions outside of the royals themselves and the media are feeling enough water has gone under the bridge and they can now acknowledge the existence of H&M and the global players that they are?

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:06 am

    The absolute SERVE of these photographs. Meghan’s face card is platinum and it never declines.

    Misan’s photographs of the Sussexes are absolutely incredible. Good for him!!!

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:06 am

    I love this for him. I’m sure there will be an incandescent rage tantrum thrown about this. Will Peg try and stop it?

    Reply
  8. Koko says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:08 am

    Lovely. That’s all I have.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Oh no, more humiliation for the Royal Family!! Yum, serve me more.

    Reply
    • Proud Mary says:
      May 24, 2024 at 10:17 am

      The Sussexes just sitting quietly under a tree and still winning. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel.

      Reply
  10. BeyondTheFringe says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Man, Harry looks like the cat that got the cream in the color portrait.

    And rightfully so.

    Reply
  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:16 am

    It’s a relief to learn that there is at least one institution in Great Britain which is not under the Windsor thumb. A breath of fresh air!

    Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:17 am

    So happy for Misan, especially as he has only been doing this for a few years.

    My favorite pick would have been the color photo too, it’s visually striking, especially Harry’s blue eyes.

    But to me the bw one says “it’s us against the world”, and Harry is half a step ahead, as if making sure the path is clear. Both with a great posture, straight back, looking in the direction of whatever fate may throw into their path. And they’re ready to face it, looking unwaveringly at something unknown in the distance.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      May 24, 2024 at 10:21 am

      The other thing I love about the b&w portrait is that their expressions are caring, intently listening and hearing, empathetic. Absolutely captured them.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        May 24, 2024 at 10:37 am

        A great work of art is always open to many interpretations.

        And yes, I agree with you.

  13. Franz says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:18 am

    I would have chosen the color portrait. It shows where the real power lies in this couple.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:23 am

    It is weird that they would want a picture of Harry and Meghan in their collection considering they’re not working royals but I guess it just shows that everybody wants a piece of them. It will probably never be put on display though.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    May 24, 2024 at 10:35 am

    Congratulations to Misan. It’s a striking portrait so it deserves to be there. It’s powerful to view.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment