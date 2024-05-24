Mirror: The Sussexes have been invited to Ghana after their successful Nigerian tour

Last week, People Magazine’s royal editor Simon Perry wrote in his “diary” piece that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour went so well, they received invitations to tour other countries while they were in Nigeria. Judging from the way the Derangers swarmed on that story on social media, I take it that the Sussexes’ international popularity has touched a nerve. Several nerves, all over the place. King Charles and Prince William are said to be exceptionally irate that Harry & Meghan’s Nigerian tour went so well and Charles is apparently going to beg other countries to NOT welcome the Sussexes. Good luck with that! Meanwhile, the Mirror is reporting that Ghana is one of the countries interested in hosting a Sussex tour.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be invited to Ghana after their ‘triumph’ on their high-profile trip to Nigeria, according to sources.
The West African country’s officials and leading icons are keen for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit after their ‘success’ in their neighbouring country Nigeria, sources exclusively tell the Mirror. Insiders say the country’s leading bigwigs and artistic influencers are keen for the Sussexes to fly to Accra, the capital of Ghana that was so loved by Harry’s late Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and they will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home.
A source said: “There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth. Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction’s Liam Payne. Idris Elba, who DJ’d at Harry and Meghan’s wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home.'”
The source continued: “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family. So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out, and sample the famous jollof rice!”
I was like “wait, are they claiming that jollof rice is specific to Ghana?” Then I read the Wiki page – several countries claim to have originated jollof rice and there’s a friendly “Jollof War” happening between Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria. As for the Sussexes possibly going to Ghana… it would not surprise me at all if they have already been invited. Reportedly, there were representatives, celebrities and dignitaries from other African countries who flew into Nigeria specifically to meet Harry and Meghan. It would also make sense if other countries watched the Nigerian tour carefully and saw how Nigeria organized and those countries understood that there was a roadmap being offered. So, is Ghana next on their list? Who knows – this feels more like the Mirror just talking out of their ass, but I would love it if it actually happens.
Well if true then I hope they go and have a great time just like Nigeria. If true then Chuckles trying to control other countries from not inviting the Sussexes isn’t working. If true then let the melt downs and incandescent rage tantrums begin.
I hope so!
More beautiful pictures, more people loving & appreciating them.
Ghanaian-Btitish here, Harry and Meghan are very popular in Ghana. And they would gladly be received. Infact, we are. claiming the left over 7% of Meghan’s DNA as Ghanaian. Let the jollof rice war begin. By the way, I don’t believe The Mirror. It is a concocted story.
The Sussexes have already said that no one speaks for them except their own team . I ignore this article as playing a guessing game.
Exactly. And no one even knew about the Nigeria trip until it was formally announced! The British press know nothing (surprise, surprise). They have no sources inside the Sussex camp and Harry and Meghan’s people have said they will not even communicate with the British tabloids like the Mirror.
I really hope that if the royals reach out to countries to prevent H&M from being invited, those countries leak to the press about the effort. Can you imagine the royals trying to tell DC not to host H&M in an attempt to win the next Invictus Games? Mayor Bowser would not be having it.
I believe the reporting that BP (or Tory government on behalf of the royals) has reached out to the White House to get them to “snub” Harry. The courtiers are so petty and unserious.
Guess the Tory Government reached out, to the Biden administration, to ask why there is no State Visit being offered o Chucky and Cowmilla.
Biden spent a week in Ireland, but could not find time to fit in a State visit in the U.K.
Would love to see more African countries join the Invictus games and family. Anything that helps veterans and their families is a beautiful thing. I also don’t believe that the Mirror knows anything when it comes to the Sussex’s.
Good for them,I hope they go all.over. Would also love to see them in some Asian countries,this is probably why this year Earth Shot is suddenly going to be in Cape Town lol
The Mirror is trying to get a head start on the Countries, they think the Sussexes will be invited to.
I like how the Nigerian trip was managed, with so many people involved and no leaks to the Media, until the Ministry of Defense announced 2 weeks, their arrival, knowing it would take the BM 2 weeks to get a Visa.
I hope they travel to every commonwealth country.
The use of the word keen immediately tells me the whole article is bs supposition. Keen seems to be their favorite word when they lie.
Same, Equality. Every single one.
But I also hope they’re formally invited to, and visit, several of the white European countries (with monarchies) that the British RF love so much and care more about. You know, the countries whose culture Chuckles and Camzilla actually enjoy. And the people who Kkkeen doesn’t flinch away from.
I’d love to see the red carpets rolled out for Harry and Meghan in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden, etc. Followed by exploding all over palaces after huge crowds show up for the Sussexes. And more hastily organized military events for Chuckles and his liege man for life after Harry and Meghan spend time with and are appreciated by veterans.
*heads exploding all over palaces…
“I also hope they’re formally invited to, and visit, several of the white European countries (with monarchies) that the British RF love so much and care more about.”
That would be lovely but the possibility is pretty low. The other European RF might not be close to or very fond of the current KC3 RF, I doubt they want to court the ire of Charlie & Willy and the attack of British media. Remember, BRF, BM & British Government can go low, extremely low.
Besides, the Sussex don’t do visit out of spite, they do it to advance their charity causes & help the local visiting countries.
I would love to se them in Denmark and not just because I live here 😄. Denmark has spent such a very long time as a non-warfaring nation ( neutral during WWI, occupied during WWI and very very careful during the Cold War because an overpowering enemy was literally on our very doorstep). So when Danish soldiers started being sent to Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq – and coming back wounded, there was not really a big focus on veterans. There still is not enough focus on helping them.
Besides King Frederik X has always been supportive of the troops, visiting them in Afghanistan and convincing his mother to do the same when she was monarch. While has not served in war, he has served and he completed the Danish special forces training.
I would love for them to come to Spain on a family holiday, meet Queen Letizia who made Will look like a total asshole for not supporting his team. Meghan speaking to Letizia in Spanish would make everyone’s heads explode.
It wouldn’t surprise me to hear that Denmark was bidding to host Invictus games.
Even if Ghana is thinking about inviting them it’s way too early to say. It takes months to organize a tour like the one they had in Nigeria the Brits know that and if or when an official from Ghana deny it they will then write about how the Sussexes were snubbed. They will then go down the list of countries rinse and repeat.
Exciting. Can’t wait to see all the places the Sussexes go.
Yeah the Mirror knows absolutely nothing. Harry and Meghan have no connection to Ghana so why would they be invited there?
I imagine any country who sent representatives to IG is a contender to invite H&M over, NATO sending that huge delegation over was practically all the endorsement IG needed that it was a serious organisation that wasn’t just set dressing for photo-ops (a la the royal leftovers). H&M’s visit to Nigeria just proved that their appearance is enough to bring good international attention.
How droll! The wee king of Salt Island thinks he can still bully and give orders to other sovereign nations.
When will he finally get the memo that the British “Empire” no longer exists?
All speculation at this time. There will be more speculation and focusing on H&M while the RF goes on an extended holiday.
Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria, primarily, to support the wounded veterans and promote IG. Nowhere in the cited article above does it mention veterans or mental health or anything the Sussexes are currently focused on.
And don’t get me wrong, the Sussexes can go to any country for any reason and I hope they do just that. My point is this article sounds like more made up crapola from the rota. They didn’t even bother including actual topics relevant to Harry and Meghan’s work.
I hope this is true, but : “DC first!” Lol. I’d love to see Harry and Meghan enjoying soft shell crabs, half smokes, Go Go music, and photo ops at the White House and the Pentagon— as they highlight the Invictus Games and the need for increased support services for veterans, including a wider array of easily accessed mental health resources.
It’s wonderful how the trip to Nigeria really will serve as a template for future visits to other countries.