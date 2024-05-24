Mirror: The Sussexes have been invited to Ghana after their successful Nigerian tour

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, People Magazine’s royal editor Simon Perry wrote in his “diary” piece that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour went so well, they received invitations to tour other countries while they were in Nigeria. Judging from the way the Derangers swarmed on that story on social media, I take it that the Sussexes’ international popularity has touched a nerve. Several nerves, all over the place. King Charles and Prince William are said to be exceptionally irate that Harry & Meghan’s Nigerian tour went so well and Charles is apparently going to beg other countries to NOT welcome the Sussexes. Good luck with that! Meanwhile, the Mirror is reporting that Ghana is one of the countries interested in hosting a Sussex tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be invited to Ghana after their ‘triumph’ on their high-profile trip to Nigeria, according to sources. The West African country’s officials and leading icons are keen for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit after their ‘success’ in their neighbouring country Nigeria, sources exclusively tell the Mirror. Insiders say the country’s leading bigwigs and artistic influencers are keen for the Sussexes to fly to Accra, the capital of Ghana that was so loved by Harry’s late Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and they will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home. A source said: “There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth. Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction’s Liam Payne. Idris Elba, who DJ’d at Harry and Meghan’s wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home.'” The source continued: “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family. So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out, and sample the famous jollof rice!”

I was like “wait, are they claiming that jollof rice is specific to Ghana?” Then I read the Wiki page – several countries claim to have originated jollof rice and there’s a friendly “Jollof War” happening between Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria. As for the Sussexes possibly going to Ghana… it would not surprise me at all if they have already been invited. Reportedly, there were representatives, celebrities and dignitaries from other African countries who flew into Nigeria specifically to meet Harry and Meghan. It would also make sense if other countries watched the Nigerian tour carefully and saw how Nigeria organized and those countries understood that there was a roadmap being offered. So, is Ghana next on their list? Who knows – this feels more like the Mirror just talking out of their ass, but I would love it if it actually happens.

