Ben Affleck isn’t wearing his wedding ring as he orders pizza & smokes cigarettes

In the past few days, it actually feels like the speculation about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has gotten a bit quieter. In the sense that “sources” are no longer spilling their guts to Us Weekly, People Magazine and Page Six. That’s how we figured out that something was happening last week – In Touch Weekly got the ball rolling on “divorce rumors,” then other outlets were like “wait, maybe something IS up with Bennifer.” J.Lo is currently promoting her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, which is getting bad reviews. While the promo tour was in Mexico City, J.Lo had an interaction with a Mexican journalist which went viral – the journo asked Jen directly about the rumors and Jen shut the guy down, saying “you know better than that.” According to TMZ, Netflix had already told the assembled journalists to avoid questions about Ben:

All Bennifer questions are off-limits, at least if you’re media covering Jennifer Lopez for her new movie — and reporters were warned about it before she arrived … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Netflix alerted all the media outlets covering the Hollywood and Mexico City premieres for “Atlas” that no Ben Affleck, and no personal queries were allowed. We’re told they were also informed J Lo would only do group interviews with her costars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu by her side — the studio’s version of calling in backup. This strategy seemed pretty obvious over the last few days — no one at the Hollywood premiere, earlier this week, raised the topic of Ben … even though, by that point, everyone knew he and J Lo were living apart. That plan didn’t go as smoothly Wednesday night in Mexico. As we reported, Jennifer reacted sharply when a reporter asked about her marriage during a panel discussion in Mexico City. She chastised the reporter with, “You know better.”

Here’s the thing: while I have no doubt that Netflix told entertainment journalists to avoid questions about Ben, that’s pretty standard for promotion when it comes to a tabloid-bait celebrity. Jennifer is a pro, and she handled that question easily and was able to shut it down herself. It’s not some huge scandal, no one was “told off” and no one had their press credentials yanked. Netflix is probably pleased that the minor controversy is part of the promotion.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was once again seen without his wedding ring… as he went to the set of The Accountant 2. It feels like he probably just didn’t wear his ring because he didn’t want to lose it when he changed into his costume? Still, I enjoyed the Daily Mail’s hilarious coverage of Bennifer’s separate vibes:

Jennifer Lopez is pouring herself into her work — and her fitness routine — as rumors continue to swirl that her marriage to Ben Affleck is headed for divorce. On Thursday, the singer, 54, was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles after another grueling rehearsal before her tour kicks off in June. She had her chiseled abs on full display in a bright yellow crop top as she walked to her parked SUV. Meanwhile, Affleck, 51, happily indulged himself on Thursday as he was seen puffing on a cigarette in his car before ordering pizza to his $100k-per-month Brentwood rental mansion. He’s been living at the property — located just two blocks away from his ex Jennifer Garner — for the last few weeks as he shoots his new film The Accountant 2 amid the JLo split rumors.

How much of this marital discord is just about Ben wanting some peace and quiet to smoke cigarettes and eat junk food? The thing is, I doubt Jennifer is even bothered by Ben’s unhealthy habits. She’s super-healthy, for sure, but she doesn’t seem to “make” Ben live a certain way. The man keeps a soda fountain in his office and has Dunkin Donuts delivered, Jennifer knows she can’t change him.