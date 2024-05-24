Ben Affleck isn’t wearing his wedding ring as he orders pizza & smokes cigarettes

In the past few days, it actually feels like the speculation about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has gotten a bit quieter. In the sense that “sources” are no longer spilling their guts to Us Weekly, People Magazine and Page Six. That’s how we figured out that something was happening last week – In Touch Weekly got the ball rolling on “divorce rumors,” then other outlets were like “wait, maybe something IS up with Bennifer.” J.Lo is currently promoting her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, which is getting bad reviews. While the promo tour was in Mexico City, J.Lo had an interaction with a Mexican journalist which went viral – the journo asked Jen directly about the rumors and Jen shut the guy down, saying “you know better than that.” According to TMZ, Netflix had already told the assembled journalists to avoid questions about Ben:
All Bennifer questions are off-limits, at least if you’re media covering Jennifer Lopez for her new movie — and reporters were warned about it before she arrived … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Netflix alerted all the media outlets covering the Hollywood and Mexico City premieres for “Atlas” that no Ben Affleck, and no personal queries were allowed.
We’re told they were also informed J Lo would only do group interviews with her costars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu by her side — the studio’s version of calling in backup. This strategy seemed pretty obvious over the last few days — no one at the Hollywood premiere, earlier this week, raised the topic of Ben … even though, by that point, everyone knew he and J Lo were living apart.
That plan didn’t go as smoothly Wednesday night in Mexico. As we reported, Jennifer reacted sharply when a reporter asked about her marriage during a panel discussion in Mexico City. She chastised the reporter with, “You know better.”
Here’s the thing: while I have no doubt that Netflix told entertainment journalists to avoid questions about Ben, that’s pretty standard for promotion when it comes to a tabloid-bait celebrity. Jennifer is a pro, and she handled that question easily and was able to shut it down herself. It’s not some huge scandal, no one was “told off” and no one had their press credentials yanked. Netflix is probably pleased that the minor controversy is part of the promotion.
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was once again seen without his wedding ring… as he went to the set of The Accountant 2. It feels like he probably just didn’t wear his ring because he didn’t want to lose it when he changed into his costume? Still, I enjoyed the Daily Mail’s hilarious coverage of Bennifer’s separate vibes:
Jennifer Lopez is pouring herself into her work — and her fitness routine — as rumors continue to swirl that her marriage to Ben Affleck is headed for divorce. On Thursday, the singer, 54, was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles after another grueling rehearsal before her tour kicks off in June. She had her chiseled abs on full display in a bright yellow crop top as she walked to her parked SUV.
Meanwhile, Affleck, 51, happily indulged himself on Thursday as he was seen puffing on a cigarette in his car before ordering pizza to his $100k-per-month Brentwood rental mansion. He’s been living at the property — located just two blocks away from his ex Jennifer Garner — for the last few weeks as he shoots his new film The Accountant 2 amid the JLo split rumors.
How much of this marital discord is just about Ben wanting some peace and quiet to smoke cigarettes and eat junk food? The thing is, I doubt Jennifer is even bothered by Ben’s unhealthy habits. She’s super-healthy, for sure, but she doesn’t seem to “make” Ben live a certain way. The man keeps a soda fountain in his office and has Dunkin Donuts delivered, Jennifer knows she can’t change him.
Man child gonna child.
Exactly. This is not a guy who puts the work into a relationship. Who cares if she put his love letters into her new music. No one is listening to it anyway.
Bennifer: like a 90s rock band, a mess then, and a mess now.
I really love that Chloé ruffled cape that Jen is wearing. She looks so pretty.
Gah – I truly hope I’m wrong about a late Friday Memorial Day Weekend announcement, but I still think that’s the case. Makes me sad because I’m rooting for them – most of us have had a messy chaotic relationship full of a lot of love and passion that reminds us of being young and crazy but just…can’t sustain itself. I really actually wanted this for them.
Both of them should be off from promoting & filming after this week ends. Monday is Memorial Day holiday. It should be interesting if they spend it together , regardless of them wearing rings or not. I would think that Ben’s character in the Accountant is NOT MARRIED, so he should not be wearing a wedding ring while filming. She is not filming now & she would draw attention now if she didn’t. Her movie Atlas is supposedly getting bad reviews now & she will be doing her concert tours in a few weeks…
As I’ve said from the beginning of this recoupling, I have big doubts. But also, this story about his ring is ridiculous. Kaiser is right, actors don’t wear their personal rings to set.
Plus, even though Jlo is known to be rude on set, she had every right to shut that question down. questions for stars are definitely contained at big junkets.
If people don’t like that, they can push for change to open things up a bit, but it probably won’t work given how a lot of U.S. media is owned by entitles with stakes in production. Yes, I know that question wasn’t asked by US media, but they do set the standards and like the royal family they have the media in their pocket now.
I agree the ring story is nothing, but i also think it’s correct that just wants to be alone to live his unhealthy lifestyle and not be hassled.
I totally see that in him! I just don’t know why they had to do this again given the fundamental issues, but here we are.
As much as Jen is a “problem,” Ben’s seemingly unmanaged alcoholism and self sabotage are a bigger nightmare and I feel for her on that.
Ben A. is smoking a cigarette within the shadows of LA emotionally agonizing over his addictive brain structure which causes severe impulsivity as well as profound ambivalence.
Adding in the additional behavior of Jennifer L. who is vehemently rejecting questions about her relationship with Ben A.
Because the questions don’t speak to the narrative of what she tried to push upon the public.
This is a celebrity who flaunts her relationship, exploits her partner and herself as often as possible and who has gone so far as to produce an album, movie and documentary about her relationship.
I must have been living under a rock, but I’m surprised to hear that Affleck still smokes. Not sure I agree that JLo wouldn’t be bothered by that. I think it’s possible she let him THINK his unhealthy habits wouldn’t bother her — but now that the honeymoon glow has worn off (again), she’s on him to clean up his act. But Affleck is an addict, and he wants his own way, so naturally it’s put a strain on their relationship.
If it were me I would dump him for smoking cigarettes.
Jen2 should not have to answer personal questions at a professional event.
She gave consent to her documentary: that does not give anyone carte blanche to the rest of her life. Just what she chooses to share.
Whether Ben agrees or not is between them.
As for knowing she can’t change him, I think that’s exactly what she wants & is trying to do. Change him to be the version she can sell, to herself & the world.
Also, I didn’t know he smoked. Again, an addict has their preferred outlet to their demons (alcohol for Ben) but when they can’t have it, any substitute will do. Gambling, food, cigarettes.
I think the ring story blew up do to him very obviously covering his left hand with a sweatshirt. When he was picking up his son from school. That has nothing to do with working on set.
I still think they are going through a rough patch and Ben relapsed. He looks better in recent pictures. I still think they will pull through and not split up.
Maybe this is just their love language and have been this way with each other since they first dated. With the back and forth together, not together, together, not together, rinse and repeat.
Yes, they are obviously going through a rough patch and at the very least decided to live separately for a bit.
But I HATE “ring watch” because it means nothing. Sometimes people don’t wear them, even when they’re perfectly happy & content in their marriage. ESPECIALLY an actor on his way to and from set.
I’m excited for The Accountant 2. I only recently watched The Accountant and I really liked it.