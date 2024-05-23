Jennifer Lopez shuts down a Mexican journalist when he asked about the ‘rumors’

Here are more photos of Jennifer Lopez in Mexico City this week, as she’s promoting her Netflix film Atlas. Last night, I watched The Greatest Love Story Never Told again, the documentary she made concurrently with the musical-film This Is Me… Now. Tonight I might re-watch Halftime, the documentary she made in 2019-2020. I’m a big fan of Halftime – it showed an artist and entertainer who had matured, who was politically active, who was still dealing with constant disrespect from multiple industries but still grinding. TGLSNT felt like a regression, like getting back with Ben Affleck undid all of the work she had done on herself for 18-plus years. That being said, rewatching TGLSNT made me feel like Ben and Jen were going to be okay, that they would figure out their sh-t. But yeah, the sh-t about showing Ben’s love letters to dozens of people is still not okay.

Anyway, I still don’t know what to make of Bennifer’s current drama. They’re living separately, but they’re still talking and seeing each other. Jennifer’s people aren’t stopping the rumor mill, but they’re also not making any big announcements. Post-TGLSNT, I know Jen is going to be ride-or-die until the wheels come off. Ben’s another story altogether. While Jen was in Mexico City, at the press conference or media event, a Mexican journalist tried to ask her about Ben and the rumors:

Jennifer Lopez shuts down reporter who asked about Ben Affleck divorce rumors: “You know better than that” pic.twitter.com/3Yb9LJWlsN — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2024

“Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?” Then Simu Liu tries to shut it down, but J.Lo leans in and says “You know better than that.” Meaning what? Probably that journalists were told ahead of time “no personal questions.”

Meanwhile, People Mag notes that Ben had a “relaxed” dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday night, while Jen was in Mexico. Sources say that Ben was “in a great mood. He seemed very relaxed and happy. Everyone chatted and seemed to enjoy.” Okay.