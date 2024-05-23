Kelly Osbourne really seems to hate her former Fashion Police costar Giuliana Rancic



I cannot believe it will be 10 years in September since we lost the late, great Joan Rivers, may she rest in punch lines. My mother and I were so happy for her when Fashion Police took off on E! in 2010 and we never missed an episode. To this day there are comments she made when covering Will & Kate’s wedding that make me howl. And I enjoyed cohost George Kotsiopoulos; he wasn’t a big name at the time (at least not to me!) but he was funny, mature, and clearly knew his fashion. And then there were Giuliana Rancic and Kelly Osbourne. Yeah. Giuliana’s inclusion always felt like it came with the deal of E! producing. I don’t know why Kelly was there.

The show never bounced back after Joan’s passing, and of course the cataclysmic event that I think was the start of its ultimate undoing was Oscars 2015. Giuliana made a terrible comment on Zendaya’s dreadlocks (Z was 18 at the time), Kelly claimed she warned ahead of time that the “joke” was a bad idea, and shortly thereafter Kelly left the show in righteous fury. Well, Kelly wants us to know that nine years later… she still f–king hates Giuliana Rancic. Maybe “hate” is too strong a word. As Kelly said of Giuliana this week on her family’s podcast, “as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.”

Kelly Osbourne dismissed her former “Fashion Police” co-host Giuliana Rancic as irrelevant in Tuesday’s episode of her family’s “The Osbournes Podcast.” “We don’t need to give her any f–king anything,” Osbourne, 39, said of Rancic, 49, after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, mentioned the entertainment reporter. Kelly’s brother, Jack Osbourne, and their father, Ozzy Osbourne, recalled the “Shut Up” singer being wrongly accused of making “a f–king racist comment” about Zendaya’s hair on the E! talk show in 2015 — when in reality Rancic was the one who had said the “Dune” star smelled “like patchouli oil and weed.” Jack said he has not “seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time,” to which Kelly replied that she “wouldn’t know because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.” Zendaya, 27, condemned Rancic’s comment at the time, sharing on Instagram that there “is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.” Rancic faced an onslaught of backlash for the remark and issued a public apology to the “Challengers” star, admitting her words were “outrageously offensive.” Amid the scandal, confusion swirled and Kelly was dragged into it despite not being the one to make the dig at Zendaya. Kelly ended up leaving “Fashion Police” shortly after. E! canceled the series in 2017. Kelly and Rancic had co-hosted the fashion commentary show alongside late comedian Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos since its premiere in 2010. Jack reflected on the ordeal, saying he had read a news article “where Zendaya was like, ‘Yeah, f–k Giuliana Rancic.’” “Good for her,” Kelly cheered.

[From Page Six]

First of all, show your receipts, Jack Osbourne. “Yeah, f–k Giuliana Rancic” doesn’t sound at all like the professional woman Zendaya is, and I’m not finding any trace of it online. Don’t put words in Z’s mouth! As for the rest of it… gah why are they still talking about this?! And why are Jack and Ozzy saying Kelly got blamed? I was there (watching), and I don’t recall ever being confused about who made the comment (Giuliana). What else is there to say? Yes, it’s rich coming from Kelly, who went on to make a heinously racist remark on TV herself. And accepted an award from the Trevor Project in December 2016 where she told the LGBTQ+ audience to give Trump a chance. And got banned from playgrounds for getting into fights with other kids and parents. And was sued by her father’s mistress for doxxing her phone number in a tweet. So in conclusion, Giuliana is just joining a long list of people Kelly is either mad at or not talking to at all. Giuliana, meanwhile, is shilling a home line on HSN.

Embed from Getty Images