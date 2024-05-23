A tool to clean baseboards, an effective body scrub, a mold eliminator and more



From CB: I recently bought the Elf Suntouchable Woa Glow sunblock in the Sunbeam shade. It’s so much better than Supergoop Glow Screen! I would only occasionally use the Supergoop Glow as it made my face look glittery. Elf Suntouchable adds just a hint of glow and it makes my skin look so pretty. It’s also less than half the cost of Supergoop. It’s now a part of my everyday routine. I also highly recommend the Elf multistick and Rosie has a great blush recommendation below. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Memorial Day sales and deals

Up to 38% off Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

Up to 30% off Igloo Coolers, Hydration Heroes, and more

45% off Carote 21Pcs Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware Sets

32% off All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

69% off Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear

69% off Amazon Essentials Women’s Sleeveless Woven Shirt

41% off Kärcher K1700 Max 1700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer

20% off Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL™, 100% USDA Biobased Face Towel

20% off Lume Whole Body Deodorant – Invisible Cream

Up to 49% off Levi’s Men’s and Women’s Apparel

Up to 44% off Samsung Monitors

Up to 30% off Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

35% off Lifeproof Ceramic Coating Spray Kit – Shine, Seal & Protect Kitchen & Bath Surfaces

A body scrub that eliminates bumps and ingrown hairs



From CB: First Aid beauty’s bump eraser body scrub is formulated with glycolic acid, lactic acid and pumice and is vegan and fragrance free. This listing has almost 34,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s safe for sensitive skin and that it helped reduce their keratosis pilaris after just one use. There are so many people raving about this scrub that it makes me want to try it. “I am 42 years old and have never worn shorts because the top part of my legs always had bumps on them. I came across this product and decided to try it. I’ve been using it for two months now along with Cerave’s bump cream. Let me tell you… I finally have smooth legs.” “I saw this product was highly recommended for chicken skin on your arms. After just one wash my arms were visibly smoother. I ended up using it on my legs and bikini area as well for ingrown hairs and got great results. Definitely a product well worth the price. “ “My legs had been breaking out even after using sensitive non smelling shaving cream so I started using this and it helped me stop breaking out afterwards!”

A baseboard cleaning wand to make quick work of an unpleasant task



From CB: On the rare occasions I’ve cleaned the baseboards I’ve had to get down on my knees and wipe them manually. The Baseboard Buddy is an extendable stick that is specifically designed to clean the tops and sides of baseboards. It comes with three washable reusable pads and can expand up to four feet so it can be used to clean high surfaces like along door frames and ceiling fans. Right now it’s on sale for under $20. This listing has 22,000 ratings, 4.1 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say that once you get it adjusted to your baseboards that it works great and saves a lot of effort. “I was skeptical but hopeful, and ultimately I’m impressed. The pads are nice and fluffy to trap dust and dirt, and I was delighted and horrified at exactly how much dust and dirt came off of my base boards and door frames with a simple swipe across them all!” “This was so easy to put together. I sprayed it with my favorite counter spray and did all the baseboards and door and window frames on my first floor in under 15 minutes!! That’s 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, living room, hallway and mud room in under 15 minutes. It used to take me almost half a day and very sore knees and back.”

A set of small brushes to clean those hard to reach places



From CB: I use a toothbrush to clean the faucets in my sink and bathroom but there are so many other areas that I have to clean by hand. This is a set of small brushes specially designed to clean grout and get into small spaces like door tracks and windowsills. They’re affordably priced at under $13 and have small scraping and detailing tools along with stiff brushes that hold up to use. These have over 538 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they make it easier to clean almost every room. “The small size is just perfect for any number of jobs from window sills to sinks. I’m sure I’ll find many more uses for them as times goes on. Meanwhile, the metal track that holds the sliding doors in my shower/tub has never been cleaner. And I finally got the grunge out of the bottoms of my window tracks.” “I found these brushes so useful in the kitchen that I bought a second set for my bathrooms. Great quality.” “These little brushes are great for finishing touches that a coarse sponge can’t get to.”

From CB: A mold and mildew remover that really works



From CB: RMR Brands Complete Mold Killer & Stain Remover Bundle removes mold and mildew stains from bathrooms, carpets, walls and more. You will want to use it with ventilation as it has a strong bleach smell. This listing has over 7,200 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say this works like a charm to clean areas they thought they’d have to repaint and that it continues to work for months. “This stuff is incredibly good at dealing with mold stains. We had a nasty shower and this stuff cleared it out in no more than 10 min of spraying. No rubbing needed. Which is good because it had quite the smell to it! We were lucky and were able to leave the windows open for a day to help air everything out. Works well but be prepared for some strong bleach smell.” “This stuff is amazing. My bathroom ceiling and windows was covered with Mold. I sprayed this all over the ceiling and windows at like 1pm. It was already working before I finished spraying. I kept the windows open, and let it set for like 4 hours the I sprayed the second bottle all over. I don’t know what it was for but I assumed it came with it for a good reason. Anyway. My ceiling looks BRAND NEW.”

From CB: There is also a tub and tile mold cleaner from this same brand, RMR, that is said to be very good. I think I’m going to try this.

An inexpensive primer-infused blush that stays on all day



From Rosie: I’ve been wearing the exact same blush for 24 years, since I was 16-years-old (Covergirl Cheekers, #180, brick rose). This week, I decided that it was time for a change, so I picked up E.L.F.’s primer-infused matte blush. I also got a cheap application brush to go with it and like both so far! I got the Always Rosy shade, but there is also a light peach version called Always Cheeky, and both are $7. If you like to switch it up, E.L.F. also sells a four-pack of different shades for $9. The matte blush has a 4.6 star rating, more than 3,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love how long it stays on and how well it blends in. “This blush is great! I like Elf products anyway. It stays on all day. The color [Always Rosy] is a little dark which is what I wanted, so it’s perfect for me. I highly recommend it” “I wanted to have just…a more muted blush and [Always Cheeky] is perfect. It’s very sheer and gives me a pop of color. I have very fair skin so this looks great with my complexion.” “Loving this blush! The color is perfect and since it has primer in it, it helped get rid of my fine lines on my cheeks.”

A shredder to destroy old paperwork, credit cards, and CD-Roms



From Rosie: I tend to hold onto a lot of paperwork that I don’t need, so one part of my big spring cleaning project has been to get rid of papers I don’t need anymore. I ended up buying a small, at-home shredder, which I’m hoping will inspire me to stay on top of things in the future. This one, which is around $30, is almost 14-inches tall and 13.5-inches wide. It holds 3.4 gallons of shredded paper and has a slot to destroy CD roms. It can also shred credit cards, which came in handy for me because I found old insurance cards from 2017 that I had held onto for some reason! It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 4,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how easy it is to use, as well as all of its functions for its price. “Great deal for the price. Works wonderful. Love the cd feature. Runs and shredders great” “I ordered this to shred some of my old bills and paperwork I had held onto for years…I placed a few sheets in at a time and all of them easily went through. I even shredded some old cards as well. I highly recommend this for personal use or a SMALL office.” “I love this shredder. It’s easy to operate, works very well & small enough to be stored away where it’s easily attainable.”

Reusable water balloons for hours of summer fun



From Rosie: I despise those Bunch O Balloons packs that you fill up to have a water balloon fight at home. They are the absolute worst and make such a mess. These magnetic reusable water balloons solve that problem. They’re latex-free and easy to refill with water for use outside or as a bath toy. You can buy them in packs of six, eight, 12, 16, or 24. They have a 4.8 star rating, 1,600 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how sturdy they are and say they’re easier to use than traditional water balloons. “The balloons are very durable, great magnets and easy to fill and reuse. No mess and my kids love them.” “We bought these for a pool party and they were a huge hit with all of the kids. The best part is that there was no mess – no balloon bits in the skimmer baskets, or garden. I love that they are reusable.” “I was thinking these were hard plastic but they’re soft, silicone. Makes it harder to hold for my toddler without squeezing and popping it open but is soft so it won’t hurt if you throw it at someone.”

A convenient and leak-free water bottle/food container for your dog



From Rosie: This portable pet water bottle and food bowl combo is great for taking your dog on longer walks, to the beach, or on car trips, especially as the weather gets warmer. It’s BPA-free and easy to carry around. The water jug portion comes in two different sizes, 10oz and 19oz. It also comes in 10 different colors. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 3,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. All of them are under $20 and currently have a coupon for an additional 10% coupon applied at checkout. Users talk about how convenient it is to have with them when out with their dog. “I’m sure my puppy could probably write a better review for it. But I know it’s very easy for me to store treats for her and keep water with us to go places in it. Really nice and clean and doesn’t leak” “Love this . Perfect size for the hiking backpack. Water goes back in if your pet doesn’t drink it all. Built in filter. You definitely get your moneys worth.” “It is convenient to carry anywhere I take my dog. It fits perfectly in the car cup holder too. Love it!”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.