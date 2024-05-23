The BBC signed a podcasting deal with Lemonada Media too, how interesting

A few months ago, the BBC did something hilarious – they purchased the rights to all nine seasons of Suits, to air the show as reruns and stream the show on their iPlayer. Suits was successful in real time, as it aired on an American cable channel, but the show has gone bonkers on streaming in recent years. As soon as Suits’ whole nine-season run went to Netflix, it became one of the most-watched shows of 2023. It seems that everything the Duchess of Sussex touches turns to gold. Well, funny story – you know how Meghan signed with Lemonada Media for her new podcasting needs? The BBC liked the sound of that, so they’ve signed a deal with Lemonada Media too.

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network, and the BBC today announce an innovative partnership to create a brand new international podcast series. Sharing a podcast audience with an appetite for high quality audio, this new partnership will bring friendly pop culture debate in a fresh weekly format to podcast lovers around the world.

The series will be hosted by veteran podcaster and expert interviewer Aminatou Sow and will launch this summer wherever you get your podcasts and on BBC Sounds.

Pop Culture Debate Club pairs Aminatou with two guests each week who will challenge each other to a light-hearted someone-wins-but-no-one-loses debate about which is better – from the most delicious meal on screen to the most realistic sports movie. Listeners get to laugh along with guests such as Jane Marie, Dan Pashman and Bomani Jones, cheering on their favourite along the way.

Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO Lemonada Media, says “It’s been a treat to work with the brilliant team at the BBC on creating a series that will spark joy across the continents for its listeners. Hearing Aminatou bring this creative concept to life with guests each week has been a breath of fresh air”.

Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds says: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Lemonada to create an exciting new pop culture podcast that we hope is loved by listeners around the world. We’re working with some of the best in the business to build our reach and reputation with new audiences and we can’t wait for them to hear this entertaining new show.”

[From BBC]

I’ve been covering the British media’s narratives about Meghan since the beginning. Circa 2017, they tried to convince everyone that Suits was a silly soap opera and Meghan was not even the star. Just a few months ago, the British media was once again trying to convince everyone that Meghan’s Lemonada deal was a massive downgrade, that Lemonada was just some minor company. Of course, we’ve also seen the Windsors constantly ride Meghan’s coattails and try hop on her bandwagon over every little thing she does too. It’s especially funny because… the BBC is just going all-in, aren’t they? “Oh, Meghan’s involved, we need to copy what she’s doing!” Meghan is such an influencer and she’s probably never going to step foot on that island ever again.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Lemonada Media.

45 Responses to "The BBC signed a podcasting deal with Lemonada Media too, how interesting"

  1. Flower says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:24 am

    The BBC desperately want access or to capitalise on H&M.

    I wonder if it’s in retaliation to Chuck & Egg forcing them to re-write history ?

    Alternatively they may be trying to infiltrate and spy for the Royals.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 23, 2024 at 10:16 am

      They absolutely want to capitalize on H&M—agreed. Now that they’ve seen what Suits can do for them, it’s interesting that they have an interest in Lemonada. Say this proves profitable: how do the royals respond?

      Reply
  2. TN Democrat says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Lort. Are the public going to be subjected to a Will-not podcast now? What will he talk about? Cleaning critter cages and trimming rosebushes?

    Reply
    • MissF says:
      May 23, 2024 at 9:45 am

      The trials and tribulations of the daily school run whilst being a work from home POW.

      Reply
    • Lawrenceville says:
      May 23, 2024 at 1:52 pm

      Wasn’t it announced that KKKHate was getting into podcasting soon as they heard about Archetypes going to Lemonada? I guess that is now dead in the water since she’s now a Missington. BBC sucks nuts; talk about piggybacking

      Reply
  3. Andrea says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:28 am

    I like many of the BBC sounds podcasts….looking forward to listening.

    Here is a good one where one hosts calls out KP
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001x546

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      May 23, 2024 at 4:33 pm

      Andrea, I listened to this and I find it interesting that they think Harry (and his bro) need to work WITH the media. Well, H&M are doing just that. I doubt they’ll ever work with the media for their private lives and they shouldn’t. I think they really mean that H&M need to work with the UK media. What a disaster that would be since the UK media can only write lies or twist the truth.

      They might to think again.

      Reply
  4. Hypocrisy says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Princess Meghan leads and Britain follows.. she owns that country and they just haven’t realized it yet.

    Reply
  5. Andrea says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:31 am

    I like BBC sounds podcasts.. looking forward to listening.
    Here is a good one where they call out KP

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001x546

    Reply
  6. bettyrose says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:32 am

    I haven’t watch Suits in awhile, but I feel like her character wasn’t originally written to be the star, and then, as happens, became so popular that they elevated the character. Rachel is really the only one that has a multi-season story arc. Am I forgetting anyone else who did?

    Reply
    • Oh come on. says:
      May 23, 2024 at 9:59 am

      @bettyrose I agree. I only watched the first three seasons or so, and she clearly wasn’t the main character in Season 1. The plots seemed to increasingly centre on her as the show ground on. Ngl, I got bored of the Rachel Zane-Mike Ross romance and gave up on the series sometime in Season 3.

      But yeah, it seems like her acting and her character’s storyline were so much more compelling than others that she *emerged* as the star over time.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        May 23, 2024 at 11:32 am

        Oh yeah Mike Ross. Forgot about him. LOLZ. He had that multi season story arc too, being the main character. I agree the romance plot was pretty basic but it justified giving her more screen time and then her own plot. She’s definitely the focus in later seasons.

  7. Just Jade says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:35 am

    Will they ever get over Meghan?

    Reply
  8. Chantal1 says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:45 am

    Ugh! True stalker behavior! Did Audible and Spotify turn them down?

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 23, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      Netflix who? Spotify where? I’m sure that the BBC didn’t even try to contact those sources. They’re all “Where Meghan? Give me Meghan!” Yet, at the time Meghan’s Lemonada deal was announced, they were all going on about a “downgrading” and concern trolling about any Sussex loss of income. Oh, dear, how times have changed. What a bunch of hypocrites.

      Reply
  9. Tina says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:45 am

    The BBC also got exclusive access to Harry’s event with Scotty’s Little soldiers as well as the Nigeria trip. Very curious about some of the stuff happening behind the scenes here.

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      May 23, 2024 at 10:07 am

      Looks like there are folks at the BBC who are tired of the status quo and want to shake things up for the better. I wonder at the different media arms of the BBC are probably not agreeing on what to do with the royals.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 23, 2024 at 1:53 pm

        Unless you’re being sued for criminal behavior, at some point you have to admit that H&M are actually on to something.

    • Lau says:
      May 23, 2024 at 10:12 am

      I was going to comment about their access to the Nigeria trip. Their coverage was pretty nice from what I saw, right ?

      Reply
      • Monika says:
        May 23, 2024 at 1:54 pm

        Yes, I found the BBC’s Nigeria trip coverage positive as well.
        It is interesting. BBC got first the rights to “Suits”, then they got the exclusive coverage of the Scotty’s little soldiers event, BBC’s local reporter covered the Nigeria trip and now they team up with Lemonada which signed Meghan. BBC traditionally covers all major royal events and Charles still works with BBC for some projects.
        Willi seems to move away from the BBC. I think he is still angry with the BBC about their interview of Diana with Martin Bashir. Kate’s Christmas concert is covered by ITV. ITV is very cautious not to step on the Willi’s toes.
        However I think there will be some people in BP and KP p….. off with the BBC.

  10. Jais says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Just by signing with Lemonada , Meghan brought attention and now the bbc is signing. Sounds like a good deal all around. Looking forward to her podcast when it airs.

    Reply
  11. Proud Mary says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Well, how will Bullian respond to this? “If Kate was not disappeared, her next Xmas show would not be aired on the BBC?”

    Reply
  12. Maxine Branch says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:47 am

    The obsession is real on that island. If Meghan does it, we will copy.

    Reply
  13. sparrow says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:47 am

    Yes, Suits is on! It keeps coming up on my BBC homepage for the iPlayer. Way to show that you were always a highly skilled professional who didn’t need the BRF for money or prestige but simply because they were the family of the man you fell in love with.

    Reply
  14. Beverley says:
    May 23, 2024 at 9:52 am

    Princess Meghan, Ada Mazi of Nigeria has Britain SHOOK to its core. It’s clear that British politics and the Royal Family operate under the notion that whites are superior and the white royals are the most supreme. But here comes this half-Black woman whose intelligence, beauty, grace, and accomplishments far exceed the royals, obliterating their antiquated ideas of race and worth.

    This is why they are desperate to destroy or at least undermine her. She has upset the narrative by her own excellence and now she has the audacity to spurn Britain and deprive the media of the earnings they would make if she visited Salt Island. Racism is one hell of a drug, and those addicted will never understand why most non-white people refuse to play along.They don’t seem to get the memo. Meghan is done playing. Move along!

    Reply
  15. Cel2495 says:
    May 23, 2024 at 10:00 am

    Damn the obsession is real

    Reply
  16. Libra says:
    May 23, 2024 at 10:06 am

    Being the pessimistic that I am, I usually look for nefarious motives for what people do. Could the BBC believe that being in close proximity to Meghan, the same neighborhood, bring them some sort of control over her? A bargaining chip to use in their favor, diminish her and bring her down? If they forced Lemonada to take sides? I or Netflix?

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      May 23, 2024 at 12:54 pm

      If Meghan hadn’t sign up with Lemonada we would not be talking about Lemonada today. Meghan is just a TRAILBLAZER.

      Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    May 23, 2024 at 10:37 am

    So much for Lemonada Media being a downgrade for Meghan.

    Reply
  18. AustinFashionista says:
    May 23, 2024 at 10:45 am

    I’ve been reading this site for YEARS and have never commented until now. If I were Meghan, I’d be getting with lawyers to see if there was any way I could get a stronger hold on my intellectual property and content so that the stupid British media brands don’t profit from her work.

    If the British public is hellbent on rage-consuming all of her content – then at least Meghan should be profiting from their sick obsession!

    Reply
  19. Is that so? says:
    May 23, 2024 at 10:45 am

    Maybe they’re hoping to get Lemonada to pressure her to show up for some PR.

    Reply
  20. B says:
    May 23, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Lol I continue to be amazed at how Meghan is the pied piper and main influencer of people who claim she’s irrelevant and/or a failure.

    Reply
  21. Square2 says:
    May 23, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Nice, the Sussex househood has two successful CIOs!

    Reply
  22. Izzy says:
    May 23, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    So because the Sussexes won’t engage with the garbage British media through normal means, they’re now resorting to this level of stalking.

    OK.

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      May 23, 2024 at 4:44 pm

      They never said they wouldn’t engage with the whole British media. They cited specific organizations; in particular, those that are part of the rota, and especially, the tabloids. The BBC wasn’t part of the group. Doesn’t mean the Beeb might not have its own reasons for what it’s doing, but the connection is a nice boost for Lemonada.

      Reply
    • ExpatInTheUK says:
      May 23, 2024 at 5:47 pm

      @Izzy, Harry gave BBC the exclusive with his visit to Scotty’s Little Soldiers. So the Sussex do engage with the BBC.

      Reply
  23. Saucy&Sassy says:
    May 23, 2024 at 6:13 pm

    This is interesting. I do think they are leveraging Meghan’s appeal to MAYBE ride her coattails and they hope it will increase traffic for their podcast, but I think that’s all. I don’t see anything nefarious about this.

    Reply

