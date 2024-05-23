The BBC signed a podcasting deal with Lemonada Media too, how interesting

A few months ago, the BBC did something hilarious – they purchased the rights to all nine seasons of Suits, to air the show as reruns and stream the show on their iPlayer. Suits was successful in real time, as it aired on an American cable channel, but the show has gone bonkers on streaming in recent years. As soon as Suits’ whole nine-season run went to Netflix, it became one of the most-watched shows of 2023. It seems that everything the Duchess of Sussex touches turns to gold. Well, funny story – you know how Meghan signed with Lemonada Media for her new podcasting needs? The BBC liked the sound of that, so they’ve signed a deal with Lemonada Media too.

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network, and the BBC today announce an innovative partnership to create a brand new international podcast series. Sharing a podcast audience with an appetite for high quality audio, this new partnership will bring friendly pop culture debate in a fresh weekly format to podcast lovers around the world. The series will be hosted by veteran podcaster and expert interviewer Aminatou Sow and will launch this summer wherever you get your podcasts and on BBC Sounds. Pop Culture Debate Club pairs Aminatou with two guests each week who will challenge each other to a light-hearted someone-wins-but-no-one-loses debate about which is better – from the most delicious meal on screen to the most realistic sports movie. Listeners get to laugh along with guests such as Jane Marie, Dan Pashman and Bomani Jones, cheering on their favourite along the way. Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO Lemonada Media, says “It’s been a treat to work with the brilliant team at the BBC on creating a series that will spark joy across the continents for its listeners. Hearing Aminatou bring this creative concept to life with guests each week has been a breath of fresh air”. Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds says: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Lemonada to create an exciting new pop culture podcast that we hope is loved by listeners around the world. We’re working with some of the best in the business to build our reach and reputation with new audiences and we can’t wait for them to hear this entertaining new show.”

I’ve been covering the British media’s narratives about Meghan since the beginning. Circa 2017, they tried to convince everyone that Suits was a silly soap opera and Meghan was not even the star. Just a few months ago, the British media was once again trying to convince everyone that Meghan’s Lemonada deal was a massive downgrade, that Lemonada was just some minor company. Of course, we’ve also seen the Windsors constantly ride Meghan’s coattails and try hop on her bandwagon over every little thing she does too. It’s especially funny because… the BBC is just going all-in, aren’t they? “Oh, Meghan’s involved, we need to copy what she’s doing!” Meghan is such an influencer and she’s probably never going to step foot on that island ever again.